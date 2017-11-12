A whirlwind courtship. A storybook wedding. A kiss for the bride. And suddenly everything changes. When Peter and Rita's b...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Craig Lucas ●Narrated By: Tate Donovan, Sharon Madden, Charles Durning, Sh...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
OR instant access to download Prelude to a Kiss audiobook
Customers who bought this item also bought The Motherfucker with the Hat The MountaintopOthello: Fully Dramatized Audio Ed...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Prelude to a Kiss by Craig Lucas download audiobooks for free

5 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Prelude to a Kiss by Craig Lucas download audiobooks for free

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Prelude to a Kiss by Craig Lucas download audiobooks for free

  1. 1. A whirlwind courtship. A storybook wedding. A kiss for the bride. And suddenly everything changes. When Peter and Rita's brand-new marriage is strained by a magical twist of fate, true love will never mean quite the same thing again. An L.A. Theatre Works full-cast recordings, starring: Caroline Aaron as Mrs. Boyle Shannon Cochran as Leah Tate Donovan as Peter Charles Durning as Old Man Arabella Field as Rita Chuma Hunter-Gault as the Waiter and others Sharon Madden as Aunt Dorothy Danny Strauss as Taylor Ron West as Dr. Boyle Stage Managers, Jode Ryskiewicz and Cary Thompson. Radio Producer, Raymond Guarna. Associate Producer, Susan Raab. Directed by Nancy Malone. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Prelude to a Kiss | free online audiobook
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Craig Lucas ●Narrated By: Tate Donovan, Sharon Madden, Charles Durning, Shannon Cochran, Fran Adams, Chuma Hunter-Gault, Arabella Field, Danny Strauss, Ron West ●Publisher: L.A. Theatre Works ●Date: September 2017 ●Duration: 1 hours 19 minutes
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. OR instant access to download Prelude to a Kiss audiobook
  5. 5. Customers who bought this item also bought The Motherfucker with the Hat The MountaintopOthello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition

×