Quran. 43. surat az zukhruf, arabic text and roman arabic script

Jan. 22, 2022
Education

islam,islamic, islam history, muslim, history of islam, golden age of islam, muslims, islam art, islam news, bible, islam origin, what is islam, islam debate, islam science, religion, jewdism, christianity, moses, jesus, esa, faith, belief, happiness, peace, blessings, sadness, praise, path, guidance, quran, koran, sunnah, sunnat, hadith, polytheism, god, godfather, english, arabic, past, future, soul, body, afterlife, heaven, hell, angels, day of judgement, judgement, books, pious, prophets, messengers, gabriel, michael, jewdisem, theism, atheism, deisim, torah, gospel, gospels, surah, ayat, jibraeel,

  1. 1. Loading... Surat Az-Zukhruf (The Ornaments of Gold) - ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﺓ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻑ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﷲ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻴ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ Transliteration Ha-meem Transliteration Walkitabi almubeen Transliteration Inna jaAAalnahu qur-ananAAarabiyyan laAAallakum taAAqiloona Transliteration Wa-innahu fee ommi alkitabi ladaynalaAAaliyyun hakeem Transliteration Afanadribu AAankumu aththikrasafhan an kuntum qawman musrifeen Transliteration Wakam arsalna min nabiyyin feeal-awwaleen Transliteration Wama ya/teehim min nabiyyin illakanoo bihi yastahzi-oon 43:1 43:2 43:3 43:4 43:5 43:6 43:7 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 1 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30
  2. 2. Transliteration Faahlakna ashadda minhum batshanwamada mathalu al-awwaleen Transliteration Wala-in saaltahum man khalaqa assamawatiwal-arda layaqoolunna khalaqahunna alAAazeezualAAaleem Transliteration Allathee jaAAala lakumu al-ardamahdan wajaAAala lakum feeha subulan laAAallakum tahtadoon Transliteration Wallathee nazzala mina assama-imaan biqadarin faansharna bihi baldatan maytan kathalikatukhrajoon Transliteration Wallathee khalaqa al-azwajakullaha wajaAAala lakum mina alfulki wal-anAAamima tarkaboon 43:8 43:9 43:10 43:11 43:12 43:13 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 2 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30
  3. 3. Transliteration Litastawoo AAala thuhoorihithumma tathkuroo niAAmata rabbikum itha istawaytumAAalayhi wataqooloo subhana allathee sakhkhara lanahatha wama kunna lahu muqrineen Transliteration Wa-inna ila rabbinalamunqaliboon Transliteration WajaAAaloo lahu min AAibadihi juz-aninna al-insana lakafoorun mubeen Transliteration Ami ittakhatha mimma yakhluqubanatin waasfakum bilbaneen Transliteration Wa-itha bushshira ahaduhum bimadaraba lirrahmani mathalan thallawajhuhu muswaddan wahuwa katheem Transliteration Awaman yunashshao fee alhilyatiwahuwa fee alkhisami ghayru mubeen 43:14 43:15 43:16 43:17 43:18 43:19 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 3 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30
  4. 4. Transliteration WajaAAaloo almala-ikata allatheenahum AAibadu arrahmani inathanashahidoo khalqahum satuktabu shahadatuhum wayus-aloon Transliteration Waqaloo law shaa arrahmanuma AAabadnahum ma lahum bithalika minAAilmin in hum illa yakhrusoon Transliteration Am ataynahum kitabanmin qablihi fahum bihi mustamsikoon Transliteration Bal qaloo inna wajadna abaanaAAala ommatin wa-inna AAala atharihimmuhtadoon Transliteration Wakathalika ma arsalnamin qablika fee qaryatin min natheerin illa qalamutrafooha inna wajadna abaanaAAala ommatin wa-inna AAala atharihimmuqtadoon 43:20 43:21 43:22 43:23 43:24 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 4 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30
  5. 5. Transliteration Qala awa law ji/tukum bi-ahdamimma wajadtum AAalayhi abaakum qalooinna bima orsiltum bihi kafiroon Transliteration Fantaqamna minhum fanthurkayfa kana AAaqibatu almukaththibeen Transliteration Wa-ith qala ibraheemuli-abeehi waqawmihi innanee baraon mimma taAAbudoon Transliteration Illa allathee fataraneefa-innahu sayahdeen Transliteration WajaAAalaha kalimatan baqiyatanfee AAaqibihi laAAallahum yarjiAAoon Transliteration Bal mattaAAtu haola-i waabaahumhatta jaahumu alhaqqu warasoolunmubeen Transliteration Walamma jaahumu alhaqquqaloo hatha sihrun wa-inna bihi kafiroon 43:25 43:26 43:27 43:28 43:29 43:30 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 5 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30
  6. 6. Transliteration Waqaloo lawla nuzzila hathaalqur-anu AAala rajulin mina alqaryatayni AAatheem Transliteration Ahum yaqsimoona rahmata rabbika nahnuqasamna baynahum maAAeeshatahum fee alhayatiaddunya warafaAAna baAAdahum fawqabaAAdin darajatin liyattakhitha baAAduhumbaAAdan sukhriyyan warahmatu rabbika khayrun mimmayajmaAAoon Transliteration Walawla an yakoona annasuommatan wahidatan lajaAAalna liman yakfuru birrahmanilibuyootihim suqufan min fiddatin wamaAAarijaAAalayha yathharoon Transliteration Walibuyootihim abwaban wasururanAAalayha yattaki-oon Transliteration Wazukhrufan wa-in kullu thalika lammamataAAu alhayati addunya wal-akhiratuAAinda 43:31 43:32 43:33 43:34 43:35 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 6 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30
  7. 7. rabbika lilmuttaqeen Transliteration Waman yaAAshu AAan thikri arrahmaninuqayyid lahu shaytanan fahuwa lahu qareen Transliteration Wa-innahum layasuddoonahum AAani assabeeliwayahsaboona annahum muhtadoon Transliteration Hatta itha jaanaqala ya layta baynee wabaynaka buAAda almashriqaynifabi/sa alqareen Transliteration Walan yanfaAAakumu alyawma ith thalamtumannakum fee alAAathabi mushtarikoon Transliteration Afaanta tusmiAAu assumma awtahdee alAAumya waman kana fee dalalinmubeen Transliteration Fa-imma nathhabanna bikafa-inna minhum muntaqimoon 43:36 43:37 43:38 43:39 43:40 43:41 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 7 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30
  8. 8. Transliteration Aw nuriyannaka allathee waAAadnahumfa-inna AAalayhim muqtadiroon Transliteration Fastamsik billatheeoohiya ilayka innaka AAala siratinmustaqeem Transliteration Wa-innahu lathikrun laka waliqawmikawasawfa tus-aloon Transliteration Was-al man arsalna minqablika min rusulina ajaAAalna min dooni arrahmanialihatan yuAAbadoon Transliteration Walaqad arsalna moosa bi-ayatinaila firAAawna wamala-ihi faqala innee rasoolu rabbialAAalameen Transliteration Falamma jaahum bi-ayatinaitha hum minha yadhakoon 43:42 43:43 43:44 43:45 43:46 43:47 43:48 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 8 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30
  9. 9. Transliteration Wama nureehim min ayatin illahiya akbaru min okhtiha waakhathnahum bilAAathabilaAAallahum yarjiAAoon Transliteration Waqaloo ya ayyuha asahiruodAAu lana rabbaka bima AAahida AAindaka innanalamuhtadoon Transliteration Falamma kashafna AAanhumualAAathaba itha hum yankuthoon Transliteration Wanada firAAawnu fee qawmihi qalaya qawmi alaysa lee mulku misra wahathihial- anharu tajree min tahtee afala tubsiroon Transliteration Am ana khayrun min hatha allatheehuwa maheenun wala yakadu yubeen 43:49 43:50 43:51 43:52 43:53 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 9 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30
  10. 10. Transliteration Falawla olqiya AAalayhi aswiratun minthahabin aw jaa maAAahu almala- ikatumuqtarineen Transliteration Fastakhaffa qawmahu faataAAoohuinnahum kanoo qawman fasiqeen Transliteration Falamma asafoonaintaqamna minhum faaghraqnahum ajmaAAeen Transliteration FajaAAalnahum salafan wamathalan lil-akhireen Transliteration Walamma duriba ibnu maryamamathalan itha qawmuka minhu yasiddoon Transliteration Waqaloo aalihatunakhayrun am huwa ma daraboohu laka illajadalan bal hum qawmun khasimoon 43:54 43:55 43:56 43:57 43:58 43:59 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 10 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30
  11. 11. Transliteration In huwa illa AAabdun anAAamnaAAalayhi wajaAAalnahu mathalan libanee isra-eel Transliteration Walaw nashao lajaAAalna minkummala-ikatan fee al-ardi yakhlufoon Transliteration Wa-innahu laAAilmun lissaAAatifala tamtarunna biha wattabiAAooni hathasiratun mustaqeem Transliteration Wala yasuddannakumu ashshaytanuinnahu lakum AAaduwwun mubeen Transliteration Walamma jaa AAeesa bilbayyinatiqala qad ji/tukum bilhikmati wali-obayyinalakum baAAda allathee takhtalifoona feehi fattaqooAllaha waateeAAoon Transliteration Inna Allaha huwa rabbee warabbukum faAAbudoohuhatha siratun mustaqeem 43:60 43:61 43:62 43:63 43:64 43:65 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 11 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30
  12. 12. Transliteration Fakhtalafa al-ahzabumin baynihim fawaylun lillatheena thalamoomin AAathabi yawmin aleem Transliteration Hal yanthuroona illa assaAAataan ta/tiyahum baghtatan wahum la yashAAuroon Transliteration Al-akhillao yawma-ithin baAAduhumlibaAAdin AAaduwwun illa almuttaqeen Transliteration Ya AAibadi la khawfunAAalaykumu alyawma wala antum tahzanoon Transliteration Allatheena amanoo bi-ayatinawakanoo muslimeen Transliteration Odkhuloo aljannata antum waazwajukumtuhbaroon 43:66 43:67 43:68 43:69 43:70 43:71 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 12 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30
  13. 13. Transliteration Yutafu AAalayhim bisihafinmin thahabin waakwabin wafeeha matashtaheehi al-anfusu watalaththu al-aAAyunu waantum feehakhalidoon Transliteration Watilka aljannatu allatee oorithtumoohabima kuntum taAAmaloon Transliteration Lakum feeha fakihatunkatheeratun minha ta/kuloon Transliteration Inna almujrimeena fee AAathabijahannama khalidoon Transliteration La yufattaru AAanhum wahum feehimublisoon Transliteration Wama thalamnahumwalakin kanoo humu aththalimeen Transliteration Wanadaw ya maliku liyaqdiAAalayna rabbuka qala innakum makithoon 43:72 43:73 43:74 43:75 43:76 43:77 43:78 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 13 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30
  14. 14. Transliteration Laqad ji/nakum bilhaqqiwalakinna aktharakum lilhaqqi karihoon Transliteration Am abramoo amran fa-inna mubrimoon Transliteration Am yahsaboona anna lanasmaAAu sirrahum wanajwahum bala warusulunaladayhim yaktuboon Transliteration Qul in kana lirrahmaniwaladun faana awwalu alAAabideen Transliteration Subhana rabbi assamawatiwal-ardi rabbi alAAarshi AAamma yasifoon Transliteration Fatharhum yakhoodoowayalAAaboo hatta yulaqoo yawmahumu allatheeyooAAadoon Transliteration Wahuwa allathee fee assama-iilahun wafee al-ardi ilahun wahuwa alhakeemualAAaleem 43:79 43:80 43:81 43:82 43:83 43:84 43:85 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 14 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30
  15. 15. Transliteration Watabaraka allathee lahu mulkuassamawati wal-ardi wamabaynahuma waAAindahu AAilmu assaAAatiwa-ilayhi turjaAAoon Transliteration Wala yamliku allatheenayadAAoona min doonihi ashshafaAAata illaman shahida bilhaqqi wahum yaAAlamoon Transliteration Wala-in saaltahum man khalaqahumlayaqoolunna Allahu faanna yu/fakoon Transliteration Waqeelihi ya rabbi inna haola-iqawmun la yu/minoon Transliteration Fasfah AAanhum waqulsalamun fasawfa yaAAlamoon 43:86 43:87 43:88 43:89 Surat Az-Zukhruf - The Noble Qur'an - ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻘ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺁ‬ ‫ﻥ‬ ‫ﺍ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻜ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ https://legacy.quran.com/43 15 of 15 19/01/2022, 12:30

