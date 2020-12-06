Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ESQUEMA PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DE PROGRAMA PREVENTIVO PROGRAMA “Yo me cuido, porque prevenir es mejor” I. DATOS INFORMATIVOS:...
 ACTIVIDADES PREVIAS  Evaluación del pre – test  ACTIVIDADES CENTRALES  Exposición de las sesiones  ACTIVIDADES FINAL...
 Cinta  Limpia tipo  Imágenes  Cartulinas VIII. EVALUACIÓN La evaluación se valorará mediante los saberes previos de l...
4 uni. Gaseosa 20.00 1 uni. Venda 1.50 TOTAL 74.00 XI. REFERENCIA BIBLIOGRAFICA Barboza Olein, V. (2014). Manual básico de...
XIII. CUADRO RESUMEN DE ACTIVIDADES SESIÓN DENOMINACIÓ N OBJETIVO METODOLOGÍA EVALUACIÓN MATERIALES Sesión 1 “Identifico l...
 Zonas de seguridad internas y externas en el hogar.  Triángulo de vida Objetivos : Dar a conocer el tema y que este sea...
están sentados deberán decir “pi, pi, pi”. El que menos choque y el que más participe gana. Objetivo : Crear un grupo de m...
Procedimiento : Palabras de agradecimiento y despedida. Objetivos : Fomentar la integración de grupo y agradecer por parti...
Procedimiento: Se expusieron los siguientes puntos: - Tres clases de comportamientos ante un sismo:  Comportamiento tipo ...
quien tendrá que hacer algo con ella (botar conla mano derecha,izquierda, lanzarla al aire y recogerla, mantenerla en equi...
COMPARTIR Y DESPEDIDA Duración : 10 minutos. Procedimiento : Palabras de agradecimiento y despedida. Objetivos : Fomentar ...
ANEXOS:
PRE – TEST y POST TEST 1. ¿Qué es un sismo? 2. ¿Qué puede causar un sismo? 3. ¿Qué recomendacionesdebo tomar ante un sismo...
Programa abordaje en desastres naturales
Programa abordaje en desastres naturales
Programa abordaje en desastres naturales
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Programa abordaje en desastres naturales

19 views

Published on

Programa abordaje en desastres naturales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Programa abordaje en desastres naturales

  1. 1. ESQUEMA PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DE PROGRAMA PREVENTIVO PROGRAMA “Yo me cuido, porque prevenir es mejor” I. DATOS INFORMATIVOS: Población beneficiaria : Colegio Franco Peruano Nº total de asistentes : 15 Nº de Sesiones a desarrollar : 4 Tiempo por sesión : 60 minutos Duración del programa : 4 semanas Responsable : Mondragón Malca Zuzetty Ps. Supervisor : Vargas Pérez Adela Mariana II. FUNDAMENTACIÓN: Los sismos son eventos naturales que aún no se pueden predecir, ni saber cuándo o dónde puedenocurrir. Por este motivo el mejor método de protección es estar bien informado y preparado para saber cómo actuar, antes, durante y después del sismo. El Perú es un país sísmico por su ubicación geográfica a lo largo de su historia ha sufrido los embates de la naturaleza lo que ha dejado muerte y destrucción; a pesar de ello la población desconoce lo que significa vivir en una zona propensa a sismos y se toma a broma los simulacros; aunque no se puedenpredecir los fenómenosnaturales se debe conocerque son de diferentesmagnitudes y posibles de sucederen diversas partes del país, por ello debemos tomar concienciay asumir en la práctica las medidas establecidas por Instituciones Gubernamentales creadas para salvaguardar la integridad humana ante desastres naturales. Los sismos son fenómenosnaturales que por su magnitud destructora pueden ser capaces de provocar gran daño enun breve lapso. Ante la prevenciónde los daños causados por un sismo de ha desarrollado este taller con cuatro sesiones con el fin de concientizara los estudiantes sobre el peligro que corren si no toman las recomendacionesadecuadas antes, durante y después del suceso ;yde alguna forma ellos puedan trasmitir estos conocimientos a los miembros de su hogar. III. OBJETIVOS: OBJETIVO GENERAL  Fortalecer la cultura de prevención ante sismos a los alumnos del colegio Franco peruano. OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS:  Identificar las zonas seguras internas en el colegio y en el hogar.  Reconocer los comportamientos y las emociones ante un sismo.  Brindar recomendaciones de cómo se debe actuar ante un sismo en los tres momentos (antes, durante y después). IV. PROGRAMACIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES GENERALES
  2. 2.  ACTIVIDADES PREVIAS  Evaluación del pre – test  ACTIVIDADES CENTRALES  Exposición de las sesiones  ACTIVIDADES FINALES - Compartir - Desarrollo del post - test V. TEMATICA A DESARROLLAR: Nº SESIÓN TEMAS O DENOMINACIÓN DEL TALLER 1 “Identifico las zonas de seguridad” 2 “Yo pienso y luego actúo” 3 “Aprendo a manejar mis emociones” 4 “Los tres momentos en un sismo” VI. METODOLOGÍA La metodología a utilizar será en primer lugar a través de la lluvia de ideas para obtener conocimientos previos al desarrollo de la sesión, asimismo la práctica y la evaluación se dará mediante dinámica; a continuación el tema será a través de un conversatorio y la utilización de la pizarra para presentar puntos específicos para la sustentación de ello y por último se realizará una retroalimentación al concluir la sesión. VII. RECURSOS  RECURSOS HUMANOS  Estudiante de la Escuela Profesional de Psicología  Alumnos de primaria del Colegio Franco Peruano  RECURSOS MATERIALES  Solapines  Pizarra  Plumones de pizarra  Hojas bond y de colores  Cartulinas  Lápices  Silicona
  3. 3.  Cinta  Limpia tipo  Imágenes  Cartulinas VIII. EVALUACIÓN La evaluación se valorará mediante los saberes previos de los participantes y de la aplicación del pre – test y post – test, además de la retroalimentación al finalizar cada tema. IX. CRONOGRAMA ACTIVIDADES Septiembre Octubre Análisis del contexto X Elaboración del proyecto X Elaboración de talleres X Elaboración de material X Primera sesión X Segunda sesión X Tercera sesión X Cuarta sesión X Entrega de trabajo final X X. PRESUPUESTO Cantidad Material Precio 4 uni. Papelotes 2.00 2 uni. Cartulina gruesa 1.00 3 uni. Cartulina de color 1.50 12 uni Lápices 5.00 20 paq. Hojas bond 2.00 25 uni. Hojas de colores 5.00 3 uni Plumones pizarra 9.00 1 bolsa Imperdibles 1.00 1 uni. Silicona fría 5.00 1 uni. Limpia tipo 3.50 1 uni Tijeras 2.50 1 paq. Vasos 3.50 1 paq. Servilletas 1.00 1 uni Queque 7.00 1 kilos Pollo 9.00 3 paq. Pan 3.00 1 uni. Mayonesa 2.50 1 paq. Caramelos 3.00
  4. 4. 4 uni. Gaseosa 20.00 1 uni. Venda 1.50 TOTAL 74.00 XI. REFERENCIA BIBLIOGRAFICA Barboza Olein, V. (2014). Manual básico de emergencias. Santiago: Pontífica Universidad Católica de Chile. Mejía Cordova, L. (2013). Recomendaciones "antes, durante y después" de sismos o terremotos. Santiago: ONEMI. Pérez Giuliano, A. (2017). Instituto Nacional de Prevención Sísmica. San Juan: INPRES. Sánchez Gamarra, P. (2010). Plan de prevención por sismos 2010. Perú.
  5. 5. XIII. CUADRO RESUMEN DE ACTIVIDADES SESIÓN DENOMINACIÓ N OBJETIVO METODOLOGÍA EVALUACIÓN MATERIALES Sesión 1 “Identifico las zonas de seguridad” Identificar las zonas seguras internas en el colegio y en el hogar. PRESENTACION– BIENVENIDA. Duración :05 minutos. Procedimiento:Palabras de bienvenida. Objetivos :Dar a conocer la importancia de la asistencia y participación. DINÁMICA DEPRESENTACIÓN Duración : 10 minutos. Procedimiento : “Caminar sobre el Agua”, los estudiantes deberán caminar sobre las rocas (simuladas de papel) que se encuentrenenel local, sin tocar el agua (piso). Objetivo : Crear un grupo de mayor confianza y romper el hielo entre los participantes. EVALUACIÓN ANTESDELA SESIÓN(PRE – TEST) Duración : 05 minutos. Procedimiento:Marcarla alternativa que se considere correcta. Objetivos : Evaluar las aptitudesde los participantes. DESARROLLODEL TEMA Duración : 30 minutos. Procedimiento: Se expusieron los siguientes temas:  Zonas de seguridad internas en la escuela. PRE – TEST RETROALIMEN TACIÓN Solapines Hojas bond con las preguntas del pre -test Lápices Papelotes Rotafolio Imágenes Cinta
  6. 6.  Zonas de seguridad internas y externas en el hogar.  Triángulo de vida Objetivos : Dar a conocer el tema y que este sea aprendido. RETROALIMENTACIÓN Duración : 10 minutos. Objetivo : Conocer sus opiniones de lo aprendido durante la sesión. COMPARTIR Y DESPEDIDA Duración : 05 minutos. Procedimiento: Se realiza un compartir con todos los participantes, agradeciendo su participación y asistencia. Objetivos : Fomentar la integración de grupo y agradecer por participación de los asistentes. Goma Tijeras Gaseosa Queque Sesión 2 “Yo pienso y luego actúo” Brindar recomendaciones de cómo se debe actuar ante un sismo en los tres momentos (antes, durante y después). PRESENTACION – BIENVENIDA. Duración : 05 minutos. Procedimiento : Palabras de bienvenida. Objetivos : Dar a conocer la importancia de la asistencia y participación. DINÁMICA DE PRESENTACIÓN Duración : 10 minutos. Procedimiento : “El submarino”, este juego consiste evitar chocar con los compañeros. Los niños se sientan en el suelo separados aproximadamente un metro, otro tiene que ir a gatas con los ojos vendados, pasando por medio de estos y cuando esté a punto de chocar los que RETROALIMEN TACIÓN Venda para los ojos Caramelos
  7. 7. están sentados deberán decir “pi, pi, pi”. El que menos choque y el que más participe gana. Objetivo : Crear un grupo de mayor confianza y romper el hielo entre los participantes. LLUVIA DE IDEAS Duración : 05 minutos. Procedimiento : Que los participantes den sus sugerencias. Objetivos : Obtener saberes previos sobre el tema a tratar. DESARROLLO DEL TEMA Duración : 25 minutos. Procedimiento : Brindar recomendaciones de cómo debemos actuar ante un sismo en el hogar y en la escuela:  Antes  Durante  Después Objetivos : Dar a conocer el tema y que este sea aprendido. RETROALIMENTACIÓN Duración : 10 minutos. Objetivo : Conocer sus opiniones de lo aprendido durante la sesión. COMPARTIR Y DESPEDIDA Duración : 05 minutos. Cartulina, plumones, limpia tipo, plumones., papelotes, imágenes,
  8. 8. Procedimiento : Palabras de agradecimiento y despedida. Objetivos : Fomentar la integración de grupo y agradecer por participación de los asistentes. Sándwich de pollo, Gaseosa. Sesión 3 “Aprendo a manejar mis emociones” Reconocer los comportamientos y las emociones ante un sismo. PRESENTACION – BIENVENIDA. Duración :05 minutos. Procedimiento:Palabras de bienvenida Objetivos :Dar a conocer la importancia de la asistencia y participación. DINÁMICA DEPRESENTACIÓN Duración : 10 minutos. Procedimiento : “De persona a persona”, todos encuentrana una pareja. Un líder dice acciones como “de nariz a nariz”,“de espalda a espalda”, “de cabeza a rodilla”, etc.Los participantes tienen que seguir estas instrucciones en pareja. Cuando el líder dice “persona a persona” todos tienen que cambiar de parejas. Objetivo : Crear un grupo de mayor confianza y romper el hielo entre los participantes. LLUVIA DE IDEAS Duración : 05 minutos. Procedimiento : se les pedirá a los participantes que den su opinión acerca del tema. Objetivo : Obtener los saberes previos sobre el tema y que este sea comprendido. DESARROLLODEL TEMA Duración : 20 minutos. RETRALIMENT ACIÓN
  9. 9. Procedimiento: Se expusieron los siguientes puntos: - Tres clases de comportamientos ante un sismo:  Comportamiento tipo A  Comportamiento tipo B  Comportamiento tipo C - Cómo debemos intervenir si encontramos a una persona en crisis de pánico - Síntomas ante un sismo Objetivos : Dar a conocer el tema y que este sea aprendido. COMPARTIR Y DESPEDIDA Duración : 05 minutos. Procedimiento: Se realiza un compartir con todos los participantes, agradeciendo su participación y asistencia Objetivos :Crear un clima favorable para la siguiente sesión. Plumones de pizarra y papelotes. Rotafolio e imágenes. Gaseosa y sándwich. Sesión 4 “Los tres momentos en un sismo” Recomendar pautas de comportamiento a seguir por los alumnos y la comunidad, en los tres momentos de un sismo. PRESENTACION– BIENVENIDA. Duración :05 minutos. Procedimiento:Palabras de bienvenida Objetivos :Dar a conocer la importancia de la asistencia y participación. DINÁMICA DEPRESENTACIÓN Duración : 10 minutos. Procedimiento : “La pelota imaginaria”, los alumnos se sitúan encorro cogidos por las manos. Nos soltamos. El expositor pasa la pelota imaginaria a uno de los alumnos, RETROALIMEN TACIÓN POST - TEST
  10. 10. quien tendrá que hacer algo con ella (botar conla mano derecha,izquierda, lanzarla al aire y recogerla, mantenerla en equilibrio en la cabeza,recorrer con ella el cuerpo,darnos un masaje,…). Todos los alumnos imitan esta acción. El alumno pasa esta pelota al siguiente compañero y continuamos el juego hasta pasar todos. Objetivo : Crear un grupo de mayor confianza y romper el hielo entre los participantes. DESARROLLODEL TEMA Duración : 15 minutos. Procedimiento:Se va a detallar las recomendaciones necesarias de cómo actuar en los tres momentos en un sismo el antes, el durante y el después. Objetivos : Dar a conocer el tema y que este sea aprendido. RETROALIMENTACIÓN Duración : 10 minutos. Procedimiento: Pedir opiniones sobre lo entendido por parte de los asistentes y que es lo nuevo que se llevan. Objetivos : Conocer sus opiniones de lo aprendido durante la sesión. EVALUACIÓN ANTESDELA SESIÓN(POST– TEST) Duración : 05 minutos. Procedimiento:Marcarla alternativa que se considere correcta. Objetivos : Evaluar las aptitudesde los participantes. Papelotes, cartulinas e imágenes
  11. 11. COMPARTIR Y DESPEDIDA Duración : 10 minutos. Procedimiento : Palabras de agradecimiento y despedida. Objetivos : Fomentar la integración de grupo y agradecer por participación de los asistentes. Hojas Bond con las preguntas del post- test Gaseosa Sándwich de pollo
  12. 12. ANEXOS:
  13. 13. PRE – TEST y POST TEST 1. ¿Qué es un sismo? 2. ¿Qué puede causar un sismo? 3. ¿Qué recomendacionesdebo tomar ante un sismo? 4. ¿Qué debo hacersi ocurre un sismo? 5. ¿Dónde me debo colocar si ocurre un sismo? a) Al lado de una columna b) Al lado de las ventanas c) Al lado de las escaleras

×