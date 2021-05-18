Tema 1 Aminoácidos y Proteínas Parte II Bioquimica Trayecto 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Nacional Experimental del Transporte “Dr. Federico Rivero Palacio” Departamento de Química Trayecto 2 Bioquími...
Contenido 2 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria 1. Proteínas Definición. Propiedades Niveles de organización. Estructura primaria. Ide...
Proteínas
4 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Breve definición Unidas por la unión de aminoácidos, mediante enlaces peptídicos Macro...
5 Proteínas Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Propiedades Especificidad Desnaturalización Función que tiene la proteína (estructura ...
6 Proteínas Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Propiedades Solubilidad Capacidad amortiguadora Características de los radicales R, aa...
7 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Primaria Secuencia de aminoácidos Secundaria Secuencia de aminoácidos en el espacio α-...
8 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Estructura primaria Secuencia de aminoácidos Extremo N-terminal Extremo C-terminal La ...
9 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Estructura primaria Estructura primaria: relación estructura-función • N° de residuos ...
10 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal Secuenciación de la estructura primaria...
11 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal 2ª Fase: Identificar el aa N-terminal M...
12 Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal No puede usarse repetidamente El péptido se hidroliza, se pierd...
13 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal Degradación de Edman • Marcaje del aa N...
14 Proteínas Marcaje Liberación Marcaje Marcaje Liberación Liberación Reacción Proceso
15 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal Identificación del aa C-terminal • Hidr...
16 Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal Ruptura de péptidos mediante endopeptidasas Digestión peptídica...
17 Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal
18 Péptidos trípticos Péptido quimiotríptico Péptido tríptico Péptido quimiotríptico solapado Péptido tríptico Ordenación ...
19 Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal ¿Cuáles son los nuevos métodos y tecnologías de secuenciación d...
20 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Primaria Secuencia de aminoácidos Secundaria Secuencia de aminoácidos en el espacio α...
21 Proteínas Estructura secundaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Es el plegamiento que la cadena polipeptídica adopta debido a l...
22 Proteínas Estructura secundaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Conformación α-hélice Puentes de hidrógeno –CO----NH- • Esta co...
23 Proteínas Estructura secundaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria ¿Todos los aa pueden formar la conformación alfa-hélice?
24 Proteínas Estructura secundaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria 1930, Linus Pauling Conformación hojas β plegadas • Cuando la c...
25 Proteínas Estructura secundaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Conformación hojas β plegadas Apariencia plisada • Las líneas p...
26 Proteínas Estructura secundaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Giros (bucles) β • Secuencias de la cadena polipeptídica con es...
27 Proteínas Estructura secundaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Estructuras supersecundarias También llamadas Motivos: combinac...
28 Proteínas Estructura terciaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria • Plegamiento que la estructura secundaria adopta gracias a la f...
29 Proteínas Estructura terciaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria • Elementos de estructura secundaria (hélices α u hojas β) sin g...
30 Proteínas Estructura terciaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria PROTEÍNAS GLOBULARES • Forma aproximadamente esférica. • Regione...
31 Proteínas Estructura terciaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Representación de la proteína piruvato quinasa, que consta de 4 ...
32 Proteínas Estructura cuaternaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria • Más de una cadena polipeptídica, es decir (proteína oligomér...
33 Desde el punto de vista químico Holoproteínas Heteroproteínas Proteínas Clasificación Profa. Zuleima Sanabria
34 Clasificación en función de su actividad biológica Reserva Estructurales Homeostáticas Transporte De defensa Hormonales...
Tema 1 Aminoácidos y Proteínas Parte II Bioquimica Trayecto 2

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional Experimental del Transporte “Dr. Federico Rivero Palacio” Departamento de Química Trayecto 2 Bioquímica Tema 1. Aminoácidos y Proteínas Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Mayo, 2021
  2. 2. Contenido 2 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria 1. Proteínas Definición. Propiedades Niveles de organización. Estructura primaria. Identificación del N y C-terminal Estructura Secundaria (α-Hélice, hoja β-plegada) Estructura Secundaria (giros β y arrollamiento al azar) Estructura terciaria. Dominios Estructura cuaternaria. Monómeros y oligómeros Clasificación
  3. 3. Proteínas
  4. 4. 4 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Breve definición Unidas por la unión de aminoácidos, mediante enlaces peptídicos Macromoléculas complejas, de elevada masa molecular (Dalton) Marcan la individualidad de cada ser vivo Dogma Central de la Biología
  5. 5. 5 Proteínas Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Propiedades Especificidad Desnaturalización Función que tiene la proteína (estructura primaria). Un cambio en la estructura de la proteína puede significar una pérdida de la función. Pérdida de la estructura tridimensional por romperse los enlaces de la estructura cuaternaria, terciaria o secundaria Reversible o irreversible
  6. 6. 6 Proteínas Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Propiedades Solubilidad Capacidad amortiguadora Características de los radicales R, aa apolares se sitúan en el interior de la estructura, y los polares en la periferia (solvatación). Comportamiento anfótero (existencia de grupos ionizables en los grupos R, C y N terminal). Pueden comportarse como un ácido o una base.
  7. 7. 7 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Primaria Secuencia de aminoácidos Secundaria Secuencia de aminoácidos en el espacio α-hélice Hoja β Terciaria Estructura secundaria en el espacio Cuaternaria Varias cadenas de aminoácidos se unen para formar un edificio proteico de orden superior Enlace de hidrógeno Enlace disulfuro Extremo C- terminal Extremo N- terminal Niveles de organización
  8. 8. 8 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Estructura primaria Secuencia de aminoácidos Extremo N-terminal Extremo C-terminal La unidad repetitiva básica que aparece en la cadena principal de una proteína es: (-NH-Cα-CO-) ARN mensajero ADN Transcripción Traducción Carbono α
  9. 9. 9 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Estructura primaria Estructura primaria: relación estructura-función • N° de residuos y secuencia característicos. • Estructura primaria → estructura tridimensional • Proteínas con funciones distintas → secuencias distintas. • Proteínas con funciones similares → secuencias similares. • Alteraciones en la estructura primaria modifican su función. • Existen sustituciones conservadoras en las mayoría de proteínas 27% idénticas
  10. 10. 10 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal Secuenciación de la estructura primaria Insulina primera proteína secuenciada por Sanger en 1953 1ª Fase: Determinar la composición de aminoácidos • Hidrólisis ácida con HCl 6N a110ºC. Ruptura enlaces peptídicos. • Separación e identificación de aa. Cromatografía de intercambio iónico. Método Sanger
  11. 11. 11 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal 2ª Fase: Identificar el aa N-terminal Marcaje del aa N-terminal 1-fluoro-2,4- dinitrobenceno (FDNB) AMARILLO Cloruro de dansilo (ClDNS) FLUORESCENTE Hidrólisis del péptido Separación e identificación de aa marcado
  12. 12. 12 Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal No puede usarse repetidamente El péptido se hidroliza, se pierde secuencia de aminoácidos
  13. 13. 13 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal Degradación de Edman • Marcaje del aa N-terminal con Fenilisotiocianato (PITC) en medio alcalino. • Hidrólisis entre los aminoácidos 1 y 2 en medio ácido, resto péptido intacto. • Identificación del aa N-terminal por HPLC. • Repetición de la degradación.
  14. 14. 14 Proteínas Marcaje Liberación Marcaje Marcaje Liberación Liberación Reacción Proceso
  15. 15. 15 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal Identificación del aa C-terminal • Hidrazina (NH2-NH2): rompe enlaces peptídicos y forma derivados de hidrazina con todos los aa excepto el C-terminal. • Carboxipeptidasa A: hidroliza el último enlace peptídico. El terminal queda libre y los demás como hidracidas Secuenciación eficaz hasta 50 aa
  16. 16. 16 Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal Ruptura de péptidos mediante endopeptidasas Digestión peptídica Profa. Zuleima Sanabria
  17. 17. 17 Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal
  18. 18. 18 Péptidos trípticos Péptido quimiotríptico Péptido tríptico Péptido quimiotríptico solapado Péptido tríptico Ordenación de fragmentos: Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal Digestión peptídica Profa. Zuleima Sanabria
  19. 19. 19 Proteínas Identificación de los extremos N y C terminal ¿Cuáles son los nuevos métodos y tecnologías de secuenciación de proteínas (estructura primaria)? Profa. Zuleima Sanabria
  20. 20. 20 Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Proteínas Primaria Secuencia de aminoácidos Secundaria Secuencia de aminoácidos en el espacio α-hélice Hoja β Terciaria Estructura secundaria en el espacio Cuaternaria Varias cadenas de aminoácidos se unen para formar un edificio proteico de orden superior Enlace de hidrógeno Enlace disulfuro Extremo C- terminal Extremo N- terminal Niveles de organización
  21. 21. 21 Proteínas Estructura secundaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Es el plegamiento que la cadena polipeptídica adopta debido a la formación de puentes de hidrógeno entre los átomos que forman el enlace peptídico y que están situados a corta distancia. Conformación al azar No existen interacciones de suficiente consideración
  22. 22. 22 Proteínas Estructura secundaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Conformación α-hélice Puentes de hidrógeno –CO----NH- • Esta conformación helicoidal dextrógira tiene 3.6 residuos de aa por giro. • Cada enlace peptídico puede establecer dos puentes de hidrógeno. • Estructura repetitiva. • Cadenas laterales de los aminoácidos se sitúan en la parte externa de la hélice. Enlaces de hidrógeno residuos más alejados de la cadena polipeptídica 1930, Linus Pauling
  23. 23. 23 Proteínas Estructura secundaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria ¿Todos los aa pueden formar la conformación alfa-hélice?
  24. 24. 24 Proteínas Estructura secundaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria 1930, Linus Pauling Conformación hojas β plegadas • Cuando la cadena de un polipéptido se estira al máximo, se adopta una configuración espacial denominada estructura β. • Hoja paralela mismo sentido NH3 +→COO-, si tienen sentidos opuestos, la hoja es antiparalela N → C
  25. 25. 25 Proteínas Estructura secundaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Conformación hojas β plegadas Apariencia plisada • Las líneas punteadas indican enlaces de hidrógenos. • Grupos R (violeta) alternados en cada cadena polipeptídica se extiende hacia lados opuestos de la hoja.
  26. 26. 26 Proteínas Estructura secundaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Giros (bucles) β • Secuencias de la cadena polipeptídica con estructura α o β, y a menudo están conectadas entre sí por medio de los llamados Giros β. • Conformación con un brusco giro de 180° a la cadena principal de un polipéptido. ¿Cuáles aa pueden formar esta estructura?
  27. 27. 27 Proteínas Estructura secundaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Estructuras supersecundarias También llamadas Motivos: combinaciones de las tres estructuras secundarias anteriores en mismo segmento de la cadena polipeptídica
  28. 28. 28 Proteínas Estructura terciaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria • Plegamiento que la estructura secundaria adopta gracias a la formación de puentes de hidrógeno entre los átomos que forman el enlace peptídico. • Las fuerzas que estabilizan la estructura terciaria pueden ser de dos tipos: covalentes y no covalentes. Conformación absoluta de la molécula Responsable de sus propiedades biológicas
  29. 29. 29 Proteínas Estructura terciaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria • Elementos de estructura secundaria (hélices α u hojas β) sin grandes modificaciones, tan sólo introduciendo ligeras torsiones longitudinales, como en las hebras de una cuerda. Ejemplos: el colágeno, la queratina del cabello o la fibroína de la seda. PROTEÍNAS FIBROSAS
  30. 30. 30 Proteínas Estructura terciaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria PROTEÍNAS GLOBULARES • Forma aproximadamente esférica. • Regiones con estructuras al azar, hélice α, hoja β, bucles y estructuras supersecundarias.
  31. 31. 31 Proteínas Estructura terciaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria Representación de la proteína piruvato quinasa, que consta de 4 dominios, cada uno representado de un color • Unidades autónomas de plegamiento y/o desnaturalización de las proteínas. • Nivel estructural intermedio entre las estructuras secundaria y terciaria. • Distintos dominios: originan la estructura terciaria. Dominios
  32. 32. 32 Proteínas Estructura cuaternaria Profa. Zuleima Sanabria • Más de una cadena polipeptídica, es decir (proteína oligomérica). • Asociación de diferentes subunidades para formar complejos funcionales, en forma de dímeros, trímeros, tetrámeros, etc. Proteínas se agrupan entre sí o con otros grupos de biomoléculas Estructura QUINARIA
  33. 33. 33 Desde el punto de vista químico Holoproteínas Heteroproteínas Proteínas Clasificación Profa. Zuleima Sanabria
  34. 34. 34 Clasificación en función de su actividad biológica Reserva Estructurales Homeostáticas Transporte De defensa Hormonales Contráctiles Enzimáticas Caseína Histonas Hemoglobina Insulina Inmunoglobulinas Actina Proteínas Clasificación Profa. Zuleima Sanabria
  35. 35. • Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry. 5ª ed. Freeman, 2009. Cap 3. • Mark’s Basic Medical Biochemistry. A clinical approach. 3ª ed. LWW., 2008. Cap 6. • GarreW and Grisham. Biochemistry. 4ª ed. 2009. Cap 4. • Stryer L, Berg JM, Tymoczko JL (2003) Estructura y función de las proteínas. En: “Bioquímica”, 5ª ed. Editorial Reverté (Barcelona, España), pp. 41-76. Bibliografía recomendada

