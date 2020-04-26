Power point pembenihan udang galah

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PEMBENIHAN UDANG GALAH ZULFIKAR RAIHAN MALAH L031171020 PEMBENIHAN (A)
PENGANTAR • Udang galah (Macrobrachium rosenbergii de Man) merupakan komoditas air tawar yang memiliki nilai ekonomis ting...
MORFOLOGI • Tubuh Crustacea terdiri atas dua bagian, yaitu kepala dada yang menyatu (sefalotoraks) dan perut atau badan be...
PERBEDAAN JANTAN DAN BETINA • Perbedaan morfologi udang galah jantan dengan betina, terlihat dari bentuk badan, bentuk dan...
ALAT KELAMIN UDANG GALAH • Perbedaan bentuk dan letak alat kelamin udang galah jantan dengan betina, apabila dilihat dari ...
SIKLUS HIDUP UDANG GALAH • Siklus hidup udang galah secara alami memerlukan lingkungan tawar dan air payau, tumbuh dan dew...
TEKNIK PEMBENIHAN • Persiapan • Pematangan gonad • Pemijahan • Penetasan • Pemeliharaan larva • Persiapan induk • Persiapa...
PERSIAPAN • Syarat lokasi pembenihan: - aspek legalitas - Tanah lumpur berpasir - Terdapat sumber air - Bebas banjir - Beb...
PERSIAPAN INDUK
PEMATANGAN GONAD Udang galah betina yg telah matang gonad Udang galah betina yg telah memijah dengan massa telur dalam kan...
PEMIJAHAN
Persiapan Air • Air yang akan digunakan memenuhi standar baku mutu air, yaitu bersih, bebas hama dan parasit serta organis...
PENETASAN Alat kelamin jantan (petasma) berfungsi untuk menyalurkan sperma ke alat kelamin betina (thelicum) yang berfungs...
PERSIAPAN PAKAN • Pakan yang diberikan kepada benih harus sesuai dengan kebutuhan baik dalam jenis, dosis, frekuensi pembe...
PEMELIHARAAN LARVA
Pencegahan Penyakit
DAFTAR PUSTAKA • Amri, K. (2004). Budi Daya Udang Galah Secara Intensif. Agromedia. • Ali, F. (2009). Mendongkrak Produksi...
  1. 1. PEMBENIHAN UDANG GALAH ZULFIKAR RAIHAN MALAH L031171020 PEMBENIHAN (A)
  2. 2. PENGANTAR • Udang galah (Macrobrachium rosenbergii de Man) merupakan komoditas air tawar yang memiliki nilai ekonomis tinggi serta pangsa yang besar baik untuk konsumsi lokal maupun ekspor. dalam pemeliharaannya udang galah tergolong relatif singkat, yakni 3-5 bulan dan tingkat produksi yang tingi, yakni 2-5 ton per hektar per siklus, tergantung dari pada tebar dan teknologi yang digunakan. • udang galah termasuk udang asli perairan indonesia, udang ini mempunyai julukan baby lobster. hingga saat ini udang galah banyak ditemukan di sungai atau danau yang langsung memiliki akses ke laut. nama udang galah diambil dari bentuk dan ukuran kakinya yang bercapit panjang mirip galah.
  3. 3. MORFOLOGI • Tubuh Crustacea terdiri atas dua bagian, yaitu kepala dada yang menyatu (sefalotoraks) dan perut atau badan belakang (abdomen). Bagian sefalotoraks dilindungi oleh kulit keras yang disebut karapas dan 5 pasang kaki yang terdiri 5 dari 1 pasang kaki capit (keliped) dan 4 pasang kaki jalan. Selain itu, di sefalotoraks juga terdapat sepasang antena, rahang atas, dan rahang bawah. ujungnya terdapat ekor. Pada udang betina, kaki di bagian abdomen juga berfungsi untuk menyimpan telurnya
  4. 4. PERBEDAAN JANTAN DAN BETINA • Perbedaan morfologi udang galah jantan dengan betina, terlihat dari bentuk badan, bentuk dan ukuran kaki jalan kedua serta letak alat kelamin. Pada udang jantan dewasa, pasangan kaki jalan kedua tumbuh sangat panjang dan besar, panjangnya dapat mencapai 1,5 kali panjang badannya. Ciri ini juga merupakan khas udang galah yang secara tepat dapat dikenali. Namun pada udang betina, pertumbuhan kaki jalan kedua ini tumbuh tidak begitu mencolok. Udang galah jantan Udang galah betina
  5. 5. ALAT KELAMIN UDANG GALAH • Perbedaan bentuk dan letak alat kelamin udang galah jantan dengan betina, apabila dilihat dari sisi lateral dan abdominal. Dari sisi lateral (i), alat kelamin jantan terlihat lebih menonjol dari alat kelamin betina. Dari sisi abdominal (ii), terlihat alat kelamin jantan berbentuk bulat kecil agak memanjang dan terletak di antara kaki jalan ke-4 dan ke-5. Alat kelamin betina berbentuk bulatan besar dan terletak di antara kaki jalan ke-3. Alat kelamin jantan (petasma) berfungsi untuk menyalurkan sperma ke alat kelamin betina (thelicum) yang berfungsi untuk menampung sperma sebelum terjadi pembuahan. A: Petasma pada udang jantan terletak antara kaki jalan ke 4 dan 5 B: Thelicum pada udang betina terletak antara kaki jalan ke 3
  6. 6. SIKLUS HIDUP UDANG GALAH • Siklus hidup udang galah secara alami memerlukan lingkungan tawar dan air payau, tumbuh dan dewasa di perairan tawar sungai atau rawa yang berhubungan langsung dengan laut. Pada gambar terlihat bahwa udang galah muda (juvenile) beruaya ke air tawar, selanjutnya menjadi dewasa dan matang gonad memijah di sungai atau danau. Induk betina yang telah memijah dan mengerami telur, selanjutnya kembali beruaya ke muara sungai untuk melepas telurnya. Larva baru menetas segera mencari lingkungan hidup yang sesuai, yaitu air payau, untuk tumbuh menjadi pasca larva (juvenile) setelah melewati perkembangan larva stadium I sampai XI. Setiap tahap perkembangan terjadi pergantian kulit yang diikuti perubahan struktur morfologis. Juvenile selanjutnya beruaya kembali ke air tawar
  7. 7. TEKNIK PEMBENIHAN • Persiapan • Pematangan gonad • Pemijahan • Penetasan • Pemeliharaan larva • Persiapan induk • Persiapan bak • Persiapan air • Persiapan pakan • Pencegahan penyakit
  8. 8. PERSIAPAN • Syarat lokasi pembenihan: - aspek legalitas - Tanah lumpur berpasir - Terdapat sumber air - Bebas banjir - Bebas dari pencemaran - Keamanan terjamin - Mudah dijangkau • Prasarana dan Sarana Pembenihan: - Ruang laboratorium, ruang mesin, bangsal panen, tempat penyimpanan pakan, tempat penyimpanan bahan kimia dan obat-obatan, tempat penyimpanan peralatan, kantor atau ruang administrasi - Bahan dan peralatan: bahan dan peralatan produksi, bahan dan peralatan panen, peralatan mesin, peralatan laboratorium - Sarana biosekuriti • Bak/wadah: pengendapan dan atau sistem filtrasi dan atau tandon, bak karantina, bak pemeliharaan induk, bak pemijahan dan penetasan, bak pemeliharaan benih, bak penampungan benih, bak kultur pakan hidup, dan bak pengolahan limbah.
  9. 9. PERSIAPAN INDUK
  10. 10. PEMATANGAN GONAD Udang galah betina yg telah matang gonad Udang galah betina yg telah memijah dengan massa telur dalam kantung pengeramannya Kematangan gonad betina dicapai pada bobot tubuh 20 g, tetapi fekunditas terbaik untuk pembenihan dicapai pada bobot tubuh 40 g dan panjang tubuh 18,1–22,9 cm. Berdasar hasil penelitian, pada panjang tubuh 15,5 cm telah dapat melakukan pemijahan (Murni, 2004). Kriteria tingkat kematangan gonad (TKG) udang galah disajikan pada table berikut :
  11. 11. PEMIJAHAN
  12. 12. Persiapan Air • Air yang akan digunakan memenuhi standar baku mutu air, yaitu bersih, bebas hama dan parasit serta organisme pathogen. • pengendapan Tujuannya untuk mengendapkan padatan tersuspensi. • Filtrasi fisik dan biologi. Tujuannya untuk mengeliminasi organisme patogen dan mereduksi kandungan logam berat • Perlakuan dengan bahan kimia Bahan yang digunakan untuk perlakuan air antara lain klorin, ozon, karbon aktif, UV, EDTA, HCl dan Natrium tiosulfat (Na2S2O3.5H2O) Persyaratan kualitas air untuk setiap tahapan produksi udang galah dituangkan dalam SNI Nomor 01-6486.3-2000 Persyaratan Pengelolaan Air:
  13. 13. PENETASAN Alat kelamin jantan (petasma) berfungsi untuk menyalurkan sperma ke alat kelamin betina (thelicum) yang berfungsi untuk menampung sperma sebelum terjadi pembuahan. Telur yang keluar dari saluran telur (oviduct) selanjutnya dibuahi oleh sperma yang telah tersimpan. Pembuahan terjadi di luar tubuh (external). Telur yang telah dibuahi selanjutnya dierami induk betina sampai menetas. Fekunditas udang galah tergantung ukuran, umur dan ketersediaan makanan. Semakin besar induk maka fekunditas semakin besar, dan jumlah telur berbanding konstan dengan bobot tubuh. Induk berbobot 50 g mampu menghasilkan telur antara 16.000– 25.000 butir atau yang mempunyai panjang 14–20 cm mampu menghasilkan telur 14.000–69.000 butir
  14. 14. PERSIAPAN PAKAN • Pakan yang diberikan kepada benih harus sesuai dengan kebutuhan baik dalam jenis, dosis, frekuensi pemberian, serta kandungan nutrisi untuk pertumbuhan. • Pakan harus bebas dari bahan kimia dan obatobatan yang dilarang dan bebas kontaminan, serta terdaftar di Kementerian Kelautan dan Perikanan. • Penggunaan pakan benih yang berupa pakan alami dan pakan buatan harus memperhatikan kondisi fisik dan aturan pakan. • Pakan benih harus disimpan dalam wadah/tempat yang bersih, terhindar dari kontaminan serta pengaruh sekitar yang mempercepat kerusakan Kebutuhan Nutrisi Udang Galah Stadia kelima
  15. 15. PEMELIHARAAN LARVA
  16. 16. Pencegahan Penyakit
  17. 17. DAFTAR PUSTAKA • Amri, K. (2004). Budi Daya Udang Galah Secara Intensif. Agromedia. • Ali, F. (2009). Mendongkrak Produksi Udang Galah. Niaga Swadaya. • Arisandi, A. (2006). Efektivitas Ekstrak Steroid Teripang untuk Memanipulasi Kelamin Udang Galah (Doctoral dissertation, Tesis, Sekolah Pascasarjana, Institut Pertanian Bogor. Bogor). • Setiawati, A. (2018). Perkembangan Larva Udang Galah, Macrobrachium Rosenbergii (De Man, 1879) Hasil Persilangan Populasi Solo Dan Aceh. • Arisandi, A. (2006). Efektivitas Ekstrak Steroid Teripang Untuk Memanipulasi Kelamin Udang Galah (Doctoral Dissertation, Tesis, Sekolah Pascasarjana, Institut Pertanian Bogor. Bogor). • Fauziati, T. (2018). Penggunaan Pakan Alami Cacing Sutra (Tubifex Sp) Dan Pakan Bentuk Cake Pada Larva Udang Galah (Macrobrachium Rosenbergii) Stadia V Terhadap Jumlah Konsumsi Pakan (Jkp) Dan Feed Convertion Ratio (Fcr) (Doctoral Dissertation, University Of Muhammadiyah Malang). • Iswanto, B., Khasani, I., & Imron, I. (2016). PEMBENTUKAN INDUK NEOFEMALE UDANG GALAH GIMacro MELALUI ANDREKTOMI. Jurnal Riset Akuakultur, 3(2), 165-173. • Murtidjo, B. A. (1992). BUDIDAYA UDANG GALAH, Sistem Monokultur. Kanisius. • Priyandana, T. (2017). Teknik Pembenihan Udang Galah (Macrobrachium Rosenbergii) Secara Intensif Di Instalasi Budidaya Air Payau (Ibap) Prigi, Trenggalek-jawa Timur.

