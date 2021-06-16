Six Sigma in clinical laboratory

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SIGMA METRICS IN CLINICAL LABORATORY Laboratory Management Dr. Mohammed Laqqan Ahmed Adel Abdallah IUG 2021
INTRODUCTION  The major role of a clinical laboratory is to produce reliable, reproducible, accurate, timely, and correct...
INTRODUCTION  Each year more than 1 million preventable injuries and 44,000–98,000 preventable deaths occur in the United...
INTRODUCTION  The number of steps may vary according to test types and laboratory organization.  We can describe nine ac...
INTRODUCTION, SIX SIGMA  Sigma in statistics is used to represent the standard deviation which is an indicator of the deg...
HOW SIX SIGMA BEGAN  In the 19th century, German mathematician and physicistCarl Fredrich Gauss developed the bell curve....
DEFINITION  Six Sigma is a management strategy that seeks to improve the quality of process outputs by identifying and re...
SIX SIGMA  The Six Sigma methods are usually applied when the outcome of the process can be measured.The poor outcomes ar...
Sigma metric levels corresponding DPM SIGMAVALUES AND CORRESPONDING PERCENTAGE ACCURACY AND DPMO
SIX SIGMA APPLICATIONS INTHE CLINICAL LABORATORY  Reduce errors in the pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical ph...
SIX SIGMA AND QUALITY ASSURANCE  Six Sigma had its foundation in the quality movement.  But Six sigma encompasses QA pri...
SIX SIGMA AND QUALITY ASSURANCE  Six Sigma  Greater focus on the customer: In Six sigma companies customer is the most i...
METHODOLOGY  In practice, Six Sigma follows one of two sub-methodologies: DMAIC and DMADV:  Six Sigma DMAIC  Define the...
METHODOLOGY  Six Sigma DMADV  Define design standards that align with the product or process goals  Measure and identif...
DMAICVS. DMADV  The DMAIC and DMADV methodologies seem similar, but they have different use cases.  The DMAIC methodolog...
SIGMA METRICS  Estimation of sigma metrics according toWestgard by the following steps • Define goals for intended use (T...
MEASUREMENTS OF ANALYTES  In a study*, conducted in the clinical biochemistry laboratory of Karwar Institute of Medical S...
TOTAL ALLOWABLE ERROR (TEA)  Total Allowable Error(TEa), total analytic error (TAE) or AllowableTotal Error (ATE) defined...
TOTAL ALLOWABLE ERROR (TEA)  IfTEobs% <TEa % (or very close to it), then the quality requirement is met and instrument is...
TOTAL ALLOWABLE ERROR ANALYTE ± 0.10 up to 0.50 g/L; 20% > 10 0.50 g/L Alpha-1-antitrypsin (α1AT) 6 mg/dL or 10% Glucose 1...
Six Sigma Performance Goals CLIA acceptable values and six sigma precision.
ESTIMATION OF COEFFICIENT OF VARIATION (CV%)  The Coefficient ofVariation (CV%) is the ratio of the standard deviation to...
BIAS  Bias is the systematic difference between the expected results obtained by the laboratory’s test method and the res...
SIGMA METRICS  Sigma metrics were calculated from CV, percentage bias and total allowable error for the parameters by the...
RESULTS
RESULTS
RESULTS
RESULTS
RESULTS
RESULTS
RESULTS
DISCUSSION  In industries outside healthcare, 3 Sigma is considered the minimal acceptable performance for a process.  W...
DISCUSSION  For a 3 sigma process, use a multi rule procedure with number of QC of 6 or 8 have to be used.  For a 4 sigm...
DISCUSSION  Functioning at the 3-sigma level is regarded as the minimum acceptable level of quality.  The six sigma idea...
DISCUSSION  So ultimately the rule is; • Scale 6 σ or above (excellent performance), evaluate with one level of QC per da...
REFERENCE  Adiga, A Preethika, K Swathi - Al Am een J Med Sci, 2015. Sigma metrics in clinical chemistry laboratory-A gui...
THE E N D Thank you.
×