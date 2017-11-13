 Muchas son las situaciones de porque se genera el acoso escolar son muchas, va dese los prejuicios sociales que nos gene...
 Bloqueo social.  Hostigamiento.  Manipulación social.  Coacción.  Exclusión social.  Intimidación.  Agresiones.  ...
 El propósito de la práctica del acoso escolar es intimidar, apocar, reducir, someter, amilanar, aplanar, amedrentar y co...
 El agresor: características psicológicas y entorno familiar: Aunque el acosador escolar no tiene por qué padecer ninguna...
 Las causas por las que un chico o una chica arremete constantemente contra otro compañero o compañera, llegando a crear ...
 Las relaciones y sentimientos de los padres del agresor hacia su hijo son trascendentales, ya que modelan comportamiento...
 Cifras alarmantes y graves consecuencias Trasladando las estadísticas a la incidencia en las diversas actitudes que tend...
 Escolares.  Personales.  Sociales.  Intimidaciones verbales.
 Se estima que la intervención simultánea sobre factores individuales, familiares y socioculturales, es la única vía posi...
• Definir adecuadamente el conflicto. • Establecer cuáles son los objetivos y ordenarlos según su importancia. • Diseñar l...
 Cambios en el estado de ánimo: parece triste.  Se muestra extraño y huidizo.  Parece nervioso; estado que se refleja e...
 - Finge enfermedades o intenta exagerar sus dolencias: dolores de cabeza, de tripa, etc.  - Presenta moratones, heridas...
 Cada vez son más comunes los casos de bullying en nuestros centros educativos, y es que nuestra sociedad está cambiando ...
 Con el niño víctima.  Medidas de protección.  Medidas de aceptación.  Medidas de reconocimiento.  Control.  Detecta...
El acosos escolar infantil manuel

  1. 1.  Muchas son las situaciones de porque se genera el acoso escolar son muchas, va dese los prejuicios sociales que nos generamos de una persona entes de conocerla, también se puede presentar cuando la diferencias de clases sociales muy marcadas. En ocasiones la violencia se genera desde el hogar por eso debemos tener en cuenta la educación de nuestros hijos en el hogar.
  2. 2.  Bloqueo social.  Hostigamiento.  Manipulación social.  Coacción.  Exclusión social.  Intimidación.  Agresiones.  Amenaza a la integridad.
  3. 3.  El propósito de la práctica del acoso escolar es intimidar, apocar, reducir, someter, amilanar, aplanar, amedrentar y consumir, emocional e intelectualmente, a la víctima, con vistas a obtener algún resultado favorable para quienes acosan o satisfacer una necesidad imperiosa de dominar.
  4. 4.  El agresor: características psicológicas y entorno familiar: Aunque el acosador escolar no tiene por qué padecer ninguna enfermedad mental o trastorno de la personalidad grave, presenta normalmente algún tipo de psicopatología.  El entorno escolar: Se puede dar el caso de que la ausencia en clase o, en general, en el centro educativo de un clima adecuado de convivencia pueda favorecer la aparición del acoso escolar.
  5. 5.  Las causas por las que un chico o una chica arremete constantemente contra otro compañero o compañera, llegando a crear una situación abusiva de dominio, son múltiples.
  6. 6.  Las relaciones y sentimientos de los padres del agresor hacia su hijo son trascendentales, ya que modelan comportamientos que más tarde serán repetidos por él.
  7. 7.  Cifras alarmantes y graves consecuencias Trasladando las estadísticas a la incidencia en las diversas actitudes que tendrían los jóvenes que padecen este problema, se estima que el reiterado sufrimiento de agresiones se relaciona con un mayor riesgo de sufrir trastornos psicológicos.
  8. 8.  Escolares.  Personales.  Sociales.  Intimidaciones verbales.
  9. 9.  Se estima que la intervención simultánea sobre factores individuales, familiares y socioculturales, es la única vía posible de prevención del acoso escolar.
  10. 10. • Definir adecuadamente el conflicto. • Establecer cuáles son los objetivos y ordenarlos según su importancia. • Diseñar las posibles soluciones al conflicto. • Elegir la solución que se considere mejor y elaborar un plan para llevarla a cabo. • Llevar a la práctica la solución elegida. • Valorar los resultados obtenidos y, si no son los deseados, repetir todo el
  11. 11.  Cambios en el estado de ánimo: parece triste.  Se muestra extraño y huidizo.  Parece nervioso; estado que se refleja en miedos nocturnos, micción en la cama, tics nerviosos, irritabilidad, etc.  Se muestra distraído, absorto en sus pensamientos, olvidadizo, asustadizo, etc.
  12. 12.  - Finge enfermedades o intenta exagerar sus dolencias: dolores de cabeza, de tripa, etc.  - Presenta moratones, heridas, etc.  - Rehúsa ir a la escuela, expone objeciones varias, simula malestar.  - Falta al colegio y da explicaciones poco convincentes cuando se le pregunta por qué o adónde fue.  - No tiene amigos para su tiempo de ocio.
  13. 13.  Cada vez son más comunes los casos de bullying en nuestros centros educativos, y es que nuestra sociedad está cambiando y se está volcando hacia caminos más agresivos y menos solidarios.
  14. 14.  Con el niño víctima.  Medidas de protección.  Medidas de aceptación.  Medidas de reconocimiento.  Control.  Detectar el problema.  Responsabilida.

