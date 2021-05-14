Successfully reported this slideshow.
SELECCIONANDO CONTENIDOS DIGITALES
LA DIDÁCTICA Los aspectos a valorar son:  El Material contiene información de uso ( de los objetivos didácticos, las dest...
CALIDAD DE LOS CONTENIDOS . Los aspectos a valorar son:  La presentación del contenido es clara, se realzan las ideas cla...
 Si el contenido incluye asignaciones practicas, debe valorarse si éstas cubren la teoría o conceptos para los que se han...
OPERABILIDAD y TECNOLOGIA  El contenido del Material se ha creado en formatos que son de uso cotidiano y compatibles en l...
Seleccionando Contenidos Digitales . Lic. Zulay Aguilar

Al utilizar los contenidos publicados en la internet debemos tener presente el uso y la intensión del material digital y si esta acorde con nuestros Objetivos de aprendizaje

Seleccionando Contenidos Digitales . Lic. Zulay Aguilar

  1. 1. SELECCIONANDO CONTENIDOS DIGITALES
  2. 2. LA DIDÁCTICA Los aspectos a valorar son:  El Material contiene información de uso ( de los objetivos didácticos, las destrezas a desarrollar, el tiempo estimado y el nivel de dificultad, a quien va dirigido y como debe utilizarse).  Existe coherencia entre los objetivos, destrezas y destinatarios.  La organización y secuencia es realista y coherente con los objetivos, destrezas y destinatarios que hemos planificado. El material digital es un recurso esencial en el proceso de enseñanza/aprendizaje ayuda a estimular el interés del estudiante por aprender . Es importante La elección del material ,porque los contenidos ,la intensión y el uso que le demos al recurso generara reflexiones, estimulara la critica constructiva y la producción de nuevos conocimientos Los criterios elementales que debemos tomar en cuenta:
  3. 3. CALIDAD DE LOS CONTENIDOS . Los aspectos a valorar son:  La presentación del contenido es clara, se realzan las ideas claves que contiene  El contenido es coherente con los objetivos, destrezas que se han de desarrollar y las instrucciones de uso.  El contenido presenta fotografía, imágenes ,fragmento de texto, etc. para mayor contextualización y comprensión.  Cuando el contenido es una actividad, se indica cómo realizarla ,evaluarla; y la competencias que se pretenden activar.
  4. 4.  Si el contenido incluye asignaciones practicas, debe valorarse si éstas cubren la teoría o conceptos para los que se han diseñado.  Si el contenido es teórico, las ideas o conceptos deben contener explicaciones.  El contenido es adecuado al nivel de conocimiento de los destinatarios.  La información que aporta es veraz, exacta y se presenta con un nivel de detalle suficiente para alcanzar las competencias.  El contenido está actualizado. Es conocimiento científico validado.  Se citan las fuentes utilizadas.
  5. 5. OPERABILIDAD y TECNOLOGIA  El contenido del Material se ha creado en formatos que son de uso cotidiano y compatibles en la web, plataformas , equipos electrónicos.  El material tiene metadatos útil a la búsqueda e identificación como el título, el autor, la documentación didáctica (objetivos didácticos, destinatarios, instrucciones, destrezas) y la documentación técnica si es necesaria.  Los metadatos del material están creados conforme a estándares generales de conservación en el que se acceda a la documentación de ayuda del repositorio donde se almacenan o la herramienta original  Si el material educativo esta contenido en formatos de archivos de compresión como zip y rar sea fácil su transferencia debido al protocolo compartido para el intercambio de información.

