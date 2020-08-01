Tabla de monitoreo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Explican, por medio de ejemplos, estrategias para comparar números.  Ordenan números de manera creciente ydecreciente. ...
 Resuelven multiplicaciones en el contextode problemasrutinariosy no rutinarios. Resuelveny creanproblemas usando elalgor...
 Aplican reglas de paréntesis en la operatoria con expresiones numéricas. Resuelvenoperaciones combinadasconparéntesisy a...
Oralmenteo de maneraescrita, usando lenguajematemático.
  1. 1. EscuelaAlconesBajos Ovalle PLANIFICACIÓN Docente: Cristina Díaz Contalba Curso: 5° Asignatura: Matemática Unidad: 1/7 OA Horas: 75/12 semanas Objetivo de Aprendizaje . Actividades Recursos OA1 Representarydescribirnúmerosde hastamásde 6 dígitosy menoresque 1 000 millones:  Identificandoel valorposicional de los dígitos.  Componiendo ydescomponiendonúmeros naturalesenformaestándary expandida.  Aproximandocantidades.  Comparandoy ordenandonúmeros naturaleseneste ámbitonumérico  Describen el significado de cada dígitode unnúmerodeterminado. Tablade valor posicional, escribiendo númerosconcifrasy palabras. Representando cantidadesusando sistemamonetario nacional.  Dan ejemplode númerosgrandes. Utilizadosen medio real (impresos o electrónicos)  Aproximannúmeros. Usando elvalor posicional.  Expresan un número dado en notaciónexpandida. Usando tabladevalorposicional.  Librode matemáticas  Cuadernillode matemáticas  Tabla de valorposicional y palabras  Monedasy billetes  Tarjetascon dígitos  Descomposiciónaditiva  Guía de tema:de contar hasta10 mil a decenasde millón,valor posicional,descomponiendoy escribiendoenpalabras.  Evaluación1 o Representaciónde númerosmenoresala decenade millóny descomposiciónde númerosnaturales.
  2. 2.  Explican, por medio de ejemplos, estrategias para comparar números.  Ordenan números de manera creciente ydecreciente. En recta numéricay escribiéndolo en suscuadernos o Identificandovalor posicional. o Comparar y ordenar números OA 2 Aplicarestrategiasde cálculomental parala multiplicación:  Anexarceroscuandose multiplicaporun múltiplode 10.  Doblary dividirpor2 en formarepetida.  Usando laspropiedadesconmutativa, asociativaydistributiva  Determinanproductos. Calculando productoconfactores múltiplo de10, 100 o 1 000.  Calculanmultiplicaciones. Aplicando mitadesy dobles.  Aplican la propiedad distributiva enmultiplicaciones. Descomponiendo múltiplosde10.  Usan laspropiedadesconmutativa y asociativa. En ejercicios de multiplicación.  Librode matemáticas  Cuadernillode matemáticas  Fichas  Tableros  Tablas  Hojascuadriculadas  Revistas  Envasesde productos  Bloquesde base 10  Guía de tema:multiplicaciónbase 10, estrategiamitadydoble, con2 dígitos,aplicandopropiedad distributiva. Divisióncondividendosde tres dígitosy divisoresde undígito. Resoluciónde problemas.  Evaluación2: o Estrategiade cálculo mental para la multiplicación o Estimarproducto y multiplicaciónentre OA 3 Demostrarque comprende lamultiplicaciónde 2 dígitospor 2 dígitos:  Estimandoproductos  Usando lapropiedaddistributivade la adiciónrespectode lamultiplicación  Resolviendoproblemasrutinariosyno rutinarios,aplicandoel algoritmo  Aplican redondeo para estimar productos. Redondeando factoresaladecena, centenamáscercana.  Aplican la propiedad distributiva para multiplicarnúmeros.  Muestranlospasosque se debedar para multiplicar números de dos dígitos. usando bloquesdebasediez,y registranel proceso simbólicamente.
  3. 3.  Resuelven multiplicaciones en el contextode problemasrutinariosy no rutinarios. Resuelveny creanproblemas usando elalgoritmo de la multiplicación. números naturalesde dos cifras. o Divisióncondividiendode trescifras y divisoresde una cifra. OA 4 Demostrarque comprende ladivisióncon dividendosde tresdígitosydivisoresde undígito:  Interpretandoel resto  Resolviendoproblemasrutinariosy no rutinariosque impliquendivisiones  Modelanladivisión. Proceso de repartoequitativo (reagrupando),usando bloquesde basediez. Registranlos resultadosdemanera simbólica.  Redondeancocientes. Redondeando aladecenao centenamáscercana.  Expresanrestoscomofracciones.  Resuelven un problema no rutinariode divisiónencontexto. Usando elalgoritmo y registrando el proceso. OA 5 Realizarcálculosque involucrenlascuatro operacionesconexpresionesnuméricas,aplicando lasreglasrelativasaparéntesisylaprevalenciade la multiplicaciónyladivisiónporsobre laadicióny la sustraccióncuandocorresponda.  Realizan operaciones combinadas de sumas y restas. Resuelvenoperaciones combinadasdesumasy restas.  Realizan operaciones combinadas de sumas y restas que involucran paréntesis. Resuelvenoperaciones combinadasqueinvolucranlas cuatro operaciones.  Librode matemáticas  Cuadernillode matemáticas  Dado de operaciones  Naipes  Tarjetascon números  Fichas  Calculadora  Guía de tema: operaciones combinadas con las cuatro
  4. 4.  Aplican reglas de paréntesis en la operatoria con expresiones numéricas. Resuelvenoperaciones combinadasconparéntesisy aplicanla prioridadde operaciones. operaciones y también en operacionesconparéntesis.  Resolución de problemas.  Evaluación3 o Resolución de operaciones combinadasyaplicaciónde la prioridad de las operaciones. o Resolución de problemas que involucran las 4 operaciones OA 6 Resolverproblemasrutinariosynorutinariosque involucrenlascuatrooperacionesycombinaciones de ellas:  Incluyansituacionescondinero  Usando lacalculadoray el computadoren ámbitosnuméricossuperioresal 10 000  Seleccionanyusanunaestrategia para estimarlasoluciónde un problema.  Resuelvenproblemas matemáticosrelativosacálculos de números,usandola calculadora.  Explicanlaestrategiautilizada para resolverunproblema OA 14 Descubriralgunareglaque explique unasucesión dada y que permitahacerpredicciones.  Extiendenunpatrónnumérico. Identifican un patrón con y sin materiales concretos.  Muestran que una sucesión puede tenermásde un patrón. Hallan unpatrónparacompletar unasecuencia.  Dan ejemplosde distintospatrones para una sucesióndada. Explican la reglade cadauno de ellos.  Dan una regla para un patrón en una sucesión. Completanloselementosque siguenen ella, usando esaregla.  Describenunpatróndado.  Librode matemáticas  Cuadernillode matemáticas  Calendario  Fichas  Cubitos  Palode fósforos  Papel lustre  Guía de refuerzo extensiónde patrón,hallarun patrón,crear un patrón,explicarpatróndado.  Evaluación4 o Identificarreglaopatrón o Resoluciónde problemas utilizandounareglao patrón de una sucesión
  5. 5. Oralmenteo de maneraescrita, usando lenguajematemático.

