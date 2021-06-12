Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kocsmakvíz csomag csapatépítőre vállalkozásoknak/ szervezeteknek ONLINE / OFFLINE
A kvízjáték rövid leírása • A Kocsmakvíz az angolszász területeken méltán népszerű pubquiz (magyarul bárkvíz, vagy kocsmak...
Csapatépítő tréningre kvízt? Miért? • Mert igényes és értékorientált szórakozási formula • Közös gondolkodásra és csapatmu...
Miből is áll? • 3-5 fős csapatok • Kb. 3 óra alatt • 75-100 kérdésre válaszolnak • 3 részre osztott a kvíz, 2 szünettel • ...
Technikai szükséglet (szervező/cég részéről) • projektor • vászon • hangfal • mikrofon • 3.5 mm jack kábel a hangfaltól a ...
Online csapatépítő kocsmakvíz • 2 óra • 70-80 kérdés, 3 részre osztva • egyéni és csapatos munkák • testreszabott kérdések...
A kvízmesterről • Kommunikáció alapképzést, mesterit végzett • Erdély három városában tart havi rendszerességgel teltházas...
Árak - 2021 OFFLINE ár: 20 fő alatt: 40 RON/ fő (+ÁFA) + útiköltség 20 fő felett: 35 RON/fő (+ÁFA) + útiköltség ONLINE ár,...
Jun. 12, 2021

Csapatépítő, vállalkozás, szervezet

Kocsmakvíz csomag csapatépítőre, vállalkozásoknak, szervezeteknek

Csapatépítő, vállalkozás, szervezet

  1. 1. Kocsmakvíz csomag csapatépítőre vállalkozásoknak/ szervezeteknek ONLINE / OFFLINE
  2. 2. A kvízjáték rövid leírása • A Kocsmakvíz az angolszász területeken méltán népszerű pubquiz (magyarul bárkvíz, vagy kocsmakvíz) műfaj magyar változata. A játék alapvetően egy általános műveltséget ellenőrző kvízjáték, amit jellemzően bárokban, kávézókban, pubokban rendeznek meg időközönként és csapatok versenyeznek egymással. • Ezt a hangulatot hozza el a kvízmester a csapatépítőre, érdeklődési körnek, célcsoportnak megfelelően testreszabott kérdéskörökkel.
  3. 3. Csapatépítő tréningre kvízt? Miért? • Mert igényes és értékorientált szórakozási formula • Közös gondolkodásra és csapatmunkára sarkall • Próbára teszi a csapattagok együttműködési- együttgondolkodási képességét • Rengeteg érdekes és szórakoztató információt tartalmaz, melyek garantáltan évek múlva is megmaradnak • Sok-sok nevetéssel és önfeledt szórakozással jár • Teljes egészében testre szabható
  4. 4. Miből is áll? • 3-5 fős csapatok • Kb. 3 óra alatt • 75-100 kérdésre válaszolnak • 3 részre osztott a kvíz, 2 szünettel • 6-7 témakört dolgoz fel • audió-vizuális anyagok egyaránt • telefonhasználat csak a szünetekben • közben lehet alkoholt fogyasztani • nyeremény lehet a cég által felajánlott bármi
  5. 5. Technikai szükséglet (szervező/cég részéről) • projektor • vászon • hangfal • mikrofon • 3.5 mm jack kábel a hangfaltól a laptopba • 75-100 kérdéses prezentáció • testreszabott kérdések a cég történelméből • megoldásokra prezentáció, magyarázatokkal • minden nyomtatvány, beadandó • szabályzat, regisztrációs online felület • nyomtatott diploma az első három csapatnak • írószerek • laptop, pointer • ha szükséges arculat (felár ellenében) Amit a kvízmester hoz
  6. 6. Online csapatépítő kocsmakvíz • 2 óra • 70-80 kérdés, 3 részre osztva • egyéni és csapatos munkák • testreszabott kérdések a szervezet történelméből • megoldásokra prezentáció, magyarázatokkal • kocsmakvíz hangulat • közösségépítő játékok • PDF útmutató
  7. 7. A kvízmesterről • Kommunikáció alapképzést, mesterit végzett • Erdély három városában tart havi rendszerességgel teltházas kvízeket • Célja a flow érzés, és a minőségi együtt töltött • idő kialakítása. • 20 teljes estés tematikus kvíz kötődik a nevéhez – saját kérdéseiből • Egyedülálló módszertant fejlesztett a hangulat, a versenyszellem és a közös gondolkodás fenntartására • Több cég, szervezet csapatépítő kvízmestere: pl.: Autonet SRL, Mathias Corvinus Collegium. Kovács Zsolt zsolt.kovacs.business@gmail.com +40741933608 https://www.facebook.com/kvizmesterkozso
  8. 8. Árak - 2021 OFFLINE ár: 20 fő alatt: 40 RON/ fő (+ÁFA) + útiköltség 20 fő felett: 35 RON/fő (+ÁFA) + útiköltség ONLINE ár, max. 50 főig: 1000 RON/alkalom Többalkalmas kvíznél, hosszútávú partnerségnél, nagyobb számoknál tárgyalási lehetőség.

