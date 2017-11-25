Majątek i źródła jego pochodzenia
Aktywa i pasywa Aktywa to majątek, czyli środki gospodarcze którymi dysponuje firma. Każdy składnik majątku ma swoje źródł...
Aktywa / trwałe obrotowe
Aktywa trwałe to te składniki, które trwale związane są z jednostką. Trwałość wyraża się tym, że zużywają się stopniowo i ...
Aktywa obrotowe to składniki, które znajdują się w ciągłym ruchu, a przechodząc przez kolejne fazy działalności zmieniają ...
Pasywa (kapitały, fundusze) • Wskazują skąd (od kogo) pochodzą określone zasoby majątkowe i „kto” ma prawo własności dyspo...
Pasywa (kapitały, fundusze) / własne obce (zobowiązania)
Kapitały własne stanowią równowartość: • środków wniesionych przez założyciela (właściciela) w momencie założenia jednostk...
Zobowiązania to inaczej długi. Odzwierciedlają tę część majątku, która jest w czasowej dyspozycji jednostki, ale podlega z...
Majątek i źródła jego pochodzenia

×