Egohacking getaways - Ancient biohacking hub

it'snothealthcare it'sdiseasecare THE MEDICAL AND PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY IS FOCUSING ON MANAGING THE DISEASE AND TREATING THE SYMPTOMS.
CANWETRUSTTHEEXPERTS? THE FREQUENTLY CHANGING SCIENCE FROM HEALTH AUTHORITIES MAKE PEOPLE SCEPTICAL ABOUT THE HEALTH EXPERT ADVICE
BIOHACKING IS A CONSCIOUS EFFORT TO INFLUENCE AND TAKE CHARGE OF THE BRAIN AND BODY IN ORDER TO OPTIMIZE PERFORMANCE. CONS...
We are putting our spin on the biohacking movement by combining the ancient alchemical and shamanic wisdoms with the lates...
PHILOSOPHY ALLY GOAL MOTTO BUZZWORD FOUNDATION BEGINNERS TOOLS MAXIMISE LIFE FORCE TECHNOLOGY EXTEND LIFE APP FOR EVERYTHI...
"Medical science has made such tremendous progress that there is hardly a healthy human left" ALDOUS HUXLEY
BOOSTING MITOCHINDRIA HUMAN BEINGS LIVE ON ENERGY. THIS ENERGY IS GENERATED BY RESPIRATION AND NUTRITION. THROUGH BREATHIN...
the3forgotten ancient WISDOM BODY IS A SELF HEALING ORGANISM LIFEFORCE MAKES THE BODY ALIVE Hippocrates, who is considered...
QUANTUM PHYSICS HAS DISCOVERED IN THE LAST CENTURY WHAT ANCIENT PHILOSOPHIES KNEW SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE TIME. EVERYTH...
FRANZ ANTON MESMER DISCOVERED LIFE FORCE IN THE 18TH CENTURY AND GAVE IT THE NAME OF ANIMAL MAGNETISM. AS AN EXAMPLE OF HO...
The ancient alchemical method for self healing is to activate the body's survival mechanisms in a controlled environment. ...
THETHREEpillarsOFANCIENTBIOHACKING "He who conquers others is strong. He who conquers himself is mighty " GUTHACK MINDHACK...
waterfasting Water Fasting is an extremely powerful healing modality, thanks to the deep innate intelligence of the human ...
The word autophagy originates from the Greek words auto-, meaning “self”, and phagein, meaning “to eat”. Thus, autophagy d...
BREATHWORK Yogis have for millennia understood the power of breath work. Pranayama is the Sanskrit . The first, prana, mea...
Participants in a 2014 study performed breathing techniques such as consciously hyperventilating and retaining the breath,...
SHADOWINTEGRATION we live in a "first Impression culture " where the name of the game is to look good The shadow, accordin...
Entheogens work to integrate the two hemispheres of the brain and they help to bring up unconscious materials that we norm...
ANCIENT TOOLS FOR SELF HEALING SHADOW INTEGRATION COLD THERAPY DRUMMINGWATERFASTING BREATH WORK RAPÉ AYAHUASCA BUFO TOAD K...
JAPANESE DON’T HAVE A WORD FOR ‘LEAVING THE WORKFORCE FOR GOOD’ (RETIREMENT). IN FACT, ‘HAVING A PURPOSE FOR LIFE IS SO IM...
I think it will be incredible business to establish retreats where you go to the woods for 4 days to recharge. I never bee...
Casa de Madre is a biohacking and self-healing hub in Australia, 20 min from the Sydney CBD, right on Maroubra Beach.
We are putting our spin on the biohacking movement by combining the ancient alchemical and shamanic wisdom with the latest innovations and discoveries in health & entheogenic journeying. We call this intersection 'ancient biohacking'.
With effective tools and support the past can be healed, energies can be transformed and self-healing capabilities can be activated.
Because at the end of the day, no one really can heal us. We heal ourselves. We heal in community, we heal because the human body is an amazing self-healing organism.

  1. 1. it'snothealthcare it'sdiseasecare THE MEDICAL AND PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY IS FOCUSING ON MANAGING THE DISEASE AND TREATING THE SYMPTOMS.
  2. 2. CANWETRUSTTHEEXPERTS? THE FREQUENTLY CHANGING SCIENCE FROM HEALTH AUTHORITIES MAKE PEOPLE SCEPTICAL ABOUT THE HEALTH EXPERT ADVICE 1992
  3. 3. BIOHACKING IS A CONSCIOUS EFFORT TO INFLUENCE AND TAKE CHARGE OF THE BRAIN AND BODY IN ORDER TO OPTIMIZE PERFORMANCE. CONSCIOUS PEOPLE NO LONGER WANT TO OUTSOURCE THEIR HEALTH TO THE MEDICAL ESTABLISHMENT Dave Asprey, the father of the biohacking movement considers biohacking is “the art and science of changing the environment around you and inside you so that you have full control over your own biology" WHATISBIOHACKING?
  4. 4. We are putting our spin on the biohacking movement by combining the ancient alchemical and shamanic wisdoms with the latest innovations and discoveries in health & entheogenic journeying. We follow methods that are true and time tested. It's based on science and also proved to be working for thousands of years We call this intersection ancient biohacking WHATISancientBIOHACKING? "There is nothing new, except what has been forgotten" MARIE ANTOINETTE Test of truth Test of time SCIENCE ANCIENT WISDOM
  5. 5. PHILOSOPHY ALLY GOAL MOTTO BUZZWORD FOUNDATION BEGINNERS TOOLS MAXIMISE LIFE FORCE TECHNOLOGY EXTEND LIFE APP FOR EVERYTHING OPTIMISE PERFORMANCE SCIENCE APPS, SUPPLEMENTS BULLETPROOF COFFEE MAXIMISE LIFE FORCE NATURE BECOME WHOLE LISTEN TO THE BODY RAISE YOUR VIBE ANCIENT WISDOM WATER FASTING, BREATHWORK SHADOW WORK BIOHACKING ANCIENTBIOHACKINGVS
  6. 6. "Medical science has made such tremendous progress that there is hardly a healthy human left" ALDOUS HUXLEY
  7. 7. BOOSTING MITOCHINDRIA HUMAN BEINGS LIVE ON ENERGY. THIS ENERGY IS GENERATED BY RESPIRATION AND NUTRITION. THROUGH BREATHING, NUTRITION CAN BE SUPPLIED AS LIFE ENERGY TO EVERY CELL OF THE ENTIRE BODY. MITOCHONDRIA BURN OXYGEN AND PROVIDE ENERGY FROM THE FOOD FOR THE CELL'S OF BODY. INFLAMMATION IS THE BODY’S WAY OF FIGHTING HARMFUL STIMULI THAT CAUSE INJURY AND INFECTION. IT IS A PROCESS THAT IS DESIGNED TO ELIMINATE THE CAUSE OF CELL INJURY, SUCH AS PATHOGENS, AND TO INITIATE THE REPAIR OF DAMAGED TISSUES. SCIENCE REDUCING  INFLAMMATION HOWEVER THERE ARE 2 AREAS WHERE SCIENCE CAN HELP US TO LIVE A LIFE WITHOUT DISEASE
  8. 8. the3forgotten ancient WISDOM BODY IS A SELF HEALING ORGANISM LIFEFORCE MAKES THE BODY ALIVE Hippocrates, who is considered the Father of Modern Medicine, emphasized a holistic approach to medicine, warning doctors not to interfere with the body's ability to heal itself, as well as to treat the body as a whole – mind, body and spirit. In ancient Egypt, it was a common knowledge nothing happens in the body without an electromagnetic exchange between cells. Electromagnetic energy controls our chemistry. Disruption of this energy in cells causes impaired cell metabolism, and if our cells are not healthy, our body is not healthy, in whole or in part. Eastern tradition knew about an invisible Life force, which permeates through every living organism. They called it prana mana chi ki ka. Western science called it the orgone energy. Health is nothing more than a high energy state; the better the energy flows, the healthier you are BODY CREATES AN ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELD
  9. 9. QUANTUM PHYSICS HAS DISCOVERED IN THE LAST CENTURY WHAT ANCIENT PHILOSOPHIES KNEW SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE TIME. EVERYTHING IS AN ENERGY. ANCIENT TRADITIONS HAD MANY NAME TO IT, KA TO THE EGYPTIANS, PRANA TO THE HINDU, QI TO THE CHINESE, KI TO THE JAPANESE, MANA IN THE POLYNESIAN CULTURE, – IT IS THIS VITAL FORCE THAT GIVES US LIFE AND WHEN DIRECTED WITH CONSCIOUS INTENT, AND ULTIMATE MEASURE OF ONE’S VITALITY. WHEN YOUR FLOW IS LOW AND CONSTRICTED, YOU WILL BE IN POOR HEALTH; YOU WILL FEEL WEAK AND TIRED; YOU WILL BE IRRITABLE AND/OR ANXIOUS UNDER TRYING CONDITIONS. WHEN YOU HAVE ABUNDANT ENERGY AND STRENGTH; YOU CAN REMAIN CALM OR ENTHUSIASTIC UNDER TRYING CONDITIONS; YOU CAN THINK CLEARLY AND EFFECTIVELY; YOU HAVE GREAT CONFIDENCE AND COMPASSION AND YOU FEEL AS A CREATOR OF YOUR OWN LIFE Life Force ki ka chi mana prana baraka The measure of truth is effectiveness. Meaning, if something is working, it's true hawaiian Shamanic principle
  10. 10. FRANZ ANTON MESMER DISCOVERED LIFE FORCE IN THE 18TH CENTURY AND GAVE IT THE NAME OF ANIMAL MAGNETISM. AS AN EXAMPLE OF HOW THREATENING HIS DISCOVERY WAS, MESMER'S NAME TODAY IS ASSOCIATED ONLY WITH HYPNOTISM, A BYPRODUCT OF HIS WORK WITH THE VITAL FORCE. BARON VON REICHENBACH INVESTIGATED THE CLAIMS FOR THIS FORCE, PROVED ITS EXISTENCE BY MANY EXPERIMENTS, AND CALLED IT ODIC FORCE. IN SPITE OF HIS REPUTATION AS THE INVENTOR OF CREOSOTE, HOWEVER, REICHENBACH'S DISCOVERY WAS IGNORED OR SCORNED BY MOST OTHER SCIENTISTS OF HIS TIME. FREUD SUGGESTED EXISTENCE OF THIS FORCE AND CALLED IT “LIBIDO,” AND A DOCTOR NAMED ABRAMS INVESTIGATED ITS BIOELECTRIC CHARACTERISTICS. WILHELM REICH, A PROTEGÉ OF FREUD'S, MADE MORE DISCOVERIES ABOUT IT, DID EXTENSIVE EXPERIMENTS WITH IT, WROTE BOOKS ABOUT IT, AND INVENTED DEVICES TO GENERATE IT. THE U. S. GOVERNMENT SENT HIM TO JAIL, BURNED HIS BOOKS, AND CONFISCATED HIS DEVICES. REICH'S NAME FOR VITAL FORCE WAS “ORGONE ENERGY.” LifeforceinwesternscienceIF YOU WANT TO FIND THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE, THINK IN TERMS OF ENERGY, FREQUENCY AND VIBRATION Nikola Tesla
  11. 11. The ancient alchemical method for self healing is to activate the body's survival mechanisms in a controlled environment. That's why high intensity training works. That's why water fasting works. That's why ice baths and cold therapy work. The shock puts the body into survival mode and activates the dormant energies of the body. Accumulating life force is the foundation to being the creator of own our lives methodtobuilduplifeforce Controlled crises theory positive tolerable toxic stresslevels
  12. 12. THETHREEpillarsOFANCIENTBIOHACKING "He who conquers others is strong. He who conquers himself is mighty " GUTHACK MINDHACK EGOHACK Water Fasting is a universal practice, it has been used for health and spirituality since the beginning of time. During a fast, the body's digestive system and organs are able to rest completely, allowing for all of your energy to be used for cleansing and repair of damaged tissues. The body undergoes a tearing down and rebuilding of damaged materials. For this reason, fasting is famous for its ability to rejuvenate the body and increases mental capacity Linking the mind and body through controlled breathing allows you to unleash the true potential. Yogis have for millennia understood the power of breath work. Pranayama is the Sanskrit word of prana and ayama, meaning life force + control. It's “the practice of harnessing the life force associated with the breath for optimal health of the body and mind.” Pranayama is highlighted in the Yoga Sutra, a seminal yogic text, as a means for calming and clarifying the mind Shadow work is conscious integration of our three selves and the carrying out of one's highest purpose in life. It's main focus is to transform the part of ourselves that we hate about ourselves or we are shamed about it. It's a practice that helps us to become whole again. It works on the premise of zero judgement and that we must own every part of ourself. Shamanic medicines are great tools to tap into our subconscious and clear out emotional blockages water fasting breath work shamanic medicines LAO TSU
  13. 13. waterfasting Water Fasting is an extremely powerful healing modality, thanks to the deep innate intelligence of the human body. Each cell of your body is a complete living entity with its own metabolism. Dr. Herbert Shelton (1895-1985) was one of the founders of the American Natural Hygiene Society, probably had more experience with fasting than anyone else who ever lived. It is estimated that he supervised more than 40,000 fasts. Dr. Shelton used to say that "the most vehement objections to fasting are made by those who have never missed a meal in their lives". His message is that the freer the body is of toxic materials flowing through the blood and lymphatic system, the clearer is the ability to think. pillarone
  14. 14. The word autophagy originates from the Greek words auto-, meaning “self”, and phagein, meaning “to eat”. Thus, autophagy denotes “self eating”. Activating the body's natural cell renewal process, gives access to body's natural hidden energies, and leading to increase stress resistance, self-renewal and regeneration of blood cell stem cells. This concept was discovered during the 1960’s, when researchers first observed that the cell could destroy its own contents by enclosing it in membranes, forming sack-like vesicles that were transported to a recycling compartment, called the lysosome, for degradation. The Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2016 for his paradigm shifting discoveries of mechanisms for autophagy. AFTER 72 HOURS OF WATER FASTING THE BODY IS BREAKING DOWN OLD IMMUNE CELLS AND GENERATING NEW ONES, THIS PROCESS CALLED, AUTOPHAGY. AUTHOPHAGY
  15. 15. BREATHWORK Yogis have for millennia understood the power of breath work. Pranayama is the Sanskrit . The first, prana, meaning life force, and the second, ayama, meaning control. Conscious breathing can be used for various reasons: pillartwo IMPROVE FOCUS BOOST ENERGY HEAL TRAUMA EXPAND AWARENESS EASE THE PAINCALM THE MIND
  16. 16. Participants in a 2014 study performed breathing techniques such as consciously hyperventilating and retaining the breath, meditated, and were immersed in ice cold water. Results showed that the sympathetic nervous system and the immune system can be voluntarily influenced due to the anti-inflammatory effect produced by the techniques. WIMHOFMETHOD Wim Hof Method helps people how to learn to control their bodies to achieve exceptional goals
  17. 17. SHADOWINTEGRATION we live in a "first Impression culture " where the name of the game is to look good The shadow, according to Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, consists of those parts of ourselves we choose to repress or hide that we don’t accept, feel ashamed or guilty about it pillarthree
  18. 18. Entheogens work to integrate the two hemispheres of the brain and they help to bring up unconscious materials that we normally suppress, forcing us to confront them, and they also activate dormant neural pathways. Opening up our consciousness in a striking way will help to see the same things in a different light and embrace ourselves as a whole a complete entheogenicjourneying PERUVIAN SHAMAN GOLDEN CONDOR TRIBE Antarki
  19. 19. ANCIENT TOOLS FOR SELF HEALING SHADOW INTEGRATION COLD THERAPY DRUMMINGWATERFASTING BREATH WORK RAPÉ AYAHUASCA BUFO TOAD KAMBO PSILOCYBIN SOUNDHEALINGICE BATH YOGA
  20. 20. JAPANESE DON’T HAVE A WORD FOR ‘LEAVING THE WORKFORCE FOR GOOD’ (RETIREMENT). IN FACT, ‘HAVING A PURPOSE FOR LIFE IS SO IMPORTANT IN JAPANESE CULTURE THAT OUR IDEA OF RETIREMENT SIMPLY DOESN’T EXIST.’ JAPANESE CONCEPT THAT MEANS A REASON FOR BEING BEING CLEAR ABOUT ONE'S PURPOSE AND A SENSE OF MEANING TO LIFE. IKIGAI
  21. 21. I think it will be incredible business to establish retreats where you go to the woods for 4 days to recharge. I never been really into buying real estate. But I started the process of looking at major cities and see whats the most rural one hour drive from the city to create the most natural environment. It will be a great business in 10 years. Because people will want it for 3 days or for a week GARY VEE

