Data & Analytics
Jun. 16, 2021

  1. 1. How do I get more traffic to my website for free How I’m getting all this traffic into my websites in this short period? Simply the Traffic Bomber Method! Stay tune d! How To Get Free website traffic! from 6 free websites Ok. I’m Aabir from Bengal Tick Tech and today I’m reall y so excited. So happy to publish this vlog that I am sure it will help a lot of you get traffic to your website free, in a very short time. You will need to work only 10 or 15 minutes a day for only 10 days consistently and you will see re sults. I know a lot of. you will not even continue the Article, will not even watch these couple of minutes, you will n ot even try this. And How do I get more traffic to my website for free! It’s only 15 minutes and they will not try it. T hen after one month they will send me a message or start asking here and there how I get traffic to my website. Frien d, I am telling you Please watch these couple of minutes and apply them, only 15 minutes a day. Instead of scrolling into Facebook and wasting your time just apply this method which is really super simple and free. Just try it and you will see it’s working. It worked with me, it works with millions of people all over the world. What is this method? h ow does it work? let’s see together. So what is the Traffic Bomber Method? By the way, I call it like this, there is no thing called Bomber Method. So what is this method? what we are going to do simply is copying and pasting your c ontent on different websites all over the internet. On websites that are getting millions of visitors every month. Super simple! just copy and paste your own content into your own blog post on other websites. I will show you now the w ebsites one by one, step by step, and explain how this method will really help you get a lot of traffic. Thousands of n ew users, people into your website. 1.Linkedin So let’s start with website number one. Number one is Linkedin. Linkedin, of course, I’m not here to tell you to go a nd paste your links inside the feed. No! In LinkedIn, if you have an account, perfect! if you don’t have one, go and s ign up. Linkedin, today, is one of the best social media or social networks that will help you grow and get traffic. Si mply inside your account go and click on ‘write an article and not a post and simply copy and paste the article into y our LinkedIn profile. As an example I have this article here, I will open it simply copy the title ‘ctrl + c. Go here, pas te the headline and simply go back and start copying your article and pasting it in LinkedIn. It will take less than one minute to publish your article on Linkedin. And get traffic to your website free Maybe you tell me now, what I will get from this? Please follow up! I will show exactly how this will help you post the same articles on Linkedin as arti cles okay. how do I get more traffic to my website? 2.Quora The second website is Quora. Quora is simply a QnA website, that you can ask and answer questions on. But today I ’m not here to tell you to go and answer questions and link back. No! In quora, you will go to your profile here, clic k on your profile, and then you can create a space on quora. You can see, I have this space “make money online here !” I will open it and I am a contributor in different spaces in quora. Now what you are going to do is create an accou nt on quora. Sign up and here click on “create a space”. Name it whatever you want. I’ll write a description and then in the space, here is my space, you can add an image whatever you want. It’s like a small website, a small group, a s mall space for you inside quora. You can post your own articles and again simply open this and start copying and pa sting your articles on quora. Again! please! some patience I will tell you in a little bit how this will really help you a lot. So just copy and paste as you can see here I pasted my articles, here, and I have now so many followers. And by the way, if you like to join us you can go to quora you will find the link in the description below to join this space, it ’s totally free and gets website traffic so on. So paste the same articles inside your Quora space. 3.Medium The third website is Medium – Where good ideas find you.. The medium allows you also to post your articles. You c an write articles here and I mentioned this before in affiliate marketing. So if you don’t have a website, you don’t ha ve money to start affiliate marketing, you can use Medium – Where good ideas find you. as your own website to pos t your articles and promote affiliate links. Now, my point here is simply to go and create an account ‘sign up’ and th en click on ‘write a story and again copy your article, the title goes here, paste the title, and paste your article here. A gain just copy the content and paste. Inside medium paste the full article and publish it on medium. So these are the f irst three websites- Linkedin articles, Quora spaces, and Medium – Where good ideas find you. to publish your stori es or articles. Okay, now the main question you may ask, anyone can ask. I published and copied and pasted my arti
  2. 2. cles on this website, how I will get the website traffic? Where is the relation? This is really super important. Why? S imply because an example, medium, if you go here to the similar web, it gets around 223 million monthly visits. If y ou go here to Quora, it gets around 500 million visits. If you go to LinkedIn, it gets around 1 billion visits per month . Okay, so the first benefit is- If someone is searching on LinkedIn for a topic, he may find your article. If someone i s searching on quora for a topic, he may find your article. If someone is searching on medium, he may find your arti cle. So this is the first benefit. Number two that those websites- quora, LinkedIn, and medium has a very high rank o n google, high authority. So your article may also rank on google through these websites, instead of your own websit e, which is still new and have no rank on google. And this is really very important so you can get free organic traffic from search engines into your articles. Now we still have a problem. You may tell me, okay I got traffic into medium, into quora, and to Linkedin. But how I can get traffic back into my website? Simply you have to create internal links. If you go here to my article again as you scroll, you will see I have a link here. You will see I have links here. links to my own article,s to my own services, to my own websites. So anyone reading the article on quora, on LinkedIn, on medium, can simply link back or can simply go back into your website. And th is is how you can get free traffic from these websites. So this is the main benefit here, is to get free organic traffic int o your articles and link back into your website. And simply and this I think more important than traffic also, whenev er you write on those websites and you start getting followers people reading about your content, about your service s, about your business, you are doing simply brand awareness. You are simply letting people know about you, know about your business. So they will go and visit if you like your content. And here it comes one important point is to p ublish real value. Not long value! Real value! It may be a small paragraph but it will be of real value for your follow ers. So these are the main three websites LinkedIn, Quora, and Medium – Where good ideas find you.. Go now, it wi ll take you less than five minutes to publish the same articles from your blog into these websites. Now we will move on to the second three websites that are somehow easier. Where we only publish the links of the articles. 4.mix.com The first website in the second list is Mix. You can see Mix. Simply inside the mix, click on this plus + icon (top of t he right), and paste your article blog. As an example, this one. Paste it here and click on, wait a little bit, and this is t he article. You can see it will fetch everything. Click on the mix and now you can add to the collection and publish y our article on Mix. Mix also gets around 1.4 million visits per month, which is also very good. It’s from the US, it’s a big CPC rate, so it’s a good traffic source. Publish also all your links, all your articles constantly on Mix. 5.pinterest.com The second website is http://pinterest.com. I know everyone here knows Pinterest, but Pinterest is really very powerf ul in terms of traffic. Why? Simply because in Pinterest people use the search feature a lot, not like Facebook and ot her social platforms. Still, now How do I get more traffic to my website? Here people use the search to find things th ey are interested in. So simply here click on ‘create’, after you sign up if you don’t have an account, and click on cre ate a pin and simply enter the URL of your blog here and the title so as an Paste it here. You can write a small descri ption if you want. And you need to create an image now. The best way to create an image for Pinterest is to use canva.com. Canva is the best application. I use to create all m y designs, my ads, everything. Simply in canva then click ‘create a design and select. Just search for Pinterest and si mply select Pinterest pin and then it will give you the best size for the Pinterest pins and it will give you templates a lot of templates. You can simply create your own one if you want and I will give you now a simple tip as an exampl e here in my blog website traffic. I created this featured image, I will open it now you can simply if you created the design inside canva go here to the resize section and then select Pinterest pin and click copy and resize and now canva will resize this so simply can dr ag and drop this like this and whatever add some things and simply download this simply download it and then publi sh it into your Pinterest account. So also go now and start publishing every day one or two pins into Pinterest using t his strategy. And get free website traffic. It will take less than 30 seconds to do this on Pinterest.
  3. 3. 6.slideshare.net So these are my six websites now it’s time for the bonus website for you. I think it’s one of the best it requires some how some more work like four or five minutes. it is SlideShare.net. It allows you to create and publish small slides o r small ebooks. So what you are going to do here on this website is to upload a small version of your article. As an e xample, I have this article here so I go to canva and if you go here to my Instagram folder, just to show you this Inst agram post as an example, this is the affiliate marketing article on my blog. I created this small version of it you can see it is page 2 3 4 5 pages simple you can here click on download and select pdf you can see pdf standard you can d ownload this pdf, you can create a small version of the article to explain what the article is about and simply go to Sl ideShare and upload it. Slideshare gets around 182 million views so it’s also one of the best websites to publish on a nd get traffic from. You can publish the pdfs and link them back to your website. So these are my six websites pleas e please please just try it and get website traffic. Go now to the comments section comment below your daily visitors today and after 10 days of applying this strateg y come back and tell people how many visitors you got from this strategy from these websites so it can motivate eac h other and help each other to improve and get more traffic. Please try it it’s super simple totally free it takes like 10 or 15 minutes, just try it, and you will see the results. So that’s it. I hope you enjoyed this article. If you have any questions anything you want to share comment below an d don’t forget to comment on your daily visitors today to see how this would improve your daily visitors and daily o nline website traffic. Now it’s like a free website traffic generator. Article Link : Click here Read more on our Website : Bengal Tick Tech

