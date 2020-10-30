Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMA CARRERA DE EDUCACION PREESCOLAR USOS DE LA TIC EN EDUCACIÓN INF 311 TEMA: FLIPPED CLASSROOM PARTICIP...
PLAN DE CONTENIDO 1. Introducción……………………………………………………………………6 2. Flipped Classroom: Origen y concepto…………………………….7 3. En qu...
PLAN DE CONTENIDO 7.Beneficios de Flipped classroom……………….........................13 8. Características…………………………………………………...
OBJETIVO DEL TEMA • Proponer el modelo Flipped Classrroon( clase invertida) como estrategia para desarrollo de las compete...
PALABRAS CLAVE Flipped Classroom, didáctica, enfoque y teoría, metodología. 5
INTRODUCCIÓN Este trabajo, da a conocer la educación invertida en el siglo XXI, en donde los estudiantes de este entonces ...
FLIPPED CLASSROOM Origen concepto Una de las escuelas pioneras en flippear fue la norteamericana Clintondale High School. ...
EN QUÉ CONSISTE FLIPPED CLASSROOM Es una metodología didáctica que consiste en alterar el orden de la clase tradicional co...
METODOLOGÍA (“flipped classroom”) fue originalmente acuñado por Walvoord y Johnson Anderson, quienes proponían que los est...
METODOLOGÍA Lucía García explica responsable de Primaria del Departamento de Innovación Pedagógica: “Lo que hacemos al dar...
TEORIASYENFOQUES Constructivis mo LA TEORÍA COGNITIVA DE DAVID AUSUBEL Y EL APRENDIZAJE SIGNIFICATIVO Corriente epistemoló...
IMPORTANCIA DE FLIPPED CLASSROOM Es un método que permite que el estudiante asuma responsabilidad sobre su propio aprendiz...
Flipping classroom educa también a los padres del siglo XXI Flipped classroom permite a todos los alumnos destacar Aumenta...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Aprendizaje semipresencial en el que el alumnado aprende los conceptos a través de vídeos educativos Model...
CARACTERÍSTICAS El tiempo de clase se reserva para intercambiar opiniones y poner en práctica el aprendizaje Las cuestione...
FLIPPED CLASSROOM Ventajas a) Incrementa el compromiso del alumnado porque éste se hace corresponsable de su aprendizaje y...
FLIPPED CLASSROOM Ventajas b) Permite que los alumnos aprendan a su propio ritmo ya que tienen la posibilidad de acceder a...
FLIPPED CLASSROOM Ventajas c) Favorece una atención más personalizada del profesor a sus alumnos y contribuye al desarroll...
FLIPPED CLASSROOM Ventajas d) Fomenta el pensamiento crítico y analítico del alumno y su creatividad. e) Mejora el ambient...
PILARES DE FLIPPED CLASSROOM Ambiente Flexible Cultura de Aprendizaje 20
PILARES DE FLIPPED CLASSROOM Contenido Dirigido Facilitador profesional 21
CONCLUSIONES Es de suma importancia la metodología usada en este siglo XXI, tanto los niños como los padres de familia apr...
RECOMENDACIONES El ambiente debe ser adecuado y flexible para el aprendizaje del alumno. Debe tener cultura de aprendiza...
Flipped classroom

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMA CARRERA DE EDUCACION PREESCOLAR USOS DE LA TIC EN EDUCACIÓN INF 311 TEMA: FLIPPED CLASSROOM PARTICIPANTE: ZULEYKA RODRIGUEZ CEDULA: 9-722-1438 PROFESOR: OSCAR RODRIGUEZ FECHA : 30/10/2020 1
  2. 2. PLAN DE CONTENIDO 1. Introducción……………………………………………………………………6 2. Flipped Classroom: Origen y concepto…………………………….7 3. En que consiste………………………………………………………..……..8 4. Metodología…………………………………………………………………….9 5. Teorias y Enfoque………………………………………………..………….11 6. Importancia………………………………………………………..………….12 2
  3. 3. PLAN DE CONTENIDO 7.Beneficios de Flipped classroom……………….........................13 8. Características………………………………………………………………..…14 9. Ventajas y Desventajas……………………………………………….…….16 10. Pilares……………………………………………………………………..………20 10. Conclusiones……………………………………………………………………22 11. Recomendaciones……………………………………………………………23 12. Bibliografía………………………………………………………………………24 3
  4. 4. OBJETIVO DEL TEMA • Proponer el modelo Flipped Classrroon( clase invertida) como estrategia para desarrollo de las competencias. • Brindar al alumno una nueva herramienta para el logro de los aprendizajes. 4
  5. 5. PALABRAS CLAVE Flipped Classroom, didáctica, enfoque y teoría, metodología. 5
  6. 6. INTRODUCCIÓN Este trabajo, da a conocer la educación invertida en el siglo XXI, en donde los estudiantes de este entonces han nacido con la oportunidad de aprender a través de nuevas tic, que ha venido a modificar la antigua tradición en cuanto a la enseñanza. A continuación nos menciona teorías y enfoques que sostienen la metodología de flipped classroom, entre otros. 6
  7. 7. FLIPPED CLASSROOM Origen concepto Una de las escuelas pioneras en flippear fue la norteamericana Clintondale High School. España, San Gabriel en Zuera se considera el primer colegio flipped. Es un método de enseñanza que, como su nombre indica, consiste en dar la vuelta a lo que se venía haciendo hasta ahora, invirtiendo el sistema educativo tradicional. 7
  8. 8. EN QUÉ CONSISTE FLIPPED CLASSROOM Es una metodología didáctica que consiste en alterar el orden de la clase tradicional con el fin de aprovechar el tiempo de clase en la construcción de conocimientos. Este modelo tiene sus bases en las teorías y enfoque constructivista, el aprendizaje cooperativo, el aprendizaje activo, el aprendizaje invertido, el aprendizaje significativo, el aprendizaje experimental, el aprendizaje mixto. 8
  9. 9. METODOLOGÍA (“flipped classroom”) fue originalmente acuñado por Walvoord y Johnson Anderson, quienes proponían que los estudiantes tuvieran un primer acercamiento al contenido que se iba a estudiar en casa para dedicar la clase a resolver problemas, hacer preguntas, etc. Propone que los alumnos estudien y preparen las lecciones fuera de clase. 9
  10. 10. METODOLOGÍA Lucía García explica responsable de Primaria del Departamento de Innovación Pedagógica: “Lo que hacemos al darle la vuelta a la clase es proporcionar al alumno, generalmente en formato audiovisual, el contenido para que lo vea en casa, de esta manera puede verlo a su ritmo, parar la explicación o ver el vídeo cuantas veces necesite. 10
  11. 11. TEORIASYENFOQUES Constructivis mo LA TEORÍA COGNITIVA DE DAVID AUSUBEL Y EL APRENDIZAJE SIGNIFICATIVO Corriente epistemológica Es construcción de cada persona. Aprendizaje cooperativo Aprendizaje activo Aprendizaje mixto LA TEORÍA DEL APRENDIZAJE EXPERIENCIAL El aprendizaje invertido. Procesos mentales durante el aprendizaje. 11
  12. 12. IMPORTANCIA DE FLIPPED CLASSROOM Es un método que permite que el estudiante asuma responsabilidad sobre su propio aprendizaje. El alumno llega al salón de clases con conocimientos previos del tema y esto facilita la participación e interacción con sus compañeros. El método permite mayor énfasis en trabajos de colaboración y de refuerzo en el salón de clases. 12
  13. 13. Flipping classroom educa también a los padres del siglo XXI Flipped classroom permite a todos los alumnos destacar Aumenta la interacción alumno – profesor Permite a los educadores conocer mejor a sus alumnos Ayuda a los alumnos con mayores dificultades El aula inversa habla el lenguaje de los estudiantes del siglo XXI BENEFICIOS DE FLIPEED CLASSROOM 13
  14. 14. CARACTERÍSTICAS Aprendizaje semipresencial en el que el alumnado aprende los conceptos a través de vídeos educativos Modelo pedagógico que replantea el espacio de trabajo de las partes de los procesos de aprendizaje Enfoque integral que supone un incremento del compromiso por parte del alumno. 14
  15. 15. CARACTERÍSTICAS El tiempo de clase se reserva para intercambiar opiniones y poner en práctica el aprendizaje Las cuestiones se plantea de forma individual El proceso de enseñanza –aprendizaje se lleva a cabo de manera múltiple, no es bidireccional. 15
  16. 16. FLIPPED CLASSROOM Ventajas a) Incrementa el compromiso del alumnado porque éste se hace corresponsable de su aprendizaje y participa en él de forma activa mediante la resolución de problemas y actividades de colaboración y discusión en clase; Desventajas a) Puede suponer una barrera para aquellos alumnos que no tienen acceso a un ordenador o a una conexión a Internet en su casa, y una desventaja frente a los alumnos que sí lo tienen. 16
  17. 17. FLIPPED CLASSROOM Ventajas b) Permite que los alumnos aprendan a su propio ritmo ya que tienen la posibilidad de acceder al material facilitado por el profesor cuándo quieran, desde donde quieran y cuantas veces quieran; Desventajas b) Exige la implicación de los alumnos para que tenga éxito porque si no han trabajado previamente los materiales, la clase no será provechosa. 17
  18. 18. FLIPPED CLASSROOM Ventajas c) Favorece una atención más personalizada del profesor a sus alumnos y contribuye al desarrollo del talento; d) Fomenta el pensamiento crítico y analítico del alumno y su creatividad. Desventajas c) Implica mucho más trabajo tanto para el profesor como para el alumno ya que les obliga a realizar actividades adicionales al trabajo presencial. 18
  19. 19. FLIPPED CLASSROOM Ventajas d) Fomenta el pensamiento crítico y analítico del alumno y su creatividad. e) Mejora el ambiente en el aula y la convierte en un espacio donde se comparten ideas, se plantean interrogantes y se resuelven dudas. Desventajas d) Se incrementa el tiempo frente a una pantalla en detrimento de la relación con otras personas. . e) No todos los alumnos tienen la misma capacidad para aprender. 19
  20. 20. PILARES DE FLIPPED CLASSROOM Ambiente Flexible Cultura de Aprendizaje 20
  21. 21. PILARES DE FLIPPED CLASSROOM Contenido Dirigido Facilitador profesional 21
  22. 22. CONCLUSIONES Es de suma importancia la metodología usada en este siglo XXI, tanto los niños como los padres de familia aprenden a través de las nuevas herramientas. Tanto los docentes , como el alumno trabajan fuerte, razón por la cual se programan mas actividades que deben ser desarrolladas por el alumno. 22
  23. 23. RECOMENDACIONES El ambiente debe ser adecuado y flexible para el aprendizaje del alumno. Debe tener cultura de aprendizaje, para acostumbrase al nuevo aula. El docente debe interactuar de forma individual con los alumnos. 23
  24. 24. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS https://www.cae.net/es/beneficios-del-flipped- classroom-o-aula-inversa/ https://www.monografias.com/docs114/flipped- classroom-o-clase-invertida/flipped-classroom-o- clase-invertida.shtml. https://www.google.com/search?q=monografia+ https://www.tekmaneducation.com/blog/2015/1 0/23/9-caracteristicas-de-la-flipped-classrooM https://web.ua.es/es/ice/jornadas-redes- 2016/documentos/tema-2/805139.pdf 24

