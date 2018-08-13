Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. Application letter: Dear Mr Black, Please find enclosed my CV in application for the post advertised in the Guardian on...
Sample 2 to Application letter: 5 Dear Mr. Gilhooley, I am writing to apply for the programmer position advertised in the ...
2. Referral Cover Letter 6 What is? A referral cover letter is used to mention a mutual connection when you are applying f...
Sample 1 to Referral Cover Letter: 7 Dear Mr. Maximillian, I am writing to express my interest in the International Sales ...
Sample 2 to Referral Cover Letter: 8 Dear Ms. Green, I am writing in reference to the position of Youth Counselor at the S...
3. Letter of Interest 9 What is it? A letter of interest, also known as a prospecting letter, inquires about possible job ...
Sample 1 to Letter of Interest: 10 Dear Mr./Ms. LastName, The American Company has been recognized as one of the best plac...
Sample 2 to Letter of Interest: 11 Dear Mr./Ms. Lastname: I recently read an article about United International’s new appr...
4. Networking Letter: Sample 1 to Networking letter: Dear Mr. Contact, I was referred to you by Diane Smithers from XYZ co...
Sample 2 to Networking Letter: 13 Dear Mr. Dorza, Our paths first crossed several years ago when you spoke to my marketing...
Sample 3 to Networking Letter: 14 Dear Mr. Black: Thank you for being a MiddNet volunteer. I am a Middlebury senior explor...
5. Value Proposition Letter: What is? A value proposition letter is a brief statement (100-150 words) written by a job see...
Sample to Value Proposition Letter: 16 Dear Mr./Ms. LastName, The American Company has been recognized as one of the best ...
Other job interview materials: • coverletter123.com/2012/04/440-behavioral-interview-questions-and-answers-pdf-ebook.html ...
Other job interview materials (con…): • coverletter123.com/2013/09/29-powerpoint-presentation-examples.html • coverletter1...
Top 10 robert half international cover letter samples

  4. 4. 1. Application letter: Dear Mr Black, Please find enclosed my CV in application for the post advertised in the Guardian on 30 November. The nature of my degree course has prepared me for this position. It involved a great deal of independent research, requiring initiative, self-motivation and a wide range of skills. For one course, [insert course], an understanding of the [insert sector] industry was essential. I found this subject very stimulating. I am a fast and accurate writer, with a keen eye for detail and I should be very grateful for the opportunity to progress to market reporting. I am able to take on the responsibility of this position immediately, and have the enthusiasm and determination to ensure that I make a success of it. Thank you for taking the time to consider this application and I look forward to hearing from you in the near future. Yours sincerely 4 Top 10 cover letter samples Robert Half International What is? An application letter is written to apply for a specific job opening.
  5. 5. Sample 2 to Application letter: 5 Dear Mr. Gilhooley, I am writing to apply for the programmer position advertised in the Times Union. As requested, I am enclosing a completed job application, my certification, my resume, and three references. The opportunity presented in this listing is very appealing to me, and I believe that my strong technical experience and education will make me a very competitive candidate for this position. The key strengths that I possess for success in this position include: • I have successfully designed, developed, and supported live use applications. • I strive for continued excellence. • I provide exceptional contributions to customer service for all customers. With a BS degree in Computer Programming, I have a full understanding of the full lifecycle of a software development project. I also have experience in learning and excelling at new technologies as needed. Please see my resume for additional information on my experience. I can be reached anytime via email at john.donaldson@emailexample.com or my cell phone, 909-555-5555. Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to speaking with you about this employment opportunity. Sincerely, Top 10 cover letter samples Robert Half International
  6. 6. 2. Referral Cover Letter 6 What is? A referral cover letter is used to mention a mutual connection when you are applying for a job. When you have been referred to a potential employer by a colleague, friend or acquaintance it's important to mention this mutual contact, by name, in the first paragraph of your cover letter. Mentioning your connection provides an opportunity for you to use your contact who is at the company or affiliated with the company to help secure both an interview and possibly a recommendation for the job. Top 10 cover letter samples Robert Half International
  7. 7. Sample 1 to Referral Cover Letter: 7 Dear Mr. Maximillian, I am writing to express my interest in the International Sales position open at Rubymax, Inc. I am very familiar with your products, and would welcome the opportunity to speak with you about how I could help increase your International presence. My colleague Joe Smith recommended that I contact you directly about this position. Joe and I have worked closely in the industry for many years, and he thought that I would be a good match for Rubymax. My ten years of experience marketing widgets internationally have given me an overall knowledge of the business, directly applicable to your interest in increasing sales abroad. In my previous position as International Sales Rep with ZQR Company, I successfully increased our revenue in each of my territories by over 50% within my first year. In the five years I spent at ZQR, I helped to establish sales bases in an additional five countries, while continuing to increase revenue in all. Please take the time to review my resume. I believe that I am an excellent candidate for the position you have advertised, and would very much like the opportunity to meet with you discuss what I have to offer Rubymax, Inc. I truly appreciate your consideration. Sincerely yours, June Armour Top 10 cover letter samples Robert Half International
  8. 8. Sample 2 to Referral Cover Letter: 8 Dear Ms. Green, I am writing in reference to the position of Youth Counselor at the Sunnyside Group Home. I have the pleasure of being acquainted with one of the Counselors on your staff, Eleanor Seville. Eleanor and I did our undergraduate work together at Sunnyville University and have been in touch professionally and personally since then. She let me know about the open position and recommended that I contact you. I have been working with at-risk youths for 15 years, and have found the experience extremely rewarding. I have counseled young people with a variety of challenges, including family situations, drug use, eating disorders and behavioral issues. My experience makes me well suited to help the residents at Sunnyside learn and grow in a protected environment. While I have experience in working with all ages, I believe that the adolescent population at your facility would benefit from the knowledge I gained during the past five years while working in Student Services at Sunnyville High School. I was recognized by the District as "Outstanding Teen Leader 2009" for the After-School Job Mentoring program I developed and implemented with the cooperation of several local businesses. I would greatly appreciate the opportunity to meet with you to discuss what I have to bring to the position at Sunnyside. Thank you for reviewing my attached resume. Regards, Stephanie Smith Top 10 cover letter samples Robert Half International
  9. 9. 3. Letter of Interest 9 What is it? A letter of interest, also known as a prospecting letter, inquires about possible job openings at a company. A letter of interest, also known as a letter of inquiry or prospecting letter, is sent to companies that may be hiring, but, haven't listed a specific job opening to apply for. Review these sample letters of interest, inquiry letters, and letters of introduction to get ideas for your own letters. Top 10 cover letter samples Robert Half International
  10. 10. Sample 1 to Letter of Interest: 10 Dear Mr./Ms. LastName, The American Company has been recognized as one of the best places to work in the country for IT professionals. You have deliberately set out to create this culture, and it shows! It is my understanding that you have been deluged with resumes since Computerland released their list of the best companies at which to work. Mine is one more, but I do have some experience that is hard to come by. My IT experience gives me a unique ability to apply technology, in all its forms, to business processes. Some of the business process knowledge includes accounting, finance, facilities, inventory control, budgeting, vendor management and various operational processes. I have experience with merger/acquisition events, high growth challenges, technology replacement projects, and IT process improvement. I have delivered large technology projects on schedule/on budget and in alignment with the business strategy. Companies I have worked for include ICM, HEP, IBX and SED. I would enjoy an opportunity to talk with you or someone in your organization to see where my skill set would be of the greatest benefit to your company. Sincerely, Your Signature (hard copy letter) Top 10 cover letter samples Robert Half International
  11. 11. Sample 2 to Letter of Interest: 11 Dear Mr./Ms. Lastname: I recently read an article about United International’s new approach to digital marketing in Marketing Magazine Online, and I’m writing to inquire whether you have any marketing positions open. I have five years of experience working as a Marketing Strategist for one of our local retail clothing stores. During my time in this role, I increased the number of website page views by 120 percent and reduced the cost of customer acquisition by 20 percent. In addition, our sales increased by 50 percent during that time. My resume is enclosed with this letter so you can review my education, work experience, and achievements. I would appreciate an opportunity to talk with you or a member of the marketing team to see how my experience and skills could benefit your company. Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to speaking with you in the near future. Your Handwritten Signature (for a hard copy letter) Top 10 cover letter samples Robert Half International
  12. 12. 4. Networking Letter: Sample 1 to Networking letter: Dear Mr. Contact, I was referred to you by Diane Smithers from XYZ company in New York. She recommended you as an excellent source of information on the communications industry. My goal is to secure an entry-level position in communications. I would appreciate hearing your advice on career opportunities in the communications industry, on conducting an effective job search, and on how best to uncover job leads. Thanks so much, in advance, for any insight and advice you would be willing to share. I look forward to contacting you early next week to set up a telephone informational interview. Thank you for your consideration. Sincerely, YourFirstName YourLastName 12 Top 10 cover letter samples Robert Half International What is ? Networking letters request job search advice and assistance
  13. 13. Sample 2 to Networking Letter: 13 Dear Mr. Dorza, Our paths first crossed several years ago when you spoke to my marketing class at the University of Mid Nebraska. At that time, you challenged each of us to make a difference in the world and told us of your early struggles to not only obtain a degree but also launch your company. Since that time, I've followed the rapid growth of your cutting-edge marketing firm. This past year I read that Edgie had been awarded an Addy for the innovative marketing campaign you created for WarmStone Creamery. Your advice to find an internship in my senior year was invaluable to me. Upon graduation, my mentor at that firm introduced me to ACB Multimedia. For the past three years, I have worked in all facets of marketing: internet, multimedia, and print. I would now like to explore where my education and experience would be of the greatest value to a firm located in the St. Louis area. I do remember you telling us you would always be happy to answer questions, so I kept your business card. I will contact your secretary in a few days to arrange a meeting at your convenience. I will gladly clear my schedule for whenever you are available. I look forward to seeing you again and gaining your insight into my career path. Thanks so much for the great advice you gave me while at college, which has shaped my career so far. Sincerely, Mary Smith Top 10 cover letter samples Robert Half International
  14. 14. Sample 3 to Networking Letter: 14 Dear Mr. Black: Thank you for being a MiddNet volunteer. I am a Middlebury senior exploring a career in Environmental Law, and am researching information to help with my decision about which environmental sector to focus on, and whether to apply directly to Law school or work in a Paralegal position for a year or two after graduation. I wonder if you would have time for a brief 15-20 minute phone conversation where I might ask some focused questions of you as I gather information about this. I am interested in your direct experience in this field, as well as your perspective on the pros and cons of various law programs, and whether it is wise to apply directly after I graduate from Middlebury. Thank you for taking time to share your advice, and I look forward to hearing from you. Please let me know when you are available. Sincerely, Top 10 cover letter samples Robert Half International
  15. 15. 5. Value Proposition Letter: What is? A value proposition letter is a brief statement (100-150 words) written by a job seeker to a recruiter or hiring manager. The statement concisely explains what makes the job seeker a unique job candidate (including skills, strengths, and accomplishments), and how he or she will add value to a company. Some job seekers send value proposition letters in place of longer cover letters. Other job seekers mail value proposition letters to companies for which they would like to work, as part of a targeted direct mail campaign. 15 Top 10 cover letter samples Robert Half International
  16. 16. Sample to Value Proposition Letter: 16 Dear Mr./Ms. LastName, The American Company has been recognized as one of the best places to work in the country for IT professionals. You have deliberately set out to create this culture, and it shows! It is my understanding that you have been deluged with resumes since Computerland released their list of the best companies at which to work. Mine is one more, but I do have some experience that is hard to come by. My IT experience gives me a unique ability to apply technology, in all its forms, to business processes. Some of the business process knowledge includes accounting, finance, facilities, inventory control, budgeting, vendor management and various operational processes. I have experience with merger/acquisition events, high growth challenges, technology replacement projects, and IT process improvement. I have delivered large technology projects on schedule/on budget and in alignment with the business strategy. Companies I have worked for include ICM, HEP, IBX and SED. I would enjoy an opportunity to talk with you or someone in your organization to see where my skill set would be of the greatest benefit to your company. Sincerely, Your Signature (hard copy letter) Top 10 cover letter samples Robert Half International
