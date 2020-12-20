An examination of how whiteness and racial bias are systemically entrenched in schools, and radical strategies to transform teacher education programs and advance racial justiceIn #CurriculumSoWhite, educator Bree Picower examines modern examples of racist curricula that have gone viral to demonstrate how whiteness is entrenched in schools and teacher education programs. When racist curriculum "goes viral" on social media it is typically dismissed as an isolated incident from a bad teacher. Picower, however, holds that racist curriculum isn't an anomaly. It's a systemic problem that reflects how whiteness is embedded and reproduced in education. Drawing on her experience teaching and developing the Newark Teacher Project--a project that pairs pre-service teachers students with mentors who focus on social justice and antiracist professional development--she demonstrates how individual teacher's ideology of race, consciously or unconsciously, shapes how they teach race in the .

