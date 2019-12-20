Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sclera Abdelmonem Hamed Professor of Ophthalmology Benha University
Special features of Sclera • Avascular • Dense fibrous tissue • Lack of reaction to insult • Two types of inflammation - e...
EPISCLERITIS AND SCLERITIS 1. Episcleritis • Simple • Nodular 2. Anterior scleritis • Non-necrotizing diffuse • Non-necrot...
Applied anatomy of vascular coats Scleritis • Maximal congestion of deep vascular plexus • Slight congestion of episcleral...
Simple episcleritis • Common, self-limiting, & recurrent • Typically affects young adults Treatment • Seldom associated wi...
Nodular episcleritis • Less common than simple episcleritis • May take longer to resolve • Treatment - similar to simple e...
Causes of Scleritis: 1. Rheumatoid arthritis • Wegener granulomatosis • Polyteritis nodosa • Systemic lupus erythematosus ...
Diffuse anterior non-necrotizing scleritis • Widespread scleral and episcleral injection • Relatively benign - does not pr...
Nodular anterior non-necrotizing scleritis Scleral nodule cannot be moved over underlying tissue More serious than diffuse...
Anterior necrotizing scleritis with inflammation Progression • Painful and most severe type • Complications - uveitis, ker...
• Asymptomatic and untreatable • Associated with rheumatoid arthritis Progressive scleral thinning with exposure of underl...
Anterior necrotizing scleritis: without inflammation (Scleromalacia perforans)  Asymptomatic  Mainly in females with lon...
Posterior scleritis Signs • About 20% of all cases of scleritis • About 30% of patients have systemic disease Choroidal fo...
Differential Diagnoses 1. Allergic Conjunctivitis 2. Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis 3. Bacterial Conjunctivitis 4. Bacterial ...
Imaging in posterior scleritis Ultrasound a - Thickening of posterior scler (flat tire sign) b -Fluid in Tenon space (‘T’ ...
Treatment of necrotizing scleritis  Oral prednisone 1mg/kg/day Or Pulsed IV Methylprednisolone (solu-medrol 1 gm)  Monit...
Staphyloma • Staphyloma is a clinical condition characterised by an ectasia of the outer coats (cornea,or sclera or both) ...
TYPES • Anterior • Intercalary • Ciliary • Equatorial • Posterior
Anterior staphyloma • Partial or total • Mostly after sloughed cornea • AC becomes flat with secondary glaucoma • Iris is ...
Intercalary staphyloma • Limbus • Root of iris and anterior most part of ciliary body • Externally from limbus to 2mm behi...
Ciliary staphyloma • Affects ciliary zone - upto 8 mm behind the limbus • Scleral ectasia with incarceration of ciliary bo...
Equatorial staphyloma • Equatorial region of eye with incarceration of choriod • 14 mm behind the limbus weak area due to ...
Posterior staphyloma • Posterior pole of eye lined by choroid • Degenerative high myopia • Detected by fundoscopy and B- s...
Treatment • Treat the cause • Small –local excision with corneo-scleral graft (tectonic graft) • Large unsightly blind eye...
BLUE SCLERA 1. In children. 2. In high myopia. 3. In Buphthalmos. 4. Over a staphyloma. 5. Osteogenesis imperfecta a syndr...
Sclera
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sclera

20 views

Published on

Diseases of sclera

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sclera

  1. 1. Sclera Abdelmonem Hamed Professor of Ophthalmology Benha University
  2. 2. Special features of Sclera • Avascular • Dense fibrous tissue • Lack of reaction to insult • Two types of inflammation - episcleritis and scleritis
  3. 3. EPISCLERITIS AND SCLERITIS 1. Episcleritis • Simple • Nodular 2. Anterior scleritis • Non-necrotizing diffuse • Non-necrotizing nodular • Necrotizing with inflammation • Necrotizing without inflammation ( scleromalacia perforans ) 3. Posterior scleritis
  4. 4. Applied anatomy of vascular coats Scleritis • Maximal congestion of deep vascular plexus • Slight congestion of episcleral vessels • Maximal congestion of episcleral vessels EpiscleritisNormal • Radial superficial episcleral vessels • Deep vascular plexus adjacent to sclera
  5. 5. Simple episcleritis • Common, self-limiting, & recurrent • Typically affects young adults Treatment • Seldom associated with a systemic disorder Simple sectorial episcleritis Simple diffuse episcleritis • Topical steroids • Systemic Steroids if not responding to topical treatment
  6. 6. Nodular episcleritis • Less common than simple episcleritis • May take longer to resolve • Treatment - similar to simple episcleritis Localized nodule which can be moved over sclera
  7. 7. Causes of Scleritis: 1. Rheumatoid arthritis • Wegener granulomatosis • Polyteritis nodosa • Systemic lupus erythematosus 2. Connective tissue disorders 3. Miscellaneous • Relapsing polychondritis • Herpes zoster ophthalmicus • Surgically induced
  8. 8. Diffuse anterior non-necrotizing scleritis • Widespread scleral and episcleral injection • Relatively benign - does not progress to necrosis • Oral steroids if unresponsive Treatment • Oral NSAIDs
  9. 9. Nodular anterior non-necrotizing scleritis Scleral nodule cannot be moved over underlying tissue More serious than diffuse scleritis On examination resembles nodular episcleritis Treatment - similar to diffuse non-necrotizing scleritis
  10. 10. Anterior necrotizing scleritis with inflammation Progression • Painful and most severe type • Complications - uveitis, keratitis, cataract and glaucoma Treatment • Oral steroids • Immunosuppressive agents (cyclosporin) • Combined intravenous steroids and cyclophosphamide if unresponsive Scleral necrosis and visibility of uvea Spread and coalescence of necrosis Avascular patches
  11. 11. • Asymptomatic and untreatable • Associated with rheumatoid arthritis Progressive scleral thinning with exposure of underlying uvea Anterior necrotizing scleritis with inflammation (sclerokeratitis)
  12. 12. Anterior necrotizing scleritis: without inflammation (Scleromalacia perforans)  Asymptomatic  Mainly in females with longstanding RhA  Large areas of uvea eventually exposed  Spontaneous perforation rare  No effective treatment
  13. 13. Posterior scleritis Signs • About 20% of all cases of scleritis • About 30% of patients have systemic disease Choroidal folds Subretinal exudation Proptosis and ophthalmoplegia Disc swelling Exudative retinal detachment Ring choroidal detachment • Decreased vision • With or without pain
  14. 14. Differential Diagnoses 1. Allergic Conjunctivitis 2. Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis 3. Bacterial Conjunctivitis 4. Bacterial Keratitis 5. Epidemic Keratoconjunctivitis 6. Fungal Keratitis 7. Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis 8. Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma 9. Herpes Simplex Virus Keratitis 10. Interstitial Keratitis 11. Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca 12. Superior Limbic Keratoconjunctivitis 13. Toxoplasmosis 14. Viral Conjunctivitis
  15. 15. Imaging in posterior scleritis Ultrasound a - Thickening of posterior scler (flat tire sign) b -Fluid in Tenon space (‘T’ sign) Axial CT Posterior scleral thickening a b a
  16. 16. Treatment of necrotizing scleritis  Oral prednisone 1mg/kg/day Or Pulsed IV Methylprednisolone (solu-medrol 1 gm)  Monitor pain in first 2-3 days  Taper dose of steroids to response  Immunosuppressives  cyclosporine in steroid resistant cases  Young people systemic NSAI.
  17. 17. Staphyloma • Staphyloma is a clinical condition characterised by an ectasia of the outer coats (cornea,or sclera or both) with an incarceration of uveal tissue
  18. 18. TYPES • Anterior • Intercalary • Ciliary • Equatorial • Posterior
  19. 19. Anterior staphyloma • Partial or total • Mostly after sloughed cornea • AC becomes flat with secondary glaucoma • Iris is incarcerated in anterior staphyloma
  20. 20. Intercalary staphyloma • Limbus • Root of iris and anterior most part of ciliary body • Externally from limbus to 2mm behind • Caused by: 1. perforating injury at peripheral cornea involving limbus, 2. marginal corneal ulcers, 3. anterior scleritis, 4. scleromalacia perforans, 5. complicated cataract surgery with wound dehisence, secondary glaucoma
  21. 21. Ciliary staphyloma • Affects ciliary zone - upto 8 mm behind the limbus • Scleral ectasia with incarceration of ciliary body • Caused by: 1. developmental glaucoma, 2. end stage of primary or sec glaucoma, 3. scleritis, 4. trauma to ciliary region of eye
  22. 22. Equatorial staphyloma • Equatorial region of eye with incarceration of choriod • 14 mm behind the limbus weak area due to passage of venae vorticosae • Caused by: 1. scleritis , 2. chronic uncontrolled glaucoma, 3. degenerative myopia
  23. 23. Posterior staphyloma • Posterior pole of eye lined by choroid • Degenerative high myopia • Detected by fundoscopy and B- scan ultrasonography
  24. 24. Treatment • Treat the cause • Small –local excision with corneo-scleral graft (tectonic graft) • Large unsightly blind eyes are enucleated and replaced with implant
  25. 25. BLUE SCLERA 1. In children. 2. In high myopia. 3. In Buphthalmos. 4. Over a staphyloma. 5. Osteogenesis imperfecta a syndrome of : a) Deafness (otosclerosis). b) Fragility of bones. c) Blue sclera.

×