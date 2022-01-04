Successfully reported this slideshow.
& aNumak Company EDGE COMPUTING anumak.com
1 INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY OF THE FUTURE EDGE COMPUTING E dge Computing is poised to lead a massive technological transforma...
2 HOW DOES IT WORK AND WHERE IS IT AVAILABLE ? Edge Computing distributes the power from the center to the endpoints that ...
3 CONSIDERING THIS INFORMATION, IN WHICH SECTORS IS THE EDGE COMPUTING SYSTEM FUNCTIONALLY USED ? Energy Sector It is used...
4 No matter what industry you’re in, such as energy, transportation, healthcare, and education, Edge Computing technology ...
5 anumak.com 0 7.74 2019 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 8.74 10...
6 anumak.com Edge computing helps you unlock the potential of massive amounts of data generated and unused by connected de...
Gartner defines edge computing as "a part of a distributed computing topology in which information processing is located close to the edge - where things and people produce or consume that information."
In other words, it brings and gathers information and data nearer to the device, so that latency issues could be solved.

Edge Computing

  1. 1. & aNumak Company EDGE COMPUTING anumak.com
  2. 2. 1 INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY OF THE FUTURE EDGE COMPUTING E dge Computing is poised to lead a massive technological transformation in objects and machine learning with its high data capacity and a large domain for information technology. This technological development is seen as structuring that everyone will take to their lives in every field in the future. Especially in today’s technology, where 5G technology has become widespread, we will have the opportunity to get to know and experience this concept closely. So, what is this Edge Computing technology, which is shown as an indispensable part of intelligent applications, and how does it function ? EDGE COMPUTING This system, accepted as a computing framework, takes its place as the architect of information technology by ensuring that the data it receives from users is collected on the cloud and distributed to the nearest devices. anumak.com
  3. 3. 2 HOW DOES IT WORK AND WHERE IS IT AVAILABLE ? Edge Computing distributes the power from the center to the endpoints that process data, applications and allows the allocated parts to stay that way. Contrary to the long times offered by the cloud process involved in the distribution of data, Edge computing enables the data to be processed in the edge system of the network by generating information in the data source or its immediate vicinity as soon as possible. If we take a look at the usage areas of this technology; It comes to the fore in sectors that require cameras, sensors, production line machines, cars, and industrial equipment. In addition, Edge Computing reduces any latency while also reducing costs and improving return on investment. anumak.com
  4. 4. 3 CONSIDERING THIS INFORMATION, IN WHICH SECTORS IS THE EDGE COMPUTING SYSTEM FUNCTIONALLY USED ? Energy Sector It is used in various energy producing industries to reduce power loss and make energy equipment reliable and efficient. Health Sector Healthcare providers strive to provide high–quality and affordable healthcare in the most convenient locations for their patients. To achieve this, they try to offer high–level opportunities for patient follow–up, medical devices, patient records, and operating rooms with Edge Computing technology. Retail Industry Retailers use smart mirrors equipped with augmented reality to deliver an enhanced experience and attract customers to their physical stores. This way, customers can compare garments without wearing them to find complementary pieces. Finance Sector In today’s technology, where the internet and digital transformation are accelerating, industry companies that want to increase customer experience with more innovative ATM and digital payment options also provide data that can be used to reduce risks and make better decisions with this Edge Computing technology. Education Sector Thanks to the digital transformation and educational institutions that tend to a more connected environment between students and educators, there is a radical transformation in the sector. As an application that enriches the classroom experience, modernizes administrative systems, and closes the gaps in student-centered education, edge computing continues to lead the education sector towards the forefront of digital transformation. Industry Sector (Chemistry) This technology, which makes predictions by accurately a nalyzing devices and sensors, motor characteristics, vibrations, and other variables in the production area, takes its place in this sector as today’s most popular technology that helps companies reduce error times with these data. anumak.com
  5. 5. 4 No matter what industry you’re in, such as energy, transportation, healthcare, and education, Edge Computing technology will significantly impact your business. Edge Computing helps you manage and analyze all generated data at a higher speed, along with the reduced load on internet networks that transmit large amounts of data. At this point, “Gartner estimates that 75% of data will be processed outside of the traditional data center or cloud by 2025. anumak.com
  6. 6. 5 anumak.com 0 7.74 2019 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 8.74 10.04 11.57 13.15 14.76 16.44 18.15 19.91 21.72 23.57 25.44 5 10 15 20 25 30 EDGE COMPUTING AND IOT EDGE COMPUTING AND 5G Number of Internet of Things (IOT) connected devices worldwide from 2019 - 2030 (in Billions) Additional Information Worldwide 2019 to 2020 Source Transforma Insights Statista 2021 c 0 5 10 15 20 25 0.71 2.56 5.4 8.75 13.31 18.64 23.95 Market size in billion U.S dollars
  7. 7. 6 anumak.com Edge computing helps you unlock the potential of massive amounts of data generated and unused by connected devices. As a result, you can unlock new business opportunities, increase operational efficiency, and provide faster, more reliable, and consistent experiences for your customers. However, the risks of this system, which brings with it the difficulties that may be encountered, should not be ignored. STRATEGIC PROBLEMS THAT MAY OCCUR WITH EDGE COMPUTING Delay times Bandwidth limitations Network security risks Communica- tion problems in managment At this point, necessary precautions should be taken for these substances without causing such gaps. In this way, we can accelerate digital transformation with a more efficient technological infrastructure.

Gartner defines edge computing as "a part of a distributed computing topology in which information processing is located close to the edge - where things and people produce or consume that information." In other words, it brings and gathers information and data nearer to the device, so that latency issues could be solved.

