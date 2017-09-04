BAD-I A Pharmaceutical Hurricane

I wish we, the pharmaceutical community, will shift to a different epoch; one where human ingenuity, competence, and determination are the hallmark of pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs). In this epoch when something would go wrong, it will as nothing is perfect, we would solve our problems quaickly and locally and then let the stakeholder know - “Houston, we’ve had a problem”. Doing so, I believe, will allow us to remove, layer by layer, the straitjacket of regulatory requirements which hinder us all to deliver with assurance the medicines patients need, on time, every time and cost effectively. How can we shift to this epoch?