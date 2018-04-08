Successfully reported this slideshow.
Arabic grammar: How to distinguish between ‫ل‬ِ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ (subject) and ‫ول‬ُ‫ع‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫م‬ ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ (object) in a sentence.
• We look for ‫ل‬ِ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬(subject)and ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ول‬ُ‫ع‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫م‬ (object) in a verbal sentence (‫َّة‬‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ع‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ة‬َ...
1.The subject (‫ل‬ِ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬)is the person or thing doing something, and the object (‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ول‬ُ‫ع‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫م‬ ) is having...
therefore, the dammah is for the last letter of the subject. And, the fathah is for the last letter of the object. This Da...
• The subject doesn't always come after the verb, then we can not think all time to guess who is the subject by looking to...
Identify the subject by the red color and the object by the blue color. keep the verb black. 1. َ‫ة‬َ‫ُر‬‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ ُ‫ل‬ُ‫...
Answers 1. َ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ض‬ُ‫ل‬ُ‫ج‬َّ‫ٱلر‬َ‫ة‬َ‫ُر‬‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ The man hit the ball. 2 َ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬َ‫س‬ُ‫خ‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ش‬‫ٱل‬َ‫ان‬َ‫ذ‬ ْ...
Translate the following sentences. 1. َ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ض‬ُ‫ل‬ُ‫ج‬َّ‫ٱلر‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬َ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ 2 َ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬َ‫س‬ُ‫خ‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ش‬‫ٱل‬َ‫ذ‬ ْ...
Answers َ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ض‬ُ‫ل‬ُ‫ج‬َّ‫ٱلر‬َ‫ة‬َ‫ُر‬‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ The man hit the ball. 2 َ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬َ‫س‬ُ‫خ‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ش‬‫ٱل‬َ‫ان‬َ‫ذ‬ ْ‫ٱْ...
  1. 1. Arabic grammar: How to distinguish between ‫ل‬ِ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ (subject) and ‫ول‬ُ‫ع‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫م‬ ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ (object) in a sentence.
  2. 2. • We look for ‫ل‬ِ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬(subject)and ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ول‬ُ‫ع‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫م‬ (object) in a verbal sentence (‫َّة‬‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ع‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ة‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ج‬). verbal sentence is sentence that begin with a verb. It mean the verb will precede the subject and the object in the sentence. Example: the sentence below begin with the verb َ‫ل‬َ‫ك‬َ‫أ‬ (ate): َ‫ْز‬‫ب‬ُ‫خ‬ْ‫ٱل‬ ُ‫د‬َ‫ل‬‫و‬ْ‫ٱل‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ك‬َ‫أ‬ the boy ate the bread
  3. 3. 1.The subject (‫ل‬ِ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬)is the person or thing doing something, and the object (‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ول‬ُ‫ع‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫م‬ ) is having something done to it. 2 .The subject of the verbal sentence is ‫وع‬ ُُ ُ‫ف‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫م‬ : it mean this noun carry dammah in its last letter. 3 The object of the verbal sentence is ‫وب‬ُ‫ص‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ : it mean this noun carry fathah in its last letter. • Example َ‫ل‬‫و‬ْ‫ٱل‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ك‬َ‫أ‬ُ‫د‬ْ‫ب‬ُ‫خ‬ْ‫ٱل‬َ‫ز‬ the boy ate the bread . The word the boy ( subject), carry dammah and the word the bread (the object) carry fathah
  4. 4. therefore, the dammah is for the last letter of the subject. And, the fathah is for the last letter of the object. This Dammah and fathah will inform us about the job of the noun in the sentence. Example َ‫ل‬‫و‬ْ‫ٱل‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ك‬َ‫أ‬ُ‫د‬ْ‫ب‬ُ‫خ‬ْ‫ٱل‬َ‫ز‬ The boy ate the bread If we change the symbol of dammah and fathah, the meaning of the sentence will change drastically. َ‫ل‬‫و‬ْ‫ٱل‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ك‬َ‫أ‬َ‫د‬ْ‫ب‬ُ‫خ‬ْ‫ٱل‬ُ‫ز‬ The bread ate the boy.
  5. 5. • The subject doesn't always come after the verb, then we can not think all time to guess who is the subject by looking to the noun that come after the verb. All time we need to look for the noun who finish with dammah to identify the subject • Example : ْ‫ب‬ُ‫خ‬ْ‫ٱل‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ك‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ز‬َ‫ل‬‫و‬ْ‫ٱل‬ُ‫د‬ The boy ate the bread In this example the subject doesn't come directly after the verb but it is easily identifiable because of its dammah.
  6. 6. Identify the subject by the red color and the object by the blue color. keep the verb black. 1. َ‫ة‬َ‫ُر‬‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ ُ‫ل‬ُ‫ج‬َّ‫ٱلر‬ َ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ض‬ The man hit the ball. 2 َ‫ان‬َ‫ذ‬ ْ‫ٱْل‬ ُ‫خ‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ش‬‫ٱل‬ َ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬َ‫س‬ The old man listened to the athan. 3. َ‫يب‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ ُ‫ب‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َّ‫ط‬‫ٱل‬ َ‫ب‬ ِ‫َر‬‫ش‬ The student drank the milk.
  7. 7. Answers 1. َ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ض‬ُ‫ل‬ُ‫ج‬َّ‫ٱلر‬َ‫ة‬َ‫ُر‬‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ The man hit the ball. 2 َ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬َ‫س‬ُ‫خ‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ش‬‫ٱل‬َ‫ان‬َ‫ذ‬ ْ‫ٱْل‬ The old man listened to the athan. 3. َ‫ب‬ ِ‫َر‬‫ش‬ُ‫ب‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َّ‫ط‬‫ٱل‬َ‫يب‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ The student drank the milk.
  8. 8. Translate the following sentences. 1. َ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ض‬ُ‫ل‬ُ‫ج‬َّ‫ٱلر‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬َ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ 2 َ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬َ‫س‬ُ‫خ‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ش‬‫ٱل‬َ‫ذ‬ ْ‫ٱْل‬َ‫ان‬ 3. َ‫ب‬ ِ‫َر‬‫ش‬ُ‫ب‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َّ‫ط‬‫ٱل‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬َ‫يب‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ح‬ 4. . َ‫ل‬َ‫ك‬َ‫أ‬ُ‫د‬َ‫ل‬‫و‬ْ‫ٱل‬ْ‫ب‬ُ‫خ‬ْ‫ٱل‬َ‫ز‬
  9. 9. Answers َ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ض‬ُ‫ل‬ُ‫ج‬َّ‫ٱلر‬َ‫ة‬َ‫ُر‬‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ The man hit the ball. 2 َ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬َ‫س‬ُ‫خ‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ش‬‫ٱل‬َ‫ان‬َ‫ذ‬ ْ‫ٱْل‬ The old man listened to the athan. 3. َ‫ب‬ ِ‫َر‬‫ش‬ُ‫ب‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َّ‫ط‬‫ٱل‬َ‫يب‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ The student drank the milk. 4. َ‫ل‬َ‫ك‬َ‫أ‬ُ‫د‬َ‫ل‬‫و‬ْ‫ٱل‬َ‫ْز‬‫ب‬ُ‫خ‬ْ‫ٱل‬ The boy ate the bread.

