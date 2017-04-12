Bengkel ini dianjurkan bertujuan: 1.mengetahui tahap pengetahuan dan kefahaman peserta terhadap aktiviti dan penilaian kur...
Selepas mengikuti bengkel ini dengan jayanya, peserta dapat: 1.meningkatkan pengetahuan dan kefahaman tentang aktiviti dan...
10.00 Pagi : Pendaftaran Peserta 10.15 Pagi : Ujian (Reliability Test) 10.30 Pagi : Sesi Perkongsian Pengalaman Mengendali...
Bengkel Pengendalian Aktiviti dan Penilaian Kursus Secara Online
Bengkel Pengendalian Aktiviti dan Penilaian Kursus Secara Online

Bengkel KeLiP FKI 2017

Published in: Education
Bengkel Pengendalian Aktiviti dan Penilaian Kursus Secara Online

  1. 1. Bengkel ini dianjurkan bertujuan: 1.mengetahui tahap pengetahuan dan kefahaman peserta terhadap aktiviti dan penilaian kursus secara online menggunakan platform KeLiP; 2.berkongsi pengalaman mengendalikan aktiviti dan penilaian kursus secara online bagi menyokong PdP kursus secara bersemuka (F2F); 3.menilai kebolehpercayaan (reliability) aktiviti dan penilaian kursus secara online untuk menyokong aktiviti PdP kursus-kursus yang dikendalikan secara bersemuka (F2F) bagi mencapai KPI 30% pembelajaran teradun (mod-blended learning).
  2. 2. Selepas mengikuti bengkel ini dengan jayanya, peserta dapat: 1.meningkatkan pengetahuan dan kefahaman tentang aktiviti dan penilaian kursus secara online menggunakan platform KeLiP; 2.mempamerkan kemahiran menggunakan aktiviti dan penilaian kursus secara online untuk menyokong aktiviti PdP kursus-kursus yang dikendalikan secara bersemuka (F2F); 3.mencapai KPI 30% pembelajaran teradun (mod- blended learning) bagi kursus-kursus yang dikendalikan.
  3. 3. 10.00 Pagi : Pendaftaran Peserta 10.15 Pagi : Ujian (Reliability Test) 10.30 Pagi : Sesi Perkongsian Pengalaman Mengendalikan Aktiviti & Penilaian Kursus Secara Online 11.30 Pagi : Ulangan Ujian (Re-test) 11.45 Pagi : Sesi Perbincangan & Percambahan Idea 12.45 Tgh. : Penyampaian Cenderahati & Penutup 12.50 Tgh. : Makan Tengahari & Bersurai

