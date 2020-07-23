Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE SMEAR LAYER Aaron Sarwal MDS 2nd Prof
CONTENTS  Introduction  Definition  History  Components Of Smear Layer  Bonding & Smear Layer  Functional Implicatio...
INTRODUCTION  Smear layer - a force to be reckoned with.  Increasing importance - paralleled interest in adhesive bondin...
INTRODUCTION  Natural “Cavity liner”.  David Pashley - the smear layer as a cavity liner is both beneficial and detrimen...
DEFINITION  According to Operative Dentistry Journal (1984) the term smear layer applies to: “any debris produced iatroge...
DEFINITION  Cohen defined smear layer as: “an amorphous, relatively smooth layer of microcrystalline debris whose feature...
DEFINITION  The American Association of Endodontists defined smear layer as a: “surface film of debris retained on dentin...
HOW IS SMEAR LAYER FORMED?  According to DCNA (1990) “when tooth structure is cut, instead of being uniformly sheared, th...
HISTORY  The earliest studies on the effects of various instruments on dental tissues - reported by Lammie and Draycott i...
HISTORY  Charbeneou, Peyton and Anthony were among the first to quantify and rank the differences between burs and abrasi...
HISTORY  In 1961 Scott and O’Neel used transmission electron microscopy to study the nature of the cut tooth surface.
HISTORY  Advent of SEM - grinding debris was first referred to as the smear layer by Boyde, Switsur and Stewart in 1963.
HISTORY  Eick and others in 1970 attempted to quantify and identify cutting debris on tooth surfaces. They confirmed that...
HISTORY  In 1972, Jones, Lozdan and Boyde showed that smear layers were common on enamel and dentin following the use of ...
HISTORY  Erich and co-workers in 1976 discussed the role of friction and abrasion in the drilling of teeth.  They accoun...
HISTORY  In 1982, Goldman and others studied smear layers after the use of endodontic instrumentation.
SMEAR DILEMMA TO REMOVE NOT TO REMOVE
IN SUPPORT OF RETAINING SMEAR LAYER  Blocks the dentinal tubules, preventing the exchange of bacteria and other irritants...
IN SUPPORT OF REMOVING SMEAR LAYER  Smear layer - unpredictable thickness and volume, because a great portion of it consi...
 Bacteria may survive and multiply (Brannstrom & Nyborg 1973) and can proliferate into the dentinal tubules (Olgart et al...
 It may limit the optimum penetration of disinfecting agents (McComb & Smith 1975, Outhwaite et al. 1976, Goldberg & Abra...
COMPONENTS OF SMEAR LAYER  The exact proportionate composition of the smear layer has not been determined but SEM examina...
COMPONENTS OF SMEAR LAYER  The inorganic material in the smear layer is made up of tooth structures and some non- specifi...
SMEAR PHENOMENON  Eirich (1976) stated that smearing occurs when “hydroxy apatite within the tissue is either plucked out...
SMEAR PHENOMENON  Smearing is a physico-chemical phenomenon rather than a thermal transformation of apatite involving mec...
MORPHOLOGY OF SMEAR LAYER  Smear layer - two separate layers – a superficial layer and a layer loosely attached to the un...
Disc of human dentin cut with a fine-grit diamond blade on a metallurgical saw. Note the uniformity and amorphous nature o...
Scanning electron micrograph of dentine surface with typical amorphous smear layer with granular appearance and moderate d...
Scanning electron micrograph of smeared surface of dentine. The crack shapes are processing artefacts overlying dentinal t...
Scanning electron micrograph of dentine surface showing smear plugs occluding tubules. The surface has been treated for 60...
 Clinically produced smear layers have an average depth of from 1-5 microns (Goldman et.al. 1981, Mader et.al. 1984).  T...
 Several factors may cause the depth of the smear layer to vary from tooth to tooth:  Dry or wet cutting of the dentin. ...
 Filing a canal without irrigation or cutting without a water spray will produce a thicker layer of dentin debris  The u...
TOPOGRAPHICAL DETAIL OF CUT DENTIN  Steel and tungsten carbide burs produce an undulating pattern, the trough of which ru...
 Fine grooves can be seen running perpendicular to the undulations and parallel with the direction of rotation of the bur...
Scanning electron micrograph showing the galling pattern on a dentin surface cut with a water-cooled, tungsten carbide bur...
Scanning micrograph of the cutting anomalies on dentin following the use of a cross-cut steel bur. Note the debris and evi...
 The galling phenomenon appears more masked with tungsten carbide burs run at high speed.  An examination of both steel ...
 Scanning electron micrographs of the flutes of, tungsten carbide bur. At higher magnification evidence of brittle fractu...
 Steel and tungsten carbide burs - obliterate normal structural detail of the tissue.  Debris, irregular in shape and no...
Scanning electron micrograph of dentin cleaned to show that deformation after abrading and cutting is confined to a few su...
 The mechanism of dental tissue removal for burs and diamond is different significantly.  As burs rotate, the flute unde...
 On the other hand, abrasive particles, passing across the tissue, ploughs through in which substrate is ejected ahead of...
Scanning electron micrograph showing grooves traversing a dentin surface abraded with diamond. TOPOGRAPHICAL DETAIL OF CUT...
TOPOGRAPHICAL DETAIL OF CUT DENTIN Scanning electron micrographs of the grooves left by a diamond stone on dentin. Fine gr...
Scanning electron micrograph of dentin abraded with 600-grit silicon carbide abrasive paper. Note the occluded tubules and...
 Several factors govern the size of the grooves, including particle size, pressure and hardness of the abrasive related t...
Scanning electron micrograph of a diamond stone in situ. Note the abrasive particles and the grooves left by them in the t...
 A significant difference exists between diamond burs used with and without coolant or water spray.  In the absence of c...
Scanning electron micrograph showing considerable smearing of dentin after the use of a clogged diamond using water as a c...
An SEM of surface of dentin ground with a diamond cylinder, high speed and then cleaned with a detergent (Tubulicid, Bli L...
BONDING THE SMEAR LAYER  Diamonds, through the introduction of grooved anomalies - greater surface area than burs.  Incr...
 Acids - remove the smear layer. For enamel - H3PO4 phoshoric acid in gel solution ranging from 30-50%.  Branstrom, Nord...
Etched dentin. BONDING THE SMEAR LAYER
35% O-Phosphoric Acid in non silica gel and in silica gel. BONDING THE SMEAR LAYER
TOTAL ETCH VS SELF ETCH Chihiro C, Finger WJ. Effect of smear layer thickness on bond strength mediated by three all-in-on...
RESTORATIVE DENTISTRY FUNCTIONAL IMPLICATIONS
Smear Layer of Denti n
INFLUENCE OF CONDITIONING OF SMEAR LAYER ON SENSITIVITY OF DENTIN  Etching the dentin of roots, whether done therapeutica...
 Several studies indicate that most of the resistance to the flow of fluid across dentin is due to the presence of smear ...
INFLUENCE ON PERMEABILITY OF DENTIN  Substances diffuse across dentin at a rate that is proportional to their concentrati...
INFLUENCE ON PERMEABILITY OF DENTIN
BACTERIA UNDER SMEAR LAYER UNDER RESTORATIONS  Water cleaned cavities with the smear layer remaining underneath the compo...
BACTERIA UNDER SMEAR LAYER UNDER RESTORATIONS  These considerations favour the opinion that most of the smear layer shoul...
 Bases of ZnOE and Ca(OH)2 may have good antiseptic effects but unfortunately under permanent restorations, these bases c...
THE PROTECTIVE EFFECT OF SMEAR PLUGS IN APERTURES  Etching the cavity prior to the placement of the composite resin resul...
THE CONSEQUENCE OF REMOVING THE PLUGS  From opened tubules, bacteria may easily reach the pulp and multiply therefore rem...
THE CONSEQUENCE OF REMOVING THE PLUGS  Inflammation was present under all infected cavities, being somewhat more pronounc...
ENDODONTICS FUNCTIONAL IMPLICATIONS
The presence of smear layer on the surface of an instrumented root canal. SMEAR LAYER ON ROOT CANAL
The presence of several bacteria in a dentinal tubule of a tooth with necrotic pulp. BACTERIA IN DENTINAL TUBULES
ROLE OF SMEAR LAYER IN APICAL LEAKAGE  The smear layer’s presence plays a significant part in an apical leakage.  Its ab...
EFFECT OF SMEAR LAYER ON SEALERS  The type of sealer used has different implications once the smear layer is removed.  A...
POST CEMENTATION  GICs are effective in post cementation after smear layer removal because the glass ionomer has a better...
METHODS OF REMOVAL FUNCTIONAL IMPLICATIONS
METHODS OF REMOVAL  Braunsternis - described the use of H2O, H2O2 benzalkonium chloride, EDTA and other agents to remove ...
METHODS OF REMOVAL  Smear layer removed by etching with acid - does not injure the pulp, especially if dilute acids are u...
ADVANTAGES OF REMOVAL BY ETCHING  The smear layer is entirely removed.  The tubules are open and available for retention...
DISADVANTAGES OF REMOVING THE SMEAR LAYER  In its absence, there is no physical barrier to bacterial penetration of denti...
SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE  The capacity of NaOCl to remove the smear layer from the instrumented root canal wall has been found...
Scanning electron micrograph of "strings" of resin which had penetrated deep into the dentinal tubules after conditioning ...
SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE Scanning electron micrographs show dentin etched for 10 seconds with 50% phosphoric acid. A significan...
SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE Scanning electron micrographs showing tubules exposed in longitudinal section. After 60 seconds of 50%...
CHELATING AGENTS  The most common chelating solutions are based on ethylenediamine tetra acetic acid (EDTA 17% 10 minutes...
CHELATING AGENTS  Different preparations of EDTA have been used as a root canal irrigants.  Root canal preparations i.e....
Scanning electron micrograph of dentine following 60 s exposure to 18% ethylene diamine tetra acetic acid solution (Ultrad...
Erosion of the dentinal tubule after placement of EDTA in the root canal for 5 minutes. EFFECT OF EDTA
GLYOXIDE  Glyoxide - 10% urea peroxide (carbamide peroxide) in a vehicle of anhydrous glycerol.  In 1961 Steward propose...
GLYOXIDE  Glyoxide - greater solvent action than 3% H2O2.  It enhances root canal lubrication without softening dentin. ...
ORGANIC ACIDS  Citric acid removed smear layer better than many acids such as polyacrylic acid, lactic acid and phosphori...
After etching with 6% citric acid and for two minutes. The orifices of the patent dentinal tubules are flared due to remov...
 With 50% lactic acid, the canal walls were generally clean but the openings of the dentinal tubules did not appear compl...
SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE &EDTA  Goldman et.al. in 1982 - most effective working solution - 5.25% NaOCl and the most effective ...
ULTRASONICS  Used in conjunction with a solution of NaOCl can eliminate the smear layer.  The apical region of the canal...
LASERS  Takeda et al - lasers - vaporize tissues in the main canal, remove the smear layer, and eliminate the residual ti...
The Smear Layer
