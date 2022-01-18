Successfully reported this slideshow.
Allied technologies app development agency usa .

Jan. 18, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Services

Allied is the best app development agency that has more than 25 iOS app developers to help you out. Our Allied technologies provide app development service. If you want to app for your organization.
Name- Allied Technologies
Website- https://www.alliedtechnologies.io/
https://alliedtechnologies.business.site/
https://g.page/r/CdCTMebHE8tdEBA

Add- 205 Powell Pl, Brentwood, TN 37027, United States
Contact no.- (800) 936-0755
Email- info@alliedtechnologies.io

  1. 1. Here is why you need an App for your website immediately! ⇒ Click here : www.alliedtechnologies.io/app-development/
  2. 2. Turning your imagination into an interactive mobile app is what Allied Technologies is known for. We have the best developers who have mastered the craft of mobile app development. From creative Andriod developers to highly experienced iOS developers, we got you covered! Discuss your idea with us and we will create a refined app that is responsive, scalable, and cross-platform giving your audience or customers the best mobile user experience.
  3. 3. 20+ Android Developers For Both Android and iOS 25+ iOS developers With fluid design and function Converting Website into App With experienced developers
  4. 4. A high-level language class-based, the object- oriented programming language used to create web and android apps. Flutter is Google's free and open-source UI framework for creating native mobile applications. Solely for iOS mobile apps, Swift is a general- purpose, multi- paradigm, compiled programming language developed by Apple Inc.
  5. 5. An open-source UI software framework, used for developing cross- platform apps. Ionic brings improved desktop support, new UI components, iOS/Android design. Used for building modern & performant iOS and Android apps with C# and .NET.
  6. 6. A TypeScript-based free and open-source web application framework Developed by Microsoft, used for creating astounding desktop and mobile apps, including games. A powerful cross- platform 3D engine to create 3D games and applications for mobile.
  7. 7. Accounting App Development Agriculture App Development AI App Development Art App Development Automobile App Development Attorney App Development Author App Development
  8. 8. Church App Development eCommerce App Development Electrical App Development Electronics App Development Fitness App Development Food Delivery App Development Gadgets App Development
  9. 9. Music App Development Portfolio App Development Photography App Development Plumbing App Development POS App Development Restaurant App Development Real Estate App Development These are just a few names. In App Development, we go beyond!
  10. 10. As per Statista report of Q2 2021, users downloaded about 28 billion apps from Google Play Store and about 7.9 million from the App Store Additionally, by the end of 2022, US consumers will spend around $34 billion and even more on apps via the app stores.
  11. 11. Planning includes which language to choose along with the architecture. And then the design and idea is presented to the client. A per the client’s choice, our expert developers code the apps, and then after the beta testing, the app is deployed on App Store or Play Store.
  12. 12. That's the revenue that mobile apps are expected to generate by the end of 2023!
  13. 13. Of all US digital media time comes from mobile apps. Of Millennials open an app 50+ times per day. Apps are available for download on the Google Play Store. Apps are available on the App Store.
  14. 14. Native Android App Expert Head of the Department AR/VR Gaming Expert
  15. 15. Do you have any questions? Web: www.alliedtechnologies.io Email: info@alliedtechnologies.io Phone: (800) 936-0755 Head Office: 205 Powell Pl Brentwood, Tennesse, USA

