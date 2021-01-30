Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LMCP 1352:ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN Module 12:Visual Pengumpukan Perjalanan Tugasan Visual Pengumpukan Perjalanan...
Arahan 1: Jika kadar pengeluaran 2.2 bagi setiap kediaman dan kadar penarikan 3.3 bagi setiap m.per luas lantai, kirakan j...
Arahan 2: Jumlahkan pengeluaran dan juga penarikan. Kirakan purata bagi kedua-duanya. ZON PENGELUARAN UNIT RUMAH PENARIKAN...
Arahan 3: Kirakan (jumlah pengeluaran = jumlah penarikan) LMCP 1352:ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN Module 12: Visual P...
Arahan 4: Sediakan matriks agihan perjalanan Asalan-Tujuan A S A L A N TUJUAN 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 383 1,378 17,225 22,201 1,462 ...
Arahan 5: 45% perjalanan antara stesyen dilakukan dengan menaiki LRT. Umpukkan perjalanan kelaluan LRT tersebut. LMCP 1352...
Arahan 6: Lukiskan visual umpukan perjalanan. LMCP 1352:ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN Module 12: Visual Pengumpukan P...
--Sekian, Terima Kasih
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Module12_A165585_Zuriani_Burhanuddin

15 views

Published on

Modul 12 : Visual Pengumpukan Perjalanan

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Module12_A165585_Zuriani_Burhanuddin

  1. 1. LMCP 1352:ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN Module 12:Visual Pengumpukan Perjalanan Tugasan Visual Pengumpukan Perjalanan NAMA : ZURIANI BURHANUDDIN NO. MATRIKS : A165585
  2. 2. Arahan 1: Jika kadar pengeluaran 2.2 bagi setiap kediaman dan kadar penarikan 3.3 bagi setiap m.per luas lantai, kirakan jumlah pengeluaran dan penarikan LMCP 1352:ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN Module 12: Visual Pengumpukan Perjalanan RUMAH LUAS LANTAI PEJABAT (M2) 1 19,854 50,000 2 18,597 180,000 3 5,254 2,250,000 4 4,857 2,900,000 5 18,589 191,000 6 19,345 75,000
  3. 3. Arahan 2: Jumlahkan pengeluaran dan juga penarikan. Kirakan purata bagi kedua-duanya. ZON PENGELUARAN UNIT RUMAH PENARIKAN LUAS LANTAI PEJABAT (M2) 1 43,679 1,650 2 40,913 5,940 3 11,559 74,250 4 10,685 95,700 5 40,896 6,303 6 42,559 2,475 Jumlah 190,291 186,318 Purata 188,305 LMCP 1352:ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN Module 12: Visual Pengumpukan Perjalanan
  4. 4. Arahan 3: Kirakan (jumlah pengeluaran = jumlah penarikan) LMCP 1352:ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN Module 12: Visual Pengumpukan Perjalanan ZON UNIT RUMAH LUAS LANTAI PEJABAT (M2) 1 43,223 1,668 2 40,486 6,003 3 11,438 75,042 4 10,574 96,720 5 40,469 6,370 6 42,115 2,501 Jumlah 188,305 188,305
  5. 5. Arahan 4: Sediakan matriks agihan perjalanan Asalan-Tujuan A S A L A N TUJUAN 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 383 1,378 17,225 22,201 1,462 574 43,223 2 359 1,291 16,134 20,795 1,370 538 40,486 3 101 365 4,558 5,875 387 152 11,438 4 94 337 4,214 5,431 358 140 10,574 5 358 1,290 16,127 20,786 1,369 538 40,469 6 373 1,343 16,783 21,632 1,425 559 42,115 1,668 6,003 75,042 96,720 6,370 2,501 188,305 LMCP 1352:ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN Module 12: Visual Pengumpukan Perjalanan
  6. 6. Arahan 5: 45% perjalanan antara stesyen dilakukan dengan menaiki LRT. Umpukkan perjalanan kelaluan LRT tersebut. LMCP 1352:ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN Module 12: Visual Pengumpukan Perjalanan A S A L A N TUJUAN 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 620 7,751 9,990 658 258 2 162 7,260 9,358 616 242 3 46 164 2,644 174 68 4 42 152 1,896 161 63 5 161 581 7,257 9,354 242 6 168 604 7,552 9,734 641 2 6 5 4 3 1 19278 36135 24009 2241 874 578 1917 18414 35412 18700
  7. 7. Arahan 6: Lukiskan visual umpukan perjalanan. LMCP 1352:ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN Module 12: Visual Pengumpukan Perjalanan
  8. 8. --Sekian, Terima Kasih

×