Footstep Sensors Identify People by Gait

Many machines can recognize humans by their fingerprints or facial features. These biometric traits are not the only ones that set individuals apart, however. Each person's walking gait is unique—and they can serve not only as identifiers but also as indicators of mood and health. A team of researchers has now developed remote sensors that analyze footsteps by measuring minute floor vibrations. They have used those vibrations to identify specific individuals walking through a building and to test a new method of hands-off health monitoring.