Software
Jan. 13, 2022
Why IDZlink POS Fit for Your Retail Business?

Software
Jan. 13, 2022
32 views

IDZlink POS is cloud based pos software which is suitable for retail industry. Point of sale is well designed to manage the business more efficiently.

It offers you a great deal in forecasting the business with its automated intelligent reports, giving you insight into the performance of your business. Its flexible architecture, customer billing and ordering layouts make it easier for business owners to implement as per the need.

Why IDZlink POS Fit for Your Retail Business?

  1. 1. IDZLINK CLOUD POS Best Cloud POS System for Retailers & Small Businesses Website: https://www.idzlink.com/ Phone India: +91 965 624 2004 Phone Maldives: +960 7718775
  2. 2. About IDZlink POS  IDZlink POS is the cloud-based POS software and business management system for retails, restaurants and small businesses. IDZlink POS allows you to manage your business efficiently with the freedom to access features and data from any location.  With the IDZlink POS all-in-one business management system, you can shorten your tasks, keep up-to-date in real time as you handle transactions and store operations and promote your business efficiently.  It’s designed to enable fast transactions and cash counter management, enabled with barcode reader compatibility. Website: https://www.idzlink.com/
  3. 3. Features:  Advanced inventory features  Touch friendly Point of Sales  3 -20 Users/terminals  Unlimited Products  Manage Multiple Stores  Unified reporting  Real-time reporting  Inventory Management  Create Credit Invoices  Create Purchase Orders  Customizable checkout  Custom staff permissions  Tax reports  Windows,Android and IOS Website: https://www.idzlink.com/
  4. 4. Accounting Software Module  The Accounting software module of IDZlink Cloud POS effortlessly manage all your Business Financial Tasks.  Features are:  Easy to set-up, easy to use  Multi-Department (subsidiary) Operation  Use with Integrated Point of sale  Reporting  Grow your business with real-time data Website: https://www.idzlink.com/
  5. 5. Webstore Features in IDZlink  We have an inbuilt E-commerce store that lets you take delivery orders from your customers.  Manage your small business smoothly and efficiently with our webstore.  Set up Inventory for your POS and get your beautiful E- commerce Store created automatically. Open up a whole new channel of marketing to skyrocket your profitability.  Know more? Watch the features>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQyl9Riy5Os
  6. 6.  Our dedicated team of developers take extra care in making sure our Cloud POS system and its range of features align with your business.  Expand or downsize whenever you see fit. Our online e-commerce feature allows you to set up and run your online store at ease.  Invest in a customized software that makes managing and running your trade or property without a hitch. Website: https://www.idzlink.com/
  7. 7.  Give your retail business the power of cloud.  Call: +91 965 624 2004 (India) +960 7718775 (Maldives)  Visit: https://www.idzlink.com Website: https://www.idzlink.com/
  8. 8. ThankYou... India: https://www.fiessystems.com/ Maldives: https://www.fiessystems.com/mv/

IDZlink POS is cloud based pos software which is suitable for retail industry. Point of sale is well designed to manage the business more efficiently. It offers you a great deal in forecasting the business with its automated intelligent reports, giving you insight into the performance of your business. Its flexible architecture, customer billing and ordering layouts make it easier for business owners to implement as per the need.

×