[PDF] Books By the Book Full Page

As a devotee of classic novels, Mary Porter-Malcolm knows all about Mistakes That Have Been Made, especially by impressionable young women. So when a girl at her new high school nearly succumbs to the wiles of a notorious cad, Mary starts compiling the Scoundrel Survival Guide, a rundown of literary types to be avoided at all costs.Unfortunately, Mary is better at dishing out advice than taking it?and the number one bad boy on her list is terribly debonair. As her best intentions go up in flames, Mary discovers life doesn?t follow the same rules as fiction. If she wants a happy ending IRL, she?ll have to write it herself..

