Now get the best Clamp meter in UAE from AAB Tools.

Published in: Business
  1. 1. Clamp Meter AAB Tools
  2. 2. What is a Clamp Meter? • It is an electrical test tool. • It combines a basic digital multimeter with a current sensor.
  3. 3. Uses of Clamp Meter • Clamp Meter is used to measure electrical quantities without requiring interruption of the circuit. • It measure both ac and dc current and frequency.
  4. 4. Types of Clamp Meter • Basic Clamp meter • Industrial Clamp Meter
  5. 5. Why AAB Tools? • AABTools is one of the Authorized Tool Supplier in UAE. • Provides brands like Fluke, Extech, Expert, UNI-T, Gazelle etc • Viait us to buy Clamp meter in UAE

