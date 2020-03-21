Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLAN DE METAS PERSONALES Nombre y Apellido:______________________________________________________ 1. Definirlas metas (GOA...
3. Identificarcaminos u opciones (OPCIONES) Describir cualesson los caminos u opciones que tienespara lograr la meta plani...
4. Plan de Acci�n ASPECTO DE VIDA META Porque Metas de Corto Plazo �Cu�ndo? F M A M J J A S O N D 1. 2. 3. 1. 2. 3. 1. 2. ...
  1. 1. PLAN DE METAS PERSONALES Nombre y Apellido:______________________________________________________ 1. Definirlas metas (GOAL) Escribir las metas que nacen de los aspectos menos satisfechos de tu vida,en base a la Rueda de la Vida. Escribir en forma positiva cada meta. Ejemplo: Mejorarmi condici�n f�sica (Salud),Comunicarme con mas frecuencia con mi familia (Familia), Generar nuevasfuentes de ingreso econ�mico (Dinero), entre otros. ASPECTO DE VIDA META 1. 1. 2. 2. 3. 3. 2. Describirla realidad(REALITY) Describir cualesson las razones o situacionesactuales por las que no has podido cumplir tus metas planeadas. Escribir en forma negativa cada realidad. Ejemplo: - Meta: Mejorar mi condici�n f�sica (Salud) - Realidad: No hago ejercicio.No tengo horarios para mi alimentaci�n.Suelo comer comida chatarra. META REALIDAD 1. 2. 3.
  2. 2. 3. Identificarcaminos u opciones (OPCIONES) Describir cualesson los caminos u opciones que tienespara lograr la meta planificada. Escribir en forma positiva cada opci�n. Ejemplo: - Meta: Mejorar mi condici�n f�sica (Salud) - Opciones: o Comer saludablemente o Informarme m�s de los alimentossaludables o Hacer ejercicio continuamente META OPCIONES O CAMINOS 1. 1. 2. 3. 2. 1. 2. 3. 3. 1. 2. 3.
  3. 3. 4. Plan de Acci�n ASPECTO DE VIDA META Porque Metas de Corto Plazo �Cu�ndo? F M A M J J A S O N D 1. 2. 3. 1. 2. 3. 1. 2. 3. 1. 2. 3.

