[PDF] Bones: Inside and Out android

Written for trainees who are preparing to take the Anesthesia Oral Board exam⭐ Rapid Review Anesthesiology Oral Boards is focused on the most commonly tested topics on the ABA oral board exam. Presented in a question-and-answer format⭐ the book covers 39 different clinical scenarios encountered in the exam⭐ including the Parkland formula to calculate fluid resuscitation in burn patients⭐ ICP monitoring in craniotomy and hemodynamic goals in patients with cardiac disease. Questions follow the normal course of a case⭐ from pre-operative assessment to intra-operative management and post-operative care. The answers to the questions are carefully structured to not only help the reader understand the medicine of anesthesia but also to provide the correct terminology needed to successfully pass the exam. This book is essential reading for trainees preparing for one of the toughest exams of their careers.