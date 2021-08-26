Successfully reported this slideshow.
Distribution Management Software Mini-ERP system for distributors With Zylem Distribution Management Software, accelerate
FEATURES See what you can do with Distribution Management System (DMS) LOGISTICS • Route Management • Vehicle Management •...
SCHEME MANAGEMENT • Scheme master • Slab wise scheme • Scheme for free Qty • Scheme for value discount • Scheme for gift I...
A Distribution Management Software that is essential for the distributors for running their day-to-day business operations. It is highly configurable and stable. It can also export the financial data to other Accounting Software like Tally, in case of distributors want to have common software for accounting work.

Distribution Management Software India

  1. 1. Distribution Management Software Mini-ERP system for distributors With Zylem Distribution Management Software, accelerate your Growth, Align Business Goals & Enable Peak Infrastructural Efficiency Across Business Expand and optimize distribution operations Automate Operations Digitalize information and automate business processes to reduce pilferage, increase efficiency and real time visibility of operations. Expand Business Sales and Distribution management software helps to grow your business by efficiently managing your increasing sales force, locations, brands and distribution network.
  2. 2. FEATURES See what you can do with Distribution Management System (DMS) LOGISTICS • Route Management • Vehicle Management • Load Management ORDER MANAGEMENT • Sales Order module • Sales Order Approval • Sales Order Posting for Invoice • Purchase Order Management BATCH • Batch wise Inventory • Batch wise stock ledger • Batch wise valuation • Batch + MRP control SALES FORCE AUTOMATION • DSR-Android APP • DSM • Logistic • Payment Authorization SALES & DISTRIBUTION MANAGEMENT • Purchase Invoice • Sales Invoice • Gate Pass • Invoice Cancel / Un-Cancel • Gate Pass Cancel / Un-Cancel FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING • Balance sheet • Trial balance • Profit and Loss A/c • Bank Reconciliation • Tax Management
  3. 3. SCHEME MANAGEMENT • Scheme master • Slab wise scheme • Scheme for free Qty • Scheme for value discount • Scheme for gift Item • Scheme Calculation Auto / Manual • Scheme claim Vs actual report PAID BALANCE • Outlet receivable • Supplier payable • Post dated cheque management • Bounce cheque management • Re-Deposit cheque Management • Salesman wise outstanding report • Outlet wise outstanding ageing report • Supplier wise outstanding report INVENTORY • Stock Adj.- Receipts • Stock Adj.- Issues • Breakages / Damages • Multiple Godown • Stock Transfers — Location • Stock Adj.-Batch • Inventory Reports • Stock Valuation • Gift Item Inventory

    Be the first to comment

A Distribution Management Software that is essential for the distributors for running their day-to-day business operations. It is highly configurable and stable. It can also export the financial data to other Accounting Software like Tally, in case of distributors want to have common software for accounting work.

