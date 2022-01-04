Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Gartner defines edge computing as "a part of a distributed computing topology in which information processing is located close to the edge - where things and people produce or consume that information."
In other words, it brings and gathers information and data nearer to the device, so that latency issues could be solved.
Be the first to like this
Gartner defines edge computing as "a part of a distributed computing topology in which information processing is located close to the edge - where things and people produce or consume that information." In other words, it brings and gathers information and data nearer to the device, so that latency issues could be solved.
Total views
22
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0