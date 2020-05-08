Entrepreneuriat et creation des entreprises

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MasterIngénierieetManagementIndustriel Entrepreneuriatetcréationd’entreprises Module:GestionDesEntreprises Présenté par : ...
Sommaire I. Problématique :..................................................................................................
  1. 1. MasterIngénierieetManagementIndustriel Entrepreneuriatetcréationd’entreprises Module:GestionDesEntreprises Présenté par : • BOUFAKRI Zouhair • MESNAOUI Kawtar • RHIZAL Imane Encadré par: • Pr. : ANEJJAR
  2. 2. Sommaire I. Problématique :...............................................................................................................................2 II. Entrepreneuriat :.............................................................................................................................2 1. Definitions:........................................................................................................................2 2. Qualités entrepreneuriales...............................................................................................2 3. Esprit d’entreprendre et piliers : ......................................................................................3 4. Formes d’entrepreneuriat ................................................................................................4 1. L’entrepreneuriat informel : ..........................................................................................4 2. L’entrepreneuriat formel : .............................................................................................4 III. Création d’entreprise :................................................................................................................5 1. Etapes d’élaboration du projet de création d’une entreprise :........................................5 2. Etude Commerciale :.........................................................................................................5 3. Etude technique :..............................................................................................................6 4. Etude Financière :.............................................................................................................7 5. Etude Juridique :...............................................................................................................8 1. Société anonyme :..........................................................................................................8 2. Société à responsabilité limitée (SARL) :........................................................................8 3. Société en nom collectif (SNC) :.....................................................................................8 4. Société en Commandite :...............................................................................................9 5. Groupement d'intérêt économique (GIE)......................................................................9  FORMALITÉS POUR CRÉER VOTRE ENTREPRISE :...........................................................9 6. ETUDE FISCALE................................................................................................................11 7. Business Plan ..................................................................................................................11 8. Programmes d’accompagnement...................................................................................12 Conclusion : ...........................................................................................................................12
  3. 3. Université Hassan 1er Faculté des Sciences et Techniques - Settat Master Ingénierie et Management industriel - 2 - Gestion des Entreprises I. Problématique : Personne ne peut nier le rôle primordial que jouent les entreprises pour renforcer le tissu éco-social du pays. Or, une citoyenneté active ne peut se transformer que par une forte participation à la création de la valeur ajoutée en adoptant un esprit entrepreneurial qui se manifeste par la création d’une entreprise, alors les questions qui se posent sont les suivantes :  Comment faire pour étudier la faisabilité de son projet ?  Quelle est la procédure juridique à suivre pour créer son projet ? II. Entrepreneuriat 1. Definitions:  L’Entrepreneuriat : est le phénomène d’émergence et d’exploitation des nouvelles opportunités créatives de valeur économique et sociale, impulsé et rendu possible par l’initiative et la dynamique d’innovation/changement d’un homme, l’entrepreneur, en interaction permanente avec son environnement. Comme vous allez le remarquez, cette définition se repose sur les mots clés : opportunités et valeur économique et sociale :  Opportunités : est l’idée issue d’une observation attentive de l’environnement et qui se manifeste sous la forme d’un projet qui a pour objectif la création de la valeur ajoutée. o Il faut veiller à protéger son idée, sous forme de ce qu’on appelle les droits d’auteurs ou les droits de propriété industrielle.  La valeur économique et sociale : se manifeste généralement sous les formes suivantes : o Participation au développement des innovations o Renouvellement de parc d’entreprises et du tissu économique o Création d’emplois directs et indirects o Contribution à la réinsertion sociale o Dynamisation des entreprises existantes. 2. Qualités entrepreneuriales Parmi les qualités entrepreneuriales « Sachant qu’il n’existe pas de profil type, l’entrepreneur doit avoir : 1. la créativité 2. le leadership 3. l’esprit d’initiative
  4. 4. Université Hassan 1er Faculté des Sciences et Techniques - Settat Master Ingénierie et Management industriel - 3 - Gestion des Entreprises 4. l’esprit d’innovation 5. Acceptation des risques 6. la capacité de planifier et de gérer des projets en vue d’atteindre des objectifs de développement 3. Esprit d’entreprendre et piliers : Il traduit une orientation forte vers la recherche d’opportunités et les initiatives créatrices de valeur, en effet c’est un état d’esprit transversal qui consiste à définir un projet qui nous tient à cœur, à avoir envie de le porter, à mobiliser son énergie et les personnes autour de nous pour avancer et le mener à bien. Il révèle des caractéristiques telles que l’encouragement à l’imagination, à l’adaptabilité et la volonté d’accepter les risques, il repose sur les quatre piliers suivants : VISION : C’est le pilier qui permet de se fixer un objectif clair et de guider ses choix et ses actions vers cet objectif, elle repose en partie sur l’intuition et l’intention de l’entrepreneur. MOTIVATION : La motivation est un véritable carburant de l’action en comprenant le sens de ce que l’on fait et l’intérêt de l’objectif à atteindre. Même si la tâche est pénible, elle doit être réalisée, l’entrepreneur étant une personne d’actions, il doit à tout prix entretenir sa motivation, sachant que la motivation est également un muscle qui s’entraine à travers des réflexes et des exercices RESILIENCE : Elle traduit la capacité de l’entrepreneur à encaisser un problème et de le rebondir, d’ailleurs un entrepreneur sait s’adapter et c’est ce qui fait sa force. CONNEXION :
  5. 5. Université Hassan 1er Faculté des Sciences et Techniques - Settat Master Ingénierie et Management industriel - 4 - Gestion des Entreprises C’est le fait de savoir s’entourer pour mieux avancer, on adoptant le principe suivant « Seul on va plus vite, ensemble on va plus loin ».Un des reflexe des entrepreneurs est toujours voir quelles connexions il peut créer, soit pour son projet, soit pour aider les autres. Un entrepreneur est un connecteur, il met les gens en relation ce qui aura un impact positif sur lui et sur son entreprise. 4. Formes d’entrepreneuriat Il existe deux formes d’entrepreneuriat : 1. L’entrepreneuriat informel : C’est une forme d’auto-emploi, c’est-à-dire que finalement une personne n’a pas le choix que de créer son propre emploi. 2. L’entrepreneuriat formel : Emane d’une intention stratégique de personnes qui ont cerné une opportunité sur un marché et qui ont décidé de créer leur propre entreprise :  Intrapreneuriat: « L’ensemble des démarches et des comportements, stratégiques et organisationnels, liés à la découverte et à l’exploitation de nouvelles occasions de création de valeur au sein d’organisations existantes » (Forme entrepreneurial en interne). JANSSEN F, 2009  Reprise d’entreprise: « C’est un processus par lequel une personne physique ou morale, le repreneur, acquiert la propriété d’une entreprise ou d’une activité existante et occupe les fonctions de direction générale» .Fayolle, 2012  Entrepreneuriat social: «L’entrepreneuriat social recouvre l’ensemble des initiatives économiques dont la finalité principale est sociale ou environnementale et qui réinvestissent la majorité de leurs bénéfices au profit de cette mission ». SlitineSlitine/ Barthelemy  Création d’entreprise : Elle représente le deuxième volet de notre présentation.
  6. 6. Université Hassan 1er Faculté des Sciences et Techniques - Settat Master Ingénierie et Management industriel - 5 - Gestion des Entreprises III. Création d’entreprise : 1. Etapes d’élaboration du projet de création d’une entreprise : Pour créer son entreprise l’entrepreneur est censé passer par ces 9 étapes :  L’idée : présente l’idée du produit ou service objet de l’entreprise  Projet personnel : Tout ce qui est en relation avec l’entrepreneur détenteur du projet : o Personnalité. o Compétences et expérience. o Aptitudes et potentialités. NB : Pour le reste des étapes ils seront développés dans la suite du document. 2. Etude Commerciale :  Comprendre le marché : tout d’abord il faut définir le marché (régional, national, international), puis faire
  7. 7. Université Hassan 1er Faculté des Sciences et Techniques - Settat Master Ingénierie et Management industriel - 6 - Gestion des Entreprises une analyse des lois de l’offre et de la demande dite lois du marché à l’aide des sondages, des observations, entretiens réelles …  Stratégie marketing : o Segmentation : consiste à découper le marché en sous-ensembles distincts, pouvant être cibles à atteindre. o Ciblage : consiste à choisir un segment de ce marché pour commercialiser son produit ou service. o Positionnement : consiste à la conception d’un produit et son image dans le but de lui donner une place déterminée dans l’esprit du consommateur.  Actions commerciales : Consiste à définir : o La politique produit et service o Le prix de vente o La politique de distribution o La politique de communication (Publicité et promotion) 3. Etude technique : Elle a pour objectif de déterminer l’ensemble des moyens à mettre en œuvre pour l’exercice de l’activité. Pour cela Il faut savoir :  Quel outil de production ? En évaluant la capacité et la performance du matériel en rapport avec son coût et les choix des fournisseurs est également un critère très important.  Quel local pour l’exploitation ? L’emplacement géographique joue un rôle déterminant dans la réussite surtout pour les activités commerciales. Il doit être près de la clientèle et les fournisseurs dans un endroit qui
  8. 8. Université Hassan 1er Faculté des Sciences et Techniques - Settat Master Ingénierie et Management industriel - 7 - Gestion des Entreprises connait un trafic important en prenant compte la dimension actuelle du projet et les plans de son développement.  Quels moyens en personnel ? Le choix du personnel doit être en fonction des compétences et des spécialités, en décidant une grille de rémunération chacun selon sa tâche. 4. Etude Financière : Cette étude consiste à traduire en termes financiers tous les éléments réunis dans l’étude commerciale et technique. L’étude financière permet progressivement de faire apparaître tous les besoins financiers de l’entreprise en activité et les possibilités qui y correspondent. La démarche consiste en 2 étapes qui permettent de répondre aux questions suivantes : QUESTION 1: Quels sont les capitaux nécessaires pour lancer le projet, et pourrez-vous les réunir ?  Evaluer les besoins durables de financement : programme d’investissement  Recenser et mettre en regard autant de ressources financières durables. o AUTO FINANCEMENT o LA RECHERCHE D’UN ASSOCIÉ o FINANCEMENT AUPRÈS DES BANQUES  Le plan de financement initial est un tableau qui reprend les besoins durables et les ressources durables. QUESTION 2: Les recettes seront-elles suffisantes pour couvrir les différentes charges ?  Le projet est-il rentable?  C'est le compte de résultat prévisionnel qui le mettra en évidence.
  9. 9. Université Hassan 1er Faculté des Sciences et Techniques - Settat Master Ingénierie et Management industriel - 8 - Gestion des Entreprises 5. Etude Juridique : 1. Société anonyme : Une société anonyme (SA) est une société de capitaux, ainsi dénommée car sa dénomination sociale ne révèle pas le nom des actionnaires dont elle peut même ignorer l'identité lorsque les titres de la société sont au porteur. Son statut protège partiellement ses actionnaires en cas de faillite.  SA à conseil d’administration Le conseil d’administration d’une société anonyme est composé de 3 à 18 membres (exceptionnellement, ce maximum peut être porté à 24 pendant 3 ans en cas de fusion). Il convient également de préciser que les administrateurs salariés ne sont pas pris en compte dans le calcul de ces plafonds. La loi n’oblige pas à une personne d’être actionnaire pour pouvoir être nommé administrateur. Toutefois, les statuts de la SA peuvent imposer un nombre minimum d’actions pour occuper ce poste.  SA à conseil de surveillance Le conseil de surveillance est un organe non-exécutif ayant pour mission de veiller au bon fonctionnement d'une entreprise et d'en rendre compte aux actionnaires. 2. Société à responsabilité limitée (SARL) : Une société à responsabilité limitée est une société commerciale où la responsabilité est limitée jusqu'à concurrence des apports et qui présente des caractéristiques d'une société mixte de 2 à 100 personnes (selon le nouveau droit suisse une personne seule peut également créer sa propre Sarl), notamment parce que les parts détenues dans le capital ne sont pas librement accessibles sans accord de tout ou partie des actionnaires. 3. Société en nom collectif (SNC) : La société en nom collectif (SNC) est une forme juridique française de société. C'est une société à responsabilité illimitée pour les associés.
  10. 10. Université Hassan 1er Faculté des Sciences et Techniques - Settat Master Ingénierie et Management industriel - 9 - Gestion des Entreprises 4. Société en Commandite : Une société en commandite, ou société en commandite simple (SCS) est une forme d'entreprise aujourd'hui rare1, mais néanmoins présente dans plusieurs systèmes civilistes2. Sa caractéristique principale est d'avoir deux catégories d'associés. Le commanditaire fournit l'essentiel des fonds mais confie l'administration de la compagnie au commandité, qui dispose de prérogatives accrues à raison des plus grands risques encourus. 5. Groupement d'intérêt économique (GIE) Un groupement d'intérêt économique (GIE) est, en France, un groupement doté de la personnalité morale qui permet à ses membres (qui doivent être au minimum deux) de mettre en commun certaines de leurs activités afin de développer, améliorer ou accroître les résultats de celles-ci tout en conservant leur individualité. Le groupement peut avoir un objet civil ou commercial.  FORMALITÉS POUR CRÉER VOTRE ENTREPRISE :
  11. 11. Université Hassan 1er Faculté des Sciences et Techniques - Settat Master Ingénierie et Management industriel - 10 - Gestion des Entreprises
  12. 12. Université Hassan 1er Faculté des Sciences et Techniques - Settat Master Ingénierie et Management industriel - 11 - Gestion des Entreprises 6. ETUDE FISCALE 7. Business Plan Le business plan est un document écrit permettant de formaliser un projet d’entreprise, il se compose des éléments suivants : 1. Résumé opérationnel : Un résumé exécutif complet résumant votre business. 2. Naissance du projet : Présentation des origines du projet et du parcours des membres fondateurs. 3. Le produit ou le service : Une description complète de votre projet ainsi que le stade d’avancement seront mis en avant dans cette partie du business plan. 4. Le marché : La nature et la tendance du marché. 5. Stratégie de l’entreprise : Une présentation détaillée des installations et des équipements nécessaires au fonctionnement 6. Montage juridique : La forme juridique choisie pour votre entreprise et la répartition du capital de l’entreprise seront expliquées.
  13. 13. Université Hassan 1er Faculté des Sciences et Techniques - Settat Master Ingénierie et Management industriel - 12 - Gestion des Entreprises 8. Programmes d’accompagnement Plusieurs acteurs publics, privés et associatifs sont là pour l’accompagnement tout au long du processus de création de l’entreprise afin de faciliter toutes les démarches administratives ou autres, dont on peut citer par exemple : - Centre régional des investissements - Centre des jeunes dirigeants - Anapec - Mokawalati - Banque populaire - … Conclusion : Même en adoptant toutes ces études, cela ne garantit pas une réussite d’entreprise à 100%, à cause de deux grands facteurs : - Facteurs exogènes : la concurrence, l’inflation, les contraintes fiscales… - Facteurs internes : manque d’expérience, manque d’innovation, mauvaise décision, problèmes de gestions, mauvaise analyse.

