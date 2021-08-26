Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
(PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers ...
(PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers ...
(PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers ...
(PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers ...
(PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers ...
Assets, NFT) The way I commenced with reading a lot was purely accidental The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Intro...
Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography,...
GET A BOOK
Best Sellers
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
IPAD
IPAD IPAD IPAD IPAD THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
Aug. 26, 2021
0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

(PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android

Download to read offline

Business
Aug. 26, 2021
0 views

COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1633538001 This audiobook is the improbable and exhilarating story of the rise of Snapchat from a frat boy fantasy to a multi-billion dollar internet unicorn that has dramatically changed the way we communicate. In 2013 Evan Spiegel, the brash CEO of the social network Snapchat, and his co-founder Bobby Murphy stunned the press when they walked away from a three-billion-dollar offer from Facebook: how could an app teenagers use to text dirty photos dream of a higher valuation? Was this hubris, or genius? In How to Turn Down a Billion Dollars, tech journalist Billy Gallagher takes us inside the rise of one of Silicon Valley's hottest start-ups.&nbsp; Snapchat began as a late-night dorm room revelation, the brainchild of Stanford English major Reggie Brown who was nursing regrets about photos he had sent. After an epic feud between best friends, Brown lost the company to Spiegel, who has gone on to make a name for himself as a visionary - if ruthless - CEO worth billions, linked to celebrities like Taylor Swift and his fianc 233;e, Miranda Kerr. A fellow Stanford undergrad and fraternity brother of the company's founding trio, Gallagher has covered Snapchat from the start. He brings unique access to a company Bloomberg Business called &quot;a cipher in the Silicon Valley technology community.&quot; Gallagher offers insight into challenges Snapchat faces as it transitions from a playful app to one of the tech industry's preeminent public companies. In the tradition of great business narratives, How to Turn Down a Billion Dollars offers the definitive account of a company whose goal is no less than to remake the future of entertainment.&nbsp;

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life Dave Asprey
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free
What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence Stephen A. Schwarzman
(4.5/5)
Free
Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Safi Bahcall
(4.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android

  1. 1. (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android download PDF ,read (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android, pdf (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android ,download|read (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android PDF,full download (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android, full ebook (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android,epub (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android,download free (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android,read free (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android,Get acces (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android,E-book (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android download,PDF|EPUB (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android,online (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android read|download,full (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android read|download,(PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android kindle,(PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android for audiobook,(PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android for ipad,(PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android for android, (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android paparback, (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android full free acces,download free ebook (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android,download (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android pdf,[PDF] (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android,DOC (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android
  2. 2. (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android Simple Step to Read and Download: 1. Create a FREE Account 2. Choose from our vast selection of EBOOK and PDF 3. Please, see if you are eligible to Read or Download book (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android 4. Read Online by creating an account (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android READ [MAGAZINE]
  3. 3. (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android
  4. 4. (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android GET NOW (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. (PDF/DOWNLOAD) The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) android DESCRIPTION The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) The very first thing You must do with any e-book is study your matter. Even fiction publications in some cases have to have a little analysis to make certain Theyre factually accurate The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Before now, Ive hardly ever had a enthusiasm about looking at publications The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) The only time which i at any time study a book deal with to cover was again at school when you actually experienced no other preference The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Soon after I concluded school I assumed reading publications was a waste of your time or just for people who are going to college The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) I am aware given that the number of periods I did study publications back again then, I was not reading through the appropriate guides The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) I wasnt fascinated and under no circumstances had a enthusiasm about it The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) I am really absolutely sure that I wasnt the sole one particular, wondering or feeling this way The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) A lot of people will begin a guide after which quit 50 % way like I accustomed to do The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Now times, Contrary to popular belief, Im reading through publications from protect to protect The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) There are times when I are not able to place the book down! The rationale why is since I am pretty interested in what I am examining The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) If you look for a guide that really gets your awareness youll have no difficulty examining it from entrance to again The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital
  6. 6. Assets, NFT) The way I commenced with reading a lot was purely accidental The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) I loved seeing the Television set clearly show "The Dog Whisperer" with Cesar Millan The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Just by observing him, bought me truly fascinated with how he can connect and talk to puppies using his Electricity The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) I used to be looking at his shows almost every day The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) I had been so keen on the things that he was carrying out which i was compelled to purchase the e-book and learn more about it The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) The e-book is about Management (or must I say Pack Chief?) and how you stay serene and possess a relaxed Vitality The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) I read through that reserve from front to again due to the fact Id the desire to learn more The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) If you get that drive or "thirst" for expertise, you are going to browse the guide go over to address The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) If you purchase a particular guide Simply because the duvet appears to be excellent or it was suggested for you, nevertheless it does not have everything to do using your pursuits, then you probably wont read the whole book The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) There should be that curiosity or need to have The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) It can be owning that desire to the know-how or gaining the entertainment worth out in the book that retains you from Placing it down The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) If you want to be aware of more about cooking then go through a reserve about it The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) If you like to learn more about Management then You should commence looking through about it The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) There are such a lot of textbooks out there that could teach you incredible things which I believed were not possible for me to be aware of or learn The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) I am learning daily for the reason that I am looking through everyday now The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) My passion is about Management The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) I actively seek out any ebook on Management, choose it up, and acquire it residence and browse it The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Discover your enthusiasm The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Come across your want The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Discover what motivates you when you are not motivated and get a e book about this so that you can quench that "thirst" for expertise The
  7. 7. Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Books arent just for people who go to highschool or school The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Theyre for everyone who needs to learn more about what their heart wishes The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) I feel that studying every day is the simplest way to get the most understanding about something The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Begin studying today and youll be surprised simply how much you can know tomorrow The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Nada Johnson, is an online advertising mentor, and she likes to ask you to visit her internet site and find out how our amazing program could assist you to Establish whichever business enterprise you transpire to generally be in The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) To develop a company you ought to constantly have ample equipment and educations The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) At her website [http://nadajohnson The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) com] youll be able to find out more about her and what her passion is The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT)
  8. 8. GET A BOOK
  9. 9. Best Sellers
  10. 10. EBOOKS
  11. 11. READ
  12. 12. DOWNLOAD
  13. 13. EPUB
  14. 14. KINDLE
  15. 15. PAPERBACK
  16. 16. HARDCOVER
  17. 17. IPAD
  18. 18. ANDROID
  19. 19. IPAD
  20. 20. IPAD IPAD IPAD IPAD THANK YOU

    Be the first to comment

COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1633538001 This audiobook is the improbable and exhilarating story of the rise of Snapchat from a frat boy fantasy to a multi-billion dollar internet unicorn that has dramatically changed the way we communicate. In 2013 Evan Spiegel, the brash CEO of the social network Snapchat, and his co-founder Bobby Murphy stunned the press when they walked away from a three-billion-dollar offer from Facebook: how could an app teenagers use to text dirty photos dream of a higher valuation? Was this hubris, or genius? In How to Turn Down a Billion Dollars, tech journalist Billy Gallagher takes us inside the rise of one of Silicon Valley's hottest start-ups.&nbsp; Snapchat began as a late-night dorm room revelation, the brainchild of Stanford English major Reggie Brown who was nursing regrets about photos he had sent. After an epic feud between best friends, Brown lost the company to Spiegel, who has gone on to make a name for himself as a visionary - if ruthless - CEO worth billions, linked to celebrities like Taylor Swift and his fianc 233;e, Miranda Kerr. A fellow Stanford undergrad and fraternity brother of the company's founding trio, Gallagher has covered Snapchat from the start. He brings unique access to a company Bloomberg Business called &quot;a cipher in the Silicon Valley technology community.&quot; Gallagher offers insight into challenges Snapchat faces as it transitions from a playful app to one of the tech industry's preeminent public companies. In the tradition of great business narratives, How to Turn Down a Billion Dollars offers the definitive account of a company whose goal is no less than to remake the future of entertainment.&nbsp;

Views

Total views

0

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×