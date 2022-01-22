Successfully reported this slideshow.
Quran. 44. surat ad dukhan, arabic text and roman arabic script

Jan. 22, 2022
Education

Education

Quran. 44. surat ad dukhan, arabic text and roman arabic script

  1. 1. Loading... Surat Ad-Dukhān (The Smoke) - ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺓ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﷲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ Transliteration Ha-meem Transliteration Walkitabi almubeen Transliteration Inna anzalnahu fee laylatin mubarakatininna kunna munthireen Transliteration Feeha yufraqu kullu amrin hakeem Transliteration Amran min AAindina inna kunnamursileen Transliteration Rahmatan min rabbika innahu huwa assameeAAualAAaleem Transliteration Rabbi assamawati wal-ardiwama baynahuma in kuntum mooqineen Transliteration 44:1 44:2 44:3 44:4 44:5 44:6 44:7 44:8 Surat Ad-Dukhan - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/44 1 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31
  2. 2. La ilaha illa huwa yuhyeewayumeetu rabbukum warabbu aba-ikumu al-awwaleen Transliteration Bal hum fee shakkin yalAAaboon Transliteration Fartaqib yawma ta/tee assamaobidukhanin mubeen Transliteration Yaghsha annasa hathaAAathabun aleem Transliteration Rabbana ikshif AAanna alAAathabainna mu/minoon Transliteration Anna lahumu aththikrawaqad jaahum rasoolun mubeen Transliteration Thumma tawallaw AAanhu waqaloomuAAallamun majnoon Transliteration Inna kashifoo alAAathabiqaleelan innakum AAa-idoon 44:9 44:10 44:11 44:12 44:13 44:14 44:15 44:16 Surat Ad-Dukhan - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/44 2 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31
  3. 3. Transliteration Yawma nabtishu albatshataalkubra inna muntaqimoon Transliteration Walaqad fatanna qablahum qawmafirAAawna wajaahum rasoolun kareem Transliteration An addoo ilayya AAibada Allahiinnee lakum rasoolun ameen Transliteration Waan la taAAloo AAala Allahiinnee ateekum bisultanin mubeen Transliteration Wa-innee AAuthtu birabbee warabbikuman tarjumoon Transliteration Wa-in lam tu/minoo lee faAAtaziloon Transliteration FadaAAa rabbahu anna haola-iqawmun mujrimoon Transliteration Faasri biAAibadee laylan innakummuttabaAAoon 44:17 44:18 44:19 44:20 44:21 44:22 44:23 44:24 Surat Ad-Dukhan - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/44 3 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31
  4. 4. Transliteration Watruki albahra rahwaninnahum jundun mughraqoon Transliteration Kam tarakoo min jannatin waAAuyoon Transliteration WazurooAAin wamaqamin kareem Transliteration WanaAAmatin kanoo feeha fakiheen Transliteration Kathalika waawrathnahaqawman akhareen Transliteration Fama bakat AAalayhimu assamaowal-ardu wama kanoo munthareen Transliteration Walaqad najjayna banee isra-eelamina alAAathabi almuheen Transliteration 44:25 44:26 44:27 44:28 44:29 44:30 44:31 Surat Ad-Dukhan - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/44 4 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31
  5. 5. Min firAAawna innahu kana AAaliyanmina almusrifeen Transliteration Walaqadi ikhtarnahum AAalaAAilmin AAala alAAalameen Transliteration Waataynahum mina al-ayatima feehi balaon mubeen Transliteration Inna haola-i layaqooloon Transliteration In hiya illa mawtatuna al-oolawama nahnu bimunshareen Transliteration Fa/too bi-aba-ina inkuntum sadiqeen Transliteration Ahum khayrun am qawmu tubbaAAin wallatheenamin qablihim ahlaknahum innahum kanoo mujrimeen Transliteration 44:32 44:33 44:34 44:35 44:36 44:37 44:38 Surat Ad-Dukhan - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/44 5 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31
  6. 6. Wama khalaqna assamawatiwal-arda wama baynahuma laAAibeen Transliteration Ma khalaqnahuma illabilhaqqi walakinna aktharahum layaAAlamoon Transliteration Inna yawma alfasli meeqatuhumajmaAAeen Transliteration Yawma la yughnee mawlan AAan mawlanshay-an wala hum yunsaroon Transliteration Illa man rahima Allahuinnahu huwa alAAazeezu arraheem Transliteration Inna shajarata azzaqqoom Transliteration TaAAamu al-atheem Transliteration Kalmuhli yaghlee fee albutoon 44:39 44:40 44:41 44:42 44:43 44:44 44:45 44:46 Surat Ad-Dukhan - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/44 6 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31
  7. 7. Transliteration Kaghalyi alhameem Transliteration Khuthoohu faAAtiloohu ilasawa-i aljaheem Transliteration Thumma subboo fawqa ra/sihi min AAathabialhameem Transliteration Thuq innaka anta alAAazeezu alkareem Transliteration Inna hatha ma kuntum bihitamtaroon Transliteration Inna almuttaqeena fee maqamin ameen Transliteration Fee jannatin waAAuyoon Transliteration Yalbasoona min sundusin wa-istabraqin mutaqabileen 44:47 44:48 44:49 44:50 44:51 44:52 44:53 Surat Ad-Dukhan - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/44 7 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31
  8. 8. Transliteration Kathalika wazawwajnahum bihoorinAAeen Transliteration YadAAoona feeha bikulli fakihatinamineen Transliteration La yathooqoona feehaalmawta illa almawtata al-oola wawaqahum AAathabaaljaheem Transliteration Fadlan min rabbika thalikahuwa alfawzu alAAatheem Transliteration Fa-innama yassarnahu bilisanikalaAAallahum yatathakkaroon Transliteration Fartaqib innahum murtaqiboon 44:54 44:55 44:56 44:57 44:58 44:59 Surat Ad-Dukhan - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/44 8 of 8 19/01/2022, 12:31

