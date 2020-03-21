Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROGRAMA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PERSONAL 2020
Hola! Buscamos una transformación integral y trascendental en tu persona Puedes encontrarnos en aaron.ruiz@roi.org.pe 2
“ Cuando ya no podemos cambiar una situación debemos cambiar nosotros mismos” Victor Frankl 4
OBJETIVO GENERAL Este programa de transformación personal, a través del coaching y la logoterapia, generar cambios en los ...
Beneficios 6
Beneficios directos en tu persona Desarrollo integral de la persona en diversas areas de su vida Lograr muchas habilidades...
El programa incluye 3 grandes puertos: PUERTO N°1 Descubriendo las fortalezas y debilidades más importantes de la persona ...
DESCUBRIENDO FORTALEZAS Y DEBILIDADES Conoce sus beneficios 10
“ Trabaja en tus debilidades hasta que se conviertan en fortalezas" Mahatma Gandhi 11
TALLER 1 Descubriendo quien soy El taller consistirá en identificar y descubrir el propósito de vida de cada persona en pr...
ROMPIENDO CREENCIAS LIMITANTES Conoce sus beneficios 13
“ Lo malo es siempre más fácil de creer.– Julia Roberts Pretty Woman 14
TALLER 1 Clasificando creencias Mediante en el Taller de Yo Soy pudiste descubrir lo que te limita, el presente taller bus...
CREANDO UN NUEVO SER Conoce sus beneficios 16
“ El propósito de la vida es una vida con propósito Robin Sharma 17
TALLER 1 Elígete Posteriormente al Taller Creer es Crear avanzamos en esta ultima etapa con El Taller Elígete, el cual con...
TALLER 5 Valores con Sentido de Vida Posteriormente al Taller Creer es Crear avanzamos en esta ultima etapa con El Taller ...
20 PROGRAMA CURRICULAR La malla más completa 20
21 1er Puerto Descubriendo Fortalezas y Debilidades 1° Círculo Existencial (1 mensual) 1° Sesiones de Acompañamiento 1° Ta...
NOS ENCUENTRAS EN DIVERSAS PLATAFORMAS! Nuestras sesiones también se realizan a través de ZOOM, SKYPE, Facebook y más! Pla...
  1. 1. PROGRAMA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PERSONAL 2020
  2. 2. Hola! Buscamos una transformación integral y trascendental en tu persona Puedes encontrarnos en aaron.ruiz@roi.org.pe 2
  3. 3. 1. OBJETIVO GENERAL Conoce los beneficios que tiene la transformación en tu persona 2 1 3 DescubriendoFortalezas y Debilidades Rompiendo creencias limitantes y paradigmas Creando el Nuevo SER
  4. 4. “ Cuando ya no podemos cambiar una situación debemos cambiar nosotros mismos” Victor Frankl 4
  5. 5. OBJETIVO GENERAL Este programa de transformación personal, a través del coaching y la logoterapia, generar cambios en los tres aspectos más importantes de una persona: lenguaje, cuerpo y emociones, utilizando la tridimensión del SER. 5
  6. 6. Beneficios 6
  7. 7. Beneficios directos en tu persona Desarrollo integral de la persona en diversas areas de su vida Lograr muchas habilidades personales y sociales para el perfeccionami ento del SER Establecer un Plan de Acción de Mejora Personal (PAMP) a corto plazo 7
  8. 8. 2 3 1El programa incluye 3 grandes puertos: 8 Descubriendo las fortalezas y debilidades más importantes de la persona Rompiendo las creencias limitantes, paradigmas y pensamientos negativos de la persona Creación del nuevo SER: donde se trabajarán el lenguaje, las emociones y el cuerpo de la persona
  9. 9. El programa incluye 3 grandes puertos: PUERTO N°1 Descubriendo las fortalezas y debilidades más importantes de la persona PUERTO N° 2 Rompiendo las creencias limitantes, paradigmas y pensamientos negativos de la persona PUERTO N° 3 Creación del nuevo SER: donde se trabajarán el lenguaje, las emociones y el cuerpo de la persona 9 ETAPAS DEL PROGRAMA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN
  10. 10. DESCUBRIENDO FORTALEZAS Y DEBILIDADES Conoce sus beneficios 10
  11. 11. “ Trabaja en tus debilidades hasta que se conviertan en fortalezas" Mahatma Gandhi 11
  12. 12. TALLER 1 Descubriendo quien soy El taller consistirá en identificar y descubrir el propósito de vida de cada persona en presente TALLER 2 Identificar las fortalezas más importantes El taller consistirá en descubrir las fortalezas más relevantes de cada persona TALLER 3 Identificar las debilidades más importantes El taller consistirá en descubrir las debilidades más relevantes de cada persona TALLERES QUE INCLUYEN: TALLER 4 Yo Soy El taller consistirá en determinar la persona que deseo SER ACTIVIDADES DE APOYO ○ Sesiones de coaching ○ Círculos Existenciales ○ Dinámicas ○ Talleres Vivenciales ○ Ejercicios Prácticos ○ Role Plays 12 ○ Dinámicas Lúdicas ○ Sesiones Virtuales ○ Conferencias ○ Material de Ayuda ○ Webinars ○ Más!
  13. 13. ROMPIENDO CREENCIAS LIMITANTES Conoce sus beneficios 13
  14. 14. “ Lo malo es siempre más fácil de creer.– Julia Roberts Pretty Woman 14
  15. 15. TALLER 1 Clasificando creencias Mediante en el Taller de Yo Soy pudiste descubrir lo que te limita, el presente taller busca reconocer las creencias heredadas, adquiridas y elegidas TALLER 2 Clasificando creencias sociales El taller consistirá en clasificar las creencias personales, familiares y sociales. TALLER 3 El Valor de Los Valores Descubre los valores fundamentales e instrumentales que impactan en tus creencias TALLERES QUE INCLUYEN: TALLER 4 Creer es Crear El taller consistirá en romper con creencias que te limitan y convertirlas en un trampolín hacia el logro de tus metas. ACTIVIDADES DE APOYO ○ Sesiones de coaching ○ Círculos Existenciales ○ Dinámicas ○ Talleres Vivenciales ○ Ejercicios Prácticos ○ Role Plays 15 ○ Dinámicas Lúdicas ○ Sesiones Virtuales ○ Conferencias ○ Material de Ayuda ○ Webinars ○ Más!
  16. 16. CREANDO UN NUEVO SER Conoce sus beneficios 16
  17. 17. “ El propósito de la vida es una vida con propósito Robin Sharma 17
  18. 18. TALLER 1 Elígete Posteriormente al Taller Creer es Crear avanzamos en esta ultima etapa con El Taller Elígete, el cual consiste en definir en ti el sentido de vida TALLER 2 Comunicación Asertiva Se trabajará en la comunicación asertiva como habilidad para comunicarnos con claridad, franqueza y de forma directa, diciendo exactamente lo que queremos decir. TALLER 3 Emocionalidad en la persona Se trabajará en la identificación, priorización y manejo de emociones de la persona ante distintas circunstancias TALLERES QUE INCLUYEN: TALLER 4 Lenguaje Corporal Se trabajará las expresiones, el lenguaje no verbal, gestos y más de la persona. ACTIVIDADES DE APOYO ○ Sesiones de coaching ○ Círculos Existenciales ○ Dinámicas ○ Talleres Vivenciales ○ Ejercicios Prácticos ○ Role Plays 18 ○ Dinámicas Lúdicas ○ Sesiones Virtuales ○ Conferencias ○ Material de Ayuda ○ Webinars ○ Más!
  19. 19. TALLER 5 Valores con Sentido de Vida Posteriormente al Taller Creer es Crear avanzamos en esta ultima etapa con El Taller Elígete, el cual consiste en definir en ti el sentido de vida TALLER 6 El Proceso de Transformación Personal Concretizar nuestro proceso de transformación e interiorizarlo en la persona TALLER 3 Determinación de la Persona Se finalizará con definir y determinar la misión y propósito de vida siendo seres en el mundo TALLERES QUE INCLUYEN: ACTIVIDADES DE APOYO ○ Sesiones de coaching ○ Círculos Existenciales ○ Dinámicas ○ Talleres Vivenciales ○ Ejercicios Prácticos ○ Role Plays 19 ○ Dinámicas Lúdicas ○ Sesiones Virtuales ○ Conferencias ○ Material de Ayuda ○ Webinars ○ Más!
  20. 20. 20 PROGRAMA CURRICULAR La malla más completa 20
  21. 21. 21 1er Puerto Descubriendo Fortalezas y Debilidades 1° Círculo Existencial (1 mensual) 1° Sesiones de Acompañamiento 1° Talleres Vivenciales (1 semanal) 2do Puerto Rompiendo Creencias Limitantes 2° Círculo Existencial (1 mensual) 2° Sesiones de Acompañamiento 2° Talleres Vivenciales (1 semanal) 3er Puerto Creando el Nuevo SER 3° Círculo Existencial (1 mensual) 3° Sesiones de Acompañamiento 3° Talleres Vivenciales (1 semanal)
  22. 22. NOS ENCUENTRAS EN DIVERSAS PLATAFORMAS! Nuestras sesiones también se realizan a través de ZOOM, SKYPE, Facebook y más! Place your screenshot here 22

