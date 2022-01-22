Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10

Quran. 46. surat al 'ahqaf, arabic text and roman arabic script

Jan. 22, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

islam,islamic, islam history, muslim, history of islam, golden age of islam, muslims, islam art, islam news, bible, islam origin, what is islam, islam debate, islam science, religion, jewdism, christianity, moses, jesus, esa, faith, belief, happiness, peace, blessings, sadness, praise, path, guidance, quran, koran, sunnah, sunnat, hadith, polytheism, god, godfather, english, arabic, past, future, soul, body, afterlife, heaven, hell, angels, day of judgement, judgement, books, pious, prophets, messengers, gabriel, michael, jewdisem, theism, atheism, deisim, torah, gospel, gospels, surah, ayat, jibraeel,

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3.5/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Fearless Leadership: How to Embody the Strength and Confidence of Great Leaders Kim Martin
(4/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free

Quran. 46. surat al 'ahqaf, arabic text and roman arabic script

  1. 1. Loading... Surat Al-'Aĥqāf (The Wind-Curved Sandhills) - ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺓ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻷ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻑ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﷲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ Transliteration Ha-meem Transliteration Tanzeelu alkitabi mina AllahialAAazeezi alhakeem Transliteration Ma khalaqna assamawatiwal-arda wama baynahuma illabilhaqqi waajalin musamman wallatheenakafaroo AAamma onthiroo muAAridoon Transliteration Qul araaytum ma tadAAoona min dooniAllahi aroonee matha khalaqoo mina al-ardiam lahum shirkun fee assamawati eetooneebikitabin min qabli hatha aw atharatin minAAilmin in kuntum sadiqeen 46:1 46:2 46:3 46:4 46:5 Surat Al-'Ahqaf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/46 1 of 10 19/01/2022, 12:32
  2. 2. Transliteration Waman adallu mimman yadAAoo min dooniAllahi man la yastajeebu lahu ila yawmialqiyamati wahum AAan duAAa-ihim ghafiloon Transliteration Wa-itha hushira annasukanoo lahum aAAdaan wakanoo biAAibadatihimkafireen Transliteration Wa-itha tutla AAalayhim ayatunabayyinatin qala allatheena kafaroo lilhaqqilamma jaahum hatha sihrun mubeen Transliteration Am yaqooloona iftarahu qul iniiftaraytuhu fala tamlikoona lee mina Allahi shay-anhuwa aAAlamu bima tufeedoona feehi kafa bihishaheedan baynee wabaynakum wahuwa alghafooru arraheem Transliteration Qul ma kuntu bidAAan mina arrusuliwama adree ma yufAAalu bee wala bikum inattabiAAu illa ma yooha ilayya wamaana illa natheerun mubeen 46:6 46:7 46:8 46:9 46:10 Surat Al-'Ahqaf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/46 2 of 10 19/01/2022, 12:32
  3. 3. Transliteration Qul araaytum in kana min AAindi Allahiwakafartum bihi washahida shahidun min banee isra-eelaAAala mithlihi faamana wastakbartum innaAllaha la yahdee alqawma aththalimeen Transliteration Waqala allatheena kafaroolillatheena amanoo law kana khayran masabaqoona ilayhi wa- ith lam yahtadoo bihifasayaqooloona hatha ifkun qadeem Transliteration Wamin qablihi kitabu moosa imamanwarahmatan wahatha kitabun musaddiqunlisanan AAarabiyyan liyunthira allatheena thalamoowabushra lilmuhsineen Transliteration Inna allatheena qaloo rabbunaAllahu thumma istaqamoo fala khawfunAAalayhim wala hum yahzanoon 46:11 46:12 46:13 46:14 Surat Al-'Ahqaf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/46 3 of 10 19/01/2022, 12:32
  4. 4. Transliteration Ola-ika as-habualjannati khalideena feeha jazaan bimakanoo yaAAmaloon Transliteration Wawassayna al-insanabiwalidayhi ihsanan hamalat-hu ommuhukurhan wawadaAAat- hu kurhan wahamluhu wafisaluhuthalathoona shahran hatta ithabalagha ashuddahu wabalagha arbaAAeena sanatan qala rabbiawziAAnee an ashkura niAAmataka allatee anAAamta AAalayya waAAalawalidayya waan aAAmala salihan tardahuwaaslih lee fee thurriyyatee innee tubtuilayka wa-innee mina almuslimeen Transliteration Ola-ika allatheena nataqabbaluAAanhum ahsana ma AAamiloo wanatajawazu AAansayyi-atihim fee as-habi aljannati waAAda assidqiallathee kanoo yooAAadoon 46:15 46:16 46:17 Surat Al-'Ahqaf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/46 4 of 10 19/01/2022, 12:32
  5. 5. Transliteration Wallathee qala liwalidayhioffin lakuma ataAAidaninee an okhraja waqad khalatialquroonu min qablee wahuma yastagheethani Allahawaylaka amin inna waAAda Allahi haqqunfayaqoolu ma hatha illa asateerual-awwaleen Transliteration Ola-ika allatheena haqqaAAalayhimu alqawlu fee umamin qad khalat min qablihim minaaljinni wal-insi innahum kanoo khasireen Transliteration Walikullin darajatun mimmaAAamiloo waliyuwaffiyahum aAAmalahum wahum la yuthlamoon Transliteration Wayawma yuAAradu allatheenakafaroo AAala annari athhabtum tayyibatikumfee hayatikumu addunya wastamtaAAtumbiha falyawma tujzawna AAathaba alhooni 46:18 46:19 46:20 Surat Al-'Ahqaf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/46 5 of 10 19/01/2022, 12:32
  6. 6. bimakuntum tastakbiroona fee al-ardi bighayri alhaqqiwabima kuntum tafsuqoon Transliteration Wathkur akha AAadinith anthara qawmahu bil-ahqafiwaqad khalati annuthuru min bayni yadayhi waminkhalfihi alla taAAbudoo illa Allaha inneeakhafu AAalaykum AAathaba yawmin AAatheem Transliteration Qaloo aji/tana lita/fikanaAAan alihatina fa/tina bima taAAidunain kunta mina assadiqeen Transliteration Qala innama alAAilmu AAindaAllahi waoballighukum ma orsiltu bihi walakinneearakum qawman tajhaloon Transliteration Falamma raawhu AAaridanmustaqbila awdiyatihim qaloo hatha AAaridunmumtiruna 46:21 46:22 46:23 46:24 Surat Al-'Ahqaf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/46 6 of 10 19/01/2022, 12:32
  7. 7. bal huwa ma istaAAjaltum bihi reehunfeeha AAathabun aleem Transliteration Tudammiru kulla shay-in bi-amri rabbihafaasbahoo la yura illa masakinuhumkathalika najzee alqawma almujrimeen Transliteration Walaqad makkannahum feema inmakkannakum feehi wajaAAalna lahum samAAan waabsaranwaaf-idatan fama aghna AAanhum samAAuhum walaabsaruhum wala af- idatuhum min shay-in ith kanooyajhadoona bi-ayati Allahi wahaqabihim ma kanoo bihi yastahzi-oon Transliteration Walaqad ahlakna ma hawlakummina alqura wasarrafna al-ayatilaAAallahum yarjiAAoon 46:25 46:26 46:27 46:28 Surat Al-'Ahqaf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/46 7 of 10 19/01/2022, 12:32
  8. 8. Transliteration Falawla nasarahumu allatheenaittakhathoo min dooni Allahi qurbanan alihatanbal dalloo AAanhum wathalika ifkuhum wama kanooyaftaroon Transliteration Wa-ith sarafna ilaykanafaran mina aljinni yastamiAAoona alqur-ana falammahadaroohu qaloo ansitoo falammaqudiya wallaw ila qawmihim munthireen Transliteration Qaloo ya qawmana innasamiAAna kitaban onzila min baAAdi moosa musaddiqanlima bayna yadayhi yahdee ila alhaqqi wa-ilatareeqin mustaqeem Transliteration Ya qawmana ajeeboo daAAiyaAllahi waaminoo bihi yaghfir lakum min thunoobikumwayujirkum min AAathabin aleem 46:29 46:30 46:31 46:32 Surat Al-'Ahqaf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/46 8 of 10 19/01/2022, 12:32
  9. 9. Transliteration Waman la yujib daAAiya Allahifalaysa bimuAAjizin fee al-ardi walaysa lahu min doonihiawliyaa ola-ika fee dalalin mubeen Transliteration Awa lam yaraw anna Allaha allatheekhalaqa assamawati wal-ardawalam yaAAya bikhalqihinna biqadirin AAala an yuhyiyaalmawta bala innahu AAala kulli shay- inqadeer Transliteration Wayawma yuAAradu allatheenakafaroo AAala annari alaysa hatha bilhaqqiqaloo bala warabbina qala fathooqooalAAathaba bima kuntum takfuroon Transliteration Fasbir kama sabaraoloo alAAazmi mina arrusuli wala tastaAAjil lahumkaannahum yawma yarawna ma yooAAadoona lam yalbathoo illasaAAatan min naharin balaghun fahal yuhlakuilla alqawmu alfasiqoon 46:33 46:34 46:35 Surat Al-'Ahqaf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/46 9 of 10 19/01/2022, 12:32
  10. 10. Surat Al-'Ahqaf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/46 10 of 10 19/01/2022, 12:32

×