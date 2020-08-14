Marketing Spotlight_New Army_2nd Round

Successfully reported this slideshow.
One evening Mr. Selim was watching TV with his family
Suddenly a TV report caught their eyes
After that Mr. Selim said বাজারেে এসব ব্র্যারেড দুধ আে কেনা উচিত না, োল কেরে দুধওয়ালারে বরল চিব বাসায় দুধ কিওয়াে জনয
Mrs. Jaman is a service holder and very health conscious
Now she doesn’t find any substitutes after the negative report publication against Branded Pasteurized Milk
New Army Zizan Ayub Al-Khalil Md. Tansi Islam
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility 1 Report by renowned university...
S W O T Strengths Good brand identity Strong R&D Already solved the issues Weaknesses Negativity among consumers Hampered ...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Symptoms Issues Core Issue Pres...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility আস্থা বিশুদ্ধতার New Tagline Re...
ReSearch Phase Getting the consumer perception
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Objective To know the thoughts ...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Hiring the agents in super shop...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Hiring the agents in super shop...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Hiring the agents in super shop...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Hiring the agents in super shop...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Hiring the agents in super shop...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility SKIP 1. পাস্তুবরত দুধ যিিার সমে...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Targets: Getting the thoughts f...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Targets: All the dept. stores, ...
ReGain Phase Regaining the brand image
Brand Positioning c c Consumer Wants What Brand Does Best Strength Point Brand Positioning is to connect the consumer’s wa...
Brand Positioning Connection Point Pain Point অিশযই যের্া খাবি যসর্া বিরাপদ বিিা আমার র্াের্ায়ি যদয়খশুয়ি বিয়ত হয়ি ব্র্যায়ে...
Brand Positioning c c Consumer Wants What Brand Does Best Strength Point Brand Positioning is to connect the consumer’s wa...
Safe Hygienic Nutrition Pure
TG Analysis Housewives being conscious about the family’s food purity and security Who finds nutrition values Who prefers ...
TG Analysis All the people conscious about the food safety and hygiene Who finds nutrition values Who prefers milk at firs...
TG Group-3 Youth age, Tech oriented, restaurant facing people Prefer luxurious items in foods but obviously safe and hygie...
TG Group-4 Age: 3-11 Don’t like milk but much needed for their growing health দুধ যখয়ত আমার এিদম র্াে োয়গ িা
Not a verified account So little reactions, comments, shares and consumer engagements Credibility through target customers...
Little reactions 303 On Average Avg Comments and shares 29 18 Mostly done by Aarong Dairy executives 4,11,463Page Likes 30...
Communication with the Facebook authority to get Blue Tick icon Enough boosting Innovative TTL contents Social Media Recom...
TV commercials based on TRP Will select TV channels based on highest TRP rates
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Advertisements focusing on qual...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Advertisements focusing on qual...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Advertisements focusing on qual...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Advertisements focusing on qual...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Advertisements focusing on qual...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Choosing a brand face: Objectiv...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Choosing a brand face: Housewif...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Choosing a brand face: Housewif...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Choosing a brand face: Housewif...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Choosing a brand face: Housewif...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Choosing a brand face: Housewif...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Choosing a brand face: Mashrafe...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Choosing a brand face: Mashrafe...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Choosing a brand face: Mashrafe...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Choosing a brand face: Mashrafe...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Choosing a brand face: Milkman ...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Campaigns in Schools Targets: S...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Nutritionist Endorsement Cause:...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Nutritionist Endorsement যখোরম...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Crimson Cup X Aarong X Coffee s...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Crimson Cup X Aarong Normally t...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Crimson Cup X Aarong We had the...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Taste with Tradition: Beauty’r ...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Taste with Tradition: Beauty’r ...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Taste with Tradition: Beauty’r ...
ReLoad Phase Strengthening the brand image
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Placing Vending machines in sch...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Sponsorships/ Gifts for retaile...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Dessert making contest Presents...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility More Big Things One day, 35 you...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility More Big Things: Hype Creation ...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility More Big Things: Inner Structur...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility More Big Things This show will ...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility ReSearch Phase Guidance to the ...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Breakdown Amount(BDT) Reach Kno...
Situation Analysis Problem Identification The Big Idea Implementation Controls Feasibility Total Reach First Time Buyers (...
Sustainability Economic growth Consumers will have a pure and safe protein option
Execution Timeline 1-year-long Month no 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Certifications Advertisements Celebrity Endorsement Cam...
Contingency Plan Continuing the social media marketing Demand Analytics Supply Generation according to demand
আস্থা বিশুদ্ধতার
Thank you
