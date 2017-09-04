BAD-I A Pharmaceutical Hurricane

A Pharmaceutical Hurricane Named BAD-I Ajaz S. Hussain, Ph.D. Insight Advice & Solutions, LLC 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | I...
What is BAD-I? • Breaches in the Assurance of Data Integrity – an umbrella phrase we commonly use today to describe devian...
Waters Informatics Summit for Executives • Hyderabad 5th September 2017 • Thank you Chandresh, Heather and Waters for the ...
Houston is on my mind because of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. •Houston Wasn’t Built for a Storm Like This! ...
It is a worrisome epoch! Houston, we’ve had a problem! (1) Houston, we have a problem! (2) 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insi...
Scientists have been warning – we don’t listen – we have an acquired immunity to change! It is just the beginning of the 2...
How is this different in our pharmaceutical microcosm? • Each crisis - Elixir of Sulfanilamide, Thalidomide, Generic Drug ...
I wish we, the pharmaceutical community, will shift to a different epoch! • One where human ingenuity, competence, and det...
What is happening today! •Palpable chaos in the generic sector! 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LL...
Collage of uncertainties contributing to the palpable chaos in the generic sector • FDA Presses Ahead On Quality Metrics D...
Selected Events Some observations and comments July 2017. An Analysis Of FDA Warning Letters On Data Governance & Data Int...
XYZ’s biosimilar ambition hit by GMP issues at ABC plant • FDA Warns XYZ Quality System Failures – 11 April, 2017 • In the...
Then stuff happened, as it usually does. In parallel to the 21st-century initiatives, the rate of globalization accelerate...
Amgen to be a six sigma company • Few companies, within the pharma- biopharma sector, have publicly disclosed that they ar...
Predictably irrational: Penny wise and Pound foolish! 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 21
Houston, we have a problem! •By design many cannot break the 2-3 sigma barrier! 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice ...
Do you know USP tests are not intended for batch release decisions? • What #*)x(!! • What nonsense are you talking about? ...
Do you think Judge Wolin accounted for the sample vs batch interpretation? • When he decreed what is Testing in to Complia...
Do you know the rate of type II error • In USP tests that you use as QC test for batch release! 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain |...
Keys to success: The Amgen Journey • Analytical characterization of raw materials, manufacturing processes, and products; ...
Take an adult human development stance • Errors in labeling of pharmaceuticals can have a very dangerous consequence for p...
  1. 1. A Pharmaceutical Hurricane Named BAD-I Ajaz S. Hussain, Ph.D. Insight Advice & Solutions, LLC 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 1
  2. 2. What is BAD-I? • Breaches in the Assurance of Data Integrity – an umbrella phrase we commonly use today to describe deviant human behavior in how we observe and record our observations to demonstrate it is attributable to us, it is legible, the recording was contemporaneous, the record original and each datum accurate – ALCOA. 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 2
  3. 3. Waters Informatics Summit for Executives • Hyderabad 5th September 2017 • Thank you Chandresh, Heather and Waters for the kind invitation! 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 3
  4. 4. Houston is on my mind because of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. •Houston Wasn’t Built for a Storm Like This! 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 4
  5. 5. It is a worrisome epoch! Houston, we’ve had a problem! (1) Houston, we have a problem! (2) 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 5
  6. 6. Scientists have been warning – we don’t listen – we have an acquired immunity to change! It is just the beginning of the 2017 hurricane season, Irma is gathering strength. It is a worrisome epoch. 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 6
  7. 7. How is this different in our pharmaceutical microcosm? • Each crisis - Elixir of Sulfanilamide, Thalidomide, Generic Drug Scandal, Heparin, Compounding- Meningitis Outbreak – imposed an additional statutory remedy; • Yet today the citizens of the richest nation in the world lack adequate assurance of quality, struggle to afford their medicines and must cope with uncertainty – some keep checking the FDA Drug Shortage App with a hope their medication is available. 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 7
  8. 8. I wish we, the pharmaceutical community, will shift to a different epoch! • One where human ingenuity, competence, and determination are the hallmark of pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs). • In this epoch when something would go wrong, it will - as nothing is perfect, we would solve our problems quickly and locally and then let the stakeholder know - “Houston, we’ve had a problem”. • Doing so, I believe, will allow us to remove, layer by layer, the straitjacket of regulatory requirements which hinder us all to deliver with assurance the medicines patients need, on time, every time and cost effectively. • How can we shift to this epoch? 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 8
  9. 9. What is happening today! •Palpable chaos in the generic sector! 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 9
  10. 10. Collage of uncertainties contributing to the palpable chaos in the generic sector • FDA Presses Ahead On Quality Metrics Despite Industry Pushback. 80% of FDA Warning Letters. Price increased significantly. Boost generic drug approval. Growing number of family-owned drug factories in India. Maintain FDA’s gold standard for rigorous, science-based regulation. The quality of drugs approved under the new review process* has improved, shortages and recalls continue. The industry remains at 2 to 3 sigma quality levels (308,537 defects per million opportunities for 2 sigma. A new, historic Concept of Operations. US-EU mutual recognition of inspections of medicine manufacturers. Protection of human and animal health. 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 10
  11. 11. Selected Events Some observations and comments July 2017. An Analysis Of FDA Warning Letters On Data Governance & Data Integrity. Barbara Unger (4). About 80% of FDA Warning Letters (domestic and foreign) pertain data governance and integrity. It is a global challenge. BAD-I relates to every person in the firm who develops or completes an official GxP record. July 2017. FDA's Kopcha Presses Ahead On Quality Metrics Despite Industry Pushback. Cox (5) The head of US FDA's drug quality office, Michael Kopcha rebukes industry push back that got White House's ear and demands more constructive feedback on quality metrics. Industry workshop participants come up with creative ideas, but FDA finds them problematic. Asked whether the industry should dive in or wait and see on the voluntary phase of metrics initiative that begins in January, another FDA official says, "That's a tough one." July 2017. The landscape of US Generic Prescription Drug Market 2004-2016. Berndt, Conti, Murphy (6). Generic drug price increased significantly and positively correlated with reduced manufacturer counts. The market for generic medicines mainly comprises of small revenue products the supply of which has tended towards duopoly or monopoly in recent years. August 2017. With U.S. Generic Drug Market in Chaos, Indian Upstarts Rise. Bloomberg BNA (7). The most recent earnings reports across the generic drug industry have read like dispatches from the front lines of a price war. Teva slashed its dividend; Mylan NV lowered its profit target, and Sun reported its first quarterly loss in at least 12 years. A growing number of family-owned drug factories in India is boosting competition in the U.S. Mergers among pharmacy chains, and pricing wars between larger player were driving down the cost of generics., But? July 2017. FDA Working to Lift Barriers to Generic Drug Competition. Gottlieb (8) FDA seeks to boost generic drug approval to help consumers lower their health care costs. As in all of the things we do, we will steadfastly maintain FDA’s gold standard for rigorous, science-based regulation. July 2017. Will the Pharmaceutical Industry Ever Get to Six Sigma? Shanley (9) Quoting Agnes, Over ten years later, some might argue, little has changed. The industry remains at 2 to 3 sigma quality levels (308,537 defects per million opportunities for 2 sigma, Compared with 3.4 defects per million for 6 sigma, ). While the quality of new drugs* has improved, shortages and recalls continue ... August 2017. Strengthening EU-US cooperation- medicine inspections. EMA (10) This confidentiality commitment is a milestone in the ongoing implementation of the mutual recognition of inspections of medicine manufacturers, and it aims to strengthen the EU-US relationship. Ultimately it will contribute to a more efficient use of inspection resources by regulators for the protection of human and animal health. August 2017. New Steps To Strengthen FDA’s Inspection And Oversight Of Drug Manufacturing (11) FDA CDER and ORA are implementing a new, historic concept of operations - to more fully integrate drug review with the facility evaluations and inspections for human drugs. ComOps!9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 11
  12. 12. XYZ’s biosimilar ambition hit by GMP issues at ABC plant • FDA Warns XYZ Quality System Failures – 11 April, 2017 • In the first six months of 2016, XYZ Laboratories invalidated 101 of 139 of its initial OOS assay results (approx. 72%) without sufficient root cause analysis for those OOS results. 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 12
  13. 13. Houston, we have a problem! 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 13
  14. 14. 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 14
  15. 15. Beginning of the 21st century 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 15
  16. 16. Beginning of the 21st century 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 16
  17. 17. Today 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 17
  18. 18. Then stuff happened, as it usually does. In parallel to the 21st-century initiatives, the rate of globalization accelerated and a significant fraction of manufacturing shifted overseas; the Nation needed to reduce the cost of medicines. Overseas, sometimes the weight of words such as FDA Approved and Inspected and Process is Validated had an unusually large comforting influence on company management, they expected that manufacturing would Just Do it! Not to fail and look bad, some just did it. For close to a decade all was well – reviewers and inspectors in silos did not check if their procrustean beds were working or not. 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 18
  19. 19. BAD-I 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 19
  20. 20. Amgen to be a six sigma company • Few companies, within the pharma- biopharma sector, have publicly disclosed that they are already at or very close to six sigma 3.4 dpm ALCOA 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 20
  21. 21. Predictably irrational: Penny wise and Pound foolish! 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 21
  22. 22. Houston, we have a problem! •By design many cannot break the 2-3 sigma barrier! 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 22
  23. 23. Do you know USP tests are not intended for batch release decisions? • What #*)x(!! • What nonsense are you talking about? 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 23
  24. 24. 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 24
  25. 25. Do you think Judge Wolin accounted for the sample vs batch interpretation? • When he decreed what is Testing in to Compliance in USA Vs Barr Labs • Oh what a scandal it was! 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 25
  26. 26. Do you know the rate of type II error • In USP tests that you use as QC test for batch release! 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 26
  27. 27. What can we do now? 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 27
  28. 28. 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 28
  29. 29. 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 29
  30. 30. Keys to success: The Amgen Journey • Analytical characterization of raw materials, manufacturing processes, and products; not just in the development phase but also, as needed, in the commercial setting • Will of the management and their involvement to identify, track and control variation via process capability assessment • Continually monitoring to ensuring robust analytical methods, manufacturing processes, and products (e.g., using industry benchmark for analytical variability and decreasing assay variability; relevant to Invalidated OOS Rate discussion to follow) • Training, Qualification, Certification and Mentoring support to ensure flawless execution, and • Focus on supply chain controls and confidence. 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 30
  31. 31. Take an adult human development stance • Errors in labeling of pharmaceuticals can have a very dangerous consequence for patients; given the serious consequences, such errors occur too frequently despite having established Good [Manufacturing] Practices (GMPs). • Yes, the Dabbawala system is certified six sigma; but they do not follow the popular Six Sigma methodology. Most of the dabbawalas are illiterate. What they do and how they do it poses many Whys? 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 31
  32. 32. Be safe 9/4/2017 Ajaz S. Hussain | Insight Advice and Solutions LLC 32

