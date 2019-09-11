Monitoring

Successfully reported this slideshow.
МОНІТОРИНГ ПРОЦЕСУ ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЇ ВЛАДИ ТА РЕФОРМУВАННЯ МІСЦЕВОГО САМОВРЯДУВАННЯ станом на 10 вересня 2019 МІНІСТЕРСТВО Р...
МОНІТОРИНГ ПРОЦЕСУ ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЇ ВЛАДИ В УКРАЇНІ 2 № КЛЮЧОВІ ІНДИКАТОРИ Слайд 1 Перспективні плани, затверджені Урядом, ...
ПЕРСПЕКТИВНІ ПЛАНИ, ЗАТВЕРДЖЕНІ УРЯДОМ, НА КАРТІ УКРАЇНИ * без урахування тимчасово окупованої території АР Крим, м. Севас...
ФОРМУВАННЯ ОБ’ЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД Створено 951об’єднану територіальну громаду, з яких: ІНДИКАТОР 2 35 - міст обл...
ПРИЄДНАННЯ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД ДО МІСТ ОБЛАСНОГО ЗНАЧЕННЯ ІНДИКАТОР 2 35 міст обласного значення, до яких приєдналися 78...
ДИНАМІКА ФОРМУВАННЯ ОБ’ЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД КІЛЬКІСТЬ ОБ’ЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД КІЛЬКІСТЬ ЖИТЕЛІВ В ОБ’ЄДН...
ДИНАМІКА ФОРМУВАННЯ ОБ’ЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД ІНДИКАТОР 2 1739 795 3247 1746 800 4389 (+59)* КІЛЬКІСТЬ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬН...
ДИНАМІКА ФОРМУВАННЯ ОБ’ЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД Середня кількість територіальних громад, що об'єдналися в одну ОТГ Се...
ОБ’ЄДНАННЯ ГРОМАД У МЕЖАХ РАЙОНІВ ІНДИКАТОР 2 Районів, де 100% території покрито ОТГ Районів, де 50…99% території покрито ...
РЕЙТИНГ ОБЛАСТЕЙ ЩОДО ФОРМУВАННЯ СПРОМОЖНИХ ГРОМАД ЗАГАЛЬНИЙ РЕЙТИНГ ТА МІСЦЕ ЗА ПАРАМЕТРАМИ Ів.-Франківська 14 Чернівецьк...
РЕЙТИНГ ОБЛАСТЕЙ ЩОДО ФОРМУВАННЯ СПРОМОЖНИХ ГРОМАД ІНДИКАТОР 3 * Без урахування тимчасово окупованої території ОБЛАСТЬ К-с...
ІНДИКАТОР 3 * без урахування тимчасово окупованої території ФОРМУВАННЯ СПРОМОЖНИХ ГРОМАД. ЧИСЕЛЬНІСТЬ НАСЕЛЕННЯ 12 Область...
3207 старост в ОТГ, з них: ІНСТИТУТ СТАРОСТ В ОБ'ЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАДАХ Івано- Франківська 117 (30) Закарпатська ...
СПІВРОБІТНИЦТВО ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД ІНДИКАТОР 5 * у порівнянні з минулим місяцем 1110 (+10)* Територіальних громад 463(+...
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (прогноз) 68,6 98,2 146,6 192,7 234,1 267,0 Власні доходи загального фонду місцевих бюджетів...
Виконання власних доходів місцевих бюджетів за січень – липень 2019 р., порівняно з січнем – липнем 2018 р., млрд. грн. (%...
0 500 1 000 1 500 2 000 2 500 3 000 3 500 4 000 4 500 2016 2017 2018 2019 Зростання доходів загального фонду місцевих бюдж...
0% 15% 30% 45% місцеві податки і збори плата за землю єдиний податок податок на нерухоме майно Темп зростання місцевих под...
780,1 171,3 320,7 909,4 281,2 389,7 0 200 400 600 800 1 000 Капітальні видатки Будівництво та регіональний розвиток Житлов...
7,1 7,8 1,0 0,9 2,7 2,8 1,3 1,1 0 3 6 9 12 15 01.07.2019 01.08.2019 0 Залишки коштів бюджетів міст обласного значення, млр...
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0,5 0,8 3,3 6,2 5,0 4,72,9 3,0 3,5 6,0 7,7 1,0 1,5 1,9 2,1 0,27 0,37 0,75 4,0 0,65 1,1 0,5 Д...
ДЕРЖАВНА ФІНАНСОВА ПІДТРИМКА МІСЦЕВОГО ТА РЕГІОНАЛЬНОГО РОЗВИТКУ У 2019 РОЦІ ІНДИКАТОР 7 589,4 907,9 664,2 738,7 518 635,1...
ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ У СФЕРІ ОХОРОНИ ЗДОРОВ’Я Підвищення доступності та якості медичного обслуговування у сільській місцевості ...
ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ У СФЕРІ ОСВІТИ СТВОРЕННЯ ОПОРНИХ ШКІЛ В ОБЛАСТЯХ, В Т.Ч. В ОТГ 838 (+32)* опорних шкіл створено, з них 369...
689 552 394 245 417 560 328 536 565 240 284 926 327 585 461 478 324 460 509 317 396 486 264 372 144 79 513 316 303 86 215 ...
689 552 394 245 417 560 328 536 565 240 284 926 327 585 461 478 324 460 509 317 396 486 264 372 144 79 513 316 303 86 215 ...
З 996 міст обласного значення та ОТГ лише 100 ОМС або 10,04 % отримали повноваження архітектурно – будівельного контролю в...
ІНДИКАТОР 11ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ У СФЕРІ НАДАННЯ АДМІНІСТРАТИВНИХ ПОСЛУГ 796 ЦНАП утворено 168 Карта мережі ЦНАП в Україні - за...
ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ У СФЕРІ СОЦІАЛЬНОЇ ПОЛІТИКИ 331 (+1)* комунальна установа, що надає соціальні послуги, засновниками яких є...
ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ У СФЕРІ МОЛОДІЖНОЇ ПОЛІТИКИ 990 структурних підрозділів з питань молодіжної політики, з них 402 – в ОТГ ІН...
Передача земельних ділянок сільськогосподарського призначення із державної у комунальну власність ОТГ 646 ОТГ отримали у к...
  1. 1. МОНІТОРИНГ ПРОЦЕСУ ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЇ ВЛАДИ ТА РЕФОРМУВАННЯ МІСЦЕВОГО САМОВРЯДУВАННЯ станом на 10 вересня 2019 МІНІСТЕРСТВО РЕГІОНАЛЬНОГО РОЗВИТКУ, БУДІВНИЦТВА ТА ЖИТЛОВО-КОМУНАЛЬНОГО ГОСПОДАРСТВА УКРАЇНИ
  2. 2. МОНІТОРИНГ ПРОЦЕСУ ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЇ ВЛАДИ В УКРАЇНІ 2 № КЛЮЧОВІ ІНДИКАТОРИ Слайд 1 Перспективні плани, затверджені Урядом, на карті України ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 3 2 Формування ОТГ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…………………… 4-9 3 Рейтинг областей щодо формування ОТГ……............................................................................................................................. 10-12 4 Інститут старост в об'єднаних громадах ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 13 5 Співробітництво територіальних громад ………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…………………. 14 6 Результати фінансової децентралізації ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 15-19 6.1 Зростання місцевих бюджетів (2014 – 2018 рр.) …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 15 6.2 Виконання власних доходів місцевих бюджетів …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 16 6.3 Виконання власних доходів місцевих бюджетів. Темпи зростання ………………………………………………………………………………….…. 17 6.4 Зростання місцевих бюджетів ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 18 6.5 Видатки місцевих бюджетів …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 19 6.6 Залишки коштів місцевих бюджетів. Кошти на депозитах ….………………………………………………………………………………………………… 20 7 Державна фінансова підтримка …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 21,22 8 Держана підтримка розвитку сільської медицини .………………………………………………………………………………………..…………….…… 23 9 Децентралізація у сфері освіти ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…………… 24-26 10 Децентралізація повноважень у сфері архітектурно-будівельного контролю ...……………………………………………………………….. 27 11 Децентралізація у сфері надання адміністративних послуг …………………………………………………………………………………….………… 28 12 Децентралізація у сфері соціальної політики ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 29 13 Децентралізація у сфері молодіжної політики ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 30 14 Децентралізація у сфері земельних відносин ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 31
  3. 3. ПЕРСПЕКТИВНІ ПЛАНИ, ЗАТВЕРДЖЕНІ УРЯДОМ, НА КАРТІ УКРАЇНИ * без урахування тимчасово окупованої території АР Крим, м. Севастополя. ІНДИКАТОР 1 3 ОТГ у перспективних планах, затверджених Урядом, які об’єднують 9702 територіальні громади (504,4 тис. кв.км або 87,6 % від загальної площі України *, 32,8млн. осіб або 83,8 % від загальної чисельності населення України*) 1356 23 перспективні плани формування територій громад областей затверджено Урядом
  4. 4. ФОРМУВАННЯ ОБ’ЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД Створено 951об’єднану територіальну громаду, з яких: ІНДИКАТОР 2 35 - міст обласного значення, до яких приєдналися ТГ 4 69 -очікують рішення ЦВК про призначення перших виборів № п/п Область К-сть ОТГ, в яких відбулися перші вибори К-сть ОТГ, які чекають рішення ЦВК про призначен ня перших виборів К-сть ТГ, що приєднали ся до ОТГ К-сть ТГ, що очікують рішення ЦВК щодо призначення додаткових місцевих виборів до рад ОТГ 1 ВІННИЦЬКА 40 11 9 2 ВОЛИНСЬКА 51 13 8 3 ДНІПРОПЕТРОВСЬКА 60 4 7 3 4 ДОНЕЦЬКА 10 6 5 ЖИТОМИРСЬКА 53 2 19 2 6 ЗАКАРПАТСЬКА 6 4 7 ЗАПОРІЗЬКА 47 8 5 2 8 ІВАНО-ФРАНКІВСЬКА 30 5 3 1 9 КИЇВСЬКА 18 5 10 КІРОВОГРАДСЬКА 21 3 1 11 ЛУГАНСЬКА 17 6 2 12 ЛЬВІВСЬКА 40 3 13 МИКОЛАЇВСЬКА 40 1 14 ОДЕСЬКА 32 2 3 15 ПОЛТАВСЬКА 45 5 4 4 16 РІВНЕНСЬКА 34 8 2 17 СУМСЬКА 33 1 3 2 18 ТЕРНОПІЛЬСЬКА 47 3 5 4 19 ХАРКІВСЬКА 17 3 20 ХЕРСОНСЬКА 29 3 1 21 ХМЕЛЬНИЦЬКА 45 2 7 1 22 ЧЕРКАСЬКА 56 8 4 23 ЧЕРНІВЕЦЬКА 34 1 7 2 24 ЧЕРНІГІВСЬКА 43 4 11 1 РАЗОМ 848 69 114 51
  5. 5. ПРИЄДНАННЯ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД ДО МІСТ ОБЛАСНОГО ЗНАЧЕННЯ ІНДИКАТОР 2 35 міст обласного значення, до яких приєдналися 78 ТГ 7 міст обласного значення, в яких розпочато процедуру приєднання 5 Приєднання громад до МОЗ № п/п Область К-сть міст обласного значення, до яких приєднал ися ТГ К-сть ТГ, що приєднал ися до міст обл. значення 1 ВІННИЦЬКА 2 2 2 ВОЛИНСЬКА 3 ДНІПРОПЕТРОВСЬКА 2 2 4 ДОНЕЦЬКА 1 5 5 ЖИТОМИРСЬКА 2 2 6 ЗАКАРПАТСЬКА 7 ЗАПОРІЗЬКА 1 2 8 ІВАНО-ФРАНКІВСЬКА 2 7 9 КИЇВСЬКА 4 14 10 КІРОВОГРАДСЬКА 11 ЛУГАНСЬКА 12 ЛЬВІВСЬКА 13 МИКОЛАЇВСЬКА 1 1 14 ОДЕСЬКА 1 1 15 ПОЛТАВСЬКА 2 3 16 РІВНЕНСЬКА 2 2 17 СУМСЬКА 3 4 18 ТЕРНОПІЛЬСЬКА 2 5 19 ХАРКІВСЬКА 2 20 20 ХЕРСОНСЬКА 2 2 21 ХМЕЛЬНИЦЬКА 2 2 22 ЧЕРКАСЬКА 1 1 23 ЧЕРНІВЕЦЬКА 1 1 24 ЧЕРНІГІВСЬКА 2 2 РАЗОМ 35 78
  6. 6. ДИНАМІКА ФОРМУВАННЯ ОБ’ЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД КІЛЬКІСТЬ ОБ’ЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД КІЛЬКІСТЬ ЖИТЕЛІВ В ОБ’ЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАДАХ (млн. осіб) ІНДИКАТОР 2 1739 795 ПЛОЩА ОБ’ЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД (тис. кв. км.) 800 951 (+15)* проживають в ОТГ (29,1 % від загальної чисельності населення України**) 10,2 (+0,2)* млн. осіб ** за даними Держстату України станом на 01.01.2019 ** без урахування тимчасово окупованої території площа ОТГ (41 % від загальної площі України**) ** без урахування тимчасово окупованої території у 2015 - 2019 рр. створено об'єднану територіальну громаду (з них 69 - очікують рішення ЦВК про призначення перших місцевих виборів та 35 міст обласного значення, до яких приєдналися ТГ) 6 228,8(+3,7)* тис. кв. км * у порівнянні з минулим місяцем 159 366 665 806 951 0 200 400 600 800 1000 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 + 207 + 299 + 145 + 141 1,4 3,1 5,6 8,3 10,2 0 2 4 6 8 10 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 + 1,7 + 2,5 + 1,9 + 2,7 36,8 89,6 167,5 193,4 228,8 0,0 50,0 100,0 150,0 200,0 250,0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 + 52,8 + 77,9 + 35,4 + 25,9
  7. 7. ДИНАМІКА ФОРМУВАННЯ ОБ’ЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД ІНДИКАТОР 2 1739 795 3247 1746 800 4389 (+59)* КІЛЬКІСТЬ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД, ЩО ОБ’ЄДНАЛИСЯ ТА ПРИЄДНАЛИСЯ КІЛЬКІСТЬ НЕОБ’ЄДНАНИХ ТА НЕ ПРИЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД ** без урахування тимчасово окупованої території територіальні громади залишаються необ’єднаними (60 % від загальної кількості рад базового рівня станом на 01.01.2015 р.**) 6572 (-59)* ** без урахування тимчасово окупованої території 7 територіальних громад об’єдналися, приєдналися (40 % від загальної кількості рад базового рівня станом на 01.01.2015 р.**) у 2015 - 2019 рр. * у порівнянні з минулим місяцем 814 1782 3178 3740 4389 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 5000 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 + 968 + 1396 + 649 + 562 10147 9179 7783 7221 6572 0 2000 4000 6000 8000 10000 12000 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 - 814 - 649 - 968 - 1396 - 562
  8. 8. ДИНАМІКА ФОРМУВАННЯ ОБ’ЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД Середня кількість територіальних громад, що об'єдналися в одну ОТГ Середня чисельність населення однієї ОТГ (осіб) ІНДИКАТОР 2 8805 8470 8760 *примітка: суттєве збільшення за рахунок приєднання ТГ до міст обласного значення 8 5,1 4,7 4,7 4,0 4,5 4,6 0,0 1,0 2,0 3,0 4,0 5,0 6,0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015-2019 8711 8411 8417 [ЗНАЧЕННЯ]* [ЗНАЧЕННЯ]* 10758 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8000 9000 10000 11000 12000 13000 14000 15000 16000 17000 18000 19000 20000 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015-2019
  9. 9. ОБ’ЄДНАННЯ ГРОМАД У МЕЖАХ РАЙОНІВ ІНДИКАТОР 2 Районів, де 100% території покрито ОТГ Районів, де 50…99% території покрито ОТГ Районів, де 1…49% території покрито ОТГ ** Окупованих районів АРК, Донецької та Луганської областей Районів, де не утворено ОТГ (без урахування 25 районів окупованих територій) Примітка: при розрахунку покриття ОТГ районів враховувалася інформація щодо ОТГ, в яких відбулись перші вибори, в яких призначено перші вибори, які чекають рішення ЦВК стосовно призначення перших виборів, а також ТГ, що приєдналися до ОТГ та міст обласного значення 9* у порівнянні з минулим місяцем ОБЛАСТЬ РАЙОНИ 100% 50-99% 1-49% 0% Загальна к-сть АР Крим 0 0 0 0 14** ВІННИЦЬКА 0 2 19 6 27 ВОЛИНСЬКА 1 9 6 0 16 ДНІПРОПЕТРОВСЬКА 2 14 6 0 22 ДОНЕЦЬКА 2 4 1 6 18** ЖИТОМИРСЬКА 2 15 6 0 23 ЗАКАРПАТСЬКА 0 0 7 6 13 ЗАПОРІЗЬКА 4 11 5 0 20 ІВАНО-ФРАНКІВСЬКА 0 3 10 1 14 КИЇВСЬКА 0 4 12 9 25 КІРОВОГРАДСЬКА 0 1 10 10 21 ЛУГАНСЬКА 1 5 4 2 18** ЛЬВІВСЬКА 0 3 13 4 20 МИКОЛАЇВСЬКА 0 11 6 2 19 ОДЕСЬКА 1 7 8 10 26 ПОЛТАВСЬКА 0 8 15 2 25 РІВНЕНСЬКА 0 7 7 2 16 СУМСЬКА 0 6 11 1 18 ТЕРНОПІЛЬСЬКА 0 8 8 1 17 ХАРКІВСЬКА 1 5 7 14 27 ХЕРСОНСЬКА 1 5 6 6 18 ХМЕЛЬНИЦЬКА 3 10 5 2 20 ЧЕРКАСЬКА 0 7 12 1 20 ЧЕРНІВЕЦЬКА 0 4 6 1 11 ЧЕРНІГІВСЬКА 2 14 6 0 22 РАЗОМ 20 163 196 86 490** всього 490 районів951 ОТГ
  10. 10. РЕЙТИНГ ОБЛАСТЕЙ ЩОДО ФОРМУВАННЯ СПРОМОЖНИХ ГРОМАД ЗАГАЛЬНИЙ РЕЙТИНГ ТА МІСЦЕ ЗА ПАРАМЕТРАМИ Ів.-Франківська 14 Чернівецька 8 Тернопільська 10 Хмельницька 5 Закарпатська 24 Львівська 20 Волинська 6 Рівненська 13 Житомирська 1 Чернігівська 2 Одеська 19 Київська 21 Вінницька 22 Кіровоградська 23 Черкаська 17 Сумська 7 Харківська 15 Полтавська 16 Херсонська 18 Миколаївська 11 Донецька 9 Запорізька 4 Дніпропетровська 3 Луганська 12 1-5 6-19 20-24 Місця в загальному рейтингу ІНДИКАТОР 3 ОБЛАСТЬ Загальний рейтинг РЕЙТИНГ ОБЛАСТЕЙ ЩОДО ФОРМУВАННЯ СПРОМОЖНИХ ГРОМАД 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Кількість населення ОТГ, МОЗ (тис. осіб) Площа ОТГ, МОЗ К-сть територі альних громад, що не об'єднал ися Районі в, не охопле них об'єдна нням, приєдн анням К-сть ОТГ, з чисельні стю менше 5 тис. осіб Міст обласного значення, у яких відбулось приєднан ня Покриття перспект ивними планами ЖИТОМИРСЬКА 1 5 2 1 1 9 3 4 ЧЕРНІГІВСЬКА 2 4 4 3 1 11 1 6 ДНІПРОПЕТРОВСЬКА 3 2 3 4 1 13 8 1 ЗАПОРІЗЬКА 4 3 1 2 1 18 6 1 ХМЕЛЬНИЦЬКА 5 8 5 5 8 5 4 1 ВОЛИНСЬКА 6 10 6 6 1 8 11 1 СУМСЬКА 7 9 11 11 3 10 2 2 ЧЕРНІВЕЦЬКА 8 14 9 9 7 4 1 10 ДОНЕЦЬКА 9 1 12 12 17 3 10 1 ТЕРНОПІЛЬСЬКА 10 16 8 8 4 14 1 5 МИКОЛАЇВСЬКА 11 7 7 10 9 15 6 11 ЛУГАНСЬКА 12 6 10 7 11 20 11 1 РІВНЕНСЬКА 13 22 14 14 10 7 1 1 ІВАНО-ФРАНКІВСЬКА 14 20 15 17 5 2 4 7 ХАРКІВСЬКА 15 11 20 21 19 1 5 1 ПОЛТАВСЬКА 16 12 17 15 6 17 4 8 ЧЕРКАСЬКА 17 15 13 13 2 19 7 14 ХЕРСОНСЬКА 18 17 16 16 14 17 1 9 ОДЕСЬКА 19 13 18 18 16 3 9 16 ЛЬВІВСЬКА 20 18 19 19 12 6 11 12 КИЇВСЬКА 21 21 22 20 15 4 4 15 ВІННИЦЬКА 22 23 23 22 13 12 4 13 КІРОВОГРАДСЬКА 23 19 21 23 18 16 11 3 ЗАКАРПАТСЬКА 24 24 24 24 17 1 11 17 АР Крим Примітка: 1. при розрахунку рейтингу за параметрами «Кількість населення спроможних громад (ОТГ, МОЗ)», «Площа спроможних громад (ОТГ, МОЗ)» «Кількість територіальних громад, що не об'єдналися та не приєдналися» враховувалися також дані тих МОЗ (міст обласного значення) у яких ще не відбулося приєднання. 10
  11. 11. РЕЙТИНГ ОБЛАСТЕЙ ЩОДО ФОРМУВАННЯ СПРОМОЖНИХ ГРОМАД ІНДИКАТОР 3 * Без урахування тимчасово окупованої території ОБЛАСТЬ К-сть населен ня області (тис. осіб) Параметр 1. Кількість населення спроможних громад (ОТГ, МОЗ) - тис. осіб Площа області, кв. км Параметр 2. Площа спроможних громад (ОТГ, МОЗ) К-сть територі альних громад в області до утворен ня ОТГ Параметр 3. Кількість територіальних громад, що не об'єдналися та не приєдналися Параметр 4. Кількість районів в області, де не розпочато процес добровільного об’єднання (приєднання) територіальних громад Параметр 5. Кількість ОТГ, з кількістю жителів менше 5 тис. осіб Параметр 6. Кількість міст обласного значення (МОЗ), до яких приєдналися інші територіальні громади Параметр 7. Перспективні плани (ПП) спроможних громад, затверджені Урядом ЗАГАЛ ЬНЕ МІСЦЕ ЗА ПАРА МЕТРА МИ 1-7 Всього за 2015- 2019 Всього 2015-2019 Всього за 2015- 2019 Загальна кількість районів Всього 2015-2019 Всього за 2015- 2019 К-сть міст обласн ого значен ня Всього 2015-2019 Всього за 2015-2019 Кількість населення ОТГ та МОЗ % Площа ОТГ, МОЗ % К-сть ТГ, що не об'єднал ися і не приєднал ися % К-сть районів, де не утворено ОТГ і відсутні ТГ, що приєдналися до ОТГ чи МОЗ % К-сть ОТГ % К-сть МОЗ до яких приєднали ся інші територіал ьні громади % МОЗ, до яких відбуло сь приєдн ання К-сть ОТГ у ПП, затверд жених Урядом К-сть ТГ, не охопле них ПП % ТГ від їх загально ї к-сті, неохопл ених ПП Вінницька 1560,4 820,3 52,6 26513 4641 17,5 707 560 79,2 27 6 22,2 18 42,9 6 2 33,3 66 169 23,9 22 Волинська 1035,3 756,3 73,0 20144 11448 56,8 412 178 43,2 16 0 0,0 17 33,3 4 0 73 0 0,0 6 Дніпропетровська 3206,5 2914,6 90,9 31914 20807 65,2 348 133 38,2 22 0 0,0 30 45,5 13 2 15,4 93 0 0,0 3 Донецька* 1700,7 1626,5 95,6 17640 7609 43,1 269 150 55,8 13 6 46,2 3 17,6 15 1 7 65 0 0,0 9 Житомирська 1220,2 1006,8 82,5 29832 20191 67,7 631 199 31,5 23 0 0,0 20 35,1 5 2 40,0 64 10 1,6 1 Закарпатська 1256,8 372,7 29,7 12777 1114 8,7 337 302 89,6 13 6 46,2 0 0,0 5 0 0 337 100,0 24 Запорізька 1705,8 1490,0 87,3 27180 18973 69,8 299 95 31,8 20 0 0,0 29 51,8 5 1 20,0 76 0 0,0 4 Івано-Франківська 1373,3 782,5 57,0 13900 4928 35,5 516 350 67,8 14 1 7,1 6 16,2 6 2 33,3 60 16 3,1 14 Київська 1767,9 1006,7 56,9 28131 5638 20,0 659 507 76,9 25 9 36,0 6 22,2 12 4 33,3 29 278 42,2 21 Кіровоградська 945,5 551,3 58,3 24588 5120 20,8 415 346 83,4 21 10 47,6 10 47,6 4 0 53 4 1,0 23 Луганська* 583,3 473,0 81,1 18480 8861 47,9 195 97 49,7 12 2 16,7 13 56,5 3 0 39 0 0,0 12 Львівська 2522,0 1472,4 58,4 21833 5278 24,2 711 534 75,1 20 4 20,0 11 27,5 9 0 85 98 13,8 20 Миколаївська 1131,1 915,5 80,9 24598 12665 51,5 313 165 52,7 19 2 10,5 19 46,3 5 1 20,0 40 38 12,1 11 Одеська 2380,3 1654,2 69,5 33310 11288 33,9 490 333 68,0 26 10 38,5 6 17,6 8 1 13 38 322 65,7 19 Полтавська 1400,4 992,5 70,9 28748 9983 34,7 503 309 61,4 25 2 8,0 26 50,0 6 2 33,3 71 21 4,2 16 Рівненська 1157,3 634,2 54,8 20047 7880 39,3 365 217 59,5 16 2 12,5 13 29,5 4 2 50,0 66 0 0,0 13 Сумська 1081,4 863,9 79,9 23834 10862 45,6 419 228 54,4 18 1 5,6 13 35,1 7 3 42,9 53 1 0,2 7 Тернопільська 1045,9 686,4 65,6 13823 6823 49,4 615 309 50,2 17 1 5,9 24 46,2 4 2 50,0 59 12 2,0 10 Харківська 2675,6 1929,2 72,1 31415 6981 22,2 458 355 77,5 27 14 51,9 0 0,0 7 2 28,6 59 0 0,0 15 Херсонська 1037,6 645,0 62,2 28461 10031 35,2 298 184 61,7 18 6 33,3 17 50,0 4 2 50,0 49 22 7,4 18 Хмельницька 1264,7 1015,2 80,3 20645 12524 60,7 605 238 39,3 20 2 10,0 13 26,5 6 2 33,3 62 0 0,0 5 Черкаська 1206,4 818,4 67,8 20900 8877 42,5 556 328 59,0 20 1 5,0 31 54,4 6 1 16,7 62 142 25,5 17 Чернівецька 904,4 622,6 68,8 8097 3978 49,1 271 141 52,0 11 1 9,1 8 22,2 2 1 50,0 42 29 10,7 8 Чернігівська 1005,7 848,4 84,4 31865 20330 63,8 569 200 35,1 22 0 0,0 20 40,8 4 2 50,0 52 14 2,5 2 РАЗОМ 35168,7 24898,4 70,8 558676 236830 42,4 10961 6458 58,9 465 86 18,5 353 37,1 150 35 23,3 1356 1513 13,5 Примітка: 1. при розрахунку рейтингу за параметрами «Кількість населення спроможних громад (ОТГ, МОЗ)», «Площа спроможних громад (ОТГ, МОЗ)» «Кількість територіальних громад, що не об'єдналися та не приєдналися» враховувалися також дані тих МОЗ (міст обласного значення), у яких ще не відбулося приєднання. 11
  12. 12. ІНДИКАТОР 3 * без урахування тимчасово окупованої території ФОРМУВАННЯ СПРОМОЖНИХ ГРОМАД. ЧИСЕЛЬНІСТЬ НАСЕЛЕННЯ 12 Область жителів ОТГ та міст обл. знач., до яких приєдналися тер. громади (%) жителів міст обласного значення без об’єднання (%) жителів ТГ, що не об’єднались (без міст обласного значення, %) ВІННИЦЬКА 45,31 7,26 47,43 ВОЛИНСЬКА 36,31 36,74 26,95 ДНІПРОПЕТРОВСЬКА 18,88 72,02 9,1 ДОНЕЦЬКА * 21,33 74,3 4,37 ЖИТОМИРСЬКА 69 13,51 17,49 ЗАКАРПАТСЬКА 6,25 21,12 72,63 ЗАПОРІЗЬКА 30,11 57,24 12,65 ІВ.-ФРАНКІВСЬКА 33,65 23,33 43,02 КИЇВСЬКА 22,5 34,45 43,05 КІРОВОГРАДСЬКА 15,5 42,81 41,69 ЛУГАНСЬКА * 32,71 48,38 18,91 ЛЬВІВСЬКА 13,73 44,65 41,62 МИКОЛАЇВСЬКА 27,73 53,21 19,06 ОДЕСЬКА 15,04 54,46 30,5 ПОЛТАВСЬКА 28,5 42,37 29,13 РІВНЕНСЬКА 30,25 24,55 45,2 СУМСЬКА 66,33 13,56 20,11 ТЕРНОПІЛЬСЬКА 60,86 4,77 34,37 ХАРКІВСЬКА 12,77 59,33 27,9 ХЕРСОНСЬКА 27,18 34,98 37,84 ХМЕЛЬНИЦЬКА 44,91 35,36 19,73 ЧЕРКАСЬКА 28,57 39,27 32,16 ЧЕРНІВЕЦЬКА 39,37 29,47 31,16 ЧЕРНІГІВСЬКА 50,31 34,05 15,64 Разом Україна 29,01 41,71 29,28 УКРАЇНА 29,01 41,71 29,28
  13. 13. 3207 старост в ОТГ, з них: ІНСТИТУТ СТАРОСТ В ОБ'ЄДНАНИХ ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАДАХ Івано- Франківська 117 (30) Закарпатська 15 (7) Львівська 130 (41) Волинська 172 (5) Рівненська 90 (21) Тернопільська 243 (123) Чернівецька 90 (14) Хмельницька 331 (204) Житомирська 325 (11) Вінницька 93 (9) Одеська 108 (57) Миколаївська 102 (18) Херсонська 75 (9) Запорізька 130 (42) Дніпропетровська 131 (49) Кіровоградська 42 (3) Черкаська 163 (21) Київська 111 (13) м. Київ Чернігівська 289 (56) Сумська 134 (1) Полтавська 127 (22) Харківська 78 (7) Донецька 56 (19) Луганська 55 (18) АР Крим 102 (32) загальна кількість старост (обрано старост ) обрано ― 800 (24,9 %) ІНДИКАТОР 4 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ВСЬОГО ЗАГАЛЬНА КІЛЬКІСТЬ СТАРОСТ 708 769 1112 405 213 3207 ОБРАНО СТАРОСТ 256 193 174 164 13 800 13
  14. 14. СПІВРОБІТНИЦТВО ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНИХ ГРОМАД ІНДИКАТОР 5 * у порівнянні з минулим місяцем 1110 (+10)* Територіальних громад 463(+12)* договори міжмуніципального співробітництва уклали 14 Область Загальна кількість проектів співробіт ництва в тому числі К-сть тер. громад, що скористал ися міжмуніц ипальним співробіт- ництвом ЖКГ благо устрій пожежна безпека освіта, ох. здоро в’я, соцзаб езпече ння інше Вінницька 94 17 3 18 56 161 Волинська 19 2 1 7 9 27 Дніпропетровська 11 1 3 3 4 28 Донецька 2 1 1 5 Житомирська 30 20 10 69 Закарпатська 4 2 2 10 Запорізька 9 1 4 4 27 Івано-Франківська 12 2 5 2 3 39 Київська 8 1 2 5 9 Кіровоградська 10 1 5 4 15 Луганська 1 1 4 Львівська 18 2 1 1 5 9 70 Миколаївська 2 2 3 Одеська 2 1 1 9 Полтавська 103 27 8 31 14 23 280 Рівненська 10 1 5 4 20 Сумська 39 4 18 17 55 Тернопільська 8 4 4 13 Харківська 24 12 4 1 1 6 77 Херсонська 4 1 3 11 Хмельницька 7 1 1 1 4 21 Черкаська 27 6 2 1 1 17 88 Чернівецька 5 1 1 3 13 Чернігівська 14 2 7 5 56 м. Київ ВСЬОГО 463 82 27 41 120 193 1110
  15. 15. 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (прогноз) 68,6 98,2 146,6 192,7 234,1 267,0 Власні доходи загального фонду місцевих бюджетів, млрд.грн. 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (прогноз) 5,1% 5,1% 6,2% 6,5% 6,6% 6,8% Частка власних доходів місцевих бюджетів (загальний фонд) у ВВП, у % +29,6 (42%) +48,4 (49%) +46,0 (31%) +41,4 (21,5%) +1,1% +0,3% +0,1% РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ ФІНАНСОВОЇ ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЇ ЗРОСТАННЯ МІСЦЕВИХ БЮДЖЕТІВ (2014 – 2019 РОКИ) ІНДИКАТОР 6.1 15 +32,9 (14%) 152,7 (факт за січень-липень) +0,2%
  16. 16. Виконання власних доходів місцевих бюджетів за січень – липень 2019 р., порівняно з січнем – липнем 2018 р., млрд. грн. (%) 127,2 152,7 +25,5 млрд. грн. (+20,0%) 49,0 59,2 +10,2 млрд. грн. (+20,8%) 2018 2019 2018 2019 Місцеві бюджети України Бюджети міст обласного значення* ІНДИКАТОР 6.2РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ ФІНАНСОВОЇ ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЇ ВИКОНАННЯ ВЛАСНИХ ДОХОДІВ МІСЦЕВИХ БЮДЖЕТІВ 16 * - без врахування 24 міст обласного значення, до яких приєдналися ТГ
  17. 17. 0 500 1 000 1 500 2 000 2 500 3 000 3 500 4 000 4 500 2016 2017 2018 2019 Зростання доходів загального фонду місцевих бюджетів на 1 мешканця за січень-липень 2016-2019 р.р., % та грн. Власні доходи на 1 мешканця ПДФО на 1 мешканця Місцеві податки і збори на 1 мешканця ІНДИКАТОР 6.3 2020,8 3277,0 4122,3 1934,9 2482,7 868,1 1126,5 +31,7% +25,8% +23,1% +28,3% +40,2% +29,8% РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ ФІНАНСОВОЇ ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЇ ВИКОНАННЯ ВЛАСНИХ ДОХОДІВ МІСЦЕВИХ БЮДЖЕТІВ. ТЕМПИ ЗРОСТАННЯ 1093,3 584,9 17 2661,2 1532,6 742,7 +27,0% +26,2% +16,9%
  18. 18. 0% 15% 30% 45% місцеві податки і збори плата за землю єдиний податок податок на нерухоме майно Темп зростання місцевих податків та зборів місцевих бюджетів за січень-липень 2019 р. порівняно до січня-липня 2018 р. (за рівнями бюджетів), у % та млн.грн. Місцеві бюджети України Бюджети міст обласного значення 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (прогноз) 0,7% 26,6% 28,8% 27,3% 26,1% 27,5% Частка місцевих податків та зборів у власних доходах місцевих бюджетів (загальний фонд), у % РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ ФІНАНСОВОЇ ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЇ ЗРОСТАННЯ МІСЦЕВИХ БЮДЖЕТІВ (2014 – 2019 РОКИ) ІНДИКАТОР 6.4 18 +23,9% +23,5% +24,6% +23,0% +26,1% +33,6% +24,5% 8038,5 3510,8 786,2 246,0 3648,7 1710,5 1539,6 3579,6 +25,2% * - без врахування 24 міст обласного значення, до яких приєдналися ТГ *
  19. 19. 780,1 171,3 320,7 909,4 281,2 389,7 0 200 400 600 800 1 000 Капітальні видатки Будівництво та регіональний розвиток Житлово-комунальне господарство Видатки на 1-го мешканця за січень-липень 2018 та 2019 р.р. на 1-го мешканця, грн. 2019 2018 РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ ФІНАНСОВОЇ ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЇ ВИДАТКИ МІСЦЕВИХ БЮДЖЕТІВ ІНДИКАТОР 6.5 19 +16,6% +64,1% +21,5%
  20. 20. 7,1 7,8 1,0 0,9 2,7 2,8 1,3 1,1 0 3 6 9 12 15 01.07.2019 01.08.2019 0 Залишки коштів бюджетів міст обласного значення, млрд. грн. 6,7 7,3 0,3 0,31,4 1,50,4 0,4 0 2 4 6 8 10 01.07.2019 01.08.2019 0 Залишки коштів бюджетів 806 ОТГ, млрд. грн. 42,6 45,9 3,4 3,3 20,4 20,9 4,2 4,1 0 20 40 60 80 01.07.2019 01.08.2019 0 Залишки коштів місцевих бюджетів України, млрд. грн. РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ ФІНАНСОВОЇ ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЇ ЗАЛИШКИ КОШТІВ МІСЦЕВИХ БЮДЖЕТІВ, КОШТИ НА ДЕПОЗИТАХ ІНДИКАТОР 6.6 70,6 74,2 Казначейські рахунки, спеціальний фонд Казначейські рахунки, загальний фонд Депозитні рахунки, спеціальний фонд Депозитні рахунки, загальний фонд Загальний фонд Спеціальний фонд 8,8 9,5 Спеціальний фонд Загальний фонд Спеціальний фонд 12,612,1 Загальний фонд 20 * - без врахування 24 міст обласного значення, до яких приєдналися ТГ *
  21. 21. 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0,5 0,8 3,3 6,2 5,0 4,72,9 3,0 3,5 6,0 7,7 1,0 1,5 1,9 2,1 0,27 0,37 0,75 4,0 0,65 1,1 0,5 ДЕРЖАВНА ФІНАНСОВА ПІДТРИМКА МІСЦЕВОГО ТА РЕГІОНАЛЬНОГО РОЗВИТКУ ІНДИКАТОР 7 0,5 млрд. грн 3,7 млрд. грн 7,3 млрд. грн 16,1 млрд. грн 19,37 млрд. грн У 41,5рази в 2019 р., порівняно з 2014 р. зросла державна підтримка місцевого та регіонального розвитку Крім того, на 2019 р. передбачена субвенція на будівництво, реконструкцію, ремонт та утримання доріг загального користування місцевого значення в сумі 14,7 млрд. грн. Кошти на підтримку секторальної регіональної політики Державний фонд регіонального розвитку Субвенція на соціально- економічний розвиток Субвенція на інфраструктуру ОТГ Кошти на будівництво спортивних об’єктів 20,75 млрд. грн Субвенція на розвиток медицини у сільській місцевості (*в т.ч. 4 млрд. грн. – перехідний залишок з 2018 р.) 5,0* 5,0 21
  22. 22. ДЕРЖАВНА ФІНАНСОВА ПІДТРИМКА МІСЦЕВОГО ТА РЕГІОНАЛЬНОГО РОЗВИТКУ У 2019 РОЦІ ІНДИКАТОР 7 589,4 907,9 664,2 738,7 518 635,1 687,5 603,2 615,8 686,8 604,3 514,9 530,7 546,1 479,1 688 657,7 1 064881,1 563 500,7412,5809,4 341,8 15,8 млрд грн державна підтримка за 3 програмами:  ДФРР  Субвенція ОТГ  Субвенція на сільську медицину +14,7 млрд грн субвенція на будівництво, реконструкцію, ремонт та утримання доріг місцевого значення 22
  23. 23. ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ У СФЕРІ ОХОРОНИ ЗДОРОВ’Я Підвищення доступності та якості медичного обслуговування у сільській місцевості ІНДИКАТОР 8 3,76 млрд. гривень582 проекти З мережею закладів первинної меддопомоги можна ознайомитись за посиланням: https://ulead-mapping-modeling.github.io/project-health-network/#6/47.606/28.597 23 1020 автомобілів з обсягом фінансування - 0,51 млрд. грн, з них: 576 - для нових амбулаторій, 444 - для існуючих амбулаторій 2597 комплектів з обсягом фінансування - 0,240 млрд. грн
  24. 24. ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ У СФЕРІ ОСВІТИ СТВОРЕННЯ ОПОРНИХ ШКІЛ В ОБЛАСТЯХ, В Т.Ч. В ОТГ 838 (+32)* опорних шкіл створено, з них 369 (+18)* - в ОТГ 1332 (+20)* філії опорних шкіл, з них 588 (+20)* - в ОТГ 1447 (+47)* шкільних автобусів, (додаткова потреба – 392), з них 666— в ОТГ (додаткова потреба 202— в ОТГ) ІНДИКАТОР 9 Івано- ФранківськаЗакарпатська Львівська Волинська 31 (21) Рівненська 0 Хмельницька 25 (12) Житомирська 65 (45) Вінницька Одеська Миколаївська Херсонська Запорізька Дніпропетровська Кіровоградська 19 (12) Київська 47 (8) м. Київ Сумська 56 (26) Харківська Донецька АР Крим Тернопі льська Чернігівська Черкаська Полтавська 48 (18) 62 (17) 14 (5) 32 (16) 39 (28) 47 (27) 51 (8) 39 (11) 19 (10) 73 (13) 41 (27) 16 (4) 19 (4) 23 (14) 23 (15) 15 (5) Чернівецька Луганська 33 (22) 1388 (+156)* класів з інклюзивним навчанням у опорних школах та їх філіях (навчається 2087 (+260)* учнів), з них 584 (+101)* – в ОТГ (навчається 856 (+160)* учнів) 68 864 (+1422)* учні підвозяться до опорних шкіл, з них 32539 (+538)* — в ОТГ 4820 (+19)* класів опорних шкіл та їх філій з кількістю учнів менше 10, з них 2038 – в ОТГ 365239 (+12142)* учнів навчаються в опорних школах та їх філіях, з них 166059 (+8867)* – в ОТГ 27 Кількість опорних закладів в області (16) Кількість опорних закладів в об'єднаних територіальних громадах 13312,4 км доріг для підвезення учнів до опорних шкіл у незадовільному стані, з них 5684,9 — в ОТГ 24 * у порівнянні з минулим місяцем
  25. 25. 689 552 394 245 417 560 328 536 565 240 284 926 327 585 461 478 324 460 509 317 396 486 264 372 144 79 513 316 303 86 215 159 127 100 14 378 197 223 171 138 158 300 258 127 345 130 144 151 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 заклади освіти, які перебувають в управлінні РДА заклади освіти, які перебувають в управлінні ОМС (міста обл. значення, ОТГ) ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ У СФЕРІ ОСВІТИ ПЕРЕДАЧА ЗАГАЛЬНООСВІТНІХ НАВЧАЛЬНИХ ЗАКЛАДІВ В УПРАВЛІННЯ ОМС 7984 (54,5%) 6677 (45,5%) загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів, що перебувають в управлінні ОМС (міст обласного значення, ОТГ) ІНДИКАТОР 9 загальноосвітні навчальні заклади, що перебувають в управлінні РДА № п/п Область Кількість загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів Усього у т. ч. заклади освіти, що перебувають в управлінні РДА у т. ч. заклади освіти, що перебувають в управлінні ОМС (міста обл. значення, ОТГ) 1 Вінницька 784 573 211 2 Волинська 605 268 337 3 Дніпропетровська 870 186 684 4 Донецька 542 194 348 5 Житомирська 645 216 429 6 Закарпатська 644 539 105 7 Запорізька 539 172 367 8 Івано-Франківська 677 431 246 9 Київська 672 447 225 10 Кіровоградська 325 213 112 11 Луганська 278 228 50 12 Львівська 1 216 814 402 13 Миколаївська 495 257 238 14 Одеська 746 443 303 15 Полтавська 584 354 230 16 Рівненська 575 402 173 17 Сумська 432 214 218 18 Тернопільська 750 419 331 19 Харківська 746 459 287 20 Херсонська 420 228 192 21 Хмельницька 653 240 413 22 Черкаська 556 295 261 23 Чернівецька 401 184 217 24 Чернігівська 506 208 298 ВСЬОГО 14661 7984 6677 25 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 73% 44% 21% 36% 52% 84% 32% 64% 70% 66% 82% 67% 52% 59% 61% 70% 50% 56% 62% 54% 37% 53% 46% 41% 27% 56% 79% 64% 48% 16% 68% 36% 30% 34% 18% 33% 48% 41% 39% 30% 50% 44% 38% 46% 63% 47% 54% 59% заклади освіти, що перебувають в управлінні РДА (%) заклади освіти, що перебувають в управлінні ОМС (міста обл. значення, ОТГ) (%)
  26. 26. 689 552 394 245 417 560 328 536 565 240 284 926 327 585 461 478 324 460 509 317 396 486 264 372 144 79 513 316 303 86 215 159 127 100 14 378 197 223 171 138 158 300 258 127 345 130 144 151 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 заклади освіти, які перебувають в управлінні РДА заклади освіти, які перебувають в управлінні ОМС (міста обл. значення, ОТГ) ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ У СФЕРІ ОСВІТИ ЗАГАЛЬНООСВІТНІ НАВЧАЛЬНІ ЗАКЛАДИ В ОТГ ІНДИКАТОР 9 686 (+5)* ОТГ прийняли у комунальну власність 4053 (+30)* загальноосвітні навчальні заклади № п/п Область Кількість ОТГ Кількість ОТГ, що прийняли у комунальну власність загальноосвітні навчальні заклади Кількість загальноосвітн іх навчальних закладів, що перейшли у комунальну власність ОТГ Кількість ОТГ, що передали освітню субвенцію до районного бюджету 1 Вінницька 42 35 142 2 2 Волинська 51 45 415 5 3 Дніпропетровська 62 34 130 4 4 Донецька 11 10 83 1 5 Житомирська 55 54 429 0 6 Закарпатська 6 6 39 0 7 Запорізька 48 43 368 1 8 Івано-Франківська 32 27 162 3 9 Київська 22 14 99 2 10 Кіровоградська 21 16 36 4 11 Луганська 17 8 50 1 12 Львівська 40 35 210 0 13 Миколаївська 41 28 120 13 14 Одеська 32 19 110 10 15 Полтавська 47 44 183 3 16 Рівненська 36 30 129 2 17 Сумська 36 32 179 0 18 Тернопільська 49 39 236 1 19 Харківська 19 12 47 1 20 Херсонська 31 25 94 4 21 Хмельницька 47 40 312 4 22 Черкаська 57 22 79 8 23 Чернівецька 35 30 163 0 24 Чернігівська 45 38 238 0 ВСЬОГО 882 686 4053 69 26 * у порівнянні з минулим місяцем 42 51 62 11 55 6 48 31 22 21 17 40 41 32 47 35 36 49 19 31 47 57 35 45 35 45 34 10 54 6 43 27 14 16 8 35 28 19 44 30 32 39 12 25 40 22 30 38 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Кількість ОТГ Кількість ОТГ, що прийняли у комунальну власність загальноосвітні навчальні заклади
  27. 27. З 996 міст обласного значення та ОТГ лише 100 ОМС або 10,04 % отримали повноваження архітектурно – будівельного контролю в т.ч. 12 ОТГ ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ У СФЕРІ АРХБУДКОНТРОЛЮ ПЕРЕДАЧА ПОВНОВАЖЕНЬ ІНДИКАТОР 10 % ОМС області (міста обласного значення та ОТГ), що отримали повноваження архітектурно-будівельного контролю № п/п Область Міста облас ного значе ння ОТГ К-сть ОМС, що отримали повноваження у сфері архітектурно-будівельного контролю Динамік а (+) до поперед нього періоду Міста облас ного значе ння Сільські, селищні ради та міські з чис-тю населення менше 50 тис. Всього ОМС У т. ч. ОТГ 1 Вінницька 6 42 3 1 4 1 2 Волинська 4 51 2 2 3 Дніпропетровська 13 62 6 4 10 3 4 Донецька* 15 11 9 1 10 1 5 Житомирська 5 55 2 1 3 1 6 Закарпатська 5 6 1 2 3 1 7 Запорізька 5 48 2 2 8 Івано-Франківська 6 32 3 2 5 9 Київська 12 22 7 8 15 1 10 Кіровоградська 4 21 2 2 11 Луганська* 3 17 1 1 12 Львівська 9 40 3 1 4 13 Миколаївська 5 41 1 1 14 Одеська 8 32 6 1 7 2 15 Полтавська 6 47 3 4 7 16 Рівненська 4 36 1 1 17 Сумська 7 36 2 1 3 1 18 Тернопільська 4 49 2 2 19 Харківська 7 19 3 1 4 20 Херсонська 4 31 2 2 21 Хмельницька 6 47 5 5 22 Черкаська 6 57 2 2 23 Чернівецька 2 35 1 1 2 1 24 Чернігівська 4 45 2 2 25 м. Київ 1 1 1 ВСЬОГО 150 882 72 28 100 12 * без урахування тимчасово окупованої території 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 10% 4% 14% 45% 6% 27% 4% 16% 68% 10% 8% 9% 3% 20% 15% 3% 8% 4% 17% 6% 11% 6% 7% 5% 100% 27
  28. 28. ІНДИКАТОР 11ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ У СФЕРІ НАДАННЯ АДМІНІСТРАТИВНИХ ПОСЛУГ 796 ЦНАП утворено 168 Карта мережі ЦНАП в Україні - за посиланням: map.cnap.in.ua 28 ЦНАП вже працюють в ОТГ /у тому числі 37 — у містах обласного значення/ (станом на 01.07.2019) Міські ради міст районного значення, сільські, селищні ради Міські ради міст обласного значення Міські ради міст - обласних центрів та Київська міськрада 796 437 152 72 135 по роках 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 утворення ЦНАП 635 682 746 778 796 Розподіл ЦНАП у розрізі органів, що їх утворили Районні державні адміністрації
  29. 29. ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ У СФЕРІ СОЦІАЛЬНОЇ ПОЛІТИКИ 331 (+1)* комунальна установа, що надає соціальні послуги, засновниками яких є ОТГ 15 створення віддалених робочих місць Пенсійним фондом з надання послуг у сфері пенсійного забезпечення (кількість ОТГ) (42) кількість ОТГ, в яких соціальні послуги надають інші комунальні установи (районні/міські), за укладеними угодами 1450 (+13)* спеціалістів із соціальної роботи, введених до штатного розпису виконкомів ОТГ ІНДИКАТОР 12 29 1732 старости здійснюють прийом документів для призначення усіх видів соціальної підтримки Область К-сть ОТГ Здійснення в ОТГ прийому документів для призначення усіх видів соціальної підтримки СтвореннявіддаленихробочихмісцьПенсійним фондомдляпослугусферіпенсійного забезпечення(кількістьОТГ)* Розвиток соціальних послуг Виконання повноважень з контролю за додержанням законодавства про працю та зайнятість населення** Захист прав дітей у виконавчих органах міських, сільських, селищних рад ОТГ К-тьспеціалістівуштатномурозписі виконкомівОТГ,доповноваженьяких належитьздійсненнясоціальноїроботи, наданнясоціальнихпослуг К-тьфахівцівізсоціальноїроботиуштаті комунальнихзакладів,щонадаютьсоціальні послуги К-тькомунальнихустанов,щонадають соціальніпослуги,засновникамиякихєОТГ К-тьОТГ,вякихсоціальніпослугинадають іншікомунальніустанови(районні/міські), заукладенимиугодами К-тьОТГ,щоприйняли рішенняпростворення посадиінспекторапрацічи покладенняповноваженьна існуючупосаду К-тьінспекторівпраціОТГ створенослужбусправах дітей К-тьпосадовихосіб,наяких покладеновідповідні повноваження(уразіне створенняСлужб) К-тьосіб,яківиконують функції К-тьстарост,які виконуютьфункції Вінницька 42 0 37 27 36 47 14 32 23 20 11 54 Волинська 51 107 85 30 55 400 19 31 28 28 2 32 Дніпропетровська 62 169 67 48 120 115 11 71 29 25 25 38 Донецька 11 62 37 4 32 50 6 12 10 16 9 2 Житомирська 55 337 256 44 200 236 44 14 16 14 14 44 Закарпатська 6 7 9 3 7 0 3 2 5 5 1 5 Запорізька 48 118 51 36 96 89 28 26 25 24 7 33 Івано-Франківська 32 82 65 21 36 10 18 8 13 8 7 21 Київська 22 112 70 10 41 29 8 15 12 12 5 13 Кіровоградська 21 29 22 11 27 29 11 14 4 4 9 11 Луганська 17 35 34 8 8 200 8 5 7 7 4 3 Львівська 40 49 36 33 24 12 28 38 43 4 20 Миколаївська 41 103 13 24 103 178 6 36 7 5 2 10 Одеська 32 34 56 17 39 18 4 30 11 12 5 39 Полтавська 47 93 89 25 30 55 15 46 22 14 4 13 Рівненська 36 86 53 5 39 32 13 19 10 12 4 12 Сумська 36 198 58 30 51 50 18 21 19 19 16 15 Тернопільська 49 144 193 28 50 130 10 54 5 5 1 23 Харківська 19 81 70 10 144 236 12 12 5 5 14 2 Херсонська 31 72 51 24 28 124 14 13 9 9 6 24 Хмельницька 47 85 198 35 149 43 15 23 25 28 0 3 Черкаська 57 69 143 22 49 31 8 52 17 8 13 24 Чернівецька 35 98 59 28 46 8 9 29 23 3 3 20 Чернігівська 45 30 16 19 31 109 25 27 27 9 22 18 Всього 882 2200 1732 545 1450 2243 331 620 390 335 188 479 * - за даними ПФУ ** - за даними Держпраці Наведені дані не враховують ОТГ, в яких відбулися перші вибори 30.06.2019 Херсонська 24 (13) Запорізька 36 (26) Дніпропетровська 48 (71) Харківська 10 (12) Донецька 4 (12) Луганська 8 (5) Одеська 17 (30) Кіровоградська 11 (14) Сумська 30 (21) Черкаська 22 (52) Полтавська 25 (46) Миколаївська 24 (36) Київська 10 (15) Чернігівська 19 (27) Івано- Франківська 21 (8)Закарпатська 3 (2) Львівська 36 (28) Волинська 30 (31) Рівненська 5 (19) Хмельницька 35 (23) Житомирська 44 (14) Вінницька 27 (32) Тернопільська 28 (54) Чернівецька 28 (29) АР Крим * у порівнянні з минулим місяцем
  30. 30. ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ У СФЕРІ МОЛОДІЖНОЇ ПОЛІТИКИ 990 структурних підрозділів з питань молодіжної політики, з них 402 – в ОТГ ІНДИКАТОР 13 1304 спеціалісти з питань молодіжної політики з них 483- в ОТГ 30 № з/п Регіон К-сть ОТГ К-сть молоді, що мешкає (тис. осіб) К-сть структур них підрозділів з питань молодіжної політики К-сть спеціалістів з питань молодіжної політики К-сть молодіжних центрів всього вОТГ всього вОТГ всього вОТГ Ком-ї форми власності Прив-ї форми власності всього вОТГ всього вОТГ 1 Вінницька 42 429,4 52,6 46 13 69 19 1 3 3 2 Волинська 51 317,0 96,9 37 18 57 32 4 2 7 3 Дніпропетровська 62 884,8 131,4 60 15 116 48 5 1 6 4 Донецька 11 1021,6 31,7 32 6 72 9 53 5 41 5 Житомирська 55 342,5 142,3 74 45 75 45 2 6 Закарпатська 6 395,1 18,6 9 2 13 2 7 Запорізька 48 468,6 106,2 35 17 76 32 5 3 3 8 Івано-Франківська 32 388,9 0,0 46 26 46 22 9 Київська 22 466,5 9,5 30 5 34 2 3 2 10 Кіровоградська 21 255,1 39,4 44 20 51 20 3 1 11 Луганська 17 182,2 21,3 16 3 31 7 6 6 12 Львівська 40 769,3 0,0 1 5 1 13 Миколаївська 41 160,8 15,3 17 8 1 6 2 14 Одеська 32 662,5 30,0 48 11 51 13 2 15 Полтавська 47 386,6 54,8 56 24 75 34 2 1 16 Рівненська 36 351,3 51,9 33 64 1 17 Сумська 36 294,7 53,3 58 27 55 26 2 18 Тернопільська 49 317,0 0,0 38 17 47 26 3 1 1 19 Харківська 19 756,1 43,8 60 16 95 16 4 17 20 Херсонська 31 280,3 46,4 41 20 36 20 21 Хмельницька 47 326,4 260,3 63 37 64 37 3 22 Черкаська 57 336,0 50,3 58 32 61 24 2 1 23 Чернівецька 35 272,8 82,2 33 20 42 23 24 Чернігівська 45 278,5 79,9 44 20 60 20 1 1 25 м. Київ 0,0 0,0 11 8 1 Всього 882 10344,1 1417,9 990 402 1304 483 99 16 90 5 429,6 Кількість молоді, яка мешкає у регіоні (тис. осіб) (49,9) Із них кількість молоді, яка мешкає в ОТГ регіону (тис. осіб) Херсонська 280,3 (46,4) Запорізька 468,6 (106,2) Дніпропетровська 884,8 (131,4) Харківська 756,1 (43,8) Донецька 1021,6 (31,7) Луганська 182,2 (21,3) Сумська 294,7 (55,3) Черкаська 336,0 (50,3) Полтавська 386,6 (54,8) Миколаївська 160,8 (15,3) Київська 466,5 (9,5) Чернігівська 278,5 (79,9) Івано- Франківська 388,9Закарпатська 395,1 (18,6) Львівська 769,3 Волинська 317,0 (96,9) Рівненська 351,3 (51,9) Хмельницька 326,4 (260,3) Житомирська 342,5 (142,3) Вінницька 429,4 (52,6) Тернопільська 317,0 Чернівецька 272,8 (82,2) АР Крим Кіровоградська 255,1 (39,4) Одеська 662,5 (30,0)
  31. 31. Передача земельних ділянок сільськогосподарського призначення із державної у комунальну власність ОТГ 646 ОТГ отримали у комунальну власність ІНДИКАТОР 14 1450,8тис. га земель сільськогосподарського призначення 31 Примітка: У 2019 році, після проведення інвентаризації, уточнення даних та внесення відомостей до Державного земельного кадастру, Держгеокадастром продовжиться процес передачі об’єднаним громадам, в яких відбулись перші місцеві вибори у 2018 році, земель сільськогосподарського призначення державної власності у комунальну власність. № з/п Область К-сть ОТГ в плані- графіку передачі земельних ділянок К-сть ОТГ, які отримали у комунальну власність земельні ділянки с/г призначення Площа земельних ділянок, переданих ОТГ, тис. га % ОТГ, які отримали земельні ділянки, від запланованих 1 Вінницька 34 34 37,6 100 2 Волинська 40 30 49,4 75 3 Дніпропетровська 56 55 185 98,2 4 Донецька 9 9 41,8 100 5 Житомирська 45 44 95 97,8 6 Закарпатська 6 6 1,7 100 7 Запорізька 36 36 105,6 100 8 Івано-Франківська 20 20 13,4 100 9 Київська 9 8 7,4 88,9 10 Кіровоградська 13 13 25,8 100 11 Луганська 8 8 13,5 100 12 Львівська 35 35 41,5 100 13 Миколаївська 28 28 81,2 100 14 Одеська 25 23 97,5 92 15 Полтавська 39 39 91,1 100 16 Рівненська 25 25 27,8 100 17 Сумська 28 28 71,8 100 18 Тернопільська 40 40 36,4 100 19 Харківська 12 12 28,1 100 20 Херсонська 26 25 89,2 96,2 21 Хмельницька 39 39 100,5 100 22 Черкаська 26 26 40,4 100 23 Чернівецька 26 26 7,3 100 24 Чернігівська 37 37 161,8 100 РАЗОМ по Україні 662 646 1450,8 97,6

