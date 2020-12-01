Kompletan cjenovnik mobilnih paketa i usluga 01.11.2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 1 CJENOVNIK USLUGA 01. novembar ...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 2 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI VRH Sim...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 3 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Mtel tu...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 4 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Mtel tu...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 5 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Mtel tu...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 6 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Mtel tu...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 7 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Mrak Si...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 8 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI M:go pl...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 9 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Hello N...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 10 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Hello ...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 11 Prepaid usluge Cijena (sa Pdv...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 12 Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 13 Spisak zemalja po zonama za i...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 14 Roaming USSD Call Back Zona k...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 15 CAMEL Zona koju korisnik pozi...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 16 Dolazni pozivi Zona u kojoj s...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 17 Slanje SMS poruka Zona koju k...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 18 GPRS Zona u kojoj se korisnik...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 19 POSTPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Urban...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 20 Urban NEO M+ Mjesečna pretpla...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 21 Urban NEO L Mjesečna pretplat...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 22 Urban NEO XL Mjesečna pretpla...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 23 Urban NEO XXL Mjesečna pretpl...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 24 Urban S+ Mjesečna pretplata j...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 25 Urban M Mjesečna pretplata je...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 26 Urban L Mjesečna pretplata je...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 27 Urban XL Mjesečna pretplata j...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 28 Surf S Mjesečna pretplata je ...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 29 Surf M Mjesečna pretplata je ...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 30 Surf L Mjesečna pretplata je ...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 31 Surf XL Mjesečna pretplata je...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 32 Surf Elastik Mjesečna pretpla...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 33 Super Surf Elastik Mjesečna p...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 34 Senior MAX Mjesečna pretplata...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 35 Senior EXTRA Mjesečna pretpla...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 36 m:tel surf 1 Mjesečna pretpla...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 37 m:tel surf 2 Mjesečna pretpla...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 38 m:tel surf 3 Mjesečna pretpla...
Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 39 m:tel surf 5 Mjesečna pretpla...
  1. 1. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 1 CJENOVNIK USLUGA 01. novembar 2020.
  2. 2. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 2 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI VRH Sim kartica 10 eura (1,74 eura iznos Pdv-a) Inicijalni kredit 0 eura Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,192 0,033 0,260 0,045 0,397 0,069 0,300 0,052 0,864 0,150 0,050 0,009 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,258 0,045 SMS prema internacionalnim zonama Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama SMS prema mobilnim mrežama u Srbiji i Republici Srpskoj Vrsta usluge Pozivi prema mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori SMS prema mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji- Telekom Srbije (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor,Vip i Orion MMS  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore, ka Srbiji, Republici Srpskoj i internacionalnim zonama je 60+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB  Rok važenja prepaid SIM kartice sa pravom korisnika na odlazne i dolazne pozive iznosi 30 dana u kontinuitetu od prvog poziva ili od poslednje dopune kredita. Po isteku 30 dana korisnik u narednih 60 dana ima pravo na prijem dolaznih poziva. Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2299 0,0399 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303€/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0303€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz tarifnog dodatka u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima.
  3. 3. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 3 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Mtel turist 10 2020 Sim kartica 10 eura (1,74 eura iznos Pdv-a) Inicijalni kredit 0 eura Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv- a 0,260 0,045 0,224 0,039 0,397 0,069 0,263 0,046 0,966 0,168 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,258 0,045MMS SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (VIP i Telenor) Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i mtel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore, ka Srbiji, Republici Srpskoj i internacionalnim zonama je 60+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB  Rok važenja prepaid SIM kartice sa pravom korisnika na odlazne i dolazne pozive iznosi 30 dana u kontinuitetu od prvog poziva ili od poslednje dopune kredita. Po isteku 30 dana korisnik u narednih 60 dana ima pravo na prijem dolaznih poziva. Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2299 0,0399 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126 GPRS za 1MB prenešenih podataka 0,2178 0,0378  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303€/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz tarifnog dodatka u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 14-18
  4. 4. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 4 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Mtel turist 15 2020 Sim kartica 15 eura (2,60 eura iznos Pdv-a) Inicijalni kredit 0 eura Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv- a 0,260 0,045 0,224 0,039 0,397 0,069 0,263 0,046 0,966 0,168 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,258 0,045 SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i mtel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama MMS SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (VIP i Telenor)  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore, ka Srbiji, Republici Srpskoj i internacionalnim zonama je 60+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB  Rok važenja prepaid SIM kartice sa pravom korisnika na odlazne i dolazne pozive iznosi 30 dana u kontinuitetu od prvog poziva ili od poslednje dopune kredita. Po isteku 30 dana korisnik u narednih 60 dana ima pravo na prijem dolaznih poziva. Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2299 0,0399 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126 GPRS za 1MB prenešenih podataka 0,2178 0,0378  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303€/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz tarifnog dodatka u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima.  Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 14-18
  5. 5. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 5 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Mtel turist 5 Sim kartica 5 eura (0,87 eura iznos Pdv-a) Inicijalni kredit 1 eura (0,1736 eura iznos Pdv-a) Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv- a 0,260 0,045 0,224 0,039 0,397 0,069 0,263 0,046 0,966 0,168 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,258 0,045 SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i mtel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama MMS SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (VIP i Telenor)  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore, ka Srbiji, Republici Srpskoj i internacionalnim zonama je 60+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB  Rok važenja prepaid SIM kartice sa pravom korisnika na odlazne i dolazne pozive iznosi 30 dana u kontinuitetu od prvog poziva ili od poslednje dopune kredita. Po isteku 30 dana korisnik u narednih 60 dana ima pravo na prijem dolaznih poziva. Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2299 0,0399 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126 GPRS za 1MB prenešenih podataka 0,2178 0,0378  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz tarifnog dodatka u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 14-18.
  6. 6. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 6 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Mtel turist 10 Sim kartica 10 eura (1,74 eura iznos Pdv-a) Inicijalni kredit 1 eura (0,1736 eura iznos Pdv-a) Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv- a 0,260 0,045 0,224 0,039 0,397 0,069 0,263 0,046 0,966 0,168 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,258 0,045MMS SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (VIP i Telenor) Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i mtel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore, ka Srbiji, Republici Srpskoj i internacionalnim zonama je 60+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB  Rok važenja prepaid SIM kartice sa pravom korisnika na odlazne i dolazne pozive iznosi 30 dana u kontinuitetu od prvog poziva ili od poslednje dopune kredita. Po isteku 30 dana korisnik u narednih 60 dana ima pravo na prijem dolaznih poziva. Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2299 0,0399 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126 GPRS za 1MB prenešenih podataka 0,2178 0,0378  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz tarifnog dodatka u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 14-18
  7. 7. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 7 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Mrak Sim kartica 5 eura (0,8678 eura iznos Pdv-a) Inicijalni kredit 1 eura (0,1736 eura iznos Pdv-a) Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,192 0,033 0,300 0,052 0,397 0,069 0,300 0,052 0,864 0,150 0,050 0,009 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,258 0,045MMS Vrsta usluge Pozivi prema mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori SMS prema mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji- Telekom Srbije (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor,Vip i Orion SMS prema mobilnim mrežama u Srbiji i Republici Srpskoj Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama SMS prema internacionalnim zonama  Nakon što korisnik potroši definisanu internet kvotu iz paketa ili ponude, ukida mu se korišćenje interneta sve dok ne kupi novi internet tarifni dodatak.  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore, ka Srbiji, Republici Srpskoj i internacionalnim zonama je 60+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 10 KB  Rok važenja Mrak prepaid SIM kartice sa pravom korisnika na odlazne i dolazne pozive iznosi 30 dana u kontinuitetu od prvog poziva ili od poslednje dopune kredita. Po isteku 30 dana korisnik u narednih 60 dana ima pravo na prijem dolaznih poziva. Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2299 0,0399 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz tarifnog dodatka u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br.14-18
  8. 8. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 8 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI M:go plus new Sim kartica 5 eura (0,8678 eura iznos Pdv-a) Inicijalni kredit 1 eura (0,1736 eura iznos Pdv-a) Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,192 0,033 0,198 0,034 0,397 0,069 0,263 0,046 0,864 0,150 0,050 0,009 0,071 0,012 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,258 0,045 0,062 0,011 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i mtel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama GPRS za 100kB prenešenih podataka Vrsta usluge Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama SMS prema Srbiji (VIP i Telenor) MMS  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore, ka Srbiji, Republici Srpskoj i internacionalnim zonama je 60+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB  Rok važenja m:go plus new prepaid kartice sa pravom korisnika na odlazne i dolazne pozive iznosi 30 dana u kontinuitetu od prvog poziva ili od poslednje dopune kredita. Po isteku 30 dana korisnik u narednih 60 dana ima pravo na prijem dolaznih poziva. Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2299 0,0399 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126 GPRS za 1MB prenešenih podataka 0,2178 0,0378  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz tarifnog dodatka u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 14-18
  9. 9. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 9 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Hello NET Sim kartica 5 eura (0,8678 eura iznos Pdv-a) Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv- a 0,224 0,039 0,224 0,039 0,397 0,069 0,263 0,046 0,966 0,168 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,258 0,045 0,121 0,021 SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (VIP i Telenor) Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i mtel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama MMS GPRS za 100kB prenešenih podataka  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore, ka Srbiji, Republici Srpskoj i internacionalnim zonama je 60+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 10 KB  Rok važenja prepaid SIM kartice sa pravom korisnika na odlazne i dolazne pozive iznosi 30 dana u kontinuitetu od prvog poziva ili od poslednje dopune kredita. Po isteku 30 dana korisnik u narednih 60 dana ima pravo na prijem dolaznih poziva. Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2299 0,0399 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126 GPRS za 1MB prenešenih podataka 0,2178 0,0378  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz tarifnog dodatka u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 14-18
  10. 10. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 10 PREPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Hello one Sim kartica 1 euro (0,1736 eura iznos Pdv-a) Inicijalni kredit 1 eura (0,1736 eura iznos Pdv-a) Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,192 0,033 0,198 0,034 0,397 0,069 0,263 0,046 0,864 0,150 0,050 0,009 0,071 0,012 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,258 0,045 0,062 0,011 0,170 0,029 0,144 0,025 0,170 0,029 0,314 0,055 0,000 0,000 0,097 0,017 Vrsta usluge Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori SMS ka svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema Republici Srpskoj - m:tel Pozivi ka specijalnim brojevima - SP4 Pozivi ka specijalnim brojevima - SP5 Pozivi ka specijalnim brojevima - SP6** Pozivi ka specijalnim brojevima - SP1 MMS Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama Pozivi ka specijalnim brojevima - SP2 Pozivi ka specijalnim brojevima - SP3 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i mtel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama GPRS za 100kB prenešenih podataka SMS prema Srbiji (VIP I Telenor)  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore, ka Srbiji, Republici Srpskoj i internacionalnim zonama je 1s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 1 KB  Rok važenja prepaid SIM kartice sa pravom korisnika na odlazne i dolazne pozive iznosi 30 dana u kontinuitetu od prvog poziva ili od poslednje dopune kredita. Po isteku 30 dana korisnik u narednih 60 dana ima pravo na prijem dolaznih poziva. ** Za SP6 tarifiranje je po pozivu Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2299 0,0399 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126 GPRS za 1MB prenešenih podataka 0,2178 0,0378  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz tarifnog dodatka u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 14-18
  11. 11. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 11 Prepaid usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 200,000 34,711 8,000 1,388 1,000 0,174 1,000 0,174 1,000 0,174 Besplatno Besplatno 1,000 0,174 5,000 0,868 10,000 1,736 5,000 0,868 0,000 0,000 1,500 0,260 3,500 0,607 Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno 20,000 3,471 Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Listing na zahtjev (jednom mjesečno bespatno) Prve tri operacije aktivacije ili promjene Frends&family brojeva Svaka naknadna operacija aktivacije ili promjene Frends&family brojeva(moguće samo jednom mjesečno) Prenos broja Prijem SMS poruka Prijem MMS poruka Listing na zahtjev (svaki sledeći put) Prepaid broj – aktivacija u "duo" paketu (sa inicijalnim kreditom od 1 eura sa PDV) Zamjena fabrički neispravne SIM kartice Ustupanje vlasništva nad prepaid karticom Zamjena oštećene, izgubljene ili ukradene SIM kartice uz zadržavanje istog broja u periodu njenog važenja (uz mogućnost korišćenja iznosa koji je preostao na kartici) Ponovno aktiviranje SIM kartice uz zadržavanje istog broja u roku od 30 dana od dana isteka njenog važenja. Prepaid broj – aktivacija m:go turist kartice uz prepaid telefon (sa inicijalnim kreditom od 1 eura sa PDV) Prepaid broj – "Prepaid m:go plus new 1 euro" (sa inicijalnim kreditom od 1 eura sa PDV) Zamjena fabrički neispravne Dual SIM kartice Aktivacija Dual SIM kartice Potvrda o prijemu SMS poruke Zamjena oštećene, izgubljene ili ukradene Dual SIM kartice uz zadržavanje istih brojeva u periodu njenog važenja Vrsta usluge Prepaid specijalni broj-aktivacija (sa inicijalnim kreditom 4 eura sa PDV) Prelazak sa postpaid tarifnog sistema na prepaid tarifni sistem sa zadržavanjem istog broja (inicijalni kredit 1.00 eur(0.16 eura iznos Pdv-a)) Prepaid broj – aktivacija u "duo" paketu (sa inicijalnim kreditom od 4 eura sa PDV i dodatnim kreditom 4 eura sa PDV za pozive unutar m:tel 068 mreže) Aktivacija usluge MMS Aktivacija usluge GPRS
  12. 12. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 12 Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno Besplatno 50,000 8,678 25,000 4,339 15,000 2,603 0,170 0,029 0,144 0,025 0,170 0,029 0,314 0,055 0,000 0,000 0,097 0,017 Besplatno Besplatno Pozivi ka specijalnim brojevima - SP5 Pozivi ka specijalnim brojevima - SP6 Aktivacija 3G usluge Vrsta usluge Aktivacija usluge roaming Pozivi ka specijalnim brojevima - SP3 Prepaid "Revolucija BLACK"-aktivacija (sa inicijalnim kreditom 4 eura sa PDV) Prepaid "Revolucija WHITE"-aktivacija (sa inicijalnim kreditom 4 eura sa PDV) Aktivacija usluge Govorna pošta Aktivacija usluge Notify me Aktivacija usluge Who called Zabrana odlaznih poziva prema određenom broju ili grupi brojeva Sprječavanje automatskog preusmjeravanja poziva od strane trećih lica na terminalnu opremu korisnika Pozivi ka specijalnim brojevima - SP1 Pozivi ka specijalnim brojevima - SP2 Prepaid "Revolucija GREEN"-aktivacija (sa inicijalnim kreditom 4 eura sa PDV) Pozivi ka specijalnim brojevima - SP4 Napomena:  Tarifni interval za SP1 – Prvi tarifni interval je 60 sekundi, a zatim na svakih 60 sekundi razgovora;  Tarifni interval za SP2 – Prvi tarifni interval je 60 sekundi, a zatim na svakih 60 sekundi razgovora;  Tarifni interval za SP3 – Prvi tarifni interval je 60 sekundi, a zatim na svakih 60 sekundi razgovora;  Tarifni interval za SP4 – Prvi tarifni interval je 15 sekundi, a zatim na svakih 15 sekundi razgovora;  Za SP6 tarifiranje je po pozivu;  Spisak specijalnih brojeva se nalazi na sajtu  Tarifni interval za video pozive je isti kao tarifni interval za pozive u tarifnom profilu koji korisnik koristi.
  13. 13. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 13 Spisak zemalja po zonama za internacionalne pozive Zona I: Albanija, Bugarska, Hrvatska, Mađarska, BJR Makedonija, Rumunija, BiH-Federacija, Rusija. Zona II: Andora, Austrija, Belgija, Češka, Francuska, Grčka, Holandija, Italija, Lihtenštajn, Luksemburg, Monako, Poljska, San Marino, Slovačka, Slovenija, Turska, Vatikan i Švajcarska Zona III: Alžir, Bjelorusija, Danska, Estonija, Farska Ostrva, Finska, Gibraltar, Irska, Island, Kipar, Letonija, Libija, Litvanija, Malta, Maroko, Moldavija, Njemačka, Norveška, Portugal, Španija, Švedska, Tunis, Ukrajina i Velika Britanija. Zona IV: Aljaska, Australija, Azerbejdžan, Grenland, Gruzija, Havaji, Jermenija, Kanada, Katar, Kazahstan, Kirgizija, Novi Zeland, SAD, Tadžikistan, Turkmenija i UAE, Uzbekistan. Zona V: Argentina, Bolivija, Brazil, Dominikanska republika, Egipat, Ekvador, Filipini, Hong Kong, Indija, Indonezija, Irak, Iran, Izrael, Jamajka, Japan, Jemen, Jordan, Južnoafricka republika, Kenija, Kina, Kolumbija, Kongo, Koreja NDR, Koreja republika, Kostarika, Kuba,Kuvajt, Meksiko, Niger, Nigerija, Paragvaj, Peru, Portoriko, Saudi Arabija, Tajland, Tajvan, Tanzanija, Togo, Urugvaj i Venecuela. Zona VI: Sve ostale zemlje. Free numbers Broj 122 123 124 129 Uprava pomorske sigurnosti 1600 1606 112 Međunarodni broj za hitne pozive Policija Vatrogasci Hitna pomoć Korisnički servis Korisnički servis Revolucija Službe
  14. 14. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 14 Roaming USSD Call Back Zona koju korisnik poziva Zona u kojoj se korisnik nalazi Zona WB Zona 1 Zona 2 Zona 3 Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Cijena (sa Pdv- om) Iznos Pdv-a Cijena (sa Pdv- om) Iznos Pdv-a Cijena (sa Pdv- om) Iznos Pdv-a Ka svim mobilnim I fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Cijena poziva kao u matičnoj mreži uvećana za regulisanu naknadu* 0,3620 0,0628 0,7443 0,1292 1,2924 0,2243 Ka svim mobilnim I fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB Cijena poziva kao u matičnoj mreži uvećana za regulisanu naknadu* 0,4962 0,0861 0,8378 0,1454 1,6960 0,2944 Zona 1 0,4962 0,0861 0,4962 0,0861 0,8378 0,1454 1,6960 0,2944 Zona 2 0,8378 0,1454 0,8378 0,1454 1,2822 0,2225 2,1404 0,3715 Zona 3 1,6960 0,2944 1,6960 0,2944 2,1404 0,3715 2,9884 0,5186  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB , i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB.  U ostalim zonama tarifni interval je 60s+60s, osim za paket Hello one gdje je tarifni interval na 1 s. *Cijene poziva u WB roaming zoni su jednake cijenama poziva koje korisnik ima u paketu matične mreže uvećane za regulisanu naknadu od 0,0605€/min (cijena sa PDV-om). Cijene poziva u WB roaming zoni ne mogu biti veće od 0,2299€/min (cijena sa PDV-om).
  15. 15. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 15 CAMEL Zona koju korisnik poziva Zona u kojoj se korisnik nalazi Zona WB Zona 1 Zona 2 Zona 3 Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Cijena (sa Pdv- om) Iznos Pdv-a Cijena (sa Pdv- om) Iznos Pdv-a Cijena (sa Pdv- om) Iznos Pdv-a Ka svim mobilnim I fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Cijena poziva kao u matičnoj mreži uvećana za regulisanu naknadu* 0,9100 0,1579 1,1165 0,1938 1,9441 0,3374 Ka svim mobilnim I fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB Cijena poziva kao u matičnoj mreži uvećana za regulisanu naknadu* 1,0341 0,1795 1,2415 0,2155 2,0682 0,3589 Zona 1 1,0341 0,1795 1,0341 0,1795 1,2415 0,2155 2,0682 0,3589 Zona 2 1,2415 0,2155 1,2415 0,2155 1,9645 0,3409 2,6884 0,4666 Zona 3 1,9645 0,3409 1,9645 0,3409 2,6884 0,4666 3,3616 0,5834  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB .  U ostalim zanama tarifni interval je 60s+60s, osim za paket Hello one gdje je tarifni interval na 1 s *Cijene poziva u WB roaming zoni su jednake cijenama poziva koje korisnik ima u paketu matične mreže uvećane za regulisanu naknadu od 0,0605€/min (cijena sa PDV-om). Cijene poziva u WB roaming zoni ne mogu biti veće od 0,2299€/min (cijena sa PDV-om).
  16. 16. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 16 Dolazni pozivi Zona u kojoj se korisnik nalazi Zona WB Zona 1 Zona 2 Zona 3 Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos PDV-a Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,0303 0,0053 0,2481 0,0431 0,8063 0,1399 1,4896 0,2585  Tarifni interval je na 1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB  U ostalim zonama tarifni interval je 60s+60s, osim za paket Hello one gdje je tarifni interval na 1 s
  17. 17. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 17 Slanje SMS poruka Zona koju korisnik poziva Zona u kojoj se korisnik nalazi Zona WB Zona 1 Zona 2 Zona 3 Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Cijena (sa Pdv- om) Iznos Pdv-a Cijena (sa Pdv- om) Iznos Pdv-a Cijena (sa Pdv- om) Iznos Pdv-a Ka svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Cijena SMSa kao u matičnoj mreži uvećana za regulisanu naknadu* 0,1861 0,0323 0,2898 0,0503 0,4555 0,0791 Ka svim mobilnim mrežama u Zoni WB Cijena SMSa kao u matičnoj mreži uvećana za regulisanu naknadu* 0,1861 0,0323 0,2898 0,0503 0,4555 0,0791 Zona 1 0,0726 0,0126 0,1861 0,0323 0,2898 0,0503 0,4555 0,0791 Zona 2 0,0726 0,0126 0,1861 0,0323 0,2898 0,0503 0,4555 0,0791 Zona 3 0,0726 0,0126 0,1861 0,0323 0,2898 0,0503 0,4555 0,0791 *Cijene SMSa u WB roaming zoni su jednake cijenama SMSa koje korisnik ima u paketu matične mreže uvećane za regulisanu naknadu od 0,0242€/SMS (cijena sa PDV-om). Cijene SMSa u WB roaming zoni ne mogu biti veće od 0,0726€/SMS (cijena sa PDV-om).
  18. 18. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 18 GPRS Zona u kojoj se korisnik nalazi Zona WB Zona 1 Zona 2 Zona 3 Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Cijena GPRSa kao u matičnoj mreži uvećana za regulisanu naknadu* 10,0603 1,746 11,1198 1,9299 14,8261 2,5731  Cijene su izražene za 1MB  Tarifni interval za GPRS u Zoni WB je 1KB dok je u ostalim zonama isti kao tarifni interval za GPRS u tarifnom profilu koji korisnik koristi, osim za paket Hello one gdje je tarifni interval 1KB u svim zonama *Cijene GPRSa u WB roaming zoni su jednake cijenama GPRSa koje korisnik ima u paketu matične mreže uvećane za regulisanu naknadu od 0,0182€/MB (cijena sa PDV-om). Cijene GPRSa u WB roaming zoni ne mogu biti veće od 0,2178€/MB (cijena sa PDV-om). Spisak zemalja po zonama za prepaid roaming saobraćaj Zona WB: Albanija, Bosna i Hercegovina, Sjeverna Makedonija, Srbija I Kosovo Zona 1: Hrvatska,Grčka Zona 2 : Evropa Zona 3 : Ostatak svijeta
  19. 19. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 19 POSTPAID TARIFNI PAKETI Urban NEO S Mjesečna pretplata je 12,90 eura* (2,24 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  30000 MIN ka mtel mobilnoj i fiksnoj mreži.  200 MIN ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori (nepotrošeni resursi se ne prenose u naredni mjesec).  30000 SMS poruka ka svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori (nepotrošeni resursi se ne prenose u naredni mjesec)  3GB interneta ** Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,864 0,150 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,031 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036 Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama MMS * Pretplata 10,90€ (cijena sa PDV-om) - za korisnike koji ne kupe telefon i potpišu ugovor na 24 mjeseca **Nakon potrošenih GB uključenih u mjesečnu pretplatu, ukida se dalje korišćenje interneta. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Nepotrošeni minuti,SMS poruke i internet resursi se ne mogu prenijeti u naredni mjesec.  Cijene su izražene u EUR sa uračunatim PDV-om  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  Minuti i SMS poruke ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnom mrežama u Crnoj Gori se troše zasebno tj. nezavisno od minuta i SMS-ova ka mtel 068 mobilnoj mreži  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0542 0,0094 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br.48-50
  20. 20. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 20 Urban NEO M+ Mjesečna pretplata je 20,90 eura (3,63 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  30000 MIN ka mtel mobilnoj i fiksnoj mreži.  30000 MIN ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori (nepotrošeni resursi se ne prenose u naredni mjesec).  30000 SMS poruka ka svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori (nepotrošeni resursi se ne prenose u naredni mjesec)  10GB interneta ** Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,864 0,150 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,031 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036 SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama MMS SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) **Nakon potrošenih GB uključenih u mjesečnu pretplatu, ukida se dalje korišćenje interneta. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Nepotrošeni minuti,SMS poruke i internet resursi se ne mogu prenijeti u naredni mjesec.  Cijene su izražene u EUR sa uračunatim PDV-om  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  Minuti i SMS poruke ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnom mrežama u Crnoj Gori se troše zasebno tj. nezavisno od minuta i SMS-ova ka mtel 068 mobilnoj mreži  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0542 0,0094 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima
  21. 21. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 21 Urban NEO L Mjesečna pretplata je 23,90 eura (4,15 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  30000 MIN ka mtel mobilnoj i fiksnoj mreži.  30000 MIN ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori (nepotrošeni resursi se ne prenose u naredni mjesec).  30000 SMS poruka ka svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori (nepotrošeni resursi se ne prenose u naredni mjesec)  12GB interneta ** Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,864 0,150 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,031 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036 SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama MMS SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) **Nakon potrošenih GB uključenih u mjesečnu pretplatu, ukida se dalje korišćenje interneta. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Nepotrošeni minuti,SMS poruke i internet resursi se ne mogu prenijeti u naredni mjesec.  Cijene su izražene u EUR sa uračunatim PDV-om  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  Minuti i SMS poruke ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnom mrežama u Crnoj Gori se troše zasebno tj. nezavisno od minuta i SMS-ova ka mtel 068 mobilnoj mreži  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0542 0,0094 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  22. 22. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 22 Urban NEO XL Mjesečna pretplata je 33,90 eura (5,88 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  30000 MIN ka mtel mobilnoj i fiksnoj mreži.  30000 MIN ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori (nepotrošeni resursi se ne prenose u naredni mjesec).  30000 SMS poruka ka svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori (nepotrošeni resursi se ne prenose u naredni mjesec)  30GB interneta ** Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,864 0,150 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,031 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036 SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama MMS SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) **Nakon potrošenih GB uključenih u mjesečnu pretplatu, ukida se dalje korišćenje interneta. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Nepotrošeni minuti,SMS poruke i internet resursi se ne mogu prenijeti u naredni mjesec.  Cijene su izražene u EUR sa uračunatim PDV-om  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  Minuti i SMS poruke ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnom mrežama u Crnoj Gori se troše zasebno tj. nezavisno od minuta i SMS-ova ka mtel 068 mobilnoj mreži  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0542 0,0094 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  23. 23. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 23 Urban NEO XXL Mjesečna pretplata je 53,90 eura (9,35 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  30000 MIN ka mtel mobilnoj i fiksnoj mreži.  30000 MIN ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori (nepotrošeni resursi se ne prenose u naredni mjesec).  30000 SMS poruka ka svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori (nepotrošeni resursi se ne prenose u naredni mjesec)  150GB interneta ** Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,864 0,150 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,031 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036 SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama MMS SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) **Nakon potrošenih GB uključenih u mjesečnu pretplatu, ukida se dalje korišćenje interneta. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Nepotrošeni minuti,SMS poruke i internet resursi se ne mogu prenijeti u naredni mjesec.  Cijene su izražene u EUR sa uračunatim PDV-om  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  Minuti i SMS poruke ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnom mrežama u Crnoj Gori se troše zasebno tj. nezavisno od minuta i SMS-ova ka mtel 068 mobilnoj mreži  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0542 0,0094 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  24. 24. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 24 Urban S+ Mjesečna pretplata je 12,90 eura (2,24 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  5000 minuta ka m:tel 068 mreži  150 minuta ka mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori  1000 SMS poruka ka mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori  2GB Internet pristupa ** Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,864 0,150 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,031 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036 SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama MMS SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) **Nakon potrošenih GB uključenih u mjesečnu pretplatu, ukida se dalje korišćenje interneta. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Nepotrošeni minuti i SMS poruke ka ostalim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori se mogu prenijeti u naredni mjesec. Preneseni minuti i SMS poruke mogu biti maksimalno u visini istih, uračunatih u pretplatu tarifnog paketa  Cijene su izražene u EUR sa uračunatim PDV-om  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  Minuti i SMS poruke ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnom mrežama u Crnoj Gori se troše zasebno tj. nezavisno od minuta i SMS-ova ka mtel 068 mobilnoj mreži  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0542 0,0094 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  25. 25. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 25 Urban M Mjesečna pretplata je 15,90 eura (2,760 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  5000 minuta ka m:tel 068 mreži  200 minuta ka mobilnim I fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori  4000 SMS poruka ka mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori  4 GB Internet pristupa *  1 omiljeni broj iz m:tel o68 mobilne ili m:tel fiksne mreže (besplatni pozivi i SMS poruke u oba smjera)  besplatan neograničen internet saobraćaj ka Mondo Go aplikaciji Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,864 0,150 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,031 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036 Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama MMS *Nakon potrošenih GB uključenih u mjesečnu pretplatu, ukida se dalje korišćenje interneta. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Nepotrošeni minuti i SMS poruke ka ostalim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori se mogu prenijeti u naredni mjesec. Preneseni minuti i SMS poruke mogu biti maksimalno u visini istih, uračunatih u pretplatu tarifnog paketa  Cijene su izražene u EUR sa uračunatim PDV-om  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  Minuti i SMS poruke ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnom mrežama u Crnoj Gori se troše zasebno tj. nezavisno od minuta i SMS-ova ka mtel 068 mobilnoj mreži  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0542 0,0094 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  26. 26. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 26 Urban L Mjesečna pretplata je 25,90 eura (4,495 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  5000 minuta ka m:tel 068 mreži  350 minuta ka mobilnim I fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori  4000 SMS poruka ka mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori  6 GB Internet pristupa *  2 omiljena broja iz m:tel o68 mobilne ili m:tel fiksne mreže (besplatni pozivi i SMS poruke u oba smjera)  besplatan neograničen internet saobraćaj ka Mondo Go aplikaciji  5GB za Urban disk servis (cloud prostor za smiještanje podataka) Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,864 0,150 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,031 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036 Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama MMS *Nakon potrošenih GB uključenih u mjesečnu pretplatu, ukida se dalje korišćenje interneta. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Nepotrošeni minuti i SMS poruke se mogu prenijeti u naredni mjesec. Preneseni minuti i SMS poruke mogu biti maksimalno u visini istih, uračunatih u pretplatu tarifnog paketa  Cijene su izražene u EUR sa uračunatim PDV-om  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  Minuti i SMS poruke ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnom mrežama u Crnoj Gori se troše zasebno tj. nezavisno od minuta i SMS-ova ka mtel 068 mobilnoj mreži  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0542 0,0094 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima.  Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  27. 27. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 27 Urban XL Mjesečna pretplata je 39,90 eura (6,925 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  5000 minuta ka m:tel 068 mreži  700 minuta ka mobilnim I fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori  5000 SMS poruka ka mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori  8 GB Internet pristupa *  3 omiljena broja iz m:tel o68 mobilne ili m:tel fiksne mreže (besplatni pozivi i SMS poruke u oba smjera)  besplatan neograničen internet saobraćaj ka Mondo Go aplikaciji i internet stranama Wikipedia, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp i Viber  10GB za Urban disk servis (cloud prostor za smiještanje podataka) Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,864 0,150 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,031 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036 SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama MMS SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) *Nakon potrošenih GB uključenih u mjesečnu pretplatu, ukida se dalje korišćenje interneta. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Nepotrošeni minuti i SMS poruke se mogu prenijeti u naredni mjesec. Preneseni minuti i SMS poruke mogu biti maksimalno u visini istih, uračunatih u pretplatu tarifnog paketa  Cijene su izražene u EUR sa uračunatim PDV-om  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  Minuti i SMS poruke ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnom mrežama u Crnoj Gori se troše zasebno tj. nezavisno od minuta i SMS-ova ka mtel 068 mobilnoj mreži  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0542 0,0094 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima.  Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  28. 28. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 28 Surf S Mjesečna pretplata je 6,90 eura (1,198 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  2GB mobilnog interneta Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 2,900 0,503 4,900 0,850 0,224 0,039 0,224 0,039 0,224 0,039 0,224 0,039 0,300 0,052 0,397 0,069 0,263 0,046 0,966 0,168 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,071 0,012 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036MMS Vrsta usluge Pozivi unutar m:tel 068 mreže SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Internet dokup 5GB SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama Internet dokup 2GB Pozivi prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna)  Nakon potrošene internet kvote uklju;ene u mjesečnu pretplatu pristup internetu se ukida. Za dalje korišćenje interneta potrebno je aktivirati neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB  GB uključeni u pretplatu i tarifne dodatke se ne prenose u naredni mjesec; GB uključeni u pretplatu ne važe u romingu (osim u WB zoni); Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2299 0,0399 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  29. 29. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 29 Surf M Mjesečna pretplata je 10,90 eura (1,892 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  50GB mobilnog interneta Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 2,900 0,503 4,900 0,850 0,224 0,039 0,224 0,039 0,224 0,039 0,224 0,039 0,300 0,052 0,397 0,069 0,263 0,046 0,966 0,168 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,071 0,012 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036MMS Vrsta usluge Pozivi unutar m:tel 068 mreže SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Internet dokup 5GB SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama Internet dokup 2GB Pozivi prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna)  Nakon potrošene internet kvote uklju;ene u mjesečnu pretplatu pristup internetu se ukida. Za dalje korišćenje interneta potrebno je aktivirati neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB  GB uključeni u pretplatu i tarifne dodatke se ne prenose u naredni mjesec; GB uključeni u pretplatu ne važe u romingu(osim u WB zoni); Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2299 0,0399 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  30. 30. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 30 Surf L Mjesečna pretplata je 19,90 eura (3,454 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  100GB mobilnog interneta Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 2,900 0,503 4,900 0,850 0,224 0,039 0,224 0,039 0,224 0,039 0,224 0,039 0,300 0,052 0,397 0,069 0,263 0,046 0,966 0,168 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,071 0,012 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036MMS Vrsta usluge Pozivi unutar m:tel 068 mreže SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Internet dokup 5GB SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama Internet dokup 2GB Pozivi prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna)  Nakon potrošene internet kvote uklju;ene u mjesečnu pretplatu pristup internetu se ukida. Za dalje korišćenje interneta potrebno je aktivirati neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB  GB uključeni u pretplatu i tarifne dodatke se ne prenose u naredni mjesec; GB uključeni u pretplatu ne važe u romingu (osim u WB zoni); Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2299 0,0399 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  31. 31. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 31 Surf XL Mjesečna pretplata je 29,90 eura (5,189 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  200GB mobilnog interneta Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 2,900 0,503 4,900 0,850 0,224 0,039 0,224 0,039 0,224 0,039 0,224 0,039 0,300 0,052 0,397 0,069 0,263 0,046 0,966 0,168 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,060 0,010 0,071 0,012 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036MMS Vrsta usluge Pozivi unutar m:tel 068 mreže SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Internet dokup 5GB SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama Internet dokup 2GB Pozivi prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna)  Nakon potrošene internet kvote uklju;ene u mjesečnu pretplatu pristup internetu se ukida. Za dalje korišćenje interneta potrebno je aktivirati neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB  GB uključeni u pretplatu i tarifne dodatke se ne prenose u naredni mjesec; GB uključeni u pretplatu ne važe u romingu (osim u WB zoni); Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2299 0,0399 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0726 0,0126 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  32. 32. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 32 Surf Elastik Mjesečna pretplata je 5,90 eura (1,024 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  Neograničen pristup internetu-2GB mobilnog Interneta po maksimalnoj raspoloživoj brzini Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 2,000 0,347 0,139 0,024 0,061 0,011 0,139 0,024 0,139 0,024 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,864 0,150 0,020 0,003 0,010 0,002 0,031 0,005 0,032 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036MMS Pozivi prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Vrsta usluge Pozivi unutar m:tel 068 mreže SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Dokup brzine za 1GB protoka podataka *  Nakon potrošenih 2GB omogućen je neograničen pristup internetu uz smanjenu brzinu 64 Kbps  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB *Cijena povratka na maksimalnu raspoloživu brzinu koju servis omogućava, do isteka količine podataka predviđenih dokupom. Maksimalno se može dodati 10GB. Dodatni GB se obnavljaju na mjesečnom nivou sve dok se korisnik ne zatrazi promjenu. Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema 060 m:tel mreži 0,1215 0,0211 Pozivi prema svim ostalim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,1995 0,0346 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema 060 mreži 0,0342 0,0059 SMS prema 068 mreži 0,0442 0,0077 SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0562 0,0098 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote po maksimalnoj raspoloživoj brzini iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  33. 33. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 33 Super Surf Elastik Mjesečna pretplata je 10,90 eura (1,892 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  Neograničen pristup internetu-5GB mobilnog Interneta po maksimalnoj raspoloživoj brzini Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 2,000 0,347 0,139 0,024 0,061 0,011 0,139 0,024 0,139 0,024 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,864 0,150 0,020 0,003 0,010 0,002 0,031 0,005 0,032 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036 Pozivi prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Vrsta usluge Pozivi unutar m:tel 068 mreže SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Dokup brzine za 5GB protoka podataka * MMS  Nakon potrošenih 5GB omogućen je neograničen pristup internetu uz smanjenu brzinu 64 Kbps  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB *Cijena povratka na maksimalnu raspoloživu brzinu koju servis omogućava, do isteka količine podataka predviđenih dokupom. Maksimalno se može dodati 50GB. Dodatni GB se obnavljaju na mjesečnom nivou sve dok se korisnik ne zatrazi promjenu. Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema 060 m:tel mreži 0,1215 0,0211 Pozivi prema svim ostalim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,1995 0,0346 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema 060 mreži 0,0342 0,0059 SMS prema 068 mreži 0,0442 0,0077 SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0562 0,0098 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote po maksimalnoj raspoloživoj brzini iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  34. 34. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 34 Senior MAX Mjesečna pretplata je 7,90 eura (1,371 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  5000 minuta ka m:tel mobilnoj i fiksnoj mreži  150 minuta ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori  5000 SMS poruka ka svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori  2GB interneta* Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,864 0,150 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,031 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036 SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama MMS SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) *Nakon potrošenih GB uključenih u mjesečnu pretplatu, ukida se dalje korišćenje interneta. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Nepotrošeni minuti,SMS poruke i internet resursi se ne mogu prenijeti u naredni mjesec.  Cijene su izražene u EUR sa uračunatim PDV-om  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  Minuti i SMS poruke ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnom mrežama u Crnoj Gori se troše zasebno tj. nezavisno od minuta i SMS-ova ka mtel 068 mobilnoj mreži  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB  saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0542 0,0094 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0484 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  35. 35. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 35 Senior EXTRA Mjesečna pretplata je 9,90 eura (1,718 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  25000 minuta ka m:tel mobilnoj i fiksnoj mreži  200 minuta ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori  25000 SMS poruka ka svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori  3GB interneta* Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,864 0,150 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,030 0,005 0,031 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036 SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama MMS SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama Vrsta usluge SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) *Nakon potrošenih GB uključenih u mjesečnu pretplatu, ukida se dalje korišćenje interneta. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.  Nepotrošeni minuti,SMS poruke i internet resursi se ne mogu prenijeti u naredni mjesec.  Cijene su izražene u EUR sa uračunatim PDV-om  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  Minuti i SMS poruke ka ostalim mobilnim i fiksnom mrežama u Crnoj Gori se troše zasebno tj. nezavisno od minuta i SMS-ova ka mtel 068 mobilnoj mreži  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Primanje SMS i MMS poruka je besplatno  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB  saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema svim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0542 0,0094 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0484 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira shodno pravilima tarifnog paketa. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka.MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  36. 36. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 36 m:tel surf 1 Mjesečna pretplata je 5,17 eura (0,897 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  Neograničen pristup internetu-1GB mobilnog Interneta po maksimalnoj raspoloživoj brzini Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 3,560 0,618 0,152 0,026 0,061 0,011 0,152 0,026 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,966 0,168 0,020 0,003 0,010 0,002 0,031 0,005 0,032 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036MMS Pozivi prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Vrsta usluge Pozivi unutar m:tel 068 mreže SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Dokup brzine za 1GB protoka podataka *  Nakon potrošenih 1GB omogućen je neograničen pristup internetu uz smanjenu brzinu 128 Kbps  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB *Cijena povratka na maksimalnu raspoloživu brzinu koju servis omogućava, do isteka količine podataka predviđenih dokupom Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema 060 mreži 0,1215 0,0211 Pozivi prema 068 mreži 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema drugim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži 0,0342 0,0059 SMS prema 068 m:tel mreži 0,0442 0,0077 SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0562 0,0098 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  37. 37. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 37 m:tel surf 2 Mjesečna pretplata je 8,27 eura (1,436 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  Neograničen pristup internetu-2GB mobilnog Interneta po maksimalnoj raspoloživoj brzini Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 3,560 0,618 0,152 0,026 0,061 0,011 0,152 0,026 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,966 0,168 0,020 0,003 0,010 0,002 0,031 0,005 0,032 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036 Vrsta usluge Pozivi unutar m:tel 068 mreže SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Dokup brzine za 1GB protoka podataka * SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama MMS Pozivi prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna)  Nakon potrošenih 2GB omogućen je neograničen pristup internetu uz smanjenu brzinu 128 Kbps  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB *Cijena povratka na maksimalnu raspoloživu brzinu koju servis omogućava, do isteka količine podataka predviđenih dokupom Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema 060 mreži 0,1215 0,0211 Pozivi prema 068 mreži 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema drugim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži 0,0342 0,0059 SMS prema 068 m:tel mreži 0,0442 0,0077 SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0562 0,0098 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  38. 38. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 38 m:tel surf 3 Mjesečna pretplata je 15,51 eura (2,692 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  Neograničen pristup internetu-4GB mobilnog Interneta po maksimalnoj raspoloživoj brzini Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 9,154 1,589 0,152 0,026 0,061 0,011 0,152 0,026 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,966 0,168 0,020 0,003 0,010 0,002 0,031 0,005 0,032 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036 Vrsta usluge Pozivi unutar m:tel 068 mreže SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Dokup brzine za 3GB protoka podataka * SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori (m:tel) Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama MMS Pozivi prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna)  Nakon potrošenih 4GB omogućen je neograničen pristup internetu uz smanjenu brzinu 128 Kbps  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB *Cijena povratka na maksimalnu raspoloživu brzinu koju servis omogućava, do isteka količine podataka predviđenih dokupom Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema 060 mreži 0,1215 0,0211 Pozivi prema 068 mreži 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema drugim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži 0,0342 0,0059 SMS prema 068 m:tel mreži 0,0442 0,0077 SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0562 0,0098 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima. Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50
  39. 39. Sve cijene su date u eurima. Cijene su date primjenom matematičkog pravila zaokruživanja. 39 m:tel surf 5 Mjesečna pretplata je 25,85 eura (4,487 eura iznos Pdv-a) i uključuje:  Neograničen pristup internetu-7GB mobilnog Interneta po maksimalnoj raspoloživoj brzini Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a 13,222 2,295 0,152 0,026 0,061 0,011 0,152 0,026 0,152 0,026 0,178 0,031 0,300 0,052 0,233 0,040 0,966 0,168 0,020 0,003 0,010 0,002 0,031 0,005 0,032 0,005 0,071 0,012 0,136 0,024 0,206 0,036MMS SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži Pozivi prema 060 m:tel mreži SMS prema Srbiji (Vip i Telenor) Vrsta usluge Pozivi unutar m:tel 068 mreže SMS unutar m:tel 068 mreže Pozivi prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telekom Srbije(fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema Srbiji-Telenor, Vip i Orion Dokup brzine za 7GB protoka podataka * Pozivi prema - m:tel BiH (fiksna i mobilna) Pozivi prema svim internacionalnim destinacijama SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH SMS prema internacionalnim zonama  Nakon potrošenih 7GB omogućen je neograničen pristup internetu uz smanjenu brzinu 128 Kbps  Tarifni interval za pozive unutar Crne Gore,ka Srbiji,Republici Srpskoj i prema internacionalnim zonama je 60s+60s  SMS i MMS se tarifira po poruci  Minimalna količina prenošenih podataka je 100 KB *Cijena povratka na maksimalnu raspoloživu brzinu koju servis omogućava, do isteka količine podataka predviđenih dokupom Roaming cijene kada se korisnik nalazi u WB zoni (zemlje WB zone: Srbija,Kosovo, Bosna i Hercegovina, Albanija i Makedonija) Vrsta usluge Cijena (sa Pdv-om) Iznos Pdv-a Pozivi prema 060 mreži 0,1215 0,0211 Pozivi prema 068 mreži 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema drugim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,2125 0,0369 Pozivi prema svim mobilnim i fiksnim mrežama u Zoni WB 0,2299 0,0399 SMS prema 060 m:tel mreži 0,0342 0,0059 SMS prema 068 m:tel mreži 0,0442 0,0077 SMS prema drugim mobilnim mrežama u Crnoj Gori 0,0552 0,0096 SMS prema Srbiji (mt:s) i m:tel BiH 0,0562 0,0098 SMS prema svim ostalim mrežama iz zone WB 0,0726 0,0126  Resursi iz mjesečne pretplate tarifnog paketa se troše u roaming zoni WB, pri čemu se naplaćuje regulisana naknada koja za odlazne pozive iznosi 0,0605€/min, za dolazne pozive 0,0303 €/min, za odlazne SMS poruke 0,0242€/SMS , za GPRS saobraćaj 0,0182€/MB.Sve cijene su date sa uračunatim PDV-om.  Tarifni interval je 30s+1s dok se korisnik nalazi u Zoni WB i poziva korisnika iz svih mreža u Crnoj Gori i iz Zone WB  Nakon potrošene internet kvote iz pretplate u Zoni WB, pristup internetu se blokira. Za ponovnu aktivaciju internet servisa, korisnik može da odabere neki od ponuđenih internet tarifnih dodataka. MMS se naplaćuje prema potrošenoj količini internet saobraćaja,shodno navedenim pravilima.  Ostale roming cijene na stranama br. 48-50

