Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8

Quran. 45. surat al jathiyah, arabic text and roman arabic script

Jan. 22, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

islam,islamic, islam history, muslim, history of islam, golden age of islam, muslims, islam art, islam news, bible, islam origin, what is islam, islam debate, islam science, religion, jewdism, christianity, moses, jesus, esa, faith, belief, happiness, peace, blessings, sadness, praise, path, guidance, quran, koran, sunnah, sunnat, hadith, polytheism, god, godfather, english, arabic, past, future, soul, body, afterlife, heaven, hell, angels, day of judgement, judgement, books, pious, prophets, messengers, gabriel, michael, jewdisem, theism, atheism, deisim, torah, gospel, gospels, surah, ayat, jibraeel,

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3.5/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Fearless Leadership: How to Embody the Strength and Confidence of Great Leaders Kim Martin
(4/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free

Quran. 45. surat al jathiyah, arabic text and roman arabic script

  1. 1. Loading... Surat Al-Jāthiyah (The Crouching) - ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺓ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺠ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺛ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﷲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ Transliteration Ha-meem Transliteration Tanzeelu alkitabi mina AllahialAAazeezi alhakeem Transliteration Inna fee assamawati wal-ardilaayatin lilmu/mineen Transliteration Wafee khalqikum wama yabuththu min dabbatinayatun liqawmin yooqinoon Transliteration Wakhtilafi allayli wannahariwama anzala Allahu mina assama-i minrizqin faahya bihi al-arda baAAda mawtihawatasreefi arriyahi ayatunliqawmin yaAAqiloon Transliteration Tilka ayatu Allahinatlooha AAalayka bilhaqqi fabi-ayyi hadeethinbaAAda Allahi waayatihi yu/minoon 45:1 45:2 45:3 45:4 45:5 45:6 45:7 Surat Al-Jathiyah - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/45 1 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31
  2. 2. Transliteration Waylun likulli affakin atheem Transliteration YasmaAAu ayati Allahitutla AAalayhi thumma yusirru mustakbiran kaan lamyasmaAAha fabashshirhu biAAathabin aleem Transliteration Wa-itha AAalima min ayatinashay-an ittakhathaha huzuwan ola-ika lahumAAathabun muheen Transliteration Min wara-ihim jahannamu walayughnee AAanhum ma kasaboo shay-an wala maittakhathoo min dooni Allahi awliyaa walahumAAathabun AAatheem Transliteration Hatha hudan wallatheenakafaroo bi-ayati rabbihim lahum AAathabunmin rijzin aleem Transliteration Allahu allathee sakhkharalakumu albahra litajriya alfulku feehi bi-amrihiwalitabtaghoo 45:8 45:9 45:10 45:11 45:12 Surat Al-Jathiyah - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/45 2 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31
  3. 3. min fadlihi walaAAallakum tashkuroon Transliteration Wasakhkhara lakum ma fee assamawatiwama fee al-ardi jameeAAan minhu inna fee thalikalaayatin liqawmin yatafakkaroon Transliteration Qul lillatheena amanooyaghfiroo lillatheena la yarjoona ayyama Allahiliyajziya qawman bima kanoo yaksiboon Transliteration Man AAamila salihanfalinafsihi waman asaa faAAalayha thumma ilarabbikum turjaAAoon Transliteration Walaqad atayna banee isra-eelaalkitaba walhukma wannubuwwatawarazaqnahum mina attayyibati wafaddalnahumAAala alAAalameen 45:13 45:14 45:15 45:16 45:17 Surat Al-Jathiyah - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/45 3 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31
  4. 4. Transliteration Waataynahum bayyinatinmina al-amri fama ikhtalafoo illa min baAAdi majaahumu alAAilmu baghyan baynahum inna rabbaka yaqdeebaynahum yawma alqiyamati feema kanoo feehiyakhtalifoon Transliteration Thumma jaAAalnaka AAalashareeAAatin mina al-amri fattabiAAha walatattabiAA ahwaa allatheena la yaAAlamoon Transliteration Innahum lan yughnoo AAanka mina Allahishay-an wa-inna aththalimeena baAAduhumawliyao baAAdin wallahu waliyyualmuttaqeen Transliteration Hatha basa-iru linnasiwahudan warahmatun liqawmin yooqinoon 45:18 45:19 45:20 45:21 Surat Al-Jathiyah - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/45 4 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31
  5. 5. Transliteration Am hasiba allatheena ijtarahooassayyi-ati an najAAalahum kallatheenaamanoo waAAamiloo assalihati sawaanmahyahum wamamatuhum saa ma yahkumoon Transliteration Wakhalaqa Allahu assamawatiwal-arda bilhaqqi walitujzakullu nafsin bima kasabat wahum la yuthlamoon Transliteration Afaraayta mani ittakhatha ilahahuhawahu waadallahu Allahu AAalaAAilmin wakhatama AAala samAAihi waqalbihi wajaAAala AAalabasarihi ghishawatan faman yahdeehi min baAAdi Allahiafala tathakkaroon Transliteration Waqaloo ma hiya illa hayatunaaddunya namootu wanahya wamayuhlikuna illa addahru wama lahum bithalikamin AAilmin in hum illa yathunnoon 45:22 45:23 45:24 45:25 Surat Al-Jathiyah - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/45 5 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31
  6. 6. Transliteration Wa-itha tutla AAalayhim ayatunabayyinatin ma kana hujjatahum illaan qaloo i/too bi- aba-ina in kuntum sadiqeen Transliteration Quli Allahu yuhyeekum thummayumeetukum thumma yajmaAAukum ila yawmi alqiyamatila rayba feehi walakinna akthara annasila yaAAlamoon Transliteration Walillahi mulku assamawatiwal-ardi wayawma taqoomu assaAAatuyawma-ithin yakhsaru almubtiloon Transliteration Watara kulla ommatin jathiyatankullu ommatin tudAAa ila kitabihaalyawma tujzawna ma kuntum taAAmaloon Transliteration Hatha kitabuna yantiquAAalaykum bilhaqqi inna kunnanastansikhu ma kuntum taAAmaloon 45:26 45:27 45:28 45:29 45:30 Surat Al-Jathiyah - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/45 6 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31
  7. 7. Transliteration Faamma allatheena amanoowaAAamiloo assalihati fayudkhiluhumrabbuhum fee rahmatihi thalika huwa alfawzualmubeen Transliteration Waamma allatheena kafarooafalam takun ayatee tutla AAalaykum fastakbartumwakuntum qawman mujrimeen Transliteration Wa-itha qeela inna waAAda Allahihaqqun wassaAAatu la rayba feehaqultum ma nadree ma assaAAatu in nathunnuilla thannan wama nahnubimustayqineen Transliteration Wabada lahum sayyi-atu maAAamiloo wahaqa bihim ma kanoo bihiyastahzi-oon Transliteration Waqeela alyawma nansakum kamanaseetum liqaa yawmikum hatha wama/wakumu annaruwama lakum min nasireen 45:31 45:32 45:33 45:34 45:35 Surat Al-Jathiyah - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/45 7 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31
  8. 8. Transliteration Thalikum bi-annakumu ittakhathtumayati Allahi huzuwan wagharratkumu alhayatuaddunya falyawma la yukhrajoonaminha wala hum yustaAAtaboon Transliteration Falillahi alhamdu rabbi assamawatiwarabbi al-ardi rabbi alAAalameen Transliteration Walahu alkibriyao fee assamawatiwal-ardi wahuwa alAAazeezu alhakeem 45:36 45:37 Surat Al-Jathiyah - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/45 8 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31

×