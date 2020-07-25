Cognipeersecc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
https://rua.ua.es/dspace/bitstream/10045/14287/1/TEMA%203%20COGNI CI%C3%93N%20Y%20%20PERCEPCI%C3%93N%20SOCIAL..pdf
Diapositiva acerca de la cognición y la percepción

  1. 1. PERCEPCION Cognición: conjunto de actividades a través de las cuales la información, recibida de los sentidos, de la memoria y a través de lo comunicado por otros individuos, es procesada por el sistema psíquico. Cognición social: el estudio de los procesos mentales mediante los cuales la gente conoce el mundo social . la Percepción Social es el proceso por el cual nos formamos una primera impresión de una persona y establecemos una relación con ella. Percepción; es el proceso por el cual se reúne e interpreta la información recibida. Sirve como enlace entre el individuo y su ambiente. COGNICION
  2. 2. FORMACIÓN DE PRIMERAS IMPRESIONES Se entiende como el proceso mediante el cual se infieren características psicológicas a partir de la conducta y atributos de la persona, y la organización de esas inferencias. Modelos de estas primeras impresiones • Modelo de los rasgos centrales (Asch, 1946). • Modelo de suma (Bruner yTagiuri, 1954). • Modelo promedio (Anderson, 1965). • Modelo de promedio ponderado (Anderson, 1981). Las primeras impresiones, formadas con muy pocos elementos significativos, pueden ser muy importantes porque: • Suelen ser bastante duraderas y estables. • Pueden influir notablemente en el desarrollo de posteriores interacciones. Impresión reacción Entre los Procesos fundamentales implicados en la formación de la primera impresión destacan: • Quien forma la primera impresión, deduce los rasgos y emociones del otro. • La formación de la primera impresión permite definir las expectativas mutuas. • La formación de una primera impresión implica la atribución de ciertas características a la personalidad del otro. Impresión reacción Anderson CooperJerome Bruner Renato Tagiuri Zajonc (1998), considera que estos modelos no tienen por qué ser excluyentes, sino complementarios, y los modelos se utilizarían según las circunstancias que envuelven la formación de la primera impresión
