83% of all consumers had completed at least one survey in the previous year.
Customer Feedback is the information that we receive from the customers about their satisfaction or dissatisfaction regard...
Hear the Voice of the Customer Identify improvement areas Makes Customers feel involved and important Take Important Busin...
If customers feel unheard, they may switch to other brands in no time. So, it is really important to pay special considera...
47% of the customers having a complaint in a product or a service raise a voice through social media.
Customer Satisfaction should be the primary goal of every business with the help of which an organization thrives and grow...
Always ensure to let them know that their opinion is valued and actions are being taken as per their feedback and suggesti...
When we work for having Customer Feedback, we can receive any kind of feedback. It can be positive also and it can be a ne...
When we receive feedback from the customers, we sometimes receive different opinions regarding different attributes of a p...
Customer Feedback is a good means to identify happy customers. Happy and satisfied customers must not be neglected and it ...
Only 1% of the customers feel that their expectations are truly met.
When we want to make an important business decision, it is really useful to know how this decision will impact the existin...
It is a known fact that Customer Feedback is important for your business and it helps a lot to grow your business. However, what is being disregarded is why it is really significant for the business and how it actually works. Knowing exactly the reasons behind such importance is equally important, in order to act accordingly and reap the maximum benefits of Customer Feedback.
Read More @ https://www.zonkafeedback.com/blog/7-reasons-why-you-should-take-customer-feedback

Published in: Business
  3. 3. Customer Feedback is the information that we receive from the customers about their satisfaction or dissatisfaction regarding a product or a service. It is basically their own opinion about the product, services and the experience they had with an organization. This opinion is the voice of the customer which is very important for the business to maximize Customer Satisfaction. What is Customer Feedback? www.zonkafeedback.com
  Top Reasons why Customer Feedback is Important in Your Business:
1. Hear the Voice of the Customer
2. Measure Customer Satisfaction
3. Makes Customers feel involved and important
4. Identify Unhappy Customers and work towards improving the experience for them
5. Identify improvement areas
6. Identify Happy Customers and supports in Retention
7. Take Important Business Decisions
  5. 5. If customers feel unheard, they may switch to other brands in no time. So, it is really important to pay special consideration to the voice of the customer and take the next actions accordingly. For this reason, big brands are investing a good amount on the VOC programs to listen to the voice of the customers in a better way. 1. Hear the Voice of the Customer www.zonkafeedback.com 7 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD TAKE CUSTOMER FEEDBACK
  47% of the customers having a complaint in a product or a service raise a voice through social media.
  7. 7. Customer Satisfaction should be the primary goal of every business with the help of which an organization thrives and grows. In order to maximize sales and profits, it is necessary to satisfy the customers and it is equally important to know that to which extent the customers are satisfied. Feedback metrics like NPS giving the rating options to the customers on a scale from one to ten is an effective method of measuring customer loyalty. Moreover, CSAT surveys can help a lot to measure Customer Satisfaction. 2. Measure Customer Satisfaction www.zonkafeedback.com 7 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD TAKE CUSTOMER FEEDBACK
  8. 8. Always ensure to let them know that their opinion is valued and actions are being taken as per their feedback and suggestions. This creates a very good perception about us in their minds and this generates loyalty among them for the brand. 3. Make Customers feel involved and important www.zonkafeedback.com 7 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD TAKE CUSTOMER FEEDBACK
  9. 9. When we work for having Customer Feedback, we can receive any kind of feedback. It can be positive also and it can be a negative one too. Sometimes, we tend to avoid negative feedback. Rather, we should deal with negative feedback constructively and convert them into an opportunity to bring more customers into the business. 4. Identify the Unhappy Customers www.zonkafeedback.com 7 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD TAKE CUSTOMER FEEDBACK
  10. 10. When we receive feedback from the customers, we sometimes receive different opinions regarding different attributes of a product or a service. By taking feedback directly from Customers, we get to know the strength and weaknesses of our products and services. 5. Identify Improvement Areas www.zonkafeedback.com 7 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD TAKE CUSTOMER FEEDBACK
  11. 11. Customer Feedback is a good means to identify happy customers. Happy and satisfied customers must not be neglected and it is necessary to maintain the same level of relationship with the customers because it takes a good time to build trust among the customers but it takes no time to break that trust. 6. Identify Happy Customers www.zonkafeedback.com 7 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD TAKE CUSTOMER FEEDBACK
  Only 1% of the customers feel that their expectations are truly met.
  13. 13. When we want to make an important business decision, it is really useful to know how this decision will impact the existing customers and will that be able to attract more customers or not. By gathering Customer Feedback, we get to know the information from the customer’s point of view that what is working out for them and what is not. 7. Take Important Business Decisions www.zonkafeedback.com 7 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD TAKE CUSTOMER FEEDBACK
