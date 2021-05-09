Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1ο Δημοτικό Σχολείο Θρακομακεδόνων ΣΤ’ Τάξη Βασιλοπούλου Γαβριέλλα
Η ενδυμασία στον Πόντο διαμορφώνεται με συγκεκριμένες επιταγές • Ο Πόντος, περιοχή αυτάρκης και αποκομμένη, βρίσκεται πάνω...
Ένδυμα και κοινωνική συγκρότηση • Το ένδυμα δίνει αφορμές να ανιχνεύσουμε μια ολόκληρη εποχή, πληροφορώντας μας για συγκεκ...
Ο γάμος ήταν το νοητό όριο για τις ενδυματολογικές επιλογές • Μαρτυρία μάς πληροφορεί ότι για κάθε γυναίκα στα τέλη του 19...
Ενδυματολογικός αέρας της Δύσης • Τη στενή σχέση μουσουλμανικής και χριστιανικής ενδυμασίας απηχούν και οι ονομασίες ενδυμ...
• Γενικά, η γυναίκα μετά το γάμο, ως μέλος της διευρυμένης οικογένειας, επέκειντο σε αυστηρό καταμερισμό εργασίας μέσα και...
Ο νεωτερισμός περνά και στις επιλογές των ενδυμάτων • Ηλικιωμένες και αγρότισσες, συντηρητικότερες ενδυματολογικά και με π...
Μαγικές ιδιότητες των ενδυμάτων • Τα ενδύματα είναι γνωστό ότι φορτίζονταν και με μαγικές ιδιότητες. Έτσι, και στους χριστ...
Πηγές • https://www.kallitexnikistegipontion.gr/%CE%B3%CF%85%CE%BD%CE%B1%CE %B9%CE%BA%CE%B5%CE%AF%CE%B1- %CF%86%CE%BF%CF%8...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
23 views
May. 09, 2021

Ενδυματολογικές επιρροές των Ποντίων

1ο Δημοτικό Σχολείο Θρακομακεδόνων
ΣΤ’ Τάξη
Βασιλοπούλου Γαβριέλλα

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ενδυματολογικές επιρροές των Ποντίων

  1. 1. 1ο Δημοτικό Σχολείο Θρακομακεδόνων ΣΤ’ Τάξη Βασιλοπούλου Γαβριέλλα
  2. 2. Η ενδυμασία στον Πόντο διαμορφώνεται με συγκεκριμένες επιταγές • Ο Πόντος, περιοχή αυτάρκης και αποκομμένη, βρίσκεται πάνω στο δρόμο του διαμετακομιστικού εμπορίου από Ανατολή, Δύση και Βορρά. • Η γυναικεία κυρίως ενδυμασία έχει σαφή βυζαντινότροπα χαρακτηριστικά, όπως δηλώνουν και οι ονομασίες κάποιων ενδυμάτων. • Στο πλαίσιο βέβαια της Οθωμανικής Αυτοκρατορίας η ενδυμασία στον Πόντο διαμορφώθηκε με συγκεκριμένα δεδομένα και επιταγές τα οποία αφορούσαν τα χρώματα και τις ποιότητες υφασμάτων που επιτρέπονταν στους χριστιανικούς πληθυσμούς. • Οι άνδρες επηρεάστηκαν ενδυματολογικά από τους μουσουλμάνους περισσότερο από τις γυναίκες, αφού κυκλοφορούσαν πιο άνετα στο δημόσιο χώρο και έρχονταν σε επαφή με άλλες εθνοθρησκευτικές κοινότητες.
  3. 3. Ένδυμα και κοινωνική συγκρότηση • Το ένδυμα δίνει αφορμές να ανιχνεύσουμε μια ολόκληρη εποχή, πληροφορώντας μας για συγκεκριμένες επαγγελματικές δραστηριότητες, για την οικογενειακή δομή αλλά και για τις διακοινοτικές σχέσεις. • Το ένδυμα, υποδηλώνει την ταξική, οικονομική και επαγγελματική του κατάσταση του φορέα του. • Η γυναίκα στον Πόντο από 15 ετών θεωρείτο ότι ήταν σε ηλικία γάμου και αποκτούσε για τις επίσημες εμφανίσεις της τα ζουπούνας. • Ο γάμος, από τα προξενέματα και τη μνηστεία μέχρι τη στέψη, ήταν μια διαδικασία γιορτής, με τα ενδύματα και τα μαντίλια να είναι τα κατεξοχήν δώρα μεταξύ συγγενών. • Τα ενδύματα αποτελούσαν σημαντικό στοιχείο της προίκας, η οποία δεν περιλάμβανε ακίνητη περιουσία
  4. 4. Ο γάμος ήταν το νοητό όριο για τις ενδυματολογικές επιλογές • Μαρτυρία μάς πληροφορεί ότι για κάθε γυναίκα στα τέλη του 19ου αιώνα ο γάμος ήταν το νοητό όριο για να αποκτήσει, να διατηρήσει ή να καταργήσει την παραδοσιακή φορεσιά της, ανάλογα με την επιθυμία πρώτα και πάνω από όλα των πεθερικών της. • Από αυτό και μόνο καταλαβαίνουμε ότι τα πεθερικά είχαν τον πρώτο λόγο στη ζωή της και η θέση της στην πατριαρχική κοινωνία του Πόντου, με την επιβεβλημένη πλην ελάχιστων εξαιρέσεων εγκατάσταση στο σπίτι του πατέρα του συζύγου, ήταν τουλάχιστον μειονεκτική.
  5. 5. Ενδυματολογικός αέρας της Δύσης • Τη στενή σχέση μουσουλμανικής και χριστιανικής ενδυμασίας απηχούν και οι ονομασίες ενδυμάτων και υφασμάτων. • Αξιοσημείωτο είναι ότι από το 19ο αιώνα τουλάχιστον και μέχρι την ανταλλαγή των πληθυσμών οι νεότεροι Πόντιοι υιοθέτησαν το ενδυματολογικό ιδίωμα των λαζικών πληθυσμών, τη ζίπκα, σε τέτοιο βαθμό που να θεωρείται πλέον η αντιπροσωπευτική ενδυμασία των Ποντίων • Ήδη όμως από τις αρχές του 19ου αιώνα ο ενδυματολογικός αέρας της Δύσης άρχισε να φυσά και στον Πόντο. • Πρώτοι επηρεάστηκαν οι άντρες, κυρίως οι έμποροι και οι βιοτέχνες που ταξίδευαν για επαγγελματικούς λόγους. • Η ευρωπαϊκή ενδυμασία σταδιακά αντικατέστησε την παραδοσιακή και ονομαζόταν στανά ή τσατάλα, ενώ τσάταλο αποκαλούσαν αυτόν που τη φορούσε. • Επιδράσεις είχε η ενδυμασία και από τη Μολδοβλαχία, τον Καύκασο, τη Ρωσία και τη Γεωργία, καθώς όχι μόνο εμπορικοί αλλά και ιστορικοί λόγοι οδηγούσαν εκεί τους Πόντιους. • Έτσι εξηγείται το παπάκ’, επίπεδο σαν καλπάκι κεφαλοκάλυμμα φοδραρισμένο με πρόβειο δέρμα
  6. 6. • Γενικά, η γυναίκα μετά το γάμο, ως μέλος της διευρυμένης οικογένειας, επέκειντο σε αυστηρό καταμερισμό εργασίας μέσα και έξω από το σπίτι. • Μετά το φύλο, η ηλικία ήταν αυτή που όριζε τις ιεραρχίες: τον πρώτο λόγο είχε η πεθερά και ακολουθούσαν κατά σειρά «παλαιότητας» οι κουνιάδες και οι νυφάδες. • Σιωπή (το διαβόητο μαχ’), χειροφιλήματα, πλύσιμο των ποδιών των συγγενών του άντρα της καλωσόριζαν τη γυναίκα στη νέα κατάσταση. • Στην περίοδο της εγκυμοσύνης η γυναίκα απέφευγε να κυκλοφορεί έξω από το σπίτι και, όταν συνέβαινε αυτό, προσπαθούσε με φαρδιά ρούχα ή ολόσωμες καλύπτρες να κρύβει την κοιλιά της από το φόβο της βασκανίας. • Η γέννηση παιδιών ήταν ένα σημαντικό ορόσημο στη ζωή της γυναίκας: Εγκατέλειπε τη νυφική φορεσιά που έως τότε μπορούσε να χρησιμοποιεί σε επίσημες περιστάσεις, μαντίλια και υφάσματα αποκτούσαν λιγότερο φανταχτερά χρώματα, αλλά την ίδια στιγμή αναβαθμιζόταν ελαφρώς η θέση της μέσα στην οικογένεια και σε κάποιες περιπτώσεις της επιτρεπόταν και να μιλά (!). • Οι χήρες εμφανίζονταν σπάνια εκτός σπιτιού και μέσα στο σπίτι φορούσαν σκουρόχρωμη απλή ή σταυρωτή ζουπούνα Η γέννηση παιδιών ήταν ένα σημαντικό ορόσημο στη ζωή της γυναίκας
  7. 7. Ο νεωτερισμός περνά και στις επιλογές των ενδυμάτων • Ηλικιωμένες και αγρότισσες, συντηρητικότερες ενδυματολογικά και με περιορισμένη κοινωνική δραστηριότητα, διατήρησαν τα ζουπούνας, έστω και απλουστευμένα, μέχρι και τη Μικρασιατική Καταστροφή. • Οι γυναίκες των παράλιων αστικών κέντρων μετά το 1860 άρχισαν να νεωτερίζουν. Σε αυτό συντέλεσε τόσο η ανάπτυξη του εμπορίου με την εισαγωγή έτοιμων πια ενδυμάτων, φιγουρινιών κτλ., όσο και η εμφάνιση στα 1900 και η γενίκευση λίγο αργότερα της ραπτομηχανής. • Η παραδοσιακή γυναικεία ενδυμασία προσέλαβε γρήγορα συμβολικό- μνημειακό χαρακτήρα: • Έτσι ακόμη και οι πιο «μοντέρνες» γυναίκες είχαν υποχρεωτικά μια ζουπούνα και έπρεπε να τη φορέσουν σε σημαντικές στιγμές (γάμους, αρραβώνες) ή έστω να απαθανατιστούν φωτογραφικά με αυτή. • Μετά το 1923, ελάχιστες και προερχόμενες από χαμηλά κοινωνικά στρώματα ήταν οι γυναίκες πρόσφυγες που εξακολούθησαν να φορούν κομμάτια της παλαιάς φορεσιάς και αυτό μόνο εφόσον εγκαθίσταντο σε αγροτικές περιοχές της Ελλάδας.
  8. 8. Μαγικές ιδιότητες των ενδυμάτων • Τα ενδύματα είναι γνωστό ότι φορτίζονταν και με μαγικές ιδιότητες. Έτσι, και στους χριστιανούς του Πόντου απαντούσε η συνήθεια να αναθέτουν κρεμώντας σε δέντρα στους περίβολους εκκλησιών τμήματα από ενδύματα που κάλυπταν ένα μέρος του σώματος το οποίο αντιμετώπιζε κάποιο πρόβλημα υγείας, ελπίζοντας στην ομοιοπαθητική ίαση. • Παρόμοια, μουσουλμάνες καλυμμένες με μαντήλια χριστιανών πήγαιναν σε χριστιανικούς ναούς να προσευχηθούν «υπέρ υγείας
  9. 9. Πηγές • https://www.kallitexnikistegipontion.gr/%CE%B3%CF%85%CE%BD%CE%B1%CE %B9%CE%BA%CE%B5%CE%AF%CE%B1- %CF%86%CE%BF%CF%81%CE%B5%CF%83%CE%B9%CE%AC/ • http://www.pontioinestou.gr/clothes_men.html • http://www.mavrithalassa.org.gr/index.php/sample-sites/ymatiothiki/92- ymatiothiki • http://www.pontioinestou.gr/clothes_women.html • http://asiaminor.ehw.gr/Forms/fLemmaBody.aspx?lemmaid=5041 • https://santeos.blogspot.com/2016/01/blog-post_57.html?spref=pi

×