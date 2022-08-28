CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE.pptx

2.
Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most
common type of heart disease
It occurs when fatty deposits called plaque
build up inside the coronary artery disease
Plaques is made up of cholesterol deposits
When plaque builds up, it narrows the arteries
These process is called atherosclerosis
4.
Smoking
Hyperlipidaemia
Male gender
Diabetes mellitus
Hypertension
Physical inactivity
Obesity
Advancing age
Family history of CAD
5.
Electrocardiography
Echocardiography
Stress test
Troponin and cardiac isoenzyme
Radionuclide studies and MRI
Position emission tomography
Computed tomography
Coronary angiography
6.
Pharmaceutical therapy – medications such as
nitrates , beta blockers,calcium channel blockers,
aspirin or statins
Coronary artery bypass surgery(CABG)- surgeon
takes section of healthy blood vesselss from your
leg , chest or arm
Two CABG procedures are there –
1- beating heart surgery
2 – arrested heart surgery