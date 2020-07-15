Egohacking getaways - Ancient biohacking hub

Casa de Madre is a biohacking and self-healing hub in Australia, 20 min from the Sydney CBD, right on Maroubra Beach.

We are putting our spin on the biohacking movement by combining the ancient alchemical and shamanic wisdom with the latest innovations and discoveries in health & entheogenic journeying. We call this intersection 'ancient biohacking'.

With effective tools and support the past can be healed, energies can be transformed and self-healing capabilities can be activated.

Because at the end of the day, no one really can heal us. We heal ourselves. We heal in community, we heal because the human body is an amazing self-healing organism.