Taller Define Tus Metas Personales Hoy

TALLER 100% VIVENCIAL DEFINE TUS METAS PERSONALES HOY
REGLAS ✓ No celular ✓ Concentración total ✓ Disfruten del Viaje ✓ Déjense llevar 3
Hola! Bienvenidos Todos Somos Luisa y Aaron Estamos para apoyarlos en definir sus metas personales en este taller 4
“¿Qué tan satisfecho estoy con mi vida HOY? 7
Nuestro proceso del día de hoy ¿Qué ES LA VIDA? PLAN DE METAS PERSONALES RUEDA DE LA VIDA 12
15 DESCARGAR AQUÍ CLICK AQUÍ
RUEDA DE LA VIDA ▫ La rueda de la vida consiste en analizar en que aspectos de mi vida estoy satisfecho y cuales no tanto....
DINÁMICA RUEDA DE LA VIDA INDICACIONES 1. Colorear del 1 al 10 que tan satisfecho estás con cada aspecto de tu vida 2. Ele...
¿Como es mi personalidad para lograr las metas? 18 ¿COMO SON LOS RASGOS DE MI PERSONALIDAD?
Es momento de empezar a definir nuestras METAS 21
Y para ti… ¿Qué es una meta? 23
¿Y un objetivo? 24
MÉTODO GROW 26
27 ASPECTO DE VIDA META Porque Metas de Corto Plazo ¿Cuándo? F M A M J J A S O N D SALUD Comer saludableme nte Me siento m...
Contáctanos! Para mayor información de los grupos de transformación contáctanos al: ▫ Web: www.cdc.pe ▫ Celular y WhatsApp...
  1. 1. TALLER 100% VIVENCIAL DEFINE TUS METAS PERSONALES HOY
  2. 2. “ 2
  3. 3. REGLAS ✓ No celular ✓ Concentración total ✓ Disfruten del Viaje ✓ Déjense llevar 3
  4. 4. Hola! Bienvenidos Todos Somos Luisa y Aaron Estamos para apoyarlos en definir sus metas personales en este taller 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. “¿Qué tan satisfecho estoy con mi vida HOY? 7
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. 1. 10
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. Nuestro proceso del día de hoy ¿Qué ES LA VIDA? PLAN DE METAS PERSONALES RUEDA DE LA VIDA 12
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14. 14
  15. 15. 15 DESCARGAR AQUÍ CLICK AQUÍ
  16. 16. RUEDA DE LA VIDA ▫ La rueda de la vida consiste en analizar en que aspectos de mi vida estoy satisfecho y cuales no tanto. 16
  17. 17. DINÁMICA RUEDA DE LA VIDA INDICACIONES 1. Colorear del 1 al 10 que tan satisfecho estás con cada aspecto de tu vida 2. Elegir los 3 aspectos más insatisfechos en tu vida 3. Enumerar del 1 al 3, siendo 1 el más insatisfecho 17
  18. 18. ¿Como es mi personalidad para lograr las metas? 18 ¿COMO SON LOS RASGOS DE MI PERSONALIDAD?
  19. 19. 19
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. Es momento de empezar a definir nuestras METAS 21
  22. 22. 22
  23. 23. Y para ti… ¿Qué es una meta? 23
  24. 24. ¿Y un objetivo? 24
  25. 25. 25
  26. 26. MÉTODO GROW 26
  27. 27. 27 ASPECTO DE VIDA META Porque Metas de Corto Plazo ¿Cuándo? F M A M J J A S O N D SALUD Comer saludableme nte Me siento más cansado. NO tengo el rendimiento que antes 1. Dejar de comer comida chatarra X 2. Informarme más de comida saludable X 3 X EJEMPLO DE PLAN DE METAS PERSONALES
  28. 28. 28
  29. 29. 29
  30. 30. 30
  31. 31. Contáctanos! Para mayor información de los grupos de transformación contáctanos al: ▫ Web: www.cdc.pe ▫ Celular y WhatsApp: 990090223 / 998555783 ▫ Facebook: Corporación de Desarrollo de Competencias (www.facebook.com/cdcperu2019) ▫ LinkedIn: Corporación de Desarrollo de Competencias (https://www.linkedin.com/company/15241395/a dmin/) 31
  32. 32. 32

