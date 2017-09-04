Various Applications of Graphene Oxide in Different Fields On filtering monolayer graphene oxide dispersion, graphene oxid...
About us GO or the oxide of Graphene is a distinct material that can be considered as a single molecular structure of grap...
Electronics - Many electronic devices such as the graphene based field effect transistor or GFET have been fabricated usin...
Contact information Abalonyx AS Forskningsveien 1 0373 Oslo, Norway Mail: Box 3868 Ullevål Stadion, 0805 Oslo, Norway Tel:...
Various applications of graphene oxide in different fields

On filtering monolayer graphene oxide dispersion, graphene oxide film is prepared. The films retain outstanding electrical and optical properties forming an important tin-oxide (ITO) agent.

  1. 1. Various Applications of Graphene Oxide in Different Fields On filtering monolayer graphene oxide dispersion, graphene oxide film is prepared. The films retain outstanding electrical and optical properties forming an important tin-oxide (ITO) agent.
  2. 2. About us GO or the oxide of Graphene is a distinct material that can be considered as a single molecular structure of graphite with different oxygen containing functionalities. The most commonly used modern procedures for the synthesis of GO is based on the method in which graphite is oxidized by a solution of potassium permanganate in sulfuric acid. GO can further be reduced to rGO or reduced GO that can again be formed into a thin film from an aqueous dispersion of GO in water. This reduced Graphene Oxide film has moderate conductivity and has found application in various electronic devices.
  3. 3. Electronics - Many electronic devices such as the graphene based field effect transistor or GFET have been fabricated using GO as a starting material for at least one of the components. FETs that use graphene have been used as both chemical sensors and biosensors. As biosensors, find application in detection of DNA and have been used as an electrochemical glucose sensor. Energy Storage - Among the different fields of materials science that were affected by the extended study on Graphene was the world of electrochemical energy-storage devices. Graphene finds application both as an active component and as an inactive material. Nano composites of Reduced Graphene Oxide have been used in lithium ion batteries and electrochemical capacitors for high capacity energy storage.
  4. 4. Contact information Abalonyx AS Forskningsveien 1 0373 Oslo, Norway Mail: Box 3868 Ullevål Stadion, 0805 Oslo, Norway Tel: +47 93859856 E-mail: post@abalonyx.no Website: http://www.abalonyx.no/

