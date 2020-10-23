Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Persons Animals Things Plants boys bird caps grass girl monkeys mug trees
flower books snake snakes boy girls
Which name words mean one? • boy • flower • snake
Which name words mean more than one? • girls • snakes • books
What letter is added to a name word to make it mean more than one?
add –s to a name word to make it more than one -s
1. can 2. ball 3. car 4. door 5. cat
Let us try!
doll
cap
duck
frog
ribbon
bag
cup
pen
bird
dot
pin
Making name words mean more than one
Making name words mean more than one
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Making name words mean more than one

26 views

Published on

making words more that one

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Making name words mean more than one

  1. 1. Persons Animals Things Plants boys bird caps grass girl monkeys mug trees
  2. 2. flower books snake snakes boy girls
  3. 3. Which name words mean one? • boy • flower • snake
  4. 4. Which name words mean more than one? • girls • snakes • books
  5. 5. What letter is added to a name word to make it mean more than one?
  6. 6. add –s to a name word to make it more than one -s
  7. 7. 1. can 2. ball 3. car 4. door 5. cat
  8. 8. Let us try!
  9. 9. doll
  10. 10. cap
  11. 11. duck
  12. 12. frog
  13. 13. ribbon
  14. 14. bag
  15. 15. cup
  16. 16. pen
  17. 17. bird
  18. 18. dot
  19. 19. pin

×