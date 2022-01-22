Quran. 43. surat az zukhruf, arabic text and roman arabic script

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
islam,islamic, islam history, muslim, history of islam, golden age of islam, muslims, islam art, islam news, bible, islam origin, what is islam, islam debate, islam science, religion, jewdism, christianity, moses, jesus, esa, faith, belief, happiness, peace, blessings, sadness, praise, path, guidance, quran, koran, sunnah, sunnat, hadith, polytheism, god, godfather, english, arabic, past, future, soul, body, afterlife, heaven, hell, angels, day of judgement, judgement, books, pious, prophets, messengers, gabriel, michael, jewdisem, theism, atheism, deisim, torah, gospel, gospels, surah, ayat, jibraeel,