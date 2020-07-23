Isolation: Other Methods

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Isolation: Part 2 Presented by: Aaron Sarwal MDS 3rd Prof
Contents: Part 2 A. Direct methods 1. Rubber Dam 2. Cotton Rolls and cellulose wafers 3. Saliva Ejectors and Evacuator sys...
Cotton Rolls and Holders Cotton Rolls Manually rolled Prefabricated SmoothWoven • Moisture absorbents • Aid in minimally r...
HOLDERS Cotton rolls can be placed into position and stabilized with commercial holding devices known as Cotton roll holde...
Application Techniques • For isolation in maxillary anterior area. • Small sized rolls are placed on either side of labial...
Application Techniques • For isolation in mandibular anterior area small sized rolls are placed on either side of mandibul...
ABSORBENT PADS/ CELLULOSE WAFERS
Silver Dri-Aid – Absorbent Wafers and Bisques
GAUZE PIECES/ THROAT SHIELDS • 2˝× 2˝ (5 ×5 cm) • Same function as cotton rolls • Better tolerated by delicate tissues • L...
Isolite System
EVACUATION SYSTEMS High vaccum evacuation system Low vaccum evacuation system
DEBRIS AND FLUID EVACUATION EQUIPMENTS High Volume Evacuation TRK-O-VAC™ (Plasdent) • Apprx. 150ml water in 1 sec • More e...
SALIVA EJECTORS Metallic autoclavable Plastic disposable
Saliva Ejector
ADVANCES IN SALIVA EJECTORS SwevelFlex Saliva Ejector Hygoformic Saliva Ejector
INDIRECT METHODS Comfortable Position Of Patient And Relaxed Surroundings
Local Anesthesia • Reducing discomfort • Less anxious • Less sensitive to stimuli • Less salivation
DRUGS • Antisailogouges • Antianxiety drugs • Barbiturates • Sedatives • Muscle relaxants
SOFT TISSUE ISOLATION- TISSUE RETRACTION & PROTECTION • TONGUE RETRACTORS: Guards and depressors Svedopter
Svedopter • Introduced by Dr E C Moore • It is a metallic saliva ejector with a tongue depressor
CHEEK AND LIP RETRACTORS • Pulls cheeks & lips backwards & outwards • Photographic purposes • Working on anterior teeth
LIP RETRACTORS Simple lip retractor, 11cm 4 ½ " Wire lip retractor Oringer lip retractor Plastic lip retractors, adult 12c...
CHEEK AND TONGUE RETRACTORSDISPOSABLE SPAND- EZZ EXPANDERS
DRY FIELD SYSTEM
FAST DAM
Mirror-Vac Evacuation System
Mouth props For the patient: • Relief of responsibility of maintaining adequate mouth opening • Relief of muscle fatigue a...
RUBBER MOUTH PROPS MOLT MOUTH PROPS
GINGIVAL RETRACTION AIDS • Gingival retraction collars • Retraction cords • Collars : ▫ Physical retraction ▫ Better tissu...
Retraction of Gingiva Physico mechanical means Chemico mechanical means Electrochemical means Surgical means • There are f...
Physico-mechanical Means • This involves mechanically forcing the gingiva away from the tooth surface both in the lateral ...
Chemico-Mechanical means • The most popular technique for gingival retraction - Vasoconstrictor - Astringent and styptics ...
Gingival Retraction Cords • Gingival retraction agents (GRAs) are used in clinical practice in the form of - Gingival retr...
Types of retraction chords Retraction chords Material Cotton Synthetic Make Twisted Woven Braided Size Coarse Fine Chemi- ...
Application of Gingival Retraction
Application of Gingival Retraction
Newer Materials • Magic foam cord • Expasyl • Retrac • Merocel • Laser
Magic Foam Cord First expanding material designed for easy & fast retraction of sulcus without potentially traumatic packi...
Isolation: Other Methods
  1. 1. Isolation: Part 2 Presented by: Aaron Sarwal MDS 3rd Prof
  2. 2. Contents: Part 2 A. Direct methods 1. Rubber Dam 2. Cotton Rolls and cellulose wafers 3. Saliva Ejectors and Evacuator systems 4. Gingival Retraction Cord 5. Mouth Props B. Indirect methods 1. Patient Comfort and relaxation 2. Local Anesthesia 3. Drugs - Anti-sialogouges - Anti- anxiety drugs - Muscle relaxants CONCLUSION
  3. 3. Cotton Rolls and Holders Cotton Rolls Manually rolled Prefabricated SmoothWoven • Moisture absorbents • Aid in minimally retracting soft tissues • Alternative when rubber dam application is not practical or possible. • When used in association with profound anaesthesia, cotton rolls provide acceptable dryness for procedures like: ▫ Examination ▫ Sealant placement ▫ Impression taking ▫ Topical fluoride application ▫ Cementation
  4. 4. HOLDERS Cotton rolls can be placed into position and stabilized with commercial holding devices known as Cotton roll holders.
  5. 5. Application Techniques • For isolation in maxillary anterior area. • Small sized rolls are placed on either side of labial frenum.
  6. 6. Application Techniques • For isolation in mandibular anterior area small sized rolls are placed on either side of mandibular labial frenum along with in lingual sulcus.
  7. 7. ABSORBENT PADS/ CELLULOSE WAFERS
  8. 8. Silver Dri-Aid – Absorbent Wafers and Bisques
  9. 9. GAUZE PIECES/ THROAT SHIELDS • 2˝× 2˝ (5 ×5 cm) • Same function as cotton rolls • Better tolerated by delicate tissues • Less chances of adhesion to dry tissues
  10. 10. Isolite System
  11. 11. Isolite System
  12. 12. EVACUATION SYSTEMS High vaccum evacuation system Low vaccum evacuation system
  13. 13. DEBRIS AND FLUID EVACUATION EQUIPMENTS High Volume Evacuation TRK-O-VAC™ (Plasdent) • Apprx. 150ml water in 1 sec • More efficient • Tips: Metallic autoclavable tips Disposable plastic
  14. 14. SALIVA EJECTORS Metallic autoclavable Plastic disposable
  15. 15. Saliva Ejector
  16. 16. ADVANCES IN SALIVA EJECTORS SwevelFlex Saliva Ejector Hygoformic Saliva Ejector
  17. 17. INDIRECT METHODS Comfortable Position Of Patient And Relaxed Surroundings
  18. 18. Local Anesthesia • Reducing discomfort • Less anxious • Less sensitive to stimuli • Less salivation
  19. 19. DRUGS • Antisailogouges • Antianxiety drugs • Barbiturates • Sedatives • Muscle relaxants
  20. 20. SOFT TISSUE ISOLATION- TISSUE RETRACTION & PROTECTION • TONGUE RETRACTORS: Guards and depressors Svedopter
  21. 21. Svedopter • Introduced by Dr E C Moore • It is a metallic saliva ejector with a tongue depressor
  22. 22. CHEEK AND LIP RETRACTORS • Pulls cheeks & lips backwards & outwards • Photographic purposes • Working on anterior teeth
  23. 23. LIP RETRACTORS Simple lip retractor, 11cm 4 ½ " Wire lip retractor Oringer lip retractor Plastic lip retractors, adult 12cm 4 ¾
  24. 24. CHEEK AND TONGUE RETRACTORSDISPOSABLE SPAND- EZZ EXPANDERS
  25. 25. DRY FIELD SYSTEM
  26. 26. FAST DAM
  27. 27. Mirror-Vac Evacuation System
  28. 28. Mouth props For the patient: • Relief of responsibility of maintaining adequate mouth opening • Relief of muscle fatigue and muscle pain For the dentist • The prop ensures constant and adequate mouth opening and permits extended and multiple operations if desired. Mouth props Rubber Latex Non Latex Molt Ratchet Type
  29. 29. RUBBER MOUTH PROPS MOLT MOUTH PROPS
  30. 30. GINGIVAL RETRACTION AIDS • Gingival retraction collars • Retraction cords • Collars : ▫ Physical retraction ▫ Better tissue control ▫ Less chance of recession ▫ Margins fully visible (subgingival)
  31. 31. Retraction of Gingiva Physico mechanical means Chemico mechanical means Electrochemical means Surgical means • There are four means of accomplishing gingival retraction and are frequently used in combination.
  32. 32. Physico-mechanical Means • This involves mechanically forcing the gingiva away from the tooth surface both in the lateral and apical direction. • It should be used only when gingiva is healthy with a very good vascular supply and there is a definite zone of attached gingiva apical to the free gingiva. • Bone support should be sufficient without signs of resorption. • Rubber dam • Gingival retraction cord • Rolled cotton twills with or without fast setting ZOE cement • Wooden wedges • Gutta percha or eugenol packs • Copper band • Oversized temporary crown Any one of following techniques can be used:
  33. 33. Chemico-Mechanical means • The most popular technique for gingival retraction - Vasoconstrictor - Astringent and styptics • Biologic fluid coagulant ▫ Alum 100% ▫ Aluminium potassium sulphate 10% ▫ Aluminium chloride 15-25% ▫ Tannic acid 15-25% • Tissue coagulant ▫ Zinc chloride 8% ▫ Silver nitrate 2% • This chemicals can be carried to the operating site by following means: ▫ Cords ▫ Cotton rolls ▫ Cotton pellets
  34. 34. Gingival Retraction Cords • Gingival retraction agents (GRAs) are used in clinical practice in the form of - Gingival retraction fluids (GRFs) - Gingival retraction gels (GRGs) (Nowakowska and Panek, 2007) • With respect to the pharmacological effects of the active substance, they belong either to - Class 1 (vasoconstrictors, adrenergics) - Class 2 (haemostatics, astringents) (Nowakowska, 2008)
  35. 35. Types of retraction chords Retraction chords Material Cotton Synthetic Make Twisted Woven Braided Size Coarse Fine Chemi- impregnated Impregnated Non impregnated
  36. 36. Application of Gingival Retraction
  37. 37. Application of Gingival Retraction
  38. 38. Newer Materials • Magic foam cord • Expasyl • Retrac • Merocel • Laser
  39. 39. Magic Foam Cord First expanding material designed for easy & fast retraction of sulcus without potentially traumatic packing or pressure.

