Fonctions 2lectronique

A. RAIHANI  abraihani@yahoo.fr Fonctions Electroniques Analogiques Chaînes d’Acquisitions Université Hassan II de Casabla...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 2 Généralités (1) Electronique: Domaine de la physique appliquée qui exploite les variations de...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 3 Circuit électronique: Un ensemble de composants (résistances, condensateurs, diodes, transist...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 4 Circuit électronique:  peut être vu comme un quadripôle  Deux entrées Ve et Ie  Deux sorti...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 5 Paramètres du quadripôle:  Définitions: tout quadripôle peut être représenté par deux équati...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 6 Paramètres statiques des Q non linéaires:  Soit les équations du quadripôle  Vs=f(Ve,Ie) et...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 7 Paramètres dynamiques des Q non linéaires:  Au voisinage du point de repos pour une variatio...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 8 Types des paramètres : izizv see 1211  izizv ses 2221  vhihv see 1211  vhihi ses 2221 ...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 9 Amplification:  Besoins: Acquisition de grandeurs physiques:  Capteurs de température, pres...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 10 Amplification: bilan des puissances AmplificateurPi Pu PdPa Source (capteur) Alimentation Ch...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 11 Types d’Amplification:  Amplification en tension  Gain en tension :  Amplification en cou...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 12 Analyse d’un ampli à transistor: Amplificateurs à Transistors (1) Etape 1 Analyse DC Détermi...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 13 Classes de fonctionnement:  Amplificateur classe A: L'amplificateur est constitué d'un étag...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 14 Classes de fonctionnement:  Amplificateur classe C: L'étage de sortie est constitué d'un se...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 15 Critères de sélection d’une classe: De nombreux critères peuvent être pris en compte lors de...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 16 Principe de fonctionnement: Amplificateurs classe A (1)  L’amplificateur de classe A amplif...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 17 Principe de fonctionnement: Amplificateurs classe A (2)
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 18 Montage typique:  Les résistances R1 et R2 constituent le pont de base : polarisation de la...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 19 Analyse DC:  Le point de repos correspond aux valeurs des tensions et des courants lorsqu’o...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 20 Modèle en « petits signaux »:  EG est à présent un signal alternatif d’amplitude suffisamme...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 21 Modèle en « petits signaux »:  Donc d’un point de vu alternatif, les fils VDD et masse sont...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 22 Analyse AC :  Impédance d’entrée : Re=  Impédance de sortie : Rs=  Gain en tension : Av= ...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 23 Application: Analyser le montage suivant et conclure. Amplificateurs classe A (8)
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 24 Principe de fonctionnement: A l’aide d’un amplificateur de puissance, on cherche à transmett...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 25 Principe de fonctionnement: A l’aide d’un amplificateur de puissance, on cherche à transmett...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 26 Principe de fonctionnement: A l’aide d’un amplificateur de puissance, on cherche à transmett...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 27 Principe de fonctionnement: A Amplificateurs classe B (2) Distorsion de croisement On remarq...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 28 Réduction de la distorsion:  Solution 1: Amplificateurs classe B (3)  D1 et D2 sont conduc...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 29 Réduction de la distorsion:  Solution 2: Amplificateurs classe B (4) Pour que l'un des tran...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 30 Exercice d’application: Déterminer le rendement dans chacun des cas suivants:  Amplificateu...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 31 L'amplificateur opérationnel se présente sous la forme d'un circuit intégré (en général DIL)...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 32 C’est un composant actif qui possède :  Deux entrées différentielles  Une amplification en...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 33 Les signaux d’entrées peuvent être continus ou variables Il peut réaliser différentes opér...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 34 AOP idéal: Courants d’entrée et impédances Ze et Zs : Amplificateur opérationnel + - I+ I- A...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 35 AOP idéal: Caractéristiques Amplificateur opérationnel +Vsat -Vsat Vs ε Fonction réalisée :...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 36 AOP réel: Tension de décalage (input offset voltage Vos) Amplificateur opérationnel On tradu...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 37 AOP réel: Courants de polarisations aux entrées (input bias current IBIAS) Amplificateur opé...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 38 AOP réel: Tension de Mode Commun et Mode Différentiel: Les tensions de mode commun VCM1 et V...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 39 AOP réel: Taux de Réjection de Mode Commun (TRMC, CMRR, CMR): Amplificateur opérationnel On ...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 40 Caractéristiques: Caractéristique de transfert: Amplificateur opérationnel +Vsat -Vsat Satur...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 41 Chaine d’acquisition
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 42  Les capteurs convertissent les grandeurs physiques en grandeurs électriques  une importan...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 43 Ils sont caractérisés par:  leur étendue de mesure et leur résolution (plus petite variatio...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 44 Les préamplificateurs d’entrée  réalisent l’adaptation à l’impédance du capteur afin de dis...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 45 Les filtres passe-bas suppriment les domaines de fréquence indésirables (parasites issus des...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 46 Les multiplexeurs/démultiplexeurs analogiques sélectionnent une des N voies d’acquisition. I...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 47 Les échantillonneurs-bloqueurs (sample & hold) mémorisent la valeur de la tension analogique...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 48 Echantillonnage: Chaine d’acquisition
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 49 Echantillonnage: Principale caractéristiques e(t) e*(t) He Les changements de phase de fonct...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 50 Les ADC sont des systèmes hybrides réalisant l’opération de quantification et de codage. Con...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 51 Caractéristiques: Plage de conversion : on l’appelle aussi la Valeur Pleine échelle et corre...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 52 Caractéristiques: La résolution : elle est définie par le nombre de bits utilisés pour coder...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 53 Caractéristiques: La résolution : n PE n VV q 22 max.2  Chaine d’acquisition Conversion An...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 54 Caractéristiques: La précision: elle caractérise l’erreur maximale entre la valeur lue et la...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 55 Erreur de non Linéarité: Chaine d’acquisition Conversion Analogique Numérique: CAN ou ADC
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 56 Erreur d’offset: Chaine d’acquisition Conversion Analogique Numérique: CAN ou ADC
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 57 Erreur de gain: Chaine d’acquisition Conversion Analogique Numérique: CAN ou ADC
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 58 Erreur total: Chaine d’acquisition Conversion Analogique Numérique: CAN ou ADC
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 59 Simple rampe: Conversion Analogique Numérique: Exemple C Vin comparateur & CK compteur sorti...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 60 Simple rampe: Chaine d’acquisition Conversion Analogique Numérique: Exemple
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 61 Simple rampe: La sortie du comparateur passe à 0 lorsque V’A = VA, provoquant l’arrêt du com...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 62 A approximation successives: Les CAN précédents présentent un temps de conversion élevé : tc...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 63 A approximation successives: Chaine d’acquisition
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 64 A approximation successives: a. la logique de commande place 1 dans le poids fort (MSB) et 0...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 65 A approximation successives: La valeur numérique est celle contenue dans le registre après b...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 66 CAN Flash: Principe: Chaine d’acquisition
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 67 CAN Flash: La vitesse de conversion des convertisseurs à approximations successives est limi...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 68 Convertisseur Numérique Analogique : CNA ou DAC Un CNA doit convertir une grandeur numérique...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 69 CNA à résistances pondérées Un amplificateur opérationnel monté en sommateur-inverseur réali...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 70 CNA à résistances pondérées Avantages :  Simple  Les interrupteurs peuvent être réalisés à...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 71 CNA à échelle R-2R: Intérêts :  on utilise des résistances du même ordre de grandeur. Elles...
CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 72 CNA à échelle R-2R D0D7 - + R R R R R R R 2R 2R 2R 2R 2R 2R 2R 2R 2R RFB=R Vref V0 I I/2 I/4...
  1. 1. A. RAIHANI  abraihani@yahoo.fr Fonctions Electroniques Analogiques Chaînes d’Acquisitions Université Hassan II de Casablanca Ecole Normale Supérieure de l’Enseignement Technique Mohammedia (ENSET-M) Département Génie Electrique Cycle Ingénieur Systèmes Electriques et Energies Renouvelables (SEER) Génie Electrique et Contrôle des Systèmes Industriels (GECSI)
  2. 2. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 2 Généralités (1) Electronique: Domaine de la physique appliquée qui exploite les variations de grandeurs électriques pour capter, transmettre ou analyser des informations.  Le traitement de l’information est généralement assuré par des circuits électroniques.
  3. 3. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 3 Circuit électronique: Un ensemble de composants (résistances, condensateurs, diodes, transistors, circuits intégrés: AOP, processeur, …) qui agissent sur les courants et tensions électriques Ils engendrent, modifient et utilisent des signaux électriques. générateur, capteur, compteur,…. amplificateur, redressement, modulateur ,… stockage et traitement de l’information, commande et contrôle d’appareillage,... Généralités (2)
  4. 4. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 4 Circuit électronique:  peut être vu comme un quadripôle  Deux entrées Ve et Ie  Deux sorties Vs et Is  Contenant des dipôles actifs ou passif  Cas particulier tripôle :  une borne d’entrée commune avec une borne de sortie (Transistor) Ve Ie Is VsQ Généralités (3)
  5. 5. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 5 Paramètres du quadripôle:  Définitions: tout quadripôle peut être représenté par deux équations:  Équation de Ve et Ie en fonction de Vs et Is  Équation de Ve et Vs en fonction de Ie et Is  Équation de Ie et Is en fonction de Ve et Vs  Etc.  Ex: Vs=f(Ve,Ie) et Is=f(Ve,Ie)  Vs= a Ve + b Ie  Is = c Ve + d Ie  a,b,c,d sont appelés paramètres du quadripôle Généralités (4)
  6. 6. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 6 Paramètres statiques des Q non linéaires:  Soit les équations du quadripôle  Vs=f(Ve,Ie) et Is=g(Ve,Ie)  On peut tracer le réseau de courbes du quadripôles  Vs=f(Ve) à Ie cst et Vs=f(Ie) à Ve cst  Is=g(Ve) à Ie cst et Is=g(Ie) à Ve cst  Par polarisation statique: on fixe Ve,Ie,Vs,Is  Le quadruplet Ve0,Ie0,Vs0,IS0 définit le point de fonctionnement ou point de repos Généralités (6)
  7. 7. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 7 Paramètres dynamiques des Q non linéaires:  Au voisinage du point de repos pour une variation des valeurs statiques on a:  De la forme :  aij : tangentes au voisinage du point de repos  Minuscules: variations des valeurs statiques dIe Ie Vs dVe Ve Vs dVs csteVecsteIe                   dIe Ie Is dVe Ve Is dIs csteVecsteIe                   iavav ees 1211  iavai ees 2221  Généralités (7)
  8. 8. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 8 Types des paramètres : izizv see 1211  izizv ses 2221  vhihv see 1211  vhihi ses 2221  vyvyi see 1211  vyvyi ses 2221  itvtv ees 1211  itvti ees 2221  Hybrides AdmittanceImpédance Transférance           i e v e i s z 0 11           i s v e i e z 0 12           i e v s i s z 0 21           i s v s i e z 0 22           v e i e v s y 0 11           v s i e v e y 0 12           v e i s v s y 0 21           v s i s v e y 0 22           i e v e v s h 0 11           v s v e i e h 0 12           i e i s v s h 0 21           v s i s i e h 0 22           v e v s i e t 0 11           i e v s v e t 0 12           v e i s i e t 0 21           i e i s v e t 0 22 Généralités (8)
  9. 9. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 9 Amplification:  Besoins: Acquisition de grandeurs physiques:  Capteurs de température, pression, humidité…  Capteur:  élément actif ou passif dont les caractéristiques varient avec la grandeur physique  Variation faibles avec peu d’énergie : V, mV, A, mA,  , m   Nécessité: Amplification Généralités (9)
  10. 10. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 10 Amplification: bilan des puissances AmplificateurPi Pu PdPa Source (capteur) Alimentation Charge Pi: Puissance incidente (P1) Pu: Puissance utile (P2) Pd: Puissance dissipée Pa: Puissance absorbée Pi: Puissance incidente (P1) Pu: Puissance utile (P2) Pd: Puissance dissipée Pa: Puissance absorbée PdPaPdPiPaPu  Généralités (10) Rendement: a u P P  Pi: Puissance incidente (P1) Faible Pu: Puissance utile (P2) Sortante Pd: Puissance dissipée Perdue Pa: Puissance absorbée +Grande
  11. 11. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 11 Types d’Amplification:  Amplification en tension  Gain en tension :  Amplification en courant  Gain en courant:  Amplification en puissance  Gain en puissance:  Gain souvent exprimé en Décibels  Tension : 20 log|Av|  Courant : 20 log|Ai|  Puissance : 10 log|Ap| )( )( t t Av v v e s  )( )( t t Ai i i e s  iv ee ss A.A )t(v)t(i )t(v)t(i Ap  Généralités (11)
  12. 12. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 12 Analyse d’un ampli à transistor: Amplificateurs à Transistors (1) Etape 1 Analyse DC Déterminer le point de fonctionnement DC de chaque transistor utilisant le modèle « grand signal » Etape 2 Paramètres « petit signal » Calculer pour chaque transistor, les paramètres « petit signal » (transductance gm, résistance d’entrée re, résistance de sortie ro) au point de fonctionnement DC Etape 3 Circuit équivalent « petit signal» Etablir le circuit équivalent « petit signal » de l’amplificateur en remplaçant chaque transistor par son modèle « petit signal » en annulant toutes les sources DC et en court-circuitant tous les condensateurs de faible impédance à la fréquence du signal Etape 4 Analyse AC Analyser le circuit équivalent « petit signal » afin de déterminer les caractéristiques de l’amplificateur (Avo, Ri, Ro)
  13. 13. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 13 Classes de fonctionnement:  Amplificateur classe A: L'amplificateur est constitué d'un étage de sortie ne comportant qu'un seul transistor. Le point de repos se situe approximativement au milieu de la droite de charge. En fonction du signal à amplifier, il peut donc se déplacer de part et d'autre de ce point le long de la droite de charge.  Amplificateur classe B: L'amplificateur est constitué d'un étage de sortie comportant deux transistors complémentaires. Le point de repos se situe à la limite du blocage de chaque transistor. Pour pouvoir amplifier les deux alternances d'un signal sinusoïdal, il faut que l'un des transistors amplifie les alternances positives et le second les alternances négatives. Amplificateurs à Transistors (2)
  14. 14. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 14 Classes de fonctionnement:  Amplificateur classe C: L'étage de sortie est constitué d'un seul transistor. Le point de repos se situe largement dans la région bloquée des caractéristiques de ce dernier. Seules les crêtes des alternances positives du signal d'entrée feront apparaître un signal de sortie.  Amplificateur classe D: L'étage de sortie fonctionne en commutation, c'est-à-dire entre deux niveaux de tension. La fréquence de commutation est fixe mais le rapport cyclique de commutation est variable. Le signal BF à amplifier est donc codé en modulation de largeurs d'impulsions Amplificateurs à Transistors (3)
  15. 15. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 15 Critères de sélection d’une classe: De nombreux critères peuvent être pris en compte lors de la sélection d'un amplificateur. Les points importants étant :  La puissance de sortie.  Le rendement.  La puissance maximale que peut dissiper l'élément actif.  Le gain (en tension, en puissance).  La distorsion.  La fréquence maximale de travail. Amplificateurs à Transistors (4)
  16. 16. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 16 Principe de fonctionnement: Amplificateurs classe A (1)  L’amplificateur de classe A amplifie tout le signal d’entrée.  On travaille dans la partie linéaire du transistor qui est polarisé en statique à IB0 et IC0.  Le courant IB oscille autour de IB0 et donc IC oscille autour de IC0 avec IC = β.IB.  Sans signal d’entrée, l’ampli consomme IC0: mauvais rendement (au mieux 50 %).
  17. 17. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 17 Principe de fonctionnement: Amplificateurs classe A (2)
  18. 18. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 18 Montage typique:  Les résistances R1 et R2 constituent le pont de base : polarisation de la base  Le condensateur C ne laisse passer que la variation de Ve et non la composante continue : évite de modifier la polarisation de la base.  CL est aussi un condensateur de liaison qui permet à la charge RL (résistance d’entrée du bloc suivant) de ne pas modifier la polarisation du transistor. Amplificateurs classe A (3)
  19. 19. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 19 Analyse DC:  Le point de repos correspond aux valeurs des tensions et des courants lorsqu’on ne considère que le régime statique (ne dépend pas du temps).  C et CL se comportent comme des interrupteurs ouverts. Amplificateurs classe A (4)  On calcul IB (ce qui donne immédiatement IC) en supposant que le transistor est en régime linéaire  On détermine alors la tension VCE qui doit être supérieure à VCEsat En règle générale on impose IP >> IB
  20. 20. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 20 Modèle en « petits signaux »:  EG est à présent un signal alternatif d’amplitude suffisamment faible pour ne pas bloquer et/ou saturer le transistor.  La ou les fréquences du signal EG sont suffisamment élevées pour ne pas permettre aux capacités C et CL de se charger ou de se décharger. Elles se comportent comme des interrupteurs fermés. Amplificateurs classe A (5)  En général, on néglige l’effet des paramètres hre et hoe
  21. 21. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 21 Modèle en « petits signaux »:  Donc d’un point de vu alternatif, les fils VDD et masse sont identiques.  Une tension continue est équivalente à un court circuit Amplificateurs classe A (6)
  22. 22. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 22 Analyse AC :  Impédance d’entrée : Re=  Impédance de sortie : Rs=  Gain en tension : Av= Amplificateurs classe A (7)
  23. 23. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 23 Application: Analyser le montage suivant et conclure. Amplificateurs classe A (8)
  24. 24. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 24 Principe de fonctionnement: A l’aide d’un amplificateur de puissance, on cherche à transmettre un maximum de puissance à une charge, généralement de faible impédance, telle un haut-parleur ou un moteur électrique. Montage de base: Amplificateurs classe B (1)  Pour que T1 conduise il faut que ve>VBE1  Pour que T2 conduise il faut que ve<VBE2  Si VBE2<ve<VBE1 aucun transistor ne conduit.
  25. 25. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 25 Principe de fonctionnement: A l’aide d’un amplificateur de puissance, on cherche à transmettre un maximum de puissance à une charge, généralement de faible impédance, telle un haut-parleur ou un moteur électrique. Montage de base: Amplificateurs classe B (1)  Pour que T1 conduise il faut que ve>VBE1 T1 On et T2 Off uS=uE - 0.7
  26. 26. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 26 Principe de fonctionnement: A l’aide d’un amplificateur de puissance, on cherche à transmettre un maximum de puissance à une charge, généralement de faible impédance, telle un haut-parleur ou un moteur électrique. Montage de base: Amplificateurs classe B (1)  Pour que T1 conduise il faut que ve>VBE1 T1 Off et T2 On uS=uE + 0.7
  27. 27. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 27 Principe de fonctionnement: A Amplificateurs classe B (2) Distorsion de croisement On remarque que le courant circulant dans la charge n'est pas purement sinusoïdal mais présente une distorsion dite de croisement ou de recouvrement (cross-over).
  28. 28. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 28 Réduction de la distorsion:  Solution 1: Amplificateurs classe B (3)  D1 et D2 sont conductrices  Raj est ajustée de telle sorte que T1 et T2 soient à la limite de la conduction: VBE00.6V et IC00, tout en maintenant is=0 au repos.
  29. 29. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 29 Réduction de la distorsion:  Solution 2: Amplificateurs classe B (4) Pour que l'un des transistors conduise il faut que l'amplitude de la tension de sortie de l'AOP soit supérieure à la valeur absolue de la tension base-émetteur d'un transistor, sinon l'AOP est en boucle ouverte et son coefficient d'amplification est celui de boucle ouverte Ad.
  30. 30. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 30 Exercice d’application: Déterminer le rendement dans chacun des cas suivants:  Amplificateur classe A  Amplificateur classe B Application
  31. 31. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 31 L'amplificateur opérationnel se présente sous la forme d'un circuit intégré (en général DIL) C’est le circuit intégré analogique le plus utilisé en électronique compte tenu de :  Son faible coût  Sa facilité de mise en œuvre  Ses performances Permet de réaliser une réaction sortie-entrée pour contrôler la fonction de transfert Amplificateur opérationnel e s V V Ve Vs
  32. 32. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 32 C’est un composant actif qui possède :  Deux entrées différentielles  Une amplification en boucle ouverte très élevé en basse fréquence  Deux tensions d'alimentation:  Symétriques : + VCC et -VCC  Asymétrique : 0 et +VCC Amplificateur opérationnel + - e+ e- +Vcc -Vcc s + - e+ e- +Vcc -Vcc s 
  33. 33. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 33 Les signaux d’entrées peuvent être continus ou variables Il peut réaliser différentes opérations sur ces signaux  Addition / Soustraction  Intégration / différentiation  Amplification  Filtrage  Adaptation d’impédance Il est donc largement utilisé pour la réalisation  Source de tension / courant  Oscillateur  Echantillonneur Bloqueur  Amplificateur d’instrumentation  Comparateurs  Conditionneur de capteurs Amplificateur opérationnel
  34. 34. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 34 AOP idéal: Courants d’entrée et impédances Ze et Zs : Amplificateur opérationnel + - I+ I- A0.ε vS R0 ve Ri ε Re RL Re + - ve ε RL
  35. 35. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 35 AOP idéal: Caractéristiques Amplificateur opérationnel +Vsat -Vsat Vs ε Fonction réalisée : VS=A0.ε= A0.(e+-e-) A0 : gain en tension infini dans le cas idéal Impédance d’entrée Ze=  I+=I-=0  Caractéristique de la fonction de transfert : Pente infinie Impédance de sortie Zs=0
  36. 36. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 36 AOP réel: Tension de décalage (input offset voltage Vos) Amplificateur opérationnel On traduit ce décalage de la sortie par une tension équivalente d’entrée VOS qui assure Vs=0V quand e+ = e-. En réalité : Vs0V quand e+ = e-. Réglage de la tension d’offset: Interne Externe
  37. 37. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 37 AOP réel: Courants de polarisations aux entrées (input bias current IBIAS) Amplificateur opérationnel Les notices indiquent la moyenne arithmétique noté IBIAS: 2    BB BIAS II I
  38. 38. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 38 AOP réel: Tension de Mode Commun et Mode Différentiel: Les tensions de mode commun VCM1 et VCM2 apparaissent sur chacun des conducteurs du signal transmis par un capteur et connecté sur les entrées V+ et V- de l’amplificateur. Amplificateur opérationnel On pose par définition, la tension de mode commun VCM , qui est généralement une tension parasite qui perturbe la mesure : 2 21 CMCM CM VV V  
  39. 39. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 39 AOP réel: Taux de Réjection de Mode Commun (TRMC, CMRR, CMR): Amplificateur opérationnel On pose par définition, la tension de mode commun VCM , qui est généralement une tension parasite qui perturbe la mesure : 2 21 CMCM CM VV V  
  40. 40. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 40 Caractéristiques: Caractéristique de transfert: Amplificateur opérationnel +Vsat -Vsat Saturation SaturationLinéaire Vs ε Pente A0
  41. 41. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 41 Chaine d’acquisition
  42. 42. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 42  Les capteurs convertissent les grandeurs physiques en grandeurs électriques  une importance primordiale puisqu’ils constituent la source du signal qui devra être traité et que la qualité globale de la chaîne de traitement dépend pour beaucoup de leurs performances. Les capteurs: Chaine d’acquisition Mesurage
  43. 43. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 43 Ils sont caractérisés par:  leur étendue de mesure et leur résolution (plus petite variation d’entrée décelable)  leur fonction de transfert, leur niveau de sortie et leur impédance de sortie  leur fidélité (même entrée→ même sortie) et leur stabilité (entrée stable→ sortie constante)  leur constante de temps (variation entrée→ variation sortie après τ) Les capteurs: Chaine d’acquisition
  44. 44. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 44 Les préamplificateurs d’entrée  réalisent l’adaptation à l’impédance du capteur afin de disposer du maximum de puissance.  Les amplificateurs d’entrée amènent le signal à un niveau compatible avec la suite du traitement. (amplificateurs d’instrumentation) Amplification: Chaine d’acquisition
  45. 45. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 45 Les filtres passe-bas suppriment les domaines de fréquence indésirables (parasites issus des capteurs) et assurent la compatibilité avec l’échantillonnage (filtre antirepliement) Filtrage: Chaine d’acquisition
  46. 46. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 46 Les multiplexeurs/démultiplexeurs analogiques sélectionnent une des N voies d’acquisition. Ils sont caractérisés par:  leur nombre de voies.  leur précision, leur linéarité du gain vs/ve et leur coefficient de température.  leur tension de décalage (offset) et leur résistance Ron (i à l’état bloqué).  leur temps de commutation. Multiplexage: décodage adresse Chaine d’acquisition
  47. 47. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 47 Les échantillonneurs-bloqueurs (sample & hold) mémorisent la valeur de la tension analogique à un instant au moins égale à tc, temps nécessaire pour la conversion. Echantillonnage: S&H e(t) e*(t) He - + - + C He e(t) e*(t) Chaine d’acquisition
  48. 48. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 48 Echantillonnage: Chaine d’acquisition
  49. 49. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 49 Echantillonnage: Principale caractéristiques e(t) e*(t) He Les changements de phase de fonctionnement induisent des phénomènes transitoires qu'il ne faut pas négliger lors de la conception d'un E/B Temps d’établissement Temps d’ouverture Temps de fermeture Echantillonnage Maintien Chaine d’acquisition
  50. 50. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 50 Les ADC sont des systèmes hybrides réalisant l’opération de quantification et de codage. Conversion Analogique Numérique: CAN ou ADC ADC N bit s Ve HADC Chaine d’acquisition
  51. 51. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 51 Caractéristiques: Plage de conversion : on l’appelle aussi la Valeur Pleine échelle et correspond à la différence entre les tensions maximale et minimales admissibles à l’entrée du CAN. Conversion Analogique Numérique: CAN ou ADC Chaine d’acquisition
  52. 52. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 52 Caractéristiques: La résolution : elle est définie par le nombre de bits utilisés pour coder la valeur analogique. On la caractérise aussi par le quantum. n PE n VV q 22 max.2  Chaine d’acquisition Conversion Analogique Numérique: CAN ou ADC
  53. 53. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 53 Caractéristiques: La résolution : n PE n VV q 22 max.2  Chaine d’acquisition Conversion Analogique Numérique: CAN ou ADC
  54. 54. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 54 Caractéristiques: La précision: elle caractérise l’erreur maximale entre la valeur lue et la valeur vraie. Elle tient compte des erreurs de décalage, de gain, de linéarité, Chaine d’acquisition Conversion Analogique Numérique: CAN ou ADC
  55. 55. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 55 Erreur de non Linéarité: Chaine d’acquisition Conversion Analogique Numérique: CAN ou ADC
  56. 56. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 56 Erreur d’offset: Chaine d’acquisition Conversion Analogique Numérique: CAN ou ADC
  57. 57. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 57 Erreur de gain: Chaine d’acquisition Conversion Analogique Numérique: CAN ou ADC
  58. 58. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 58 Erreur total: Chaine d’acquisition Conversion Analogique Numérique: CAN ou ADC
  59. 59. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 59 Simple rampe: Conversion Analogique Numérique: Exemple C Vin comparateur & CK compteur sortie start RAZ t Pente I/C comparateur compteur Chaine d’acquisition
  60. 60. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 60 Simple rampe: Chaine d’acquisition Conversion Analogique Numérique: Exemple
  61. 61. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 61 Simple rampe: La sortie du comparateur passe à 0 lorsque V’A = VA, provoquant l’arrêt du comptage. Soit N tel que t1 = N.T, où T est la période de l’horloge. N.T est le temps nécessaire pour que V’A atteigne VA : Chaine d’acquisition
  62. 62. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 62 A approximation successives: Les CAN précédents présentent un temps de conversion élevé : tconv ≥N.T soit pour 8 bits tconv ≥255.T . Ce temps élevé provient de la méthode même utilisée : conversion tension → temps (donc temps élevé pour une tension élevée). On a donc imaginé la conversion à approximations successives ( ou « à pesées ») : on détermine un à un chaque bit partant du bit de poids fort (MSB). Chaine d’acquisition
  63. 63. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 63 A approximation successives: Chaine d’acquisition
  64. 64. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 64 A approximation successives: a. la logique de commande place 1 dans le poids fort (MSB) et 0 dans les autres :  si V'A >VA elle remet ce poids fort à 0 et  si V'A<VA elle le laisse à 1 b. la logique de commande fixe à 1 le bit immédiatement à droite et recommence l’opération décrite ci-dessus. Chaine d’acquisition
  65. 65. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 65 A approximation successives: La valeur numérique est celle contenue dans le registre après balayage de tous les bits. Avantages :  le temps de conversion est indépendant de la valeur de VA et faible : tconv =n.T , où n est le nombre de bits du convertisseur.  système économique La précision dépend de la stabilité de VRef , de la précision du CNA et de la qualité du comparateur. Chaine d’acquisition
  66. 66. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 66 CAN Flash: Principe: Chaine d’acquisition
  67. 67. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 67 CAN Flash: La vitesse de conversion des convertisseurs à approximations successives est limitée car il n’y a qu’un seul comparateur : les comparaisons s’exécutent l’une après l’autre, en série. Si l’on consent à multiplier le nombre de comparateurs, on pourra effectuer les comparaisons en parallèle, bien plus rapide. La tension analogique d’entrée VA est appliquée à tous les comparateurs en parallèle ; une logique de décision fournira, dans le cas de 7 comparateurs, un mot binaire sur 3 bits. Chaine d’acquisition
  68. 68. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 68 Convertisseur Numérique Analogique : CNA ou DAC Un CNA doit convertir une grandeur numérique (variable à temps discret et à valeurs discrètes) en une grandeur analogique (variable à temps continu et à valeurs continues). DAC D0 D1 Dn-2 Dn-1 n bits VA=K.N Vréf N=(D0+D1.2+D2.22+……+Dn-1.2n-1) Chaine d’acquisition
  69. 69. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 69 CNA à résistances pondérées Un amplificateur opérationnel monté en sommateur-inverseur réaliser un convertisseur numérique-analogique :          42 01 2 0 bb b R R V V G e s Chaine d’acquisition
  70. 70. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 70 CNA à résistances pondérées Avantages :  Simple  Les interrupteurs peuvent être réalisés à l'aide de portes CMOS alimentées entre Vref et la masse Inconvénients :  Le courant pris à la source Vref est très variable (chute de tension à la sortie de cette source également variable...)  Nécessite des résistances très grandes et très petites : la valeur de la plus grande résistance est 2n-1 fois plus élevée que celle de la plus petite  Limité par la précision relative des valeurs des résistances totales (résistance + interrupteur). Chaine d’acquisition
  71. 71. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 71 CNA à échelle R-2R: Intérêts :  on utilise des résistances du même ordre de grandeur. Elles vont évoluer de la même façon au cours du temps et en fonction de la température.  la valeur exacte de R ne joue pas. Seul compte le rapport des résistances (en circuit intégré on ne sait pas réaliser des résistances précises, par contre on sait réaliser de façon très précise des résistances ayant un rapport donné)  la résistance d’entrée est R indépendamment du mot N affiché. Chaine d’acquisition
  72. 72. CI-SEER & GECSI A. RAIHANI 72 CNA à échelle R-2R D0D7 - + R R R R R R R 2R 2R 2R 2R 2R 2R 2R 2R 2R RFB=R Vref V0 I I/2 I/4 I/256 I0 Donner l’expression de la tension de sortie? Chaine d’acquisition

×