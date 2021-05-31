Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description Mosby's Surefire Documentation, 2nd Edition offers clear, practical guidelines for how, what, and when to docu...
Book Details ASIN : 0323034349
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Mosby's Surefire Documentation: How, What, and When Nurses Need To Document, CLICK BUTTON ...
DOWNLOAD OR READ Mosby's Surefire Documentation: How, What, and When Nurses Need To Document by click link below READ NOW ...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
ebook*(download) Mosby's Surefire Documentation How What and When Nurses Need To Document
ebook*(download) Mosby's Surefire Documentation How What and When Nurses Need To Document
ebook*(download) Mosby's Surefire Documentation How What and When Nurses Need To Document
ebook*(download) Mosby's Surefire Documentation How What and When Nurses Need To Document
ebook*(download) Mosby's Surefire Documentation How What and When Nurses Need To Document
ebook*(download) Mosby's Surefire Documentation How What and When Nurses Need To Document
ebook*(download) Mosby's Surefire Documentation How What and When Nurses Need To Document
ebook*(download) Mosby's Surefire Documentation How What and When Nurses Need To Document
ebook*(download) Mosby's Surefire Documentation How What and When Nurses Need To Document
ebook*(download) Mosby's Surefire Documentation How What and When Nurses Need To Document
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Lifestyle
6 views
May. 31, 2021

ebook*(download) Mosby's Surefire Documentation How What and When Nurses Need To Document

Copy Link Download : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/ok/0323034349

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ebook*(download) Mosby's Surefire Documentation How What and When Nurses Need To Document

  1. 1. Description Mosby's Surefire Documentation, 2nd Edition offers clear, practical guidelines for how, what, and when to document for more than 100 of the most common and most important situations nurses face. Divided into 3 sections - Caring for Patients, Dealing with Challenging Patient Situations, and Handling Difficult Professional Problems - this essential resource details exactly what information to consider and document, to ensure quality patient care, continuity of care, and legal protection for the nurse and the institution where the nurse works.UNIQUE! Case histories that illustrate key legal pointsTips to help nurses streamline documentation without sacrificing accuracyGuidance for documenting unusual or difficult developments or eventsClear, concise explanations of complex legal terms and conceptsAdvice on how and why to document for a variety of documentation systemsCharting Checklists identify essential points to record for a particular situationLegal Briefs explain legal terms, such as a living will, or give practical advice for avoiding legal pitfallsCase Law Close- Ups describe specific court cases, explain the court's ruling, and point out the nursing implicationsTips and Advice help the nurse solve documentation problems, such as correcting a mistaken entry, and give advice on recording data in complex situationsli&gtDid you know? sections present interesting, practical, or little-known points related to a specific topicCompletely updated content throughout that reflects the latest information and guidelines affecting documentation, including HIPAA and JCAHO standards.Expanded coverage of electronic documentation and its implications for nurses.A wealth of new and expanded special features such as Charting Checklists, Legal Briefs, and Case Law Close-Ups that further illustrate important documentation and legal considerations
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : 0323034349
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Mosby's Surefire Documentation: How, What, and When Nurses Need To Document, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ Mosby's Surefire Documentation: How, What, and When Nurses Need To Document by click link below READ NOW Mosby's Surefire Documentation: How, What, and When Nurses Need To Document OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×